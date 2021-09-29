« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 215055 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,121
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 08:29:17 am »
It's gonna be the 25th, isn't it?

The cabinet will send a deputation to Biden to request he drop out under the threat of removing him altogether. That'll be messy. If nothing else it will validate the right wing talking points that Biden has been unable to do his job for awhile and has been used as a puppet. But the boil needs to be lanced.

Regardless of what the political reality is, Democrats now believe he can no longer win. Now that it's public that they're urging him to quit, he has to go. The political damage if he stays or doesn't stand down is going to be devastating.

I don't blame him for being stubborn. Biden's a good man who has tried to do a lot of good and worked hard to restore the world's faith in the US. But the country is on the verge of sliding into unbridled chaos, helmed by a criminal and utter scumbag. The stakes are too high.

It pisses me off because Trump is clearly a raving lunatic who can't string coherent sentences together anymore but we never hear much about that. It's almost as if the media think the US turning into a dictatorship will be good for business. Even if Biden was a dotard and being controlled, the people controlling him only want to keep the country ticking over. But that's how public perception works over there.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,102
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 08:39:47 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:26:52 am
Popular within the party or the public?

Is there no viable candidate that can defeat Trump then?

There has got to be. Trump isnt popular. Its just that Bidens ratings or suitability is in the toilet.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 09:06:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:39:47 am
There has got to be. Trump isnt popular. Its just that Bidens ratings or suitability is in the toilet.

Under normal circumstances, there must be many many candidates who not only are better qualified to be president than Biden or Trump, but would get sufficient support to defeat Trump who, as you say, is not popular and is a candidate with a lot of electoral problems.

The only issue I guess (aside from getting Biden to stand down) is the unusual circumstances. There's never been a situation where a candidate gets drafted in at such a late stage - how that will do down with Democrat voters and independents is a bit of an unknown.

But far better to go with that uncertainty compared to sleepwalking into a huge defeat across the presidency and congress.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,102
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 09:17:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:06:12 am
Under normal circumstances, there must be many many candidates who not only are better qualified to be president than Biden or Trump, but would get sufficient support to defeat Trump who, as you say, is not popular and is a candidate with a lot of electoral problems.

The only issue I guess (aside from getting Biden to stand down) is the unusual circumstances. There's never been a situation where a candidate gets drafted in at such a late stage - how that will do down with Democrat voters and independents is a bit of an unknown.

But far better to go with that uncertainty compared to sleepwalking into a huge defeat across the presidency and congress.

The whole thing is unusual what with Trumps conviction and all that. If there ever was an election where a late change wouldnt be a mad thing, its this one.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,556
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 09:37:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:39:47 am
There has got to be. Trump isnt popular. Its just that Bidens ratings or suitability is in the toilet.
Hopefully. As an outside observer I can't see any reason why Harris shouldn't be given the opportunity. Whether a female can get presidency in the States at the moment is a different matter.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,314
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 10:13:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:12:28 am
Well Nancy has apparently spoken.

Self centred Joe Biden, who'd have thunk it huh.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 10:19:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:26:52 am
Popular within the party or the public?

Is there no viable candidate that can defeat Trump then?

It's a big question, but there are bright folk, like Gavin Newsom (Governor of California) and Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan), who are both in their 50s and would be powerful voices against Trump.

No one knows how they could affect the polls given just 3 months or so of campaigning until November, once they would get the nomination.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:17 am
It's a big question, but there are bright folk, like Gavin Newsom (Governor of California) and Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan), who are both in their 50s and would be powerful voices against Trump.

No one knows how they could affect the polls given just 3 months or so of campaigning until November, once they would get the nomination.

It would almost certainly end up being Kamala, surely?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.

Totally disagree with this.

He was never the right candidate for another 4 years.  The debate just showed everyone the reality of the current situation.  He's not going to get any younger - that's not how age works.

He's done a good job, but was never the right person to run again.  The Dems should've been on it from day one and had this all sorted, by now.

He's not the same guy he was.  He was the right person then, but not now.

Trump will win now, even if he does step down.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:47 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,716
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 11:11:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:37:33 am
As an outside observer I can't see any reason why Harris shouldn't be given the opportunity.
A worry, these are not my words, is whether a racist and misogynistic US public would vote for her.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,299
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:19:03 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:37:33 am
Hopefully. As an outside observer I can't see any reason why Harris shouldn't be given the opportunity. Whether a female can get presidency in the States at the moment is a different matter.

