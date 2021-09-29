Big news. There were rumors it'd be over the weekend, and boy they were on the spot (unlike the dubious transfer sources in the transfer thread!).



The challenge for Harris will be a mix of issues. On one hand, she loses the incumbency advantage. On the other hand, the incumbency advantage hasn't exactly been working out around the globe. She's been most hidden away (which is a shame), but she's got a huge opportunity to build a strong profile. Both sides will have to switch messaging. It takes a while to buy TV/online ads, work on them, get them in, etc, so both sides will have switch things up quickly.



The positive for Harris is that she looks much more fit for office than Biden or Trump. The negative is her previous unpopularity and shoddy campaigning in 2019. One of Biden's weakest issues (if not the weakest) is the border, and Harris was actually given that as an assignment early on (which no doubt the right will be salivating as attacks).



Her VP pick will also matter a bit. But a lot of it will come down to how she can win over voters and bring some enthusiasm to this winnable race. Her previous presidential campaign was a mess, but it's been 5 years, and it's a straight 1 on 1 with Trump (no other popular Dems to wade through). The Democrats should be motivated to back her wholly and to provide a show of unity and to lift her up through any tricky moments.



If you had a blank slate, she wouldn't necessarily be top pick, but she isn't a bad candidate either. So certainly the coming months will be interesting.