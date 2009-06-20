« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3840 on: Today at 10:10:48 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:49:17 am
Incredibly unhelpful statement from BLM. Do they want a Trump presidency?!? Do they not recall how it went the last time?

The language in the opening sentence is what the press will quote. Elites trying to manipulate black voters is straight out of the Trump playbook ffs.
:duh :shocked
Whoever wrote that is taking the Purity attitude towards politics.

You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3841 on: Today at 10:17:27 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
I want him to die by lightning strike while talking to the press during a round of golf on live TV.

very hard for even the rabid Magats to conspiracy-theory that, and it might just give the religious nutters who support him pause for thought.
Yeah. I'd like to see the inevitable headline:

Trump Killed by Act of God
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3842 on: Today at 10:17:46 am
The Democrats anointment of Kamala has been done without any of the usual voting by the public so the democrats should use this statement by BLM to come up with an answer to the central question about the democratic deficit that is apparent.

The usual Democrat response of sticking their head in the sand is probably not the wisest option as this question will come up again and again.

Not sure what the right response is though?
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3843 on: Today at 10:21:35 am
The being hated by BLM thing can be turned into a positive in politics. Repugs hate BLM and if BLM actively separates themselves from Kamala, it could be seen as a good thing by Repug voters who dislike Trump.



oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3844 on: Today at 10:23:10 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:48:12 am
Expressing himself confidently.
Give him a break, he's 81, he's recovering from Covid. he's made this statement as soon as he could.
red_Mark1980

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3845 on: Today at 10:23:12 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:49:17 am
Incredibly unhelpful statement from BLM. Do they want a Trump presidency?!? Do they not recall how it went the last time?

The language in the opening sentence is what the press will quote. Elites trying to manipulate black voters is straight out of the Trump playbook ffs.

I say this as a (now) 44 year old white, middle class british man.

Are they fucking stupid? Even if this is 100% true. Surely it's better than Trump and Vance?

BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:23:58 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
I want him to die by lightning strike while talking to the press during a round of golf on live TV.

very hard for even the rabid Magats to conspiracy-theory that, and it might just give the religious nutters who support him pause for thought.

Choking on a bone from a bucket of KFC would be gold.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3847 on: Today at 10:27:06 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:55:50 am
I don't know what else he could have done.
I don't think he needs to justify his decision to step down - it's axiomatic.
I don't think he needs to justify completing his term - he's doing an amazing job.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:11:27 am
He doesn't have to as he is no longer the nominee.

He's fighting claims that he's not fit to finish his term.

His delivery last night did him no favors.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3848 on: Today at 10:27:33 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:17:46 am
The Democrats anointment of Kamala has been done without any of the usual voting by the public so the democrats should use this statement by BLM to come up with an answer to the central question about the democratic deficit that is apparent.

The usual Democrat response of sticking their head in the sand is probably not the wisest option as this question will come up again and again.

Not sure what the right response is though?

The right response is that the voters in all those primaries were not fools. They were voting for the Biden Harris ticket and that would most likely mean voting for an eventual President Kamala Harris. The quick accumulation of committed delegates for Harris is proof of that.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3849 on: Today at 10:39:14 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:57:49 am
Biden not convincing anyone in his speech.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:10:21 am
Convincing anyone on what?
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:48:12 am
Expressing himself confidently.
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:55:50 am
I don't know what else he could have done.
I don't think he needs to justify his decision to step down - it's axiomatic.
I don't think he needs to justify completing his term - he's doing an amazing job.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:11:27 am
He doesn't have to as he is no longer the nominee.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:23:10 am
Give him a break, he's 81, he's recovering from Covid. he's made this statement as soon as he could.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:27:06 am
He's fighting claims that he's not fit to finish his term.

His delivery last night did him no favors.
I thought you were all in on Biden!? Now, you will cut him no slack.
Circa1892

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3850 on: Today at 10:42:42 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:49:17 am
Incredibly unhelpful statement from BLM. Do they want a Trump presidency?!?