Unless it was Michelle Obama, I think a black woman would struggle to get the votes, required.

Harris just hasn't has the exposure, either.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:21:20 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:11:25 am
A worry, these are not my words, is whether a racist and misogynistic US public would vote for her.

Be interesting to see if the Indian diaspora in the US would vote for a woman of Tamil Indian for POTUS or support a VP who's wife is Hindu Indian.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:34:04 am
It would almost certainly end up being Kamala, surely?
Yes. And in the round, the best candidate they now might select.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 11:35:00 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:34:04 am
It would almost certainly end up being Kamala, surely?


In an ideal America, yes.

But she doesn't poll that well, especially in the key swing states.

Neither, by the way, does Newsome (who, on first glance, seems an obvious alternative pick)

In fact, no realistic candidate stands out, with various polls putting different potential alternatives as the best placed to challenge the orange shitbag but none clearly leading him.

The only alternative that polls have shown would start with a big lead over Trump is Michelle Obama.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:19:03 am
Unless it was Michelle Obama, I think a black woman would struggle to get the votes, required.

Harris just hasn't has the exposure, either.
If she is the candidate, she will.

In some ways, a shorter exposure might help. The excitement will remain, with less opportunity for people to fall out of love with her (which is almost always the case).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:33:38 am
Yes. And in the round, the best candidate they now might select.

Harris (POTUS) x Newsom/Shapiro (VP)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 11:39:37 am »
It's also, unfortunately, not so simple to deal with the campaign money if Harris isn't at least on the ticket: https://archive.is/tUNp2
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:39:37 am
It's also, unfortunately, not so simple to deal with the campaign money if Harris isn't at least on the ticket: https://archive.is/tUNp2
Part of my reasoning for why it has to be Harris.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,226
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:26:52 am
Popular within the party or the public?

Is there no viable candidate that can defeat Trump then?
Clooney's got four years to get prepared.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:01:34 am
Totally disagree with this.

He was never the right candidate for another 4 years.  The debate just showed everyone the reality of the current situation.  He's not going to get any younger - that's not how age works.

He's done a good job, but was never the right person to run again.  The Dems should've been on it from day one and had this all sorted, by now.

He's not the same guy he was.  He was the right person then, but not now.

Trump will win now, even if he does step down.
Ive no problem with what you are saying.
It's up to Biden and others to give the counter arguments. it's all a matter of opinion, the killer attack is saying he's unfit to be President. there is no counter argument to this.

So how do you judge Biden.
What's age got to do with it?  being old doesn't make him the ideal candidate but does that make him unfit to be president it's competency that's important.  if the criteria is competency then Biden is the front runner, he has a massive amount of experience, he's intelligent, he wants to do good, all very important for me.

 We are dealing with realty here, in a ideal world 2 younger candidates would be facing off for the Presidency. at the end of the day it's up to the candidates to put themselves forward, it's up to the public to decide.

I think I read only 35% of voters follow US politics, imagine the UKs the same.
How many of the public knew who Donald Trump, Ronald Regan, etc were when they stood for election? nearly everyone I imagine, how many would know who Newsom is if he became the Democrat candidate, 35% maybe.
We had the same problem over here during Brexit, people cheering on the worst type of Torys around who have spent their whole careers voting to screw them, barracking the Labour politicians who had spent the careers fighting to defend them. politicians were all the same. no difference between Chris Bryant and John Redwood.
Maybe the Democrats have to think out of the box in situations like this and bring in someone who is well known for other reasons besides politics. De Nero might have been a excellent choice if he was younger.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:19 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:45:30 am
Clooney's got four years to get prepared.

In that time Trump/Maga will either ensure they can't lose power or make enough changes to SCOTUS/Gerrymandering/The Rule of Law that Clooney won't get a chance.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
This late in the game if Biden is replaced it can only be Harris, simply because shes already on the ticket and out campaigning.  Anyone else and theyd need to start from scratch re raising funds, profile, etc.

The VP pick will be vital if Biden does step away.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:39 am by TSC »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 