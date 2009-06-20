« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 232579 times)

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:17:42 pm
If you were Kamala Harris how would you respond to not going to the border?
I've just seen the video from years back and it's bad. She responds by saying she hasn't been to Europe either.
This is going to come up again so what should she say? Should he just own it and say she fucked up but she'd learned from her mistake?

It's not a good look - the one thing she was put in charge of as VP turned into the biggest disaster in Biden's presidency. I remember there being mumblings that Biden's staff were deeply unimpressed with her in the first couple of years. Who knows what to make of all these insider briefings to the press though, there's got to be so much maneuvering going on

Personally, fine I'll get on board with Kamala and vote for her, and keep my misgivings to myself. But there has been a lack of democratic due process here, or at least it feels that way. The DNC have crowned her, just like they crowned Hillary, and there's not much anyone can say about it.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 04:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:15:33 pm
Harris
Cooper

Sounds good too.


Very Mad Men.....
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 04:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:38:01 pm
It's not a good look - the one thing she was put in charge of as VP turned into the biggest disaster in Biden's presidency. I remember there being mumblings that Biden's staff were deeply unimpressed with her in the first couple of years. Who knows what to make of all these insider briefings to the press though, there's got to be so much maneuvering going on

Personally, fine I'll get on board with Kamala and vote for her, and keep my misgivings to myself. But there has been a lack of democratic due process here, or at least it feels that way. The DNC have crowned her, just like they crowned Hillary, and there's not much anyone can say about it.


Biden tried to bring in a bill with regard to the border and Trump blocked it. She should definitely bring that up.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,942
  • Truthiness
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:43:30 pm
Very Mad Men.....
Roy Cooper takes on JD Vance in the Veep debate


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,705
  • Dutch Class
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
If I'm the Democrats strategy team, I'd be hammering the clip of Vance from a few years ago referring to Harris as a "childless cat lady" with "no stake" in the country's future on repeat. It encapsulates who he is and will turn women and young voters off him even more. Also if it gets brought up maybe he should be reminded that George Washington also had no kids of his own
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 05:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:52:13 pm
Roy Cooper of North Carolina is really interesting.
A real pro who has won 2 Governor races in purplish red NC.
He is 67 years old so projects gravitas, and probably not out to be president at 71 years old in four years time.
He could put NC in play and help greatly in Western Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia.
He is from an Appalachian state and can confront Vance about his being Appalachian claims.

Shit - misread that as Roy Cropper then. Must get my eyes tested.  :o

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 05:54:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:05:10 pm
If it wasnt for the fact that America is so crucial to the world, its almost as if you need Americans to experience all that as a lesson to why voting for pricks like that is such a bad idea.

Out of curiosity what's your specific problem with changing the tax brackets to a flat 15% and 30%?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 05:54:31 pm
Out of curiosity what's your specific problem with changing the tax brackets to a flat 15% and 30%?

Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?

But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,166
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 06:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:50:18 pm
Shit - misread that as Roy Cropper then. Must get my eyes tested.  :o



I thought it might have been Cooper Howard.



Not Henry Cooper, obviously.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,933
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
As soon as a VP is identified, they can become attack dog and let Kamala act Presidential.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:11 pm
Project 2025
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo</a>


With Project 2025, anyone voting for Trump who isn't rich is voting against their own interest. Don't these people know what they are voting for?
No. They primarily live in rural areas of the country, where they are stuck in their own ways and education is garbage to put it nicely. They view all of this as sport.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 06:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:04:34 pm
Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?

But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.

For me that's misinformed, and lacks an understanding of how income tax brackets truly work. That's a broad statement and the question needs to be what behavior comes from these changes?

In the US the income tax brackets are progressive. For single fliers the tax brackets are:

10%   $0   $11,000
12%   $11,001   $44,725
22%   $44,726   $95,375
24%   $95,376   $182,100
32%   $182,101   $231,250
35%   $231,251   $578,125
37%   $578,126   And up

Meaning that if the tax brackets shifted to:
15%  0-$168,000
30%  $168,000-$168,000

10%   $0   $11,000 (would pay 5% more)
12%   $11,001   $44,725 (would pay 3% more)
22%   $44,726   $95,375 (would pay 7% less)
24%   $95,376   $168,000 (would pay 9% less)
24% $168,000  $182,100 (would pay 6% more)
32%   $182,101   $231,250 (would pay 2% less)
35%   $231,251   $578,125 (would pay 5% less)
37%   $578,126   And up (would pay 7% less)

If you look at those numbers, what does that tell you?

Everyone would pay 8% more when making between $0-$44,725 and would pay 7% less when making between $44,726-$95,375, and would pay 9% less when making between $95,376 - $168,000.

That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:47:08 pm by redhokie8 »
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:30:26 pm
No. They primarily live in rural areas of the country, where they are stuck in their own ways and education is garbage to put it nicely. They view all of this as sport.

This as insulting as it is misinformed.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:37:22 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:32:51 pm
This as insulting as it is misinformed.
Please explain how because pretty much any map shows that higher density areas favor the left and rural areas favor the right. States like Louisiana, South Carolina, WV, and Alabama fit the latter while maintaining consistently poor rankings in education.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:31:49 pm
That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.
I think you need to re-visit the term "Incentive", but thank you for sharing your views.

It's strange that when those who are very comfortably well off are asked to pay more taxes it's considered a disincentive, but the opposite argument works with those who have the least.
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:37:22 pm
Please explain how because pretty much any map shows that higher density areas favor the left and rural areas favor the right. States like Louisiana, South Carolina, WV, and Alabama fit the latter while maintaining consistently poor rankings in education.

You understand those "maps" color in based on percentages. So in the population dense areas the color show based the majority. So if an Urban area is 51% liberal and 49% conservative they'll show it as a Liberal leaning area, even though 49% are conservative. The opposite is also true of course.

You also understand that vast majority of urban areas have incredibly low-income populations that are often very liberal and also uneducated?

I've got no problem with you disagreeing with policies, but to paint the vast majority of conservatives as uneducated with the same broad stroke is flat out wrong
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,334
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:32:51 pm
This as insulting as it is misinformed.

'I love the uneducated' - Donald J Trump.  ;)
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 06:51:52 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:43:53 pm
I think you need to re-visit the term "Incentive", but thank you for sharing your views.

It's strange that when those who are very comfortably well off are asked to pay more taxes it's considered a disincentive, but the opposite argument works with those who have the least.

What is the opposite argument that you're referring to?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 