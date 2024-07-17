Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP
Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg
Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.
Is there anyone else out there?
None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.
Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.
The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe
losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe
keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.