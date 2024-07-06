« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
Is he gone yet?

Trump? For some reason the media are giving him a free pass on his very obvious cognitive decline, his crime rampage, backing for an authoritarian state and several credible Epstein-related rape allegations. I cant think why, beyond looking at the ownership of the likes of the NYT, Post, CNN etc.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 11:28:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:24:00 am
Trump? For some reason the media are giving him a free pass on his very obvious cognitive decline, his crime rampage, backing for an authoritarian state and several credible Epstein-related rape allegations. I cant think why, beyond looking at the ownership of the likes of the NYT, Post, CNN etc.
That's not the point, his side don't care and his voters don't care. Why would he drop out when he's going to win?
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 11:29:11 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:28:21 am
That's not the point, his side don't care and his voters don't care. Why would he drop out when he's going to win?

Its all about the independents.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:29:11 am
Its all about the independents.
Trump is ahead with independents. More so since the debate, that is the issue here, Biden cannot beat trump and that's the only important thing right now.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 11:57:23 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:28:21 am
That's not the point, his side don't care and his voters don't care. Why would he drop out when he's going to win?

Perception is everything and Trump comes across as way younger than Biden. Biden and his enablers both in the party and in the media have been a disgrace the way they've kept this from the public until after the primaries finished. it's clear he's not compis mentis and he's still the president and is running for re election. Biden isn't mentally up to responding to a major national  emergency not only should he not be running for re election and risking Trump coming back he should resign the presidency and let Kamala takeover for the rest of his term its actively dangerous what he's doing what if China blockaded Taiwan tomorrow or Iran was weeks away from getting a nuke. You don't want an addled old man in those scenarios the state he's in must be emboldening Americas enemies.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:57:23 am
Perception is everything and Trump comes across as way younger than Biden. Biden and his enablers both in the party and in the media have been a disgrace the way they've kept this from the public until after the primaries finished. it's clear he's not compis mentis and he's still the president and is running for re election. Biden isn't mentally up to responding to a major national  emergency not only should he not be running for re election and risking Trump coming back he should resign the presidency and let Kamala takeover for the rest of his term its actively dangerous what he's doing what if China blockaded Taiwan tomorrow or Iran was weeks away from getting a nuke. You don't want an addled old man in those scenarios the state he's in must be emboldening Americas enemies.

Unfortunately for the Democrats they have been caught lying about this in front of the entire world and have continued to lie about this even when the lie has been fully exposed. The ramifications of this will extend into every aspect of their campaign. Nothing they say, whether true or false will be believed. It's a complete disaster for anyone who doesn't want Trump in the White House.

The people who have done this are paid millions of dollars a year for their "expertise". It would be hilarious other than the fact that the consequences are so serious.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm »
Think if he was going he'd have been pushed by now. Looks like the democrats haven't got the USA's best interests at heart after all. Self centred shithouse.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 12:36:29 pm »
A great point was made by Prof Scott Galloway on the Pivot Podcast. He said that the UK doing an election in 6 weeks and then France doing two elections in a short time with lots of change shows that this idea that there isn't enough time to change Presidential candidates doesn't hold water.


I totally agree. There is plenty of time and it will dominate every news cycle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:31:09 am
Trump is ahead with independents. More so since the debate, that is the issue here, Biden cannot beat trump and that's the only important thing right now.

More information, especially in the way it has been presented wouldnt hurt. Especially for low-information undecideds and independents.

I didnt want Biden 4 years ago, I wanted generational change then. But he won the election and has been a very good president. Is he addled? We dont know. Im not a doctor and none of you specialists have examined him. The other guy is much much worse because not only does he have very obvious mental deficits, huge character flaws, by your standards hes got rapidly increasing cognitive decline. Just look at interviews from the past and compare.

My issue is with the media reporting of this. Why the double standards? Are the liberal media terrified of a Trump victory or do their illiberal owners have their thumbs on the scale and are leaning into it stupidly?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:04 pm by KillieRed »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:20:42 pm
Think if he was going he'd have been pushed by now. Looks like the democrats haven't got the USA's best interests at heart after all. Self centred shithouse.

