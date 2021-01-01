« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.

Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3480 on: Today at 08:22:56 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show wont do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. Its a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members dont have a 100% say on.

I thought they hadn't chosen anyone yet.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3481 on: Today at 08:26:59 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show wont do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. Its a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members dont have a 100% say on.
Both Hillary and Biden won the primaries comprehensively in 2016 and 2020. Not sure how that is corrupting the process.

I can see your point about this election although these are pretty unique circumstances.
Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,954
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3482 on: Today at 08:36:16 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show won’t do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. It’s a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members don’t have a 100% say on.

Yeah, those corrupt mafiamen at the DNC. How dare they choose candidates that comprehensively win the primaries, including one who then went on to become President.
Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3483 on: Today at 08:38:25 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:19:07 am
How long does process take before Harris (or another) is named as candidate for Democrats?

She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.

There was talk of a virtual roll call for Biden, I'd assume delegates voting online in some manner. So that would be much quicker.

I'd have thought now there'd have to be a convention next month, and Biden will lean heavily on each of the Democratic State Parties to vote for Harris. He's already got more than enough pledged to him already, and really he should be able to ensure Harris wins easily on the first vote, plus there'll be phone calls from the Clintons and the other senior Democrats who have endorsed Harris.

A delegate who will usually be a local Democrat party member who's a city council member or state official is not going to vote against that type of pressure. If a state senator is a little wobbly on Harris, someone like Josh Shapiro or Bill Clinton will promise to campaign for them one day next election if they vote for her.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:42 am by Gili Gulu »
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,831
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3484 on: Today at 08:55:24 am
So pretty much everyone rallying in behind Harris, including many of her potential rivals for the nomination.

Difficult to know whether it would be better to have a nominal rival candidate to give the semblance of a contest, or a completely united front behind Harris. But the die is cast, she is the candidate and it's up to everyone to get behind here completely.

VEEP is interesting given the need to balance the ticket by geography, demographics and political positioning. Not sure going for another "minority" makes sense, so probably rules against Whitmer, Buttigieg and maybe even Shapiro. Cooper of NC seems a very good bet. Beshear of Kentucky mentioned a lot, but that's not a state that will flip, so relying entirely on his persona. Always been impressed with Ossoff of Georgia, but I guess he's too young still (this is the USA, not France).

Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3485 on: Today at 09:03:09 am
Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro seem the two most likely.

Usually for a Northern or Californian candidate you'd want a Southern or Midwestern VP,
but I think the Democrats will hope that a re-energised Black vote is enough in the South.

Shapiro brings Pennsylvania, and Kelly brings Arizona. Shapiro brings more balance geographically.

There's a huge potential I think to female swing voters. Republicans will have to be very careful how they attack Harris,
it worked with Hilary Clinton, but they had years and years of groundwork put into that.

There'll be a large number of female voters who are currently holding their nose and leaning towards Trump.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:52 am by Gili Gulu »
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,572
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3486 on: Today at 09:12:48 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:38:25 am
She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.
Cheers thank you.

