The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3200 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Can't he do that anyway? It'll be way past the election anyway.

The republicans would be all on with impeachments and hearings for 4 years. Hopefully theyll just let an old man retire and see out his life in dignity. Although theyre not that type.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3201 on: Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3202 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:07:54 pm
So does Kamala Harris inherit Joe Biden's delegates to the convention.
No. Biden will release them and they can vote how they wish. However, assuming Biden backs Harris, most likely his delegates will vote for her. Besides, all the money raised is for Biden-Harris, and cannot be used if neither of them is on the ticket. It surely will be Harris.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3203 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:15:01 pm
Yes, that's exactly where I am.

Perhaps easy to say with retrospect, the big mistake was him not being the candidate in 2016. I know it's said he chose not to because he was still mourning his son. But I think if Hilary wasn't there and he'd been the shoe-in candidate as he should have been as VP of two term pres, he would have ran.

USA and arguably the world would be a very different place...

I agree.  I think he would've won, and likely won again in 2020.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3204 on: Today at 07:22:51 pm
Well this is going to be interesting, do they stick with Harris or twist with another candidate? I'd love to see Harris debate the felon, she would absolutely crucify him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3205 on: Today at 07:22:59 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:21:47 pm
It's not forbidden, but it's very tricky to have a VP and a President on the ticket who are from the same state. It's why in 2000, Dick Cheney changed his legal residence to Wyoming, because both he and Bush Jr. were both registered as Texas. It's a 12th Amendment issue regarding voting.

Yep. And the Governor isnt going to change his state.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3206 on: Today at 07:23:15 pm
Unsurprisingly Republicans are stating Biden should resign now.  Doubt he will
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3207 on: Today at 07:23:20 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:17:10 pm
We're past that. A big risk was just taken. Trump is ahead in nearly every major poll and up until an hour ago the elections was a forgone conclusion.

The Democrats can't win unless they now take risks.

Are you American?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3208 on: Today at 07:23:45 pm
Sky News read out a statement from Frottage. Get tae fuck 😤
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3209 on: Today at 07:24:04 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:09:58 pm
The right decision. It's probably too late, but there's a glimmer of a chance. Even if it's only a change from a penalty kick with no keeper to a standard one, it decreases the chances of Trump winning, I would say. His team will, of course, spin this as the Democrats panicking, Biden quitting, etc. However, they are not happy with this, no matter how they frame it.
I disagree. Just look at the exited reaction here. Framed right, this could be an exiting development, which will shift all the negative attention towards Trump (where it belongs).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3210 on: Today at 07:24:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:23:15 pm
Unsurprisingly Republicans are stating Biden should resign now.  Doubt he will

And again, do they want to be running against the sitting President (and likely VP would be whoever was made it now).

Its cabinet rather than congress who can invoke the 25th right?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3211 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm
Cant see Trump being keen on a debate with Kamala, I think she'd absolutely stomp all over him.

I think a narrative from the Democrats about Trump running scared may develop if he refuses debates.
The Republicans will try to push Harris as being somehow illegitimate.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3212 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..



Thought Trump was already guaranteed to win. So what does it matter?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3213 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:22:29 pm
No. Biden will release them and they can vote how they wish. However, assuming Biden backs Harris, most likely his delegates will vote for her. Besides, all the money raised is for Biden-Harris, and cannot be used if neither of them is on the ticket. It surely will be Harris.
He is backing Harris no? Least that's what CNN headline suggests.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3214 on: Today at 07:25:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..

For fuck sake will you give it a break. Living with or around you must be insufferable.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3215 on: Today at 07:25:20 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..


Who would be better then?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3216 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:23:45 pm
Sky News read out a statement from Frottage. Get tae fuck 😤

Fucking hate the lot of them. Nobody gives a fuck what the MP for Clacton thinks.

On which - he wont be back in the UK before November will he.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3217 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm
Would Shapiro be a viable VP candidate?

Pennsylvania looks to be the worst state in the midwest for the Dems, and if they lose it they are likely done.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3218 on: Today at 07:27:51 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:12:15 pm
I believe it is in the the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," Biden said in a statement posted to X."

I wonder if all the snide comments about how he was too stubborn or power-hungry will be retracted. Actually, I don't wonder...
And how do you know those comments were not part of the reason Biden decided to step down? If the reaction had instead been when Biden (repeatedly) stated that he was not going to step down, 'Oh, OK Joe - as you like it', do you think he would have actually stepped down? (Rhetorical question.)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3219 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:21:47 pm
It's not forbidden, but it's very tricky to have a VP and a President on the ticket who are from the same state. It's why in 2000, Dick Cheney changed his legal residence to Wyoming, because both he and Bush Jr. were both registered as Texas. It's a 12th Amendment issue regarding voting.

Classically they'll try to balance the ticket, so a Southern/Midwestern White male would be absolutely ideal I'd have said. Ideally a swing state so Ohio, Michigan, Wisconson or Georgia. Though someone from Pennsylvania with broader appeal could do.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3220 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..



Top insight again.  Anyway, it was clear Trump et al were preparing for and wanted Biden, so this potentially changes the landscape.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3221 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm
I said it last night, before this news- Mark Kelly must be seen as a front-runner for VP. Military guy, been to space, senator from a swing state, and not a minority. Also married to Gabby Giffords which brings additional 'man of strength' optics.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3222 on: Today at 07:30:00 pm
