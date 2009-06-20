Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?



But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.



For me that's misinformed, and lacks an understanding of how income tax brackets truly work. That's a broad statement and the question needs to be what behavior comes from these changes?In the US the income tax brackets are progressive. For single fliers the tax brackets are:10% $0 $11,00012% $11,001 $44,72522% $44,726 $95,37524% $95,376 $182,10032% $182,101 $231,25035% $231,251 $578,12537% $578,126 And upMeaning that if the tax brackets shifted to:15% 0-$168,00030% $168,000-$168,00010% $0 $11,000 (would pay 5% more)12% $11,001 $44,725 (would pay 3% more)22% $44,726 $95,375 (would pay 7% less)24% $95,376 $168,000 (would pay 9% less)24% $168,000 $182,100 (would pay 6% more)32% $182,101 $231,250 (would pay 2% less)35% $231,251 $578,125 (would pay 5% less)37% $578,126 And up (would pay 7% less)If you look at those numbers, what does that tell you?Everyone would pay 8% more when making between $0-$44,725 and would pay 7% less when making between $44,726-$95,375, and would pay 9% less when making between $95,376 - $168,000.That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.