Calling Harris, Trump and Zelenskyy, Putin are two massive fuck ups. Literally, calling one of your team and the person your supporting in a war by the name of your enemies is criminal.



Yep. People have mentioned the compartmentalisation that causes people to confuse family members' names. I used to tease mum for constantly mixing up my name with dad's and the (male) dog's. But now I have two sons and I have barely a 50:50 positive identification record between them. However, mum never mixed me up with my sister and I never mix up the boys with my wife. It seems this effect is limited to those of matching gender whom you love above all others. I certainly would not mix up a friend with a mortal enemy. There's no comparison there.I agree it's frustrating that Trump gets away with equivalent gaffes all the time, but that's been the case with everything since he came on the scene. If you have no intelligence, morals or decency to begin with and make it your brand, then no one will call you out when you fail to meet normal standards. The centre left eats itself while the populist right wallows in the mud.No point whining about double standards. The more concerning matter is that the Biden administration needs something to articulate their achievements and the huge weaknesses of his opponent, and Joe is failing miserably at it. Honestly I think most first year marketing students would wipe the floor with Trump. What a debacle.