I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though
I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.
I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.