Of course they do.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3851 on: Today at 10:48:57 am
The repug attack on Biden finishing his presidency is them flailing and sowing chaos instead of having a plan.


Trump is older now than Biden was at this stage in 2020.
Their electorate is old and getting older.


Putting a spotlight on age will turn off their own voters and highlight the prospect of an eventual President Vance...
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3852 on: Today at 10:49:17 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:27:33 am
The right response is that the voters in all those primaries were not fools. They were voting for the Biden Harris ticket and that would most likely mean voting for an eventual President Kamala Harris. The quick accumulation of committed delegates for Harris is proof of that.

It's not President Kamala though is it, it's presidencial candidate Kamala, she's not took Biden's job. Oh well looks like it's head in the sand from the Democrats once again anyway, sadly it doesn't seem to go well for them when they do this. Hope I'm wrong.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3853 on: Today at 10:50:08 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:47:40 am
? Not sure how you can come to that conclussion.
The Republicans are arguing Biden should step down immediately as he is unfit to be President.
Biden couldn't make this statement a few days ago because he was still feeling unwell, he's made the statement as soon as he could,  it's unfair to judge whether he is capable of serving the next 6 months based on how energetic he is right now as he is still recovering from Covid.

Shouldnt your response be aimed at Jambutty not Jiminy?
oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3854 on: Today at 10:56:02 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:08 am
Shouldnt your response be aimed at Jambutty not Jiminy?
Ive deleted post now. I took it the wrong way.
John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3855 on: Today at 10:58:32 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:49:17 am
It's not President Kamala though is it, it's presidencial candidate Kamala, she's not took Biden's job. Oh well looks like it's head in the sand from the Democrats once again anyway, sadly it doesn't seem to go well for them when they do this. Hope I'm wrong.
Perhaps you're looking at it in your own way ahead of the process being complete. It's still early days mate.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3856 on: Today at 10:58:36 am
RJH

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3857 on: Today at 11:08:15 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:17:46 am
The Democrats anointment of Kamala has been done without any of the usual voting by the public so the democrats should use this statement by BLM to come up with an answer to the central question about the democratic deficit that is apparent.

The usual Democrat response of sticking their head in the sand is probably not the wisest option as this question will come up again and again.

Not sure what the right response is though?


As with the funding, I guess the argument is that it was a "Biden-Harris" platform, and with Biden gone, Harris is what remains.
Harris was Biden's running mate in the primaries, when he got 87% of the vote and 98% of delegates.


There is also the fact that, from a practical point of view, how can you run a fair primary at this point?
There is barely any time for candidates to announce themselves, let alone fundraise or campaign.

In some states the deadline to confirm the candidate is before the DNC even takes place, so we're talking about a couple of weeks to have the entire process completed.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3858 on: Today at 11:10:21 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:58:36 am
No clue.

As usual.
As usual, you deflect and fail to address the point.
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3859 on: Today at 11:21:30 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:08:15 am

As with the funding, I guess the argument is that it was a "Biden-Harris" platform, and with Biden gone, Harris is what remains.
Harris was Biden's running mate in the primaries, when he got 87% of the vote and 98% of delegates.


There is also the fact that, from a practical point of view, how can you run a fair primary at this point?
There is barely any time for candidates to announce themselves, let alone fundraise or campaign.

In some states the deadline to confirm the candidate is before the DNC even takes place, so we're talking about a couple of weeks to have the entire process completed.

Biden was the Democratic candidate after the primaries and only appointed Kamala after so she has never faced primary elections apart from her own unsuccessful attempt at becoming President. She's been appointed all the way, not elected by the party.

They could easily do some kind of vote, they have chosen not to. It's a central weakness at the heart of her bid that Democrats are choosing to ignore and from what I can tell it's simply because they don't care about putting it to a vote.

As John C says though we are not at the end of the process so things could change. I hope they do.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3860 on: Today at 11:44:40 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:10:21 am

Sorry, I'll just keep you on ignore.
oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3861 on: Today at 11:52:05 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:21:30 am
Biden was the Democratic candidate after the primaries and only appointed Kamala after so she has never faced primary elections apart from her own unsuccessful attempt at becoming President. She's been appointed all the way, not elected by the party.

