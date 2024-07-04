When I watched the debate, I turned to my wife and asked, "Who is this for?" Really, who was it for? Not the Trumpists who only hate-watch the media to call them 'Libtards' or 'fake news'. Not the Dems who are already set in their voting preference. So it's for the 'fence-sitters'? Honestly, they're just as bad as the Trumpists, if not worse, because at least Trump voters are committed. What is a debate between Harris and Trump going to do to convince 'Undecideds' that using their eyes wouldn't do? That using their common sense wouldn't do? Do we really need a debate between, well, ANYONE and Trump? (This isn't directed at you- this is just something that's bothered me for a bit.)



Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.



Biden is a prime example. Some on here will do somersaults to defend him, which is fucking bonkers to me given the amount of blots on his political copybook. I get that he's not as bad as Trump, and is definitely the lesser of two evils when compared to the orange one, but that shouldn't be the measuring stick. Just because Joe doesn't bang porn stars, engage in fraudulent activity and launch insurrections doesn't mean he ought to be given so many free passes - particularly when it comes to his chicken shit foreign policies



I'm not disagreeing with anything you've written, but you have to remember that, as frequent internet users/readers, we tend not to realize how much of the population simply doesn't pay attention to any of this stuff. You might think it's impossible not to know how much of a shitbag Trump is, and it should be - but it's not. Go out on the street and ask 20 people who the president is, and I guarantee at least 3 or 4 will get it wrong. Those people are reachable.Even without them, though, the people who really need to be reached are the ones who don't like Trump but don't see him as enough of a threat to go out of their way to vote against him. They look at the doddering 84-year-old alternative and can't bring themselves to get off their ass and vote at all.I don't know anyone who likes Biden to any noticeable degree, or who really wanted him to be the nominee in 2020. Most of us don't give him a free pass at all. He's just what we're stuck with, and protest votes aren't an option anymore (not that any of the other options on the general ballot are remotely palatable). It'd be one thing if he were running against a McCain or a Romney, or even just someone who "bangs porn stars and engages in fraudulent activity," but he's not. Our choices, at least for now, are Joe Biden and the fucking abyss. Despite my usual derision for single-issue voters, I'm 100% on board for Team Anti-Abyss.