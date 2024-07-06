Unfortunately for the Democrats they have been caught lying about this in front of the entire world and have continued to lie about this even when the lie has been fully exposed. The ramifications of this will extend into every aspect of their campaign. Nothing they say, whether true or false will be believed. It's a complete disaster for anyone who doesn't want Trump in the White House.



Oh, fetch me my fainting couch! The Democrats have lied. Lied! How can I ever trust one of them again? I shall have to switch allegiances to one of the honest political parties, which most certainly exist.Ok sorry, I had to get that out of my system. I suppose I have two non-snarky response points:1. It's not "the Democrats" who did this - it's Biden's inner circle who've been working hard to keep his decline as hidden as possible from everyone. Plenty of Dem politicians seem caught off guard and genuinely freaked out about it. And, really, were any of us really surprised by the debate performance anyway?2. The Democrats fucking suck. They've always fucking sucked. Every once in a while there's an individual politician who sucks less, or who possibly even rises to "not too bad" or, gasp, "slightly inspirational" levels. But they succeed in spite of the party, not because of it. We don't have a single left-of-center politician or vaguely-influential operative who's capable of national messaging at 10% of the effectiveness of the Republicans. And yes, that includes Bernie.The only reason the current party is every in the running for majorities is because the Republicans are almost literally Mordor. I mean, remember the classic Simpsons bit:That's 30 years old (!) and things have only gotten worse since.Some form of "Biden can't win" has been said on here about 50 times in the last week, but the kicker is that he can win. He probably won't, but he can. Because the other option is just that bad. What a great choice we've got when both candidates only have a shot because the other one is so abysmal!(For the record, I want Biden replaced ASAP, it's certainly not gonna be easy.)