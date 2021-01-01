He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.
Good post. I'd be pretty confident that Biden could get through another term technically. It's too far gone now though, people are focusing less on the content of his speech and more on the slips ups. The polls seem to suggest that enough people care about presentation rather than the content, for it to be capable of swinging the election result.
He's done for, some big name Democrats are saying he needs to step back, they aren't going to change their view. It's the last thing the Dems need, look at Trump's party, everyone falling in line behind him, they look like unified.
To sweeten the pill for Biden, I think if Kamala Harris is put forward, he'll be more likely to step back quickly. I'm sure he has had foresight for some time that it's a highly possible scenario that Harris would step up after him. I don't think anyone could have predicted how quickly it all would unravel for him though. And at the same time, the lucky streak Trump has been on defies all logic.