Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 03:56:57 pm
I don't think the decision to ditch him can be achieved too quickly. There must be a lot to get sorted behind the scenes before it becomes public knowledge. Then, of course, they will have to pick a suitable time to make the announcement to make as much political gain as possible, on not make it look like a knee jerk rash decision. But, they will need to play their hand sooner or later, whatever they are doing, because it can't really carry on like this much longer.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 04:54:20 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 17, 2024, 11:11:39 pm
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.

The thing with the debate is there was a lot of pressure on Biden to show he was still up to it, going into the debate. He spectacularly failed, it wasn't just oh he had a bad debate out of nowhere.

Then he calls Zelensky Putin. He's not up to being President for the next 4 years and everyone knows he isn't.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 06:10:42 pm
Big changes in the odds today that Biden will be the nominee. Hes now longer odds than at any other time, including after the debate.

I reckon theyll announce it soon after the RNC ends.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 pm
Yep, looks like he'll be stepping down soon.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:54:20 pm
The thing with the debate is there was a lot of pressure on Biden to show he was still up to it, going into the debate. He spectacularly failed, it wasn't just oh he had a bad debate out of nowhere.

Then he calls Zelensky Putin. He's not up to being President for the next 4 years and everyone knows he isn't.
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.

Optics are everything.

Which POTUS had polio?  All his press images were of him sitting down?  Read about him in GCSE history - it was a while back.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.

Good post. I'd be pretty confident that Biden could get through another term technically. It's too far gone now though, people are focusing less on the content of his speech and more on the slips ups. The polls seem to suggest that enough people care about presentation rather than the content, for it to be capable of swinging the election result.

He's done for, some big name Democrats are saying he needs to step back, they aren't going to change their view. It's the last thing the Dems need, look at Trump's party, everyone falling in line behind him, they look like unified.

To sweeten the pill for Biden, I think if Kamala Harris is put forward, he'll be more likely to step back quickly. I'm sure he has had foresight for some time that it's a highly possible scenario that Harris would step up after him. I don't think anyone could have predicted how quickly it all would unravel for him though. And at the same time, the lucky streak Trump has been on defies all logic.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 07:28:33 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:09:21 pm
Good post. I'd be pretty confident that Biden could get through another term technically. It's too far gone now though, people are focusing less on the content of his speech and more on the slips ups. The polls seem to suggest that enough people care about presentation rather than the content, for it to be capable of swinging the election result.

He's done for, some big name Democrats are saying he needs to step back, they aren't going to change their view. It's the last thing the Dems need, look at Trump's party, everyone falling in line behind him, they look like unified.

To sweeten the pill for Biden, I think if Kamala Harris is put forward, he'll be more likely to step back quickly. I'm sure he has had foresight for some time that it's a highly possible scenario that Harris would step up after him. I don't think anyone could have predicted how quickly it all would unravel for him though. And at the same time, the lucky streak Trump has been on defies all logic.
:thumbup
Yeah, something I read in a post earlier I find interesting, Bidens now being more receptive to the people asking him to consider stepping aside, he's gone from thinking Kamala Harris won't be able to beat Trump to do you think she can beat Trump.
Maybe standing down at this election crossed his mind a year or so ago but he felt he had to continue as Harris won't beat him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 08:26:08 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Optics are everything.

Which POTUS had polio?  All his press images were of him sitting down?  Read about him in GCSE history - it was a while back.

FDR...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 08:32:48 pm
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Obama has said he should consider stepping down. Imagine thats quite significant?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:26:08 pm
FDR...

The greatest US President ever
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Obama has said he should consider stepping down. Imagine thats quite significant?
Yep. And some donors suggesting it. I still can't remember the significany of getting this weeks RNC over without him having stepped down. But also having Covid now perhaps next week will be an opportunity for him to 'reflect'.
I've been behind Biden but no way does this continue throughout August, its all only going in one inexorable direction and its not favourable for Joe Biden unfortunately.

Listening to some of Morning Joe (Scarborough) before on YT and it was perturbing to hear that its in the financial interest of some Dems for Biden to stay on. Fuck that, ffs, think of the fucking consequences.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
Optics are everything.

Which POTUS had polio?  All his press images were of him sitting down?  Read about him in GCSE history - it was a while back.

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:26:08 pm
FDR...

You're right. But back then politics wasn't as insanely showy as it is now, and these days every slip and stumble can be reported in real time.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Obama has said he should consider stepping down. Imagine thats quite significant?

