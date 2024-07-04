Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.



Biden is a prime example. Some on here will do somersaults to defend him, which is fucking bonkers to me given the amount of blots on his political copybook. I get that he's not as bad as Trump, and is definitely the lesser of two evils when compared to the orange one, but that shouldn't be the measuring stick. Just because Joe doesn't bang porn stars, engage in fraudulent activity and launch insurrections doesn't mean he ought to be given so many free passes - particularly when it comes to his chicken shit foreign policies



I like Biden. I wasnt enthused with him at all in 2020 when there were more exciting alternatives, I loved Bernie but didnt think he was electable, I think I was mainly for Liz Warren. But as 2020 unfolded and the country was going up in flames, I accepted he was the right man for the job. I just thought it was a given that he would be a one termer and the succession planning would begin the day he was sworn in.I never liked Kamala and she was nominated as VP in a pure DEI move after she accused Biden of racism in one of the debates. It was a total pandering move and in this big chess game were now in the middle of, it was a terrible opening moveI think his presidency has been fine, up there with Obama although maybe without the big highlights. But a competent steady administration. S&P up 40%. My only big criticism, and it will be a factor in the election, is he was too slow to get a grip on the Venezuelan migrant situation that has caused a complete shitshow. It should have been nipped in the bud a year ago at least. People point to inflation, idk Im no economist so couldnt point to any specific mistakes hes made there, it was a global phenomenon. Maybe he could have been tougher on the corporations raising prices across the board somehow.Foreign policy, other than Gaza, what were your issues? I have none that I can think of. Supported Ukraine appropriately. Havent heard anything about N Korea for years. Got us out of Afghanistan finally, there was that sting in the tail attack at the end but you cant pin that on Biden. If youre criticism is just of Gaza then thats fine we can leave it at that