I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK history



This has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?



Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it





That escalated quickly. 1. I have no idea what your motivations are, and I have no desire to define you. 2. What kind of conversation were you looking for?You say you're disappointed in the left misquoting Trump (I've paraphrased, obviously). But you act as if this is all brand new to you, as if politics hasn't been this way since the dawn of time. (Actually, I have to admit, I don't know if you're accusing the left, the media or Kamala Harris.) I'm not sure why it's disturbing when all people have given you is a sample size of how important (or not) a lie is. I've said it already- this 'bloodbath' issue is so far down my list of importance as to not even be on the page. Now, if the Dems start an all-out deception campaign filled with bluster and hyperbole and bullshit, I'm going to start changing my mind. But I also don't hold the sword of truth over them, because that's not real life. 'How can you tell a politician is lying? -His/her lips are moving.' It's funny because it's true. It's part and parcel of the political theatre, but you're treating it (at least when the Dems/left do it) like it's a pearl-clutching affront to your sensibilities.