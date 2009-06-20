« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:42:36 pm
Outside of Trumps cult, a lot of the electorate wont forget that, given its relatively fresh in the memory.


The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm

The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.



Polls are contradictory currently, which is strange.  Id go along with a certain Trump win if the economy was tanking with high unemployment.  However, its the complete opposite and obviously the Dems are incumbents and responsible for that landscape.

With nearly 4 months to go, it may not be a foregone conclusion.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Today at 03:32:06 am
Dems need an attack dog to counter Vance.

Kamala has to look Presidential. Calm, wise, composed, and prepared to be large and in charge.

And Nick Fuentes says he could never campaign for a candidate with a Asian immigrant marrier on the ticket.



Which is nice.
