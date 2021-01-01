« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3600 on: Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:17:21 am
Trump plays by different rules, so you can't really compare.

But you would agree that Trump speaks and writes gibberish and his on stage persona is like something from the Grand Guignol, with his tics and rolling eyes?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3601 on: Today at 08:38:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:55 am
I read that Project 2025 wants to get rid of public schools. To me that feels a bit fear mongering but the depressing thing is that if there is a country that could do that, its the Yanks.

Hmmm .. Nothing to do with private schools and their $4000 a month school fees.

#Capitalism
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3602 on: Today at 08:45:21 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
^ hes anti-trans for some reason (maybe something to do with his family? I CBA googling). Regarding the $45m didnt someone say on here its seed money for the first month for the PAC hes created and that he expects other tax dodging billionaires to chip in.

Re the swell of support for Kamala its very encouraging, if the women and young folk get out for her I think she can do it.
This from the guardian just now:

880,000 donors contributed, 60% of whom were making their first donation of the 2024 election cycle.

The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections
It is. And is what I expected when I first heard the news:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 21, 2024, 07:24:04 pm
I disagree. Just look at the exited reaction here. Framed right, this could be an exiting development, which will shift all the negative attention towards Trump (where it belongs).
This was partly formed from my own reaction; but more tellingly, from the reaction of my American wife. She was a pretty strong defender of Biden, likes him a lot, and was really concerned about the all the negative reports about Biden and his health. However, her very first reaction when Biden announced that he would not be standing was one of relief. And this only became stronger when Biden then endorsed Harris.

I feel confident (albeit far from certain) about the election for the first time in months. There is a lot of excitement around Harris; certainly within the Democratic circles. And excitement can be very infectious.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3603 on: Today at 09:23:22 am
Powerful speech at campaign HQ.
They should use, 'We won't go back!' As their slogan.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
What the Democrats need to do now is push how they are willing and able to make the tough decisions about their presidential candidate that Republicans are not.

They need to highlight how they listened to the American people over the concerns about Biden's age and ability. And they need to portray Republicans, not as united, but as they truly are: cowardly and servile. They stand behind a man who inspired a violent mob to attack the Capitol, to disrupt and call into question the democratic process; a self confessed sexual molester found liable for sexual assault; a man who is a convicted felon. That's not a man you "unite" behind, unless you're sheep.

Harris is a prosecutor. She puts men like Trump in jail. And as I said in the Trump thread - Republicans wasted two years on phoney investigations going after Biden and his son. All of that "work" is now up in smoke, as he's no longer the target. They will now be panicking, and with good reason.


Just as a sidebar, Harris may become the first VP since Bush senior to preside over the certification of her own election results? Will be interesting to watch Ted Cruz object to them with her looking him in the eye.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:11:17 am
People say she's a bit too Hilary - wooden, word salads.

She has an interesting back story: needs to get out there and tell it.

Everything I've seen on the late night talk shows suggested people really weren't enamoured by her personality. Not just Hilary, but Al Gore suffered from a similar problem. Not unlikeable or unfriendly, just unrelatable - a person who just seemed to struggle to connect with people. It's why people gravitate to Trump; con artists have that knack.

But now she is the centre of attention I'm beginning to hope she may shine. Like Starmer, I think her prosecutorial background could prove vital against Trump. I think she has more about her than Clinton, who seemed to get overwhelmed by Trump's avalanche of BS when he was still an unknown quantity and he was first building his cult of personality.

Both Biden and Clinton were known quantities, as is Trump now. It's Harris who is the wild card.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3606 on: Today at 09:49:33 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 11, 2024, 11:52:10 am
I'm still hoping beyond hope that this is all a big ruse. Biden draws all the Repug fire, before withdrawing at the 11th hour for another candidate. The Repugs will have much less time to formulate and wage the sort of character-assassination negative campaign they inevitably rely on.


I do wonder if this is what happened.

The orange shitbag is kicking up a stink about all the campaign cash he's pissed up the wall attacking Biden, demanding he be refunded.

 :lmao
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Kamala needs to push the message of getting out and voting. If you don't vote don't complain about the state of the country.
Also, Kamala needs to break down Project 2025 into layman's terms because some of the policies are awful and not enough people know about them.

The stakes couldn't be higher. This is a fight for democracy.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:11:17 am
People say she's a bit too Hilary - wooden, word salads.

She has an interesting back story: needs to get out there and tell it.


"A bit too Hillary"...like the only other woman to run for President?

Nobody does 'wooden' like Al Gore, John Kerry, Mitt Romney all did.

'Word salad' describes the Trump v Biden debate perfectly. Harris is a former prosecuter and speaks clear and surgical as a lazer beam compared to those two. :)

Now, JD Vance's oratory sounds wooden...
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:49:33 am

I do wonder if this is what happened.

The orange shitbag is kicking up a stink about all the campaign cash he's pissed up the wall attacking Biden, demanding he be refunded.

