Their 2nd problem (as I see it) is they've become so obsessed with political correctness and endorsing politicians who "fit in" with their core voters that they have very few figures who are (a) capable of beating Trump at his own game and (b) popular enough to win the majority of swing votes
What political correctness are you talking about? What about the Democratic Party platform (such as it exists) is politically correct?
At this time, I see the so-called core of the Democratic Party - women, disabled, African Americans, youth, sexual minorities and gender minorities, and immigrants - being asked to settle for less on their important issues so that the party can convince a bunch of disaffected Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, which will not happen.
No party survives by sacrificing their core values. They just morph into the other party.
If the Democrats lose, it is not going to be because they failed to win swing votes but because their core voters didnt turn out for them.