Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.



Nah, good for Clooney. Nothing wrong with that piece. And saying he should run? Thats a bit of a deflection of an answer, hes writing as a Democrat and a major donor of the party. And yes, hes massively famous, so its going to get read, so that helps.If god help us Biden is still running come November, Ill still vote for him, because the other side winning is a horrifying proposition.But no mistake, the Dems have fucked up royaly here. Massively frustrating how this is playing out.