 :lmao

The choice of Vance now seems to be quite the fuck up as well. What does he bring to the table? Ohio (already a solid red state), more encouragement for MAGA loons (like they need it). And at the same time, a complete turn off for women, moderates, independents.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:49:33 am
I do wonder if this is what happened.
The orange shitbag is kicking up a stink about all the campaign cash he's pissed up the wall attacking Biden, demanding he be refunded.
This transpired to be exactly what happened, whether it was cunning or coincidental. The Republicans have lost their shit over it all.
Quote from: John C on July  9, 2024, 07:46:12 pm
I do wonder if there is a cunning plan behind what appears to be a sincere determination to press ahead by Biden.
Perhaps announce something after Trump is formally nominated?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:35 am
Coronations of political leaders never work out well, as we have seen here in the UK.

She was elected by half the nation in 2020 and by almost all primary voters this year.

Only about 10% of Congressional Democrats asked Biden to leave. While polling showed that over 60% of Dems wanted him out and 75% wanted her to succeed him. That is bottom up will of the people stuff...not a coronation.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
It's not a coronation as any Democrate is welcome to challenge her. There are 4 weeks till the nomination.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:55 am
I read that Project 2025 wants to get rid of public schools. To me that feels a bit fear mongering but the depressing thing is that if there is a country that could do that, its the Yanks.


A lot of the far-right's motive for doing so is that public schools have a range of federal protections - such as civil rights, unbiased education, etc. The problem the far-right in the US have is that, to them, 'unbiased' = 'lefty woke indoctrination'.

Should they be able to abolish public schools in favour of a fully-privatised education system (there would be a voucher system), those private schools would be unregulated, and could be used to brainwash kids from start to finish with all that fire'n'brimstone distortion of Christianity that the far-right in the US love.

What's increasingly apparent is that the conservative far-right consider themselves in a war - and have done for a few decades. They know that the general societal attitude has been drifting more liberal since the 60's. They lionised Reagan for his stance of trying to turn the tide back, but it's ultimately done nothing. Until the quashing of RvW at least, it was a steady drift.

The US far-right view public schools as a barrier for dragging the country back to oppression conservatism.

What liberals fail to get across to Americans is that liberalism is all about people being able to make personal choices. If people want to live a pious life, they can. But that freedom of choice should be open to others to live their lives according to how they want.

Whereas the conservatives want to impose their preferred way of life on everyone.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:03:59 am
This transpired to be exactly what happened, whether it was cunning or coincidental. The Republicans have lost their shit over it all.


Hadn't realised you'd also posted similar a couple days before me  :-[

I'd use the 'great minds' saying, but fear you'd consider that an insult  ;)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
The renewed energy is pretty palpable. Some said there wasn't enough time to get a new candidate in, but actually they might have timed this perfectly. The momentum that a united Dem party are about to generate with Harris could be enough to swing it.
I felt this way even before the announcement by Biden to not stand. Nothing wrong with the timing at all.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 18, 2024, 11:38:21 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 18, 2024, 11:19:03 am
Unless it was Michelle Obama, I think a black woman would struggle to get the votes, required.

Harris just hasn't has the exposure, either.
If she is the candidate, she will.

In some ways, a shorter exposure might help. The excitement will remain, with less opportunity for people to fall out of love with her (which is almost always the case).
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:00:27 am
The choice of Vance now seems to be quite the fuck up as well. What does he bring to the table? Ohio (already a solid red state), more encouragement for MAGA loons (like they need it). And at the same time, a complete turn off for women, moderates, independents.

there's a Farron Cousins video I've not watched, suggesting Vance was Trump's sons' pick for VP. Gawd knows why he listened them. Not like he ever has before.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:00:27 am
The choice of Vance now seems to be quite the fuck up as well. What does he bring to the table? Ohio (already a solid red state), more encouragement for MAGA loons (like they need it). And at the same time, a complete turn off for women, moderates, independents.

He said he would've nullified the election results of the state in 2020.
He also said Jan 6th was a march on saving democracy.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:59:56 am
She is good. She is ready. She will win suburban women nationwide if that's her message. The second- and third-ring suburbs are finally integrating (by race and income), and at a fairly rapid pace in all major cities. Harris is using old civil rights language (1960s-70s era) to speak to the newly integrated suburbs. She has great speech writers. They are clever as fuck. Trump will struggle to win the swing states without winning some of the suburbs. The exurbs of Phoenix, Tuscon, Las Vegas, Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philly, and Pittsburgh won't do it. Trump has no political presence in the first-, second-, or third-ring suburbs in any big city that I know of. He doesn't speak to them at all. Trump might be in real trouble if he doesn't find a message for the new burbs. He has no experience with these Americans. He has never cared about them in his political messaging. That's why Republicans performed so poorly in '18, '20, and '22. That doom-and-gloom shit didn't sell to people who just found new prosperity in the integrated suburbs. She touched on all their significant life issues in that speech. House Republicans should be afraid if Harris can keep her messaging clear. They need the burbs to hold the House.   

