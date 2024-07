Yes I agree, and you could show legitimate, in-context quotes to make that point



I believe what Jean E. Carroll said about him. He's not a convicted rapist though.



There must be tens of thousands of posts on here calling out MAGA lies, there will be many more in the coming months, I support them all. Bullshit that manipulates the way people think and feel should be called out



There's nothing curious about what I'm saying, it's not some nefarious scheme. I just think it's crazy that intelligent, internet-savvy, politically savvy people can be up in arms about one flavour of bullshit and completely OK with another, and even be pissed off that it's being commented on









It only seems to be Harris' that you point out. I went back through some of your posts and you've been banging on about the 'bloodbath' quote being taken out of context since he said it in May. Yet nothing about the abundance of lies and falsehoods and 'taken out of context' comments by Trump. Let me add to the pile of tens of thousands of posts here that point them out.-Discussing Social Security, Trump claimed of President Joe Biden and Harris: “They’re talking about, he was talking, she’s talking about – lifting the retirement age.”-Trump said, “She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, that’s fine with her, right up until birth, and even after birth – the execution of a baby.”-Trump claimed, “Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change.”-Trump has claimed for months that Biden secretly orchestrated his criminal and civil legal cases. This time, he directed the claim at Harris. He said, “But it was all headed up by her. Because she’s a prosecutor.”-Trump claimed of Harris: “She was the border czar, but she never went to the border.” (Ah, the infamous 'border czar' lie that's been accepted as truth, even by some RAWK posters, until shown proof of it being false.)-Trump claimed that Harris “allowed 20 million illegal aliens to stampede into our country from all over the world.”-Shortly after claiming there is a “Kamala Harris invasion” of the border, Trump said, “We’re losing 300,000 people a year through fentanyl that comes through our border.”-But Trump said after criticizing Harris’ absence: “Even if you’re against Israel or you’re against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept. But she’s totally against the Jewish people.”-Trump claimed that Harris, a lawyer who was elected as San Francisco’s district attorney and then as California’s attorney general, “failed her law exams.” Then he continued, “You know that? She couldn’t pass her bar. She couldn’t pass her bar exams…Does anyone know that? … But she’s gonna be a great president, right? No, she couldn’t pass her bar exams. She couldn’t pass anything. Couldn’t pass everything. She couldn’t pass anything.” (She failed on her first attempt, so 'initially failed' would be the accurate claim.)That was in ONE rally.(source: https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/25/politics/fact-check-trump-false-claims-kamala-harris/index.html If you don't think his supporters have run away with any or all of those lies, I've got a bridge to sell you. And I'm not saying this excuses the Harris campaign for manipulating quotes, but the feeling is, she's expected to be pitch perfect for her entire campaign, which is naive at best and deceptively manipulative at worst.