Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 233213 times)

Online redhokie8

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 08:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:14:10 pm
That video is probably why redhokie8 thinks there is no problem.

Just ignoring the dialogue in the thread and putting words in my mouth?
Offline thejbs

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:02 pm
I can see how Biden was pissed about Obama.  It did seem Clinton was fast tracked and was given the gig, partly because of her name.  Never a good thing.

Isn't it custom for the POTUS to back their VP??

Eh? Didnt Biden withdraw himself from the process because he was grieving his son, Beau? He has said  that he wouldve been a better candidate but he wasnt ready.

Plus, Clinton was polling ahead of him before his announcement that he wouldnt run. Clinton wouldve beaten anyone but a Russian-funded Trump campaign.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 08:33:36 pm »
Ignore tax, anybody who votes for that bastard and his dumb hillbilly, is a c*nt, plain and simple.

Don't care about their age or situation, c*nts to the last.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 08:38:11 pm »
Hopefully Mark Kelly or Andy Beshear for running mate.

Beshear being interviewed and asked about JD Vance:

Quote
Listen, JD Vance is a phony. Hes fake. I mean, he first says that Donald Trump is like Hitler, and now hes acting like hes Lincoln.
I mean, the problem with JD Vance is he has no conviction... but I guess his running mate has 34

 :lmao
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 08:42:24 pm »
I think Kelly is the perfect choice, he'll struggle to beat that burn though.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 08:21:31 pm
Just ignoring the dialogue in the thread and putting words in my mouth?
It seems that you have watched the video. And you subsequently ran your own numbers, which confirm a considerable tax hike for the poorest members of society and tax saving for the richest. And you have no problem with any of that. Indeed, you go on to justify it as a big fucking stick* incentive for those poor lazy fuckers.* Lovely. So, how, exactly, have I put words into your mouth?

* Paraphrasing your own words (note the lack of quotes and use of italics), but you will claim - no doubt - that you did not disparage the least well off and most vulnerable in your society. But yes you did.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:38:11 pm
Hopefully Mark Kelly or Andy Beshear for running mate.

Beshear being interviewed and asked about JD Vance:
Quote
Listen, JD Vance is a phony. Hes fake. I mean, he first says that Donald Trump is like Hitler, and now hes acting like hes Lincoln.
I mean, the problem with JD Vance is he has no conviction... but I guess his running mate has 34
:lmao
Nice! ;D
Online redhokie8

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:43:03 pm
It seems that you have watched the video. And you subsequently ran your own numbers, which confirm a considerable tax hike for the poorest members of society and tax saving for the richest. And you have no problem with any of that. Indeed, you go on to justify it as a big fucking stick* incentive for those poor lazy fuckers.* Lovely. So, how, exactly, have I put words into your mouth?

* Paraphrasing your own words (note the lack of quotes and use of italics), but you will claim - no doubt - that you did not disparage the least well off and most vulnerable in your society. But yes you did.

The biggest tax hike is about a $1,500 which while not insignificant is not "considerable" I also mentioned that increase for the those income brackets would require a conversation.

I also did not voice my opinion on what I do or don't think. My intent was to change the conversation away from broad generalizations to what the actual impacts would be and the rationale behind why certain decisions would or would not be made.

Which in any form of conversation is a must. What does this actually mean and what are the impacts? Why would they do this? Those are important questions to ask.
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:55:03 pm
That was a strong speech, well delivered and a great response in the hall. Nice one.

That was excellent. When people turn your words into a chant, you know you've hit it out of the park.

Is she ready for prime time? Question answered.
Offline Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 09:13:12 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:20:08 pm
She started with a lie though. Shouldn't do that... 'It's great to be in Milwaukee'. Yeah right... ;D

She kicks it off where Trump was delivering a dead speech to a bored room a few days ago. :)
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 09:14:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:14:20 pm
"We've been saying for ages he's unfit.  HOW DARE YOU FUCKING AGREE WITH US!!"

 ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 09:18:39 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:57:10 pm
That was a pretty good speech. Hit all the right notes.

I sense the Democrats are re-energised, with a renewed sense of purpose. All of a sudden, the Republicans have a fight on their hands.
Offline Lusty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 09:24:12 pm »
48 hours ago this thread was full of bedwetters ;D
Online oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 09:25:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:55:03 pm
That was a strong speech, well delivered and a great response in the hall. Nice one.
I wasn't sure if I was watching the same speech she made yesterday as she hammered Trump over the same points. no problem with that really as they show Trump to be a terrible man,  "I know Donald Trumps type" is a killer.
Online Elmo!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:24:12 pm
48 hours ago this thread was full of bedwetters ;D

Just like the half time threads.
Online Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 09:33:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:25:14 pm
I wasn't sure if I was watching the same speech she made yesterday as she hammered Trump over the same points. no problem with that really as they show Trump to be a terrible man,  "I know Donald Trumps type" is a killer.

She's definitely going to be more aggressive towards Trump in a high energy way. She's going to call him out for what he is.
Online nozza

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:33:36 pm
Ignore tax, anybody who votes for that bastard and his dumb hillbilly, is a c*nt, plain and simple.

Don't care about their age or situation, c*nts to the last.

It really is that simple :wellin
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 08:53:53 pm
The biggest tax hike is about a $1,500 which while not insignificant is not "considerable" I also mentioned that increase for the those income brackets would require a conversation.

I also did not voice my opinion on what I do or don't think. My intent was to change the conversation away from broad generalizations to what the actual impacts would be and the rationale behind why certain decisions would or would not be made.

Which in any form of conversation is a must. What does this actually mean and what are the impacts? Why would they do this? Those are important questions to ask.

This post will be studied for generations. The first person to stop a riled-up Jiminy in his tracks  :o
Online skipper757

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 09:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:40:25 pm
This post will be studied for generations. The first person to stop a riled-up Jiminy in his tracks  :o

It's redhokie channeling his inner Bud Foster.

(American Rawkites who follow CFB, I'm looking at you).
Online John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 09:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:24:12 pm
48 hours ago this thread was full of bedwetters ;D
;D
Offline thejbs

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 09:54:07 pm »
https://x.com/Olivia_Beavers/status/1815839150949687533

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) just introduced articles of impeachment against VP Kamala Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors

GOP are beyond redemption, really.
Online oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 09:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:33:55 pm
She's definitely going to be more aggressive towards Trump in a high energy way. She's going to call him out for what he is.
Yeah,  I think Trump attacking/insulting Biden for being unfit will giver her the all clear to be even more aggressive, the public will understand,  Trumps in no position to criticise Biden over his condition, lets take a look at Trump then.
