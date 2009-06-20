I know who/where elected her. I just took exception to the absolute nature of the "never been elected' statement.



a lot of ppl seem to want both ways - whinge that the Dems try to play politics using Marquis of Queensbury rules against the 100% ruthless bastard Repubs ... then whinge when they act decisively and quickly in reaction to what is (basically) a political emergency.



I'm not saying they have not acted quickly or that they should fight 100% fairly. I'm saying it's potentially unwise in how they have acted in respect of winning the election. Having an open contest lasting a week or two would have been possible, they would have dominated the news cycle, given the candidates massive exposure and given the candidate chosen a legitimacy that comes from being selected by voters all around the country.As things stand they have put into place a candidate that's never been in a vote outside California and up till a week ago was written about as being uninspiring and unpopular by Republicans and Democrats alike. It reeks of incompetence and defeat.