They could easily do some kind of vote, they have chosen not to. It's a central weakness at the heart of her bid that Democrats are choosing to ignore and from what I can tell it's simply because they don't care about putting it to a vote.

As John C says though we are not at the end of the process so things could change. I hope they do.
It looks as though all her possible challengers are letting her stand unopposed. has any possible realistic challenger come forward?
RJH

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3862 on: Today at 11:54:53 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:21:30 am
Biden was the Democratic candidate after the primaries and only appointed Kamala after so she has never faced primary elections apart from her own unsuccessful attempt at becoming President. She's been appointed all the way, not elected by the party.

They could easily do some kind of vote, they have chosen not to. It's a central weakness at the heart of her bid that Democrats are choosing to ignore and from what I can tell it's simply because they don't care about putting it to a vote.

As John C says though we are not at the end of the process so things could change. I hope they do.

I'm talking about the 2024 Primaries.
She was Biden's running mate, her name was on the logo, she was named on the paperwork.

You're right in that she has never been directly elected, and in an ideal world she would be, but I don't see how you can have any kind of meaningful democratic vote at this point as it would require re-running the primaries completely. You say "some kind of vote" - what would that entail?
jepovic

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3863 on: Today at 12:01:53 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:21:30 am
Biden was the Democratic candidate after the primaries and only appointed Kamala after so she has never faced primary elections apart from her own unsuccessful attempt at becoming President. She's been appointed all the way, not elected by the party.

They could easily do some kind of vote, they have chosen not to. It's a central weakness at the heart of her bid that Democrats are choosing to ignore and from what I can tell it's simply because they don't care about putting it to a vote.

As John C says though we are not at the end of the process so things could change. I hope they do.
There will be a vote among the delegates.

This whole concept of have a public vote on who will be the candidate is pretty unusual internationally. In most countries its an internal process in each respective party. Most countries in Europe wouldnt be considered democratic by this logic.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3864 on: Today at 12:13:51 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:21:30 am
They could easily do some kind of vote, they have chosen not to. It's a central weakness at the heart of her bid that Democrats are choosing to ignore and from what I can tell it's simply because they don't care about putting it to a vote.

The problem is its 3 months to election and with Biden having stuck around for 1 year more than required, its imperative that they look to the next best option - with a vote or without they need to get behind someone who, at this point, is there to only beat Trump. Nothing more nothing less. There is simply more time to run the primaries once again but assume that they happened and that the delegates chose Kamala as their nominee.
BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3865 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm
Birthers gotta birth.
Quote
@TomFitton
Is Kamala Harris ineligible to be President under the U.S. Constitution's "Citizenship Clause"?

https://x.com/TomFitton/status/1815091756373008506
Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch to his 2.6m Twatter fans.
nozza

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3866 on: Today at 12:47:40 pm
Repugs are going to smash the Dems on Biden still being in charge and President now due to his frailty and obvious decline. The dems may have to make Kamala President before the election. The " Who is actually running the country " question is getting harder to answer and I think it will become a problem if they don't get ahead of it soon.

 
BarryCrocker

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3867 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm
Quote from: nozza on Today at 12:47:40 pm
Repugs are going to smash the Dems on Biden still being in charge and President now due to his frailty and obvious decline. The dems may have to make Kamala President before the election. The " Who is actually running the country " question is getting harder to answer and I think it will become a problem if they don't get ahead of it soon.

They're not competing against Biden.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3868 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:54:53 am
I'm talking about the 2024 Primaries.
She was Biden's running mate, her name was on the logo, she was named on the paperwork.

You're right in that she has never been directly elected, and in an ideal world she would be, but I don't see how you can have any kind of meaningful democratic vote at this point as it would require re-running the primaries completely. You say "some kind of vote" - what would that entail?
she was a Senator ffs.  that does involve - y'know - elections.
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3869 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:10 pm
she was a Senator ffs.  that does involve - y'know - elections.

