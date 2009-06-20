« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:55:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:57:08 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm
Personally I dont live in the US, but see the danger to NATO etc a Trump victory would mean.  Hopefully the US is sane enough to not vote the grifter in
Not just in terms of Nato. Trump in power and his protectionism economic policies does damage to economies all over the world, if he starts trade war with China times that by 10
 
Democrats could put a donkey and it will be a better option for everyone outside the US other than Russia
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:57:16 am
It's a tired garbled mess vs. an energetic garbled mess. Only one winner.

That's a good line about Harris speaking in gypsy curses. She has elite wine mom energy. I'd love to see her as president, not gonna lie.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2883 on: Today at 06:40:21 am
Trump winning the election would be a disaster. How much damage could do in four years? Biden isn't putting the country first he is putting his own self-interest first and I can't believe his family isn't telling him exactly that.

I know little about presidential litigation but in Star Trek the doctor has more power than the captain because the doctor can declare the captain not fit to command the ship.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:00:25 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:10:09 am
I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2886 on: Today at 08:33:39 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:40:21 am
Trump winning the election would be a disaster. How much damage could do in four years? Biden isn't putting the country first he is putting his own self-interest first and I can't believe his family isn't telling him exactly that.

Because the family is putting its self interest first too?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2887 on: Today at 08:35:44 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:10:09 am
I would be beyond delighted to see Kamala Harris get the nomination, she would eviscerate Trump or any other Republican politician in any debate or discussion.
I worry about the US electorate accepting her though

I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.

I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2888 on: Today at 09:45:57 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:44 am
I think she'd destroy him in a debate.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:56:13 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:45:57 am
I think she'd destroy him in a debate.

If she's actually allowed to debate, then yes. But Trump never debates. He bullies, shouts, cat calls, insults, waffles, talks over people, interrupts - and moderators let him do it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2890 on: Today at 10:38:24 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:44 am
I'm not convinced. I've not seen much of her admittedly, but she has a bit of the Hillaries about her - clearly intelligent, experienced and capable, but seemingly awkward socially, distant and lacking warmth. I'm not sure that Harris resonates with voters.

I have vivid memories of Trump invading Hilary Clinton's personal space during debates; standing over her, inches away, trying to literally intimidate her and throw her off stride. I fear Trump would try to bully Harris in similar fashion during debates. We know he's not interested in policy; it's just a wrestling match to him, where he wants to shout everyone down. And we know that moderators are mostly useless.

People's opinions about Hillary were baked in over decades. Trump didn't have to do much work. Against Hillary, Trump was a new unfamiliar opponent. He was also 8 years younger. And with Hillary it was seen by the media that it was a boring coronation and the put their thumb on the scale to make it more of a horse race.

Compared to Hillary, Harris is a complete unknown with little baggage, and the media will not get in the way after already piling on Biden.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:49:01 am
The point that another candidate should have been prepared so we would be seeing them more as presidential potential is very true

However, and this isn't me saying Democrats should keep him, I feel that some are downplaying why Biden was able to beat Trump 4 years ago. He was popular in those key swing states that have alot of working class.  I don't think Harris would have  a chance,  but not sure theres another option and Biden position looks impossible now. Think.Dems may be stuffed either way
