I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.

I worry about the US electorate accepting her though



I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.