She was elected as a senator for California not elected to be a presidential nominee. Taking the legitimacy question out of it, is it really wise to have as your candidate someone who has only been elected by people in California rather than elected by people all around the country. Bearing in mind the California voters are in no way representative of the general population of America?
RJH

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3870 on: Today at 01:17:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:10 pm
she was a Senator ffs.  that does involve - y'know - elections.


Possibly a poor use of "never", I wasn't meaning to suggest she had never won any vote in her life!
I was referring to her not being directly elected into her current position as VP in 2020, and as Biden's running mate this time.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3871 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:11:52 pm
She was elected as a senator for California not elected to be a presidential nominee. Taking the legitimacy question out of it, is it really wise to have as your candidate someone who has only been elected by people in California rather than elected by people all around the country. Bearing in mind the California voters are in no way representative of the general population of America?
I know who/where elected her.  I just took exception to the absolute nature of the "never been elected' statement.

a lot of ppl seem to want both ways - whinge that the Dems try to play politics using Marquis of Queensbury rules against the 100% ruthless bastard Repubs ... then whinge when they act decisively and quickly in reaction to what is (basically) a political emergency.
So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3872 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm
And if Biden had followed LBJs precedent and stated he wasnt seeking reelection earlier and allowed the normal selection processes to take place then there would have been a thorough process.

Biden stuck to his guns until it was too late.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3873 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:20:20 pm
And if Biden had followed LBJs precedent and stated he wasnt seeking reelection earlier and allowed the normal selection processes to take place then there would have been a thorough process.

Biden stuck to his guns until it was too late.
so what should the Dems have done?  not rally round Harris?  let weeks and weeks go by while suffering taunts from the Repubs about being in disarray (again!) and turning off millions more voters?

Trump and P2025 is an existential threat to the US constitution and the way of life for millions in the US.

if they'd dawdled and he'd won - would Dems be saying in November "OK we lost, but we're proud we followed all the normal protocols"?
So Howard Philips

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3874 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:24:34 pm
so what should the Dems have done?  not rally round Harris?  let weeks and weeks go by while suffering taunts from the Repubs about being in disarray (again!) and turning off millions more voters?

Trump and P2025 is an existential threat to the US constitution and the way of life for millions in the US.

if they'd dawdled and he'd won - would Dems be saying in November "OK we lost, but we're proud we followed all the normal protocols"?

Where did I say the Democrats shouldnt have acted?

Any entanglement over Harriss legitimacy is down to Biden hanging on by his fingernails.

For the record Harris should now just get on and campaign. I dont think she should go too string on Trumps criminality, drop in the odd reference now and then, but start to focus on his enfeebled communication skills.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3875 on: Today at 01:31:44 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:28:59 pm
Where did I say the Democrats shouldnt have acted?

Any entanglement over Harriss legitimacy is down to Biden hanging on by his fingernails.

For the record Harris should now just get on and campaign. I dont think she should go too string on Trumps criminality, drop in the odd reference now and then, but start to focus on his enfeebled communication skills.
I may have inferred criticism that wasn't implied - apologies.
Bobsackamano

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3876 on: Today at 01:34:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:19:03 pm
I know who/where elected her.  I just took exception to the absolute nature of the "never been elected' statement.

a lot of ppl seem to want both ways - whinge that the Dems try to play politics using Marquis of Queensbury rules against the 100% ruthless bastard Repubs ... then whinge when they act decisively and quickly in reaction to what is (basically) a political emergency.

I'm not saying they have not acted quickly or that they should fight 100% fairly. I'm saying it's potentially unwise in how they have acted in respect of winning the election. Having an open contest lasting a week or two would have been possible, they would have dominated the news cycle, given the candidates massive exposure and given the candidate chosen a legitimacy that comes from being selected by voters all around the country.

As things stand they have put into place a candidate that's never been in a vote outside California and up till a week ago was written about as being uninspiring and unpopular by Republicans and Democrats alike. It reeks of incompetence and defeat.