Very. The future of the US as a democracy might be at stake. Remember when Alistair Campbell said one the story becomes about you rather than what you are doing, it's over? Pretty much what damomad said. Let's not forget, these debates were the Biden campaign's idea.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:43:05 pm
Kamala President and Newsom VP, get ready

Could be the one!

They say Kamala is very personable in person but not so good on TV.

She'd better pull out every stop and do a major Rocky IV montage
on the orange Martr/Motherfucker.

July-November: blitz the nation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
Yep. And some donors suggesting it. I still can't remember the significany of getting this weeks RNC over without him having stepped down. But also having Covid now perhaps next week will be an opportunity for him to 'reflect'.
I've been behind Biden but no way does this continue throughout August, its all only going in one inexorable direction and its not favourable for Joe Biden unfortunately.

Listening to some of Morning Joe (Scarborough) before on YT and it was perturbing to hear that its in the financial interest of some Dems for Biden to stay on. Fuck that, ffs, think of the fucking consequences.

Important to recognise that its still very likely that Trump wins. But right now its very likely that Biden loses, so they need to give themselves a chance.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3016 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
I think they are going to roll-out Michelle Obama.........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3017 on: Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
The greatest US President ever

The depth and breadth of legislation he caused to be passed backs that statement up comprehensively...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3018 on: Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:43:05 pm
Kamala President and Newsom VP, get ready

No way they will go for two Californians.

If Harris is the choice, then a mid-west governor (the likes of Josh Shapiro) should be the VP pick.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm
Yeah, Obama is the nail in the coffin.

Hopefully everyone can get their shit together quick. There's still plenty of time left and contrary to the current pants-shitting atmosphere, Trump is absolutely still beatable.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
Er, so the Dems were doing exactly what they hammer Republicans for but in a massive, whopping way.

Lying to the American public that the POTUS is fit to serve.

Christ, the number of role reversals this last week between Rep and Dems has my head spinning.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3021 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm
I think Harris taking over from Biden is important now. Harris will be able to attack Trump for mixing up far more names than Biden ever did. anyone who believes Biden was unfit to be President has to believe Trump is also unfit to be president.
She can defend Biden for giving up power while attacking Trump for trying to seize power in a coup.
Reminder of a few Trumps mix ups
https://x.com/mehdirhasan/status/1813951447307796834
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3022 on: Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:31:31 pm
Yeah, Obama is the nail in the coffin.

Hopefully everyone can get their shit together quick. There's still plenty of time left and contrary to the current pants-shitting atmosphere, Trump is absolutely still beatable.

Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3023 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

It would be Whitmer.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3024 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

Seen some people online (so definitely won't happen haha) float Mark Kelly or Andy Beshear.  They may also be occupying some pretty important positions to take away as VP, so maybe not.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3025 on: Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
Seen some people online (so definitely won't happen haha) float Mark Kelly or Andy Beshear.  They may also be occupying some pretty important positions to take away as VP, so maybe not.

Mark Kelly would be a great pick.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3026 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

A Newsom Harris ticket literally wouldn't work as they're both hailing from the same state so couldn't be on the same ticket.

What's Hillary up to these days?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3027 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
A Newsom Harris ticket literally wouldn't work as they're both hailing from the same state so couldn't be on the same ticket.

Absolutely my thinking. I can see the Whitmer shouts though Buttigieg having served in the military is a big plus for him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3028 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm
Mark Kelly would be a great pick.

Should be pretty appealing overall.  Maybe the Dems want the midwest background, but Kelly is a strong pick.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
What's Hillary up to these days?

Would be the most tone-deaf (but also hilarious - in a apocalyptic way) if the Dems pushed her.  ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3029 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
Absolutely my thinking. I can see the Whitmer shouts though Buttigieg having served in the military is a big plus for him.

Securing the 16 EC votes from Michigan would work in Whitmer's favour.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3030 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:21:40 pm
Would be the most tone-deaf (but also hilarious - in a apocalyptic way) if the Dems pushed her.  ;D

It'd also be the most American thing.

It's a shame the only Kennedy knocking around is a nutter...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3031 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:43:05 pm
Kamala President and Newsom VP, get ready

Not 2 Californians.

Howard Dean floated the ex-Governor of North Carolina who would put that state in play.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3032 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.

Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.

The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3033 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.

Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.

The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.

