Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 190471 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2600 on: July 4, 2024, 11:47:26 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  3, 2024, 02:05:26 pm
I think he starts Sixth Form in September, 2030.

Original Jimmy. Did you think of that all by yourself or did mammy help you?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2601 on: July 4, 2024, 11:49:10 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on July  3, 2024, 09:51:58 pm
I would expect you to think that.

Different opinions on a discussion forum.

Quick someone call the cops.
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2602 on: July 4, 2024, 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on July  4, 2024, 10:53:09 am
(((Harry Enten))) @ForecasterEnten

A big issue with getting Biden out? Democrats don't want Biden to leave the race. The voters who could pressure their elected leaders want Biden to stay in.

The data right now don't look like Truman (52) or Johnson (68). They look a lot more like Bush (92), who stayed in & lost
https://x.com/ForecasterEnten/status/1808500750684729688

others to follow - https://x.com/NateSilver538

https://x.com/FiveThirtyEight




That guy is a preening prick making conclusions from minimal data. A real waste of time. Not a serious voice on anything except how to get a job without ability.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2603 on: July 4, 2024, 12:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July  4, 2024, 11:47:26 am
Original Jimmy. Did you think of that all by yourself or did mammy help you?
Can't say I did. My Mum called me up!

Mum: Jiminy, there's a right eejit on RAWK - he acts about 10; we were all talking about him at bingo. But since I do not have an account, would you comment for me?

Me: Who is it, Mum?... Don't tell me - was it Mr Floppy?

Mum: That's the fella. Thick as mince, he is.

Me: Consider it done, Mum.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2604 on: July 4, 2024, 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July  4, 2024, 11:49:10 am
Different opinions on a discussion forum.

Quick someone call the cops.

In fairness, it does help to have posters like you and Studge, as a kind of low water mark.
Offline Mimi

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2605 on: July 4, 2024, 03:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July  4, 2024, 10:33:56 am
I agree. I've long felt that his tenure as Obama's vice president enabled him to white-wash large parts of his political record. It also helped him to cultivate the "loveable uncle" and "safe pair of hands" image that many millennials associate with him today. However if you look at the entirety of his political career, you'll find plenty of examples of dubious decision making, headstrong thinking, blatant railroading, and outright refusal to acknowledge errors of judgement. Hence why I'm not the least bit surprised he has zero intentions of stepping aside here. While there's no doubt Trump is in another stratosphere of narcissism, and that a 2nd Trump term would be a political wrecking ball, it shouldn't detract from the fact that old uncle Joe is a bit of a prick in his own right with a grubby little record of his own

Excellent summary of Bidens career as a politician.

If he insists on staying in the race, then he must show real change, which is not something that comes naturally to him. I fear that his only goal will be to get better on tv rather than deal with actual issues, where fairly small changes can show growth. He is fucking abysmal on Gaza - the fact that Trumps statement that hes going to allow Israel to finish the job is not scaring people who actually know what is going there - means that Bidens policies are currently finishing the job. Im not going to get into his Gaza policies, but a lot of what has been posted by Biden defenders on this thread is just plain wrong.  By doing a bare minimum like insisting on red lines, he can at least pull himself to a level with one of the Bushes, who told Israel, enough.  But I think that this base level growth is beyond Genocide Joe on this issue.

In his mind, his next biggest challenge is going to be Fridays 25 minute interview with George Stephanopoulos. Hell be selective and careful with his appearances - likely time his appearances to be only 10am to 4pm, in managed situation with limited live audience engagement. Hes not allowing anybody protesting Gaza at any of his appearances. Democrats involved in competitive elections, are declining to appear with him. Duckworth is the latest to opt out of appearing with him.

Its surreal watching someone we all know is cognitively declining, attempting to manage a public personae that we know is fake, so we can hold on to him like a raft against the Trump tsunami.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2606 on: July 4, 2024, 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on July  4, 2024, 03:14:03 pm
Its surreal watching someone we all know is cognitively declining, attempting to manage a public personae that we know is fake, so we can hold on to him like a raft against the Trump tsunami.

Let's say you're in charge. Who do you replace him with and how confident are you that your replacement will beat Trump?

I presume a pre condition is that your replacement reverses decades of US Israel policy,
Offline TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2607 on: July 4, 2024, 04:15:35 pm »
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2608 on: July 4, 2024, 06:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on July  4, 2024, 03:31:51 pm
Let's say you're in charge. Who do you replace him with and how confident are you that your replacement will beat Trump?

I presume a pre condition is that your replacement reverses decades of US Israel policy,

One suggestion is to have Harris replace him as the rules would dictate and since she has been elected in all primaries and as she and only she could directly access raised campaign cash.

Also it could be argued that Harris and others have similar, if not better, polling vs Trump yet they are unknowns with higher ceilings and greater energy to add to their support.

