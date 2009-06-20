« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 205422 times)

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,301
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:55:28 am »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm
Personally I dont live in the US, but see the danger to NATO etc a Trump victory would mean.  Hopefully the US is sane enough to not vote the grifter in
Not just in terms of Nato. Trump in power and his protectionism economic policies does damage to economies all over the world, if he starts trade war with China times that by 10
 
Democrats could put a donkey and it will be a better option for everyone outside the US other than Russia
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,532
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:57:16 am »
It's a tired garbled mess vs. an energetic garbled mess. Only one winner.

That's a good line about Harris speaking in gypsy curses. She has elite wine mom energy. I'd love to see her as president, not gonna lie.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,830
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 06:40:21 am »
Trump winning the election would be a disaster. How much damage could do in four years? Biden isn't putting the country first he is putting his own self-interest first and I can't believe his family isn't telling him exactly that.

I know little about presidential litigation but in Star Trek the doctor has more power than the captain because the doctor can declare the captain not fit to command the ship.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,691
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:00:25 am »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,693
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:10:09 am »
I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,532
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 08:33:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:40:21 am
Trump winning the election would be a disaster. How much damage could do in four years? Biden isn't putting the country first he is putting his own self-interest first and I can't believe his family isn't telling him exactly that.

Because the family is putting its self interest first too?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 08:35:44 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:09 am
I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though

I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.

I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 09:45:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:44 am
I think she'd destroy him in a debate.

Logged
Learn.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:56:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:45:57 am
I think she'd destroy him in a debate.

If she's actually allowed to debate, then yes. But Trump never debates. He bullies, shouts, cat calls, insults, waffles, talks over people, interrupts - and moderators let him do it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:44 am
I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.

I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.

People's opinions about Hillary were baked in over decades. Trump didn't have to do much work. Against Hillary, Trump was a new unfamiliar opponent. He was also 8 years younger. And with Hillary it was seen by the media that it was a boring coronation and the put their thumb on the scale to make it more of a horse race.

Compared to Hillary, Harris is a complete unknown with little baggage, and the media will not get in the way after already piling on Biden.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:49:01 am »
The point that another candidate should have been prepared so we would be seeing them more as presidential potential is very true

However, and this isn't me saying Democrats should keep him, I feel that some are downplaying why Biden was able to beat Trump 4 years ago. He was popular in those key swing states that have alot of working class.  I don't think Harris would have  a chance,  but not sure theres another option and Biden position looks impossible now. Think.Dems may be stuffed either way
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:38:24 am
People's opinions about Hillary were baked in over decades. Trump didn't have to do much work. Against Hillary, Trump was a new unfamiliar opponent. He was also 8 years younger. And with Hillary it was seen by the media that it was a boring coronation and the put their thumb on the scale to make it more of a horse race.

Compared to Hillary, Harris is a complete unknown with little baggage, and the media will not get in the way after already piling on Biden.

I get what you're saying but I'm still not convinced. Harris isn't an unknown - and she's been getting it from the media almost from day one, probably because expectations were high for her. I feel like she's a female Al Gore. I'd rather have Al Gore to be honest.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,980
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:09 am
I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though

While I agree with the gist of what you're saying John, I don't think Kamala's unpopularity is the main problem facing Democrats. I think it's their inability to accept that "outdebating" Trump with reason, logic and factuality is a largely futile and ineffective exercise.

Their 2nd problem (as I see it) is they've become so obsessed with political correctness and endorsing politicians who "fit in" with their core voters that they have very few figures who are (a) capable of beating Trump at his own game and (b) popular enough to win the majority of swing votes

It is there where I believe the Democrats will lose the next election, regardless of who they put forth to contest it. Let's face it, they're a bunch of fucking pussies mate, who have disappeared so far up their arses that they don't know where the pulse is at this point
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:44 am
I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.

I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.
The obvious response (and especially now) would be, 'Hello there - did you lose your way'?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:56:13 am
If she's actually allowed to debate, then yes. But Trump never debates. He bullies, shouts, cat calls, insults, waffles, talks over people, interrupts - and moderators let him do it.
Have you seen Harris in action in Senate hearings from before she was Vice President? I'm not sure anyone could intimidate her.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,153
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 11:28:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:52:29 pm
Not on here. I concede people have been challenged about their own ability to assess Biden's mental health, but what you suggest isn't correct.

I love the fact he accuses posters of "making shit up." 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:09:26 am
While I agree with the gist of what you're saying John, I don't think Kamala's unpopularity is the main problem facing Democrats. I think it's their inability to accept that "outdebating" Trump with reason, logic and factuality is a largely futile and ineffective exercise.

Their 2nd problem (as I see it) is they've become so obsessed with political correctness and endorsing politicians who "fit in" with their core voters that they have very few figures who are (a) capable of beating Trump at his own game and (b) popular enough to win the majority of swing votes

It is there where I believe the Democrats will lose the next election, regardless of who they put forth to contest it. Let's face it, they're a bunch of fucking pussies mate, who have disappeared so far up their arses that they don't know where the pulse is at this point

The key is to accept that Trump will have his core that won't be swayed. The Democrat core is smaller and the support flakier, so the core needs to accept they need to keep onside, while the Democratic candidate gets as much of the remainder onboard as possible.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,760
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm
Well Trump recently said he plans to halt US intelligence sharing with NATO, so Europe is essentially going to be on its own.

