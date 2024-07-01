Yeah I think you're right. But yeah I have kind of given up hope. Got some really nice friends in the US that have joined the cult.



It's quite upsetting to be honest.



I applaud your honesty. I have been there myself, many a time, and maybe time again to come.Hope is not guaranteed which is why it is so important and it is arrogant of us to assume it.I would be distraught if someone I cared about was lost to extremism but I believe it is there for all to seeHate, division, misinformation and fear are powerful tools for information.I think the only way to combat it is with the good. The media's not really tuned for this. Good begets good begets love begets.. etc. The branding from team Biden is not strong.I have empathy for any lost soul who stares down the dark corridor of their mortality and looks for some answer. Some monster usually lurks withinBe strong, Andy. Do not be deterted by the errors of others. Remind them, gently.And don't cling on too long yourself. Don't damage yourself with the severe views of others' hurt.Ideally, every citizen would be able to stop and think about their life, but what a luxury I have just described, possibly the ultimate luxury.