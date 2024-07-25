Thanks for the bloodbath videos, Mum. To be fair to the first one which you labelled fake news, it did provide the context, albeit prefaced by "according to the Trump campaign". I think this quote is another example of the orange one using violent rhetoric in a way that lends itself to misinterpretation. Possibly a ploy to bait his enemies into this so-called fake news, or possibly a message to his proud boys and other extremists, possibly both. It seems this happens too often to be unintentional, or maybe he delivers so many hours of word salad that such moments are inevitable. I guess if I were the Dems I'd be framing these as questions- as I said previously, it's a mistake to zoom in too far on a specific interpretation. Just make the point that this is not the language of a responsible, unifying leader.