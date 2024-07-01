« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3120 on: Today at 09:41:55 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:26:37 am
Yeah this is totally untrue. Trump has done all those things and more and he is rightfully constantly pulled up on it by the media.

They are now holding the same standard to Biden.

Not true at all. All networks have reported on Biden's poor debate performance a very few on Trump's 28 lies on the same night. It's gotten to the point that he says them so much they are overlooked.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3121 on: Today at 09:42:10 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:21 am
I kind of hope that Trump gets in.

You have on some level given up hope. This is the wrong hope.

Quote
Trump broke America and made things worse for a lot of people. Americans are far, far, far too stupid to realise that, but once he becomes their king and wrecks the place completely then they get a chance to realise how stupid they really are.

Win win isn't it/

No, you could have said the said thing in 2016.

It is not progressive. Wishing to inflict suffering to teach people a lesson, doesn't work. Look up studies on negative vs positive reinforcement.

If anything, suffering and the other inevitabilities of right wing politics do nothing but further push people to the extremes of politics. Left and right both. After Trump 1, none of his original fanbase have vanished. On he rolls.

I disagree in the most severe terms. Strife begets strife. If you are in fact wishing this for an entire nation of people, you are de facto advocating facism.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3122 on: Today at 09:49:10 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:38:36 am
This is not one of your most perspicacious posts Andy. It's entirely a lose/lose.
The only people who will win are autocrats and dangerous people like Putin, extreme right-wing power grabbing billionaires like Musk & Peter Thiel.
Everyone else will be shafted by egregious policies on women's rights, immigration, taxation, etc, etc.

In addition, good people who have campaigned against or who have exposed Trump and his corrupt family will have the judicial system set on them by the vindictive fat c*nt.

it's up to the American people to do the right thing then isn't it mate?

I still have a few friends that are pro-Trump (I know) but their posts are angry, vindictive and they aren't for turning.

Should I unfriend them? Possibly. I'm more involved in this than a few because I talk to them and it has turned into a cult.

America has the chance to turn away from this path and I hope they take that and they move away from it, but having seen the thick inbred bastards here that not only voted for Brexit (And insist it was great) but they are doubling down on that Nazi Frottage.

Now, those people I have blocked / unfriended. Whether we like it or not fascism is something that is popular among some people both sides of the pond.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3123 on: Today at 09:50:42 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:42:10 am
You have on some level given up hope. This is the wrong hope.

No, you could have said the said thing in 2016.

It is not progressive. Wishing to inflict suffering to teach people a lesson, doesn't work. Look up studies on negative vs positive reinforcement.

If anything, suffering and the other inevitabilities of right wing politics do nothing but further push people to the extremes of politics. Left and right both. After Trump 1, none of his original fanbase have vanished. On he rolls.

I disagree in the most severe terms. Strife begets strife. If you are in fact wishing this for an entire nation of people, you are de facto advocating facism.

Yeah I think you're right. But yeah I have kind of given up hope. Got some really nice friends in the US that have joined the cult.

It's quite upsetting to be honest.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3124 on: Today at 09:51:10 am
This is a good podcast which is based on black life in the US.
This week Michael Steel, ex-chair of the Republican National Committee and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, discusses how important it is for everyone, including the black community to shut up about Biden's age etc and just get out and vote for him

https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word/2024/07/trump-biden-and-the-battle-for-the-black-vote
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3125 on: Today at 10:14:53 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:51:10 am
This is a good podcast which is based on black life in the US.
This week Michael Steel, ex-chair of the Republican National Committee and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, discusses how important it is for everyone, including the black community to shut up about Biden's age etc and just get out and vote for him

https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word/2024/07/trump-biden-and-the-battle-for-the-black-vote

Thanks for posting that mate. Listening to it now. Very interesting.

Amazing that the US allows convicted felons to be president.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3126 on: Today at 10:17:05 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:42 am
Yeah I think you're right. But yeah I have kind of given up hope. Got some really nice friends in the US that have joined the cult.

It's quite upsetting to be honest.

I applaud your honesty. I have been there myself, many a time, and maybe time again to come.

Hope is not guaranteed which is why it is so important and it is arrogant of us to assume it.

I would be distraught if someone I cared about was lost to extremism but I believe it is there for all to see

Hate, division, misinformation and fear are powerful tools for information.

I think the only way to combat it is with the good. The media's not really tuned for this. Good begets good begets love begets.. etc. The branding from team Biden is not strong.

I have empathy for any lost soul who stares down the dark corridor of their mortality and looks for some answer. Some monster usually lurks within

Be strong, Andy. Do not be deterted by the errors of others. Remind them, gently.
And don't cling on too long yourself. Don't damage yourself with the severe views of others' hurt.

Ideally, every citizen would be able to stop and think about their life, but what a luxury I have just described, possibly the ultimate luxury.
