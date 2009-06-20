Well Trump recently said he plans to halt US intelligence sharing with NATO, so Europe is essentially going to be on its own.



Thank fuck Labour won.



I'd be concerned about the Five Eyes alliance too.I'm sure that all the staff that work within these services are fully committed to the cause and recognise the importance of their work in saving lives, but what can you do when the top office makes these alliance policy decisions purely for political reasons. What I can't quite understand is Trump aligning with Russia, surely it can't be a vote winner? I have heard the MAGA supporters saying that Putin is not the problem and they are more worried about Zelensky, that isn't a surprise given the brain washing they fall for but surely most Americans don't feel that way and distrust and dislike everything Russia stands for?Maybe in the past when Putin was courting Western leaders and a few embarrassed themselves by going out of their way to become his best mate but surely those days have gone now that the mask has slipped with this war the he has started. The only angle that I can think of from a Trump point of view is to claim he has brought peace when he goes over to Moscow to meet Putin and attempts to hand Ukraine to him. I can't see him getting away with it though as NATO and the West are too deep into this war now.I was listening to Lord Mandelson the other night and he was talking about how the western governments will need to negotiate with Trump and said it isn't impossible as they will need to accept he will be a brokering president. Apologies I'm drifting off topic but hopefully you will see my reasons as I'm discussing a potential Biden alternative.