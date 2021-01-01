« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
great stuff ....

Vice President Kamala Harris campaign is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trumps speech at the Turning Point Action Believers Summit on Friday night.

Harris spokesperson James Singer issued a statement on what the campaign called Trumps strange speech.

Tonight, Donald Trump couldnt pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldnt want to sit near at a restaurant  let alone be President of the United States, Singer said.

America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security, the spokesperson added.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security,

strong stuff. Nice. And long overdue.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Very early days of course.  But on intelligence alone surely the big orange monster will become yesterdays news.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:00:23 pm
Very early days of course.  But on intelligence alone surely the big orange monster will become yesterdays news.
it's the intelligence of the average US voter that is the concern.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:05:42 pm
it's the intelligence of the average US voter that is the concern.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs9ZpZJPgSA&t=140s
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs9ZpZJPgSA&t=140s

As bad as that may be, same output may be similarl with some sort of exercise among voters here (UK).  As long as the majority vote against Trump then all will be good in the world.
