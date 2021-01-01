great stuff ....



Vice President Kamala Harris campaign is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trumps speech at the Turning Point Action Believers Summit on Friday night.



Harris spokesperson James Singer issued a statement on what the campaign called Trumps strange speech.



Tonight, Donald Trump couldnt pronounce words, insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting, went on and on and on, and generally sounded like someone you wouldnt want to sit near at a restaurant  let alone be President of the United States, Singer said.



America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for Americas future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security, the spokesperson added.