He has support from the Congressional Black Caucus...the guys who didn't support Obama until near the end of his contest with Clinton when it looked safe and who played kingmaker of Biden as the most conservative choice in his primaries when the progressives were doing well. They will be the last to put their weight behind change, even if that change is Kamala Harris.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:31:09 am
Trump is ahead with independents. More so since the debate, that is the issue here, Biden cannot beat trump and that's the only important thing right now.

Maybe there will be some miracle to save Biden but I doubt it.

I'm pretty much in the same camp as you, he can't realistically win, so he should get out of the way. I genuinely do believe that Trump is a threat to the entire US political system so it is horrific vanity and selfishness to hang around, and almost guarantee that outcome.

The only reason I could basically justify sticking behind Biden as a Dem, would be if I thought nobody else could do any better but that would be a pretty horrific state of affairs for them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:39:39 pm
More information, especially in the way it has been presented wouldnt hurt. Especially for low-information undecideds and independents.

I didnt want Biden 4 years ago, I wanted generational change then. But he won the election and has been a very good president. Is he addled? We dont know. Im not a doctor and none of you specialists have examined him. The other guy is much much worse because not only does he have very obvious mental deficits, huge character flaws, by your standards hes got rapidly increasing cognitive decline. Just look at interviews from the past and compare.



This does seem to have become the thread for views on Parkinsons, dementia, etc.  Whether said views are from specialists/experts is up to reader assessment.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:46:41 pm
Maybe there will be some miracle to save Biden but I doubt it.

I'm pretty much in the same camp as you, he can't realistically win, so he should get out of the way. I genuinely do believe that Trump is a threat to the entire US political system so it is horrific vanity and selfishness to hang around, and almost guarantee that outcome.

The only reason I could basically justify sticking behind Biden as a Dem, would be if I thought nobody else could do any better but that would be a pretty horrific state of affairs for them.


Miracles don't work in reversing time and ageing unfortunately, that's what most people instinctively realise
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:17 pm

Miracles don't work in reversing time and ageing unfortunately, that's what most people instinctively realise

Yes, time tends to be a one-way trip.

Honestly at this stage voting for Biden is the ultimate anti-Trump vote, vote Biden and if he wins someone not called Donald Trump will be running the country, you can't be too sure who that person or people will be, but it definitely won't be Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:36:29 pm
A great point was made by Prof Scott Galloway on the Pivot Podcast. He said that the UK doing an election in 6 weeks and then France doing two elections in a short time with lots of change shows that this idea that there isn't enough time to change Presidential candidates doesn't hold water.


I totally agree. There is plenty of time and it will dominate every news cycle.

Jon Stewart nails it. Again


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S9LZXheHddI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S9LZXheHddI</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:17 pm
Miracles don't work in reversing time and ageing unfortunately, that's what most people instinctively realise
"Gradually, then suddenly." If there's anyone who hasn't seen it happen to someone belonging to them they've led a lucky life. Armchair neurology doesn't come into it, the voters he desperately needs to swing to him and give him four more years are human beings.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm »
Biden will hope that the fervor dies down and that the polls don't shift worse.  And hope that gradually as the country moves on from the debate, the polling and favorability and the like will stop shifting while Biden still with a chance to win.

Then use the convention and the second debate to completely turn the narrative.

The problem is that we don't really see it happen in time.  For example, the ABC interview wasn't exactly a hit.  Moreover, he's still lagging in terms of press conferences and interviews.  Every mistake he makes will be magnified.  And if he doesn't do well at the second debate (if there is one), there's very little recovery from that.

The numbers aren't catastrophic for now, but questions are going to linger.  It's not a done deal for Trump, but Biden seems a much longer shot now.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:24:00 am
Trump? For some reason the media are giving him a free pass on his very obvious cognitive decline, his crime rampage, backing for an authoritarian state and several credible Epstein-related rape allegations. I cant think why, beyond looking at the ownership of the likes of the NYT, Post, CNN etc.

