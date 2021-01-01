I read that Project 2025 wants to get rid of public schools. To me that feels a bit fear mongering but the depressing thing is that if there is a country that could do that, its the Yanks.



A lot of the far-right's motive for doing so is that public schools have a range of federal protections - such as civil rights, unbiased education, etc. The problem the far-right in the US have is that, to them, 'unbiased' = 'lefty woke indoctrination'.Should they be able to abolish public schools in favour of a fully-privatised education system (there would be a voucher system), those private schools would be unregulated, and could be used to brainwash kids from start to finish with all that fire'n'brimstone distortion of Christianity that the far-right in the US love.What's increasingly apparent is that the conservative far-right consider themselves in a war - and have done for a few decades. They know that the general societal attitude has been drifting more liberal since the 60's. They lionised Reagan for his stance of trying to turn the tide back, but it's ultimately done nothing. Until the quashing of RvW at least, it was a steady drift.The US far-right view public schools as a barrier for dragging the country back to oppression conservatism.What liberals fail to get across to Americans is that liberalism is all about people being able to make personal choices. If people want to live a pious life, they can. But that freedom of choice should be open to others to live their lives according to how they want.Whereas the conservatives want to impose their preferred way of life on everyone.