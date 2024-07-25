« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 250909 times)

Offline Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm


Cant believe you fell for that.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:24:59 pm
It is even more than that. Read the quote in spoiler in my last post. What Trump did (as adjudicated in the Carroll vs Trump case) is defined as rape in federal code.

Yeah, I didn't read your spoiler comment before I posted. Kind of wish I hadn't. I feel a bit ill.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:43:29 pm
Yes I agree, and you could show legitimate, in-context quotes to make that point

I believe what Jean E. Carroll said about him. He's not a convicted rapist though.

There must be tens of thousands of posts on here calling out MAGA lies, there will be many more in the coming months, I support them all. Bullshit that manipulates the way people think and feel should be called out

There's nothing curious about what I'm saying, it's not some nefarious scheme. I just think it's crazy that intelligent, internet-savvy, politically savvy people can be up in arms about one flavour of bullshit and completely OK with another, and even be pissed off that it's being commented on




It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: Theyre talking about, he was talking, shes talking about  lifting the retirement age.

-Trump said, She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, thats fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth  the execution of a baby.

-Trump claimed, Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.

-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, But it was all headed up by her. Because shes a prosecutor.

-Trump claimed of Harris: She was the border czar, but she never went to the border. (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)

-Trump claimed that Harris allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.

-Shortly after claiming there is a Kamala Harris invasion of the border, Trump said, Were losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.

-But Trump said after criticizing Harris absence: Even if youre against Israel or youre against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But shes totally against the Jewish people.

-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Franciscos district attorney and then as Californias attorney general, failed her law exams. Then he continued, You know that? She couldnt pass her bar. She couldnt pass her bar examsDoes anyone know that?  But shes gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldnt pass her bar exams. She couldnt pass anything. Couldnt pass everything. She couldnt pass anything. (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
Yeah, I didn't read your spoiler comment before I posted. Kind of wish I hadn't. I feel a bit ill.
Yeah. I was unsure of how many people know about the federal definition of rape (which is how most of us would define it), or the details of what Trump actually did.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm
Cant believe you fell for that.
I took that as Mumm-Ra conveying that he is correct, we all are thick, and too think to understand what it is he is trying so hard to explain to us. (Deep down, though, I think he knows he's talking shite but cannot admit to this.) If am doing him a disservice, he could come back and deliver a mea culpa in plain English. (I will not be holding my breath.)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

[SNIP]
Yeah, they'll the same (or something).
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

<load of Trump lies>

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.

I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK history

This has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?

Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it
Offline Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm »
We appreciate your vigilance.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 10:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
We appreciate your vigilance.

What is up with you man? I always thought we got along well

Ah well fuck it
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm »
Good speech by Biden saying he wants to remove Presidential Immunity, limit SCOTUS terms to 18 years and also implement accountability on SCOTUS with regards to kickbacks and recusing themselves from cases they or their family have a vested interest in.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:48:42 pm
What is up with you man? I always thought we got along well


Yeah, that would have been my feeling too. Dont take it too seriously.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.

-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: Theyre talking about, he was talking, shes talking about  lifting the retirement age.

-Trump said, She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, thats fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth  the execution of a baby.

-Trump claimed, Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.

-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, But it was all headed up by her. Because shes a prosecutor.

-Trump claimed of Harris: She was the border czar, but she never went to the border. (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)

-Trump claimed that Harris allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.

-Shortly after claiming there is a Kamala Harris invasion of the border, Trump said, Were losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.

-But Trump said after criticizing Harris absence: Even if youre against Israel or youre against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But shes totally against the Jewish people.

-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Franciscos district attorney and then as Californias attorney general, failed her law exams. Then he continued, You know that? She couldnt pass her bar. She couldnt pass her bar examsDoes anyone know that?  But shes gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldnt pass her bar exams. She couldnt pass anything. Couldnt pass everything. She couldnt pass anything. (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.


"She's totally against the Jewish people."

Going to be quite a surprise to her husband and in-laws, that.
Online GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Thanks for the bloodbath videos, Mum. To be fair to the first one which you labelled fake news, it did provide the context, albeit prefaced by "according to the Trump campaign". I think this quote is another example of the orange one using violent rhetoric in a way that lends itself to misinterpretation. Possibly a ploy to bait his enemies into this so-called fake news, or possibly a message to his proud boys and other extremists, possibly both. It seems this happens too often to be unintentional, or maybe he delivers so many hours of word salad that such moments are inevitable. I guess if I were the Dems I'd be framing these as questions- as I said previously, it's a mistake to zoom in too far on a specific interpretation. Just make the point that this is not the language of a responsible, unifying leader.
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: Theyre talking about, he was talking, shes talking about  lifting the retirement age.

-Trump said, She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, thats fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth  the execution of a baby.

-Trump claimed, Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.

-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, But it was all headed up by her. Because shes a prosecutor.

-Trump claimed of Harris: She was the border czar, but she never went to the border. (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)

-Trump claimed that Harris allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.

-Shortly after claiming there is a Kamala Harris invasion of the border, Trump said, Were losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.

-But Trump said after criticizing Harris absence: Even if youre against Israel or youre against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But shes totally against the Jewish people.

-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Franciscos district attorney and then as Californias attorney general, failed her law exams. Then he continued, You know that? She couldnt pass her bar. She couldnt pass her bar examsDoes anyone know that?  But shes gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldnt pass her bar exams. She couldnt pass anything. Couldnt pass everything. She couldnt pass anything. (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)

That was in ONE rally.
(source:https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html

surely to God the Dems can put together a series of ads using those clips to chip away at the braindead Magats who will end up voting against their own interests (again). 

they can say "Trump is a danger to you because he wants to [X].  If you don't believe me, believe him - here's him talking about it".

tons of material he's giving them for free.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK history

This has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?

Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it


That escalated quickly. 1. I have no idea what your motivations are, and I have no desire to define you. 2. What kind of conversation were you looking for?

You say you're disappointed in the left misquoting Trump (I've paraphrased, obviously). But you act as if this is all brand new to you, as if politics hasn't been this way since the dawn of time. (Actually, I have to admit, I don't know if you're accusing the left, the media or Kamala Harris.) I'm not sure why it's disturbing when all people have given you is a sample size of how important (or not) a lie is. I've said it already- this 'bloodbath' issue is so far down my list of importance as to not even be on the page. Now, if the Dems start an all-out deception campaign filled with bluster and hyperbole and bullshit, I'm going to start changing my mind. But I also don't hold the sword of truth over them, because that's not real life. 'How can you tell a politician is lying? -His/her lips are moving.' It's funny because it's true. It's part and parcel of the political theatre, but you're treating it (at least when the Dems/left do it) like it's a pearl-clutching affront to your sensibilities.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
Thanks for the bloodbath videos, Mum.

Yeah, glad I could clarify - might not bother next time given how it panned out :lmao
Offline cptrios

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 03:52:02 am »
My annoyance with Democrats taking quotes like the 'bloodbath' thing out of context isn't so much disappointment that we're sinking to the Republicans' level but that they eat this shit up. It doesn't move the needle for us, since nobody is out there making their final voting decision based on one or two quotes that come out of his anusmouth, but it feeds into MAGA-types' belief that he's playing 4d chess and saying all of these things with the specific goal of triggering the libs.

But he's neither playing any sort of chess nor actually threatening a bloodbath. He's just diarrheaing words into the ether and forgetting he said them 30 seconds later. There's no point in reading too much into, trying to contextualize, or especially arguing about anything singular thing he says. So stop it!