Biden just quietly gets on with the job.
Trump provides them with stories, content, outrageous quotes, behaviour and all the rest of the circus that they thrive on.
That's why the CEOs of most American TV companies have personally donated to him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:31:55 pm
Biden will hope that the fervor dies down and that the polls don't shift worse.  And hope that gradually as the country moves on from the debate, the polling and favorability and the like will stop shifting while Biden still with a chance to win.

Then use the convention and the second debate to completely turn the narrative.

The problem is that we don't really see it happen in time.  For example, the ABC interview wasn't exactly a hit.  Moreover, he's still lagging in terms of press conferences and interviews.  Every mistake he makes will be magnified.  And if he doesn't do well at the second debate (if there is one), there's very little recovery from that.

The numbers aren't catastrophic for now, but questions are going to linger.  It's not a done deal for Trump, but Biden seems a much longer shot now.

Not sure about it reducing, apparently a Parkinsons specialist assessed Biden. Just that fact being in the public domain doesnt help him at all.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:24:00 am
Trump? For some reason the media are giving him a free pass on his very obvious cognitive decline, his crime rampage, backing for an authoritarian state and several credible Epstein-related rape allegations. I cant think why, beyond looking at the ownership of the likes of the NYT, Post, CNN etc.

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:08:38 pm
Biden just quietly gets on with the job.
Trump provides them with stories, content, outrageous quotes, behaviour and all the rest of the circus that they thrive on.
That's why the CEOs of most American TV companies have personally donated to him.

Quote
Did CEOs of CNN, NBC and New York Times Donate to Trump?
A popular post and meme both claimed, "The media's anti-Biden noise isn't an accident," then listed eight news organizations' purported ties to Trump.

Claim:
The CEOs of CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and The New York Times, as well as the owners of The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, have all donated to former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaigns.
Rating: False

On July 6, 2024, X user @LilHulkQ created a post (archived) that began, "The media's anti-Biden noise isn't an accident." This claim referenced TV and print coverage from news organizations following U.S. President Joe Biden's debate performance on June 27. The rest of the X post claimed the CEOs of CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and The New York Times all donated to former President Donald Trump's campaigns.

The meme appeared to make the same claim about Jeff Bezos in reference to The Washington Post, as well as Rupert Murdoch regarding The Wall Street Journal. As of June 8, the post displayed over 1.8 million views, 16,000 reposts and 31,000 likes.

Then, on July 7, the progressive Facebook page Occupy Democrats posted a meme created from the text originating in @LilHulkQ's post. That meme displayed a credit to the X user. The meme received over 7,400 shares.

However, less than 24 hours later, the meme disappeared from the Occupy Democrats Facebook page. It appeared that a page manager removed the meme, perhaps because they discovered it was inaccurate. The original post link now displays the text, "This content isn't available right now."

Numerous other users posted the same claim on DailyKos.com, DemocraticUnderground.com, LipstickAlley.com, Substack, Threads and X.

Our research found no records of the CEOs or owners of those news organizations ever publicly disclosing direct donations to Trump's campaigns. In some cases, records published by the nonpartisan political donation-tracking website OpenSecrets.org showed the referenced CEOs or owners gave money to organizations or political action committees (PACs). Those organizations and PACs later disclosed information in other records about some funds going to Trump or other Republican or Democratic political figures, sometimes including Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. No evidence showed such donations specifically came from funds provided by the eight CEOs or owners.

We emailed Occupy Democrats to inquire about the removal of the "Trump donors" meme from Facebook. A spokesperson told us, "We removed it when we looked into it further and realized that some of the information in the tweet it was based on was inaccurate."

Snopes contacted @LilHulkQ on X to ask for the user's sources regarding each of the eight owners or CEOs providing donations to Trump. We will update this story if we receive a response.

CNN
London-born British business executive Mark Thompson is the CEO of CNN. On June 24, 2024, The New York Times reported Thompson "recently became a dual American citizen." We uncovered no evidence of Thompson ever providing money to any American political campaigns.