Thank fuck Labour won.

I'd be concerned about the Five Eyes alliance too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes#:~:text=The%20Five%20Eyes%20(FVEY)%20is,joint%20cooperation%20in%20signals%20intelligence.

I'm sure that all the staff that work within these services are fully committed to the cause and recognise the importance of their work in saving lives, but what can you do when the top office makes these alliance policy decisions purely for political reasons. What I can't quite understand is Trump aligning with Russia, surely it can't be a vote winner? I have heard the MAGA supporters saying that Putin is not the problem and they are more worried about Zelensky, that isn't a surprise given the brain washing they fall for but surely most Americans don't feel that way and distrust and dislike everything Russia stands for?

Maybe in the past when Putin was courting Western leaders and a few embarrassed themselves by going out of their way to become his best mate but surely those days have gone now that the mask has slipped with this war the he has started. The only angle that I can think of from a Trump point of view is to claim he has brought peace when he goes over to Moscow to meet Putin and attempts to hand Ukraine to him. I can't see him getting away with it though as NATO and the West are too deep into this war now.

I was listening to Lord Mandelson the other night and he was talking about how the western governments will need to negotiate with Trump and said it isn't impossible as they will need to accept he will be a brokering president. Apologies I'm drifting off topic but hopefully you will see my reasons as I'm discussing a potential Biden alternative.   

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:09:26 am

Their 2nd problem (as I see it) is they've become so obsessed with political correctness and endorsing politicians who "fit in" with their core voters that they have very few figures who are (a) capable of beating Trump at his own game and (b) popular enough to win the majority of swing votes

What political correctness are you talking about? What about the Democratic Party platform (such as it exists) is politically correct?

At this time, I see the so-called core of the Democratic Party - women, disabled, African Americans, youth, sexual minorities and gender minorities, and immigrants - being asked to settle for less on their important issues so that the party can convince a bunch of disaffected Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, which will not happen.

No party survives by sacrificing their core values. They just morph into the other party.

If the Democrats lose, it is not going to be because they failed to win swing votes but because their core voters didnt turn out for them.
Logged
"And Israeli aggression will continue unabated. BDS. Armed struggle. Peace talks. Protests. Tweets. Social media. Poetry. All are terror in Israels books. Refaat Alareer
https://www.youtube.com/@refaatalareer9499

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 04:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:43:30 pm
I see the so-called core of the Democratic Party - women, disabled, African Americans, youth, sexual minorities and gender minorities, and immigrants

If you live in an American city with over .5M people, you'd find the core of the Dems are poor, working, middle and rich people that recognise that we are only as strong as our weakest link and that people that cannot fend for themselves must be taken care of.

You have always exaggerated America's faults and reveled in their tragedies.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:38:42 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Learn.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:26:39 am
Have you seen Harris in action in Senate hearings from before she was Vice President? I'm not sure anyone could intimidate her.

It's not a question of actually intimidating her. Clinton wasn't intimidated either. But Trump knew TV and he knew what it would look like on television. It's all about the appearances.



Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,078
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Whilst you might think thats a problem, if the US was to follow Europes recommendations on policy issues theyd be even more in the shit. Europe is run horribly regardless of Trump i.e the Nord Stream pipeline that the US repeatedly warned them against that they proceeded with and look what ended up happening.

Not sure what you're getting at? I said it would be bad for Europe and NATO if the US stops intelligence sharing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,766
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 06:57:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:36:57 pm
If you live in an American city with over .5M people, you'd find the core of the Dems are poor, working, middle and rich people that recognise that we are only as strong as our weakest link and that people that cannot fend for themselves must be taken care of.

You have always exaggerated America's faults and reveled in their tragedies.

And college graduates too I believe tend to vote mostly Democrat.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 07:33:02 pm »
And anybody with an ounce of decency or a minimum of half a brain.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:59 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,084
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 09:00:15 pm »
Bernie Sanders has endorsed Biden
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,714
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:09:26 am
While I agree with the gist of what you're saying John, I don't think Kamala's unpopularity is the main problem facing Democrats. I think it's their inability to accept that "outdebating" Trump with reason, logic and factuality is a largely futile and ineffective exercise.

Their 2nd problem (as I see it) is they've become so obsessed with political correctness and endorsing politicians who "fit in" with their core voters that they have very few figures who are (a) capable of beating Trump at his own game and (b) popular enough to win the majority of swing votes

It is there where I believe the Democrats will lose the next election, regardless of who they put forth to contest it. Let's face it, they're a bunch of fucking pussies mate, who have disappeared so far up their arses that they don't know where the pulse is at this point

The Democrats are a joke but at least Harris gives them a chance of stopping Trump. If they stick with Biden they may as well give Trump the White House now (and probably the House and Senate as well).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 