Another advantage Harris has is that the record of the Biden admin over the next 3.5 years is very good and has not been sold well by Biden at all. Harris could take ownership of those successes and performance and get some of the benefits of incumbency.

Offline Circa1892

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2609 on: July 4, 2024, 07:12:43 pm »
Harris has zero chance.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2610 on: July 4, 2024, 07:21:25 pm »
Better get Biden on steroids for the next five months, have him looking more like himself n get those ads blasting Trump running every hour. Joe just needs to keep his senses together, stay away from any more debates and let Trump hang himself. Really awful work by the campaign team to let Biden appear so frail n a little like Hilary eight years ago the buck stops with those around Biden as they are pulling the strings right now. Joe just needs to get across the line and he can hand the baton over to Harris by 2026 as she can become President for a year or two which makes her a lot more electable in 2028.
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2611 on: July 4, 2024, 07:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on July  4, 2024, 07:12:43 pm
Harris has zero chance.

Can you expand on that? No chance with who and why? Compared to who?


Online coolbyrne

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2612 on: July 4, 2024, 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Giono on July  4, 2024, 07:46:10 pm
Can you expand on that? No chance with who and why? Compared to who?


For me, Harris would have the same starting point as any other candidate the Dems want to put up to replace Biden. Despite being VP, what do people know about her? (The general voting public, I mean.) What are her hot button issues? What are her goals that will make America better? How will she implement those goals? There are exactly 4 months to educate the Dem base, so if you're going to spend the time doing it, I just don't think she's the answer. Her approval rating is slightly higher than Biden's, but that's not saying much when it's <40%. I know my wife would vote for her (I can't, as I'm Canadian), but politics are no longer about facts and vision. It's about optics and feelings. (Ironic that MAGA supporters wore 'Fuck Your Feelings' shirts.) Dems have been notoriously fickle about their options. Everyone is 'too [something]' or 'not enough [something]'. I don't think Kamala Harris is going to ignite the voting base in a way that would make her a better option than Biden. There is only one black woman on the planet who could do that, and it isn't Harris.
Online cptrios

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2613 on: July 4, 2024, 10:08:03 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  4, 2024, 08:47:05 pm
For me, Harris would have the same starting point as any other candidate the Dems want to put up to replace Biden. Despite being VP, what do people know about her? (The general voting public, I mean.) What are her hot button issues? What are her goals that will make America better? How will she implement those goals? There are exactly 4 months to educate the Dem base, so if you're going to spend the time doing it, I just don't think she's the answer. Her approval rating is slightly higher than Biden's, but that's not saying much when it's <40%. I know my wife would vote for her (I can't, as I'm Canadian), but politics are no longer about facts and vision. It's about optics and feelings. (Ironic that MAGA supporters wore 'Fuck Your Feelings' shirts.) Dems have been notoriously fickle about their options. Everyone is 'too [something]' or 'not enough [something]'. I don't think Kamala Harris is going to ignite the voting base in a way that would make her a better option than Biden. There is only one black woman on the planet who could do that, and it isn't Harris.

If everything continues exactly the way it is right now and Biden doesn't do anything to make himself look worse, he'll still have a 50-50 shot of winning the election. That's how much people hate Trump. The DNC could run ads fully admitting Biden's senility but highlighting Trump's horrifying plans, and it could very well turn things around. Enough people would happily vote for a full-on Alzheimer's patient if it meant keeping the country from going over the deep end. It's an awful low that we've descended to, but we're very much there.

I don't like Harris at all, and I don't think she's anywhere near our best chance against Trump, but she's definitely got better than no chance. All she has to do is take that above sentiment and not fuck it up, and her sheer non-senility will edge her past Trump in polling. Big bonus if there's a debate and she does even a remotely decent job. Stick a youngish person who can string together several logically-connected sentences on a stage next to Trump and he'll be toast with anyone who isn't already a cultist.
Online coolbyrne

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2614 on: July 4, 2024, 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on July  4, 2024, 10:08:03 pm
If everything continues exactly the way it is right now and Biden doesn't do anything to make himself look worse, he'll still have a 50-50 shot of winning the election. That's how much people hate Trump. The DNC could run ads fully admitting Biden's senility but highlighting Trump's horrifying plans, and it could very well turn things around. Enough people would happily vote for a full-on Alzheimer's patient if it meant keeping the country from going over the deep end. It's an awful low that we've descended to, but we're very much there.

I don't like Harris at all, and I don't think she's anywhere near our best chance against Trump, but she's definitely got better than no chance. All she has to do is take that above sentiment and not fuck it up, and her sheer non-senility will edge her past Trump in polling. Big bonus if there's a debate and she does even a remotely decent job. Stick a youngish person who can string together several logically-connected sentences on a stage next to Trump and he'll be toast with anyone who isn't already a cultist.