Looking up Mark Kelly I have to agree he's an absolute no brainer on the surface. Weirdly though he's nowhere at all in the betting which suggests he's either been totally overlooked or he's a non starter for some reason. That reason is not immediately evident though.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3034 on: Today at 12:10:52 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm
Looking up Mark Kelly I have to agree he's an absolute no brainer on the surface. Weirdly though he's nowhere at all in the betting which suggests he's either been totally overlooked or he's a non starter for some reason. That reason is not immediately evident though.

AZ hasn't been the topic of discussion despite being a battleground state as much as the midwest.  So the likes of Whitmer (MI) and Shapiro (PA) have been discussed, especially with Whitmer given her name recognition.  Even Beshear (Kentucky is midwest-ish).

Newsom is more for his name recognition (but the counterargument is the lack of midwest appeal).

The likes of Newsom and Whitmer have also been touted as presidential candidates while someone like Kelly hasn't been.

I think name recognition helps given the Dems would be dropping the president in this scenario, but Kelly should be a relatively easy sell to the public as a running mate for Harris.  But he is seemingly under the radar for now, though picking up a bit of chatter online.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3035 on: Today at 12:46:47 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom - Two Californians?
Whitmer - Two Women?
Buttigieg - Openly Gay?

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

There is no chance that there is enough people in the US to put one of those candidates up with Kamala.

I never thought about Kelly, but if you want hang the stars and stripes around someone who has served (39 combat missions in Desert Storm), been to space (multiple times) and well educated (Master of Science in aeronautical engineering ) and sits in a very marginal state (could be a boost for the Dems).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3036 on: Today at 01:04:56 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Well finally, only 6 months late but better late than never. There only appear to be 3 in the betting to be Kamala's VP

Newsom
Whitmer
Buttigieg

Who would make the strongest ticket here? My instinct is anyone but Newsom.

Is there anyone else out there?

Buttigieg would be great. He is gay, which will motivate some voters and turn off others, but...

He is a mid western mayor from Indiana
He is a combat veteran
He is great on TV and is not shy about appearing on Fox.
He is young.

As a counter to JD Vance and a media attack dog he'd be great. Have Kamala doing speeches and shaking hands and have Pete on TV making the case.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3037 on: Today at 03:05:37 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:04:56 am
Buttigieg would be great. He is gay, which will motivate some voters and turn off others, but...

He is a mid western mayor from Indiana
He is a combat veteran
He is great on TV and is not shy about appearing on Fox.
He is young.

As a counter to JD Vance and a media attack dog he'd be great. Have Kamala doing speeches and shaking hands and have Pete on TV making the case.

The Republicans have spent the last few years relentlessly trashing him in the media for any even tangentially transportation-related incident. Even if most people don't even really know who he is and have little comprehension of how he might be connected to any of it, the subconscious association in a lot of minds will be airline fuckups and train-crash chemical spills. And given that it's probably extremely hard to highlight a Transportation Secretary's actual accomplishments, he'll have to spend a lot of time explaining why so and so problem wasn't his fault. Again, the Republicans have been eating the Democrats' lunch on messaging since the Southern Strategy.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3038 on: Today at 03:42:47 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:05:37 am
The Republicans have spent the last few years relentlessly trashing him in the media for any even tangentially transportation-related incident. Even if most people don't even really know who he is and have little comprehension of how he might be connected to any of it, the subconscious association in a lot of minds will be airline fuckups and train-crash chemical spills. And given that it's probably extremely hard to highlight a Transportation Secretary's actual accomplishments, he'll have to spend a lot of time explaining why so and so problem wasn't his fault. Again, the Republicans have been eating the Democrats' lunch on messaging since the Southern Strategy.

Good point. But the counter could be infrastructure spending vs Trump that lead to jobs jobs jobs. Or just ask Trump about all those "infrastructure week" non-events. :)

Biden has been a terrible salesmen of his gov't spending. Harris and Mayor Pete could do some pressers at infrastructure spending sites.

But I don't know how much of a beating he has taken. However if they went after him they must fear the guy to a degree, no? What a crazy world.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #3039 on: Today at 04:23:34 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
Er, so the Dems were doing exactly what they hammer Republicans for but in a massive, whopping way.

Lying to the American public that the POTUS is fit to serve.

Christ, the number of role reversals this last week between Rep and Dems has my head spinning.

Mister Flip Flop indeed 
