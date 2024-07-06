The only way to reverse people's perceptions of him now would be if Biden turned in a similar performance to his debate in 2012 Vs Paul Ryan unfortunately Biden can't do that anymore he's not going to get better



He can't. He won't. There will be more and more of these episodes.I came late for my parents, so I've watched both decline and pass away.My dad went quick in his mid 80s and was sharp, but with a bad heart so his energy wasn't there. In his late 70s he recruited a bunch of people to a charity organization he belonged to all his life and had run as a younger man. But he discovered the group wasn't active enough for these new recruits so he took over running it again to get some new projects started...only to realize that he had the desire and ideas, but no longer the drive, focus and energy to do it. So he appointed a successor and bowed out gracefully.My mother didn't get old gracefully as she was always surprised that she couldn't do the same things as she did before or at the same level. She also was convinced that she was temporarily disabled and that she would get better by eating the right food, correcting the right habit, or performing the right exercise everyday. She was full of sad excuses and faith in a future self that would never exist again.The excuses brought out by the Biden apologists and Biden himself reminded me of my mom. He sees this as another hill to conquer, but he won't. Nobody can. In fact his physical and cognitive decline is the "lord almighty telling him to get out of the race" with grace and dignity. He just can't hear.