I think Biden may have taken a bad hand and played a blinder. We'll see, I guess.             
We are our own worst enemy sometimes, some people look for reasons to  be negative towards politicians who want to create a better world.  I think Harris took away a lot of their ammo in that speech. she may have encouraged  the apathetic to sit up and take notice and form their own opinions rather than nodding along with meaningless points from the knockers to put people off her.
Theres been these constant attacks about the Democrats loosing the Rust belt states due to unemployment yet employment has risen over the last few years, ive seen a couple of US political commentators saying roughly what your saying, the reasons why people refused to vote Democrat in these areas don't apply now.
Am pretty sure Trumps popular vote will fall at the election, the concern was the Democrat vote will fall even more than Trumps. maybe Harris has won them back and more.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:29:02 am
Harris looks like she's going to relish taking on Trump. she's not struggling to find the ways to attack Trump, all seems to come natural, I can't see any reason why any hesitant Democrat voter won't be impressed by her aims as President.

Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
I think I've just fallen in love.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:29:02 am
Harris looks like she's going to relish taking on Trump. she's not struggling to find the ways to attack Trump, all seems to come natural, I can't see any reason why any hesitant Democrat voter won't be impressed by her aims as President.

Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

She will certainly energise the Democrats' core vote. I think everyone has been flagging under the burden of the Biden campaign.

I feel bad for him. It's a cruel rejection. But I hope he can enjoy his retirement in a nation that begins to regain it's sanity.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
While Netanyahu is giving his address to US Congress, Harris is off speaking the historically black Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.s Grand Boulé. Bit of a cold shoulder to him while focusing on a key demographic.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:46:43 am
She will certainly energise the Democrats' core vote. I think everyone has been flagging under the burden of the Biden campaign.

I feel bad for him. It's a cruel rejection. But I hope he can enjoy his retirement in a nation that begins to regain it's sanity.
I think she's hammering home what most Americans should find important, giving them a reason to be positive rather than apathetic. giving them a reason to fear a Trump win, all these things are obvious to us all but many seemed to loose sight of this,  it's not so much about wining over a few more million votes, it's about getting the Democrat support they all ready have out to vote, who knows she might win over even more but I don't think she needs too to win the election.
I don't believe anything that has happened has been down to any plan, Biden may have waited till the Republican convention was over to announce his retirement but that's just playing it by ear rather than a plan.
Biden will be content if he is remembered for what he achieved rather than his problems today, Harris will defend his legacy with a passion.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Harris comes across really well.  I doubt Trump would be relishing a debate with her in the way he was relishing the last debate with Biden.

If Harris can maintain that energy throughout then it might not be the foregone conclusion it looked like being only a few days ago.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:04:51 am
Thanks for the responses. Good to hear that there is some momentum building behind her. She does seem like a personality who would fare well against Trump in debates.
This will be an issue.

I don't know.  Since that maniac took over Twitter and the algorithm changed I wonder if a lot of younger people have moved on from it.  I think the most important social media app for younger people might be TikTok now.  There's a lot of positive TikTok videos of her out there now so hopefully her campaign goes all out with those videos going forward. 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:31:51 am
there's a Farron Cousins video I've not watched, suggesting Vance was Trump's sons' pick for VP. Gawd knows why he listened them. Not like he ever has before.

Overconfidence.

Vance adds nothing to the ticket.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:23:52 am
Harris comes across really well.  I doubt Trump would be relishing a debate with her in the way he was relishing the last debate with Biden.

If Harris can maintain that energy throughout then it might not be the foregone conclusion it looked like being only a few days ago.

I'd be absolutely shocked if he agrees to debate her.  She might have to goad him into doing it. 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Psychologically its a kind of nice position. Harris has nothing to lose. Nobody will blame her if she fails, when she was only given a few months to prepare.

Theres a group of voters that the dems will lose because shes a woman, thats just the sad state of things, but she cant change that. Whatever happens, it will largely be a vote for or against Trump, because he is so divisive.
Instead she can focus on getting more people to actually vote. Thats how Biden won, after all.

Vance will bring in money, but he wont convince a single voter who was on the fence since he is so similar to Trump. Harris wont be that daft with her VP pick
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:37:26 am
Vance will bring in money, but he wont convince a single voter who was on the fence since he is so similar to Trump.

He's nothing like Trump. Trump, for all his faults, has a certain toxic charisma. Vance is a charisma free zone.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:29:02 am
Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Brilliant. Can't wait to see her take on Trump.

IIRC it's bank Holiday weekend in UK they will confirm a nominee?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:40:16 am
He's nothing like Trump. Trump, for all his faults, has a certain toxic charisma. Vance is a charisma free zone.

That's just your liberal bias.

He's like the reincarnation of JFK.... https://x.com/KamalaHQ/status/1815458570508661217
