Have you seen Harris in action in Senate hearings from before she was Vice President? I'm not sure anyone could intimidate her.
She was superb leading some of those hearings and, although I'd have preferred someone with more progressive economics, I thought she'd have been a great presidential candidate... until I watched the primary debates.
She looked shell shocked and dithery, not at all what I expected to see.
When she became VP, I was looking forward to her being quite prominent, and given some high profile tap-in roles in order to shine in the public eye. And then take over from Biden, who I thought was nailed on to be a single-termer.
It's really not panned out like that, has it?
What's been behind that? Did the Biden team recognise some inherent limitations? Was it the opposite and the Biden team deliberately kept her locked in the closet? Or is it just Democrat incompetence?
Whatever, Biden cannot win this election now.