ABC
Bob Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Britannica.com listed Iger as the chief executive of ABC. According to OpenSecrets.org, Iger donated money to Republican Party candidates between 2000 and 2007. The same website also said that, since 2008, Iger only donated to members of the Democratic Party. None of the donations listed for Iger mentioned Trump.

CBS
George Cheeks is the president and CEO of CBS. Wendy McMahon is the president and CEO of CBS News. A search of OpenSecrets.org for Cheeks' name displayed past job titles and locations alongside records of donations only to Democrats. Search results for McMahon's name found donations matching her past executive role with ABC under the umbrella of The Walt Disney Company, including when she donated to Biden's campaign in 2020, but none went to Trump. (A different woman also named Wendy McMahon living in Florida appeared to account for the listed $6 donation to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.)

NBC and MSNBC
Cesar Conde is the chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, including overseeing NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and other extensions of the organization's news efforts. OpenSecrets.org listed no recent personal donations from Conde made specifically to Democrats or Republicans. Instead, the search results displayed donations to Comcast Corporation and the Univision Communications political action committee (PAC). (A different man also named Cesar Conde living in Florida appeared to account for the listed $100 donation to DeSantis.)

According to OpenSecrets.org, in 2016, records for Comcast Corp. reflected $604,784 in individuals' donations (as opposed to organization donations) to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and $16,342 to Trump. In 2020, the PAC gave individuals' donations amounting to $1,164,186 to Biden's campaign and $123,756 to Trump's. As of this writing, for the two candidates' 2024 campaigns, the Comcast Corp. provided donations from individuals of $80,394 for Biden and $23,399 for Trump.

According to OpenSecrets.org, historically, the Univision Communications PAC's donations heavily favored Democrats. The website did not mention donations going specifically to the Clinton, Trump or Biden campaigns.

The New York Times
Meredith Kopit Levien is the president and CEO of The New York Times Company. We located no past donations to Trump, Clinton or Biden via OpenSecrets.org.

The Washington Post and Jeff Bezos
The meme post on X correctly mentioned Bezos as the owner of The Washington Post. However, while OpenSecrets.org displayed a mixture of Bezos' past donations to both Democrats and Republicans, no records showed he directly donated to Trump's campaigns.

OpenSecrets.org listed some of Bezos' donations as going to the organizations Amazon.com and Blue Origin.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/cnn-ceo-trump-donated/

Posting pure horseshit like what I've quoted above is no better than the MAGA cultists who parrot blatant lies and their own weird conspiracy theories.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm »
^ appreciate the fact-checking LSR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:31:55 pm
Biden will hope that the fervor dies down and that the polls don't shift worse.  And hope that gradually as the country moves on from the debate, the polling and favorability and the like will stop shifting while Biden still with a chance to win.

Then use the convention and the second debate to completely turn the narrative.

The problem is that we don't really see it happen in time.  For example, the ABC interview wasn't exactly a hit.  Moreover, he's still lagging in terms of press conferences and interviews.  Every mistake he makes will be magnified.  And if he doesn't do well at the second debate (if there is one), there's very little recovery from that.

The numbers aren't catastrophic for now, but questions are going to linger.  It's not a done deal for Trump, but Biden seems a much longer shot now.

The only way to reverse people's perceptions of him now would be if Biden turned in a similar performance to his debate in 2012 Vs Paul Ryan unfortunately Biden can't do that anymore he's not going to get better
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 05:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:08:07 pm
Unfortunately for the Democrats they have been caught lying about this in front of the entire world and have continued to lie about this even when the lie has been fully exposed. The ramifications of this will extend into every aspect of their campaign. Nothing they say, whether true or false will be believed. It's a complete disaster for anyone who doesn't want Trump in the White House.

The people who have done this are paid millions of dollars a year for their "expertise". It would be hilarious other than the fact that the consequences are so serious.

Yes exactly they have no one to blame but themselves if they lose in November. I don't see a way Biden beats Trump from here the question is who do you run in his place.

The best candidate in my view they could run would be Gretchen Whitmer but given party dynamics I'm not sure how they can avoid going with Kamala given passing her over would likely not go down well with minority voters.

I'd say Kamala has a better chance than Biden does now but I'd still make her the underdog she's not particularly well liked and lest we forget when she ran for president before she went from being an early contender in a very open field to dropping out before the primaries had even begun
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 05:39:11 pm
Yes exactly they have no one to blame but themselves if they lose in November. I don't see a way Biden beats Trump from here the question is who do you run in his place.

The best candidate in my view they could run would be Gretchen Whitmer but given party dynamics I'm not sure how they can avoid going with Kamala given passing her over would likely not go down well with minority voters.

I'd say Kamala has a better chance than Biden does now but I'd still make her the underdog she's not particularly well liked and lest we forget when she ran for president before she went from being an early contender in a very open field to dropping out before the primaries had even begun
Whitmer reckons Biden is fit for purpose. She thinks worrying about Biden's condition is just 'pearl-clutching'. She can get in the bin.

It's been enlightening to see which Dems have come out to defend keeping Biden in the race. Whitmer, Newsom, AOC etc none of them are serious people, they're all more concerned about their careers than protecting their country. Shame on all of them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:01:22 pm
Whitmer reckons Biden is fit for purpose. She thinks worrying about Biden's condition is just 'pearl-clutching'. She can get in the bin.

It's been enlightening to see which Dems have come out to defend keeping Biden in the race. Whitmer, Newsom, AOC etc none of them are serious people, they're all more concerned about their careers than protecting their country. Shame on all of them.

Best in terms of ability to beat Trump but yeah there'll a crazy amount of threats going on behind the scenes so a shame to see them buckle
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm »
Everyone has to keep a pro-Biden face until the last minute, I don't think you can draw too much from an endorsement at this point. As long as there's still a chance that he's on the ballot they can't show any cracks.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 07:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 05:30:37 pm
The only way to reverse people's perceptions of him now would be if Biden turned in a similar performance to his debate in 2012 Vs Paul Ryan unfortunately Biden can't do that anymore he's not going to get better

He can't. He won't. There will be more and more of these episodes.

I came late for my parents, so I've watched both decline and pass away.

My dad went quick in his mid 80s and was sharp, but with a bad heart so his energy wasn't there. In his late 70s he recruited a bunch of people to a charity organization he belonged to all his life and had run as a younger man. But he discovered the group wasn't active enough for these new recruits so he took over running it again to get some new projects started...only to realize that he had the desire and ideas, but no longer the drive, focus and energy to do it. So he appointed a successor and bowed out gracefully.

My mother didn't get old gracefully as she was always surprised that she couldn't do the same things as she did before or at the same level. She also was convinced that she was temporarily disabled and that she would get better by eating the right food, correcting the right habit, or performing the right exercise everyday. She was full of sad excuses and faith in a future self that would never exist again.

The excuses brought out by the Biden apologists and Biden himself reminded me of my mom. He sees this as another hill to conquer, but he won't. Nobody can. In fact his physical and cognitive decline is the "lord almighty telling him to get out of the race" with grace and dignity. He just can't hear.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 07:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 05:39:11 pm
Yes exactly they have no one to blame but themselves if they lose in November. I don't see a way Biden beats Trump from here the question is who do you run in his place.

The best candidate in my view they could run would be Gretchen Whitmer but given party dynamics I'm not sure how they can avoid going with Kamala given passing her over would likely not go down well with minority voters.

I'd say Kamala has a better chance than Biden does now but I'd still make her the underdog she's not particularly well liked and lest we forget when she ran for president before she went from being an early contender in a very open field to dropping out before the primaries had even begun

Whitmer is a promising candidate. But she might not want to run before mounting a serious candidacy over the course of a year with support from party insiders. She may be happier waiting for 2028. Other serious candidates may want that too.

I don't take prospective candidates' support of Biden seriously. They don't want to risk having to face an elected and tested President Harris in 2028 rather than an untested VP /Pres Harris.