When I watched the debate, I turned to my wife and asked, "Who is this for?" Really, who was it for? Not the Trumpists who only hate-watch the media to call them 'Libtards' or 'fake news'. Not the Dems who are already set in their voting preference. So it's for the 'fence-sitters'? Honestly, they're just as bad as the Trumpists, if not worse, because at least Trump voters are committed. What is a debate between Harris and Trump going to do to convince 'Undecideds' that using their eyes wouldn't do? That using their common sense wouldn't do? Do we really need a debate between, well, ANYONE and Trump? (This isn't directed at you- this is just something that's bothered me for a bit.)

Again, I'm not American, but while I might hesitate on voting in a guy who will be 86 if he makes it through his 2nd term (jfc), I have faith in his cabinet choices and the political team he has behind him. I know because politics are all about optics that we often forget this, but his speech writer needs to move away from his age and retaliating against stepping down and just talk about what the Dems as a party have done. I do wonder if Ol' Joe's got one more trick up his sleeve after the Supreme Court/Immunity decision came down. He's already thrown a wrench into the SC's revocation of Roe v. Wade. Maybe a full student debt wipeout?
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2615 on: July 4, 2024, 11:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on July  4, 2024, 03:14:03 pm
Im not going to get into his Gaza policies, but a lot of what has been posted by Biden defenders on this thread is just plain wrong. 

Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.

Biden is a prime example. Some on here will do somersaults to defend him, which is fucking bonkers to me given the amount of blots on his political copybook. I get that he's not as bad as Trump, and is definitely the lesser of two evils when compared to the orange one, but that shouldn't be the measuring stick. Just because Joe doesn't bang porn stars, engage in fraudulent activity and launch insurrections doesn't mean he ought to be given so many free passes - particularly when it comes to his chicken shit foreign policies
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2616 on: July 4, 2024, 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  4, 2024, 08:47:05 pm
For me, Harris would have the same starting point as any other candidate the Dems want to put up to replace Biden. Despite being VP, what do people know about her? (The general voting public, I mean.) What are her hot button issues? What are her goals that will make America better? How will she implement those goals? There are exactly 4 months to educate the Dem base, so if you're going to spend the time doing it, I just don't think she's the answer. Her approval rating is slightly higher than Biden's, but that's not saying much when it's <40%. I know my wife would vote for her (I can't, as I'm Canadian), but politics are no longer about facts and vision. It's about optics and feelings. (Ironic that MAGA supporters wore 'Fuck Your Feelings' shirts.) Dems have been notoriously fickle about their options. Everyone is 'too [something]' or 'not enough [something]'. I don't think Kamala Harris is going to ignite the voting base in a way that would make her a better option than Biden. There is only one black woman on the planet who could do that, and it isn't Harris.

I see your points and agree that she is an unknown and in a way that is a further criticism of the Biden campaign and whitehouse.

There are some great alternative candidates out there. The bench is looking good. But...do you want to replace the 1st woman VP and first black woman VP? And replace her with a white dude? That may be counter productive.

But if she becomes the head of the ticket...there will need to be a new VP. She could elevate one of those people. Harris + a new younger talent. That could be a good 1-2 punch on the trail and make Trump look like a senile old man. :)



Offline GreatEx

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 02:38:53 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  4, 2024, 10:40:38 pm
When I watched the debate, I turned to my wife and asked, "Who is this for?" Really, who was it for? Not the Trumpists who only hate-watch the media to call them 'Libtards' or 'fake news'. Not the Dems who are already set in their voting preference. So it's for the 'fence-sitters'? Honestly, they're just as bad as the Trumpists, if not worse, because at least Trump voters are committed. What is a debate between Harris and Trump going to do to convince 'Undecideds' that using their eyes wouldn't do? That using their common sense wouldn't do? Do we really need a debate between, well, ANYONE and Trump? (This isn't directed at you- this is just something that's bothered me for a bit.)

The whole presidential system is based on feelings and popularity. The debate, like everything else in the presidential campaign, is just about who can inflict the most emotional damage. In 2016 it was "basket of deplorables" and the emails. In 2020 it was injecting bleach into your veins. Now it's who is the most decrepit and doddering. You're right, anyone who looks to debates to make an informed choice on policy is a complete dunderhead. The US system places far too much importance in what should be a largely ceremonial position, especially in a republic that fought a war against absolute power. HoR and Senate votes are what should matter.
Online cptrios

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 03:34:54 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  4, 2024, 10:40:38 pm
When I watched the debate, I turned to my wife and asked, "Who is this for?" Really, who was it for? Not the Trumpists who only hate-watch the media to call them 'Libtards' or 'fake news'. Not the Dems who are already set in their voting preference. So it's for the 'fence-sitters'? Honestly, they're just as bad as the Trumpists, if not worse, because at least Trump voters are committed. What is a debate between Harris and Trump going to do to convince 'Undecideds' that using their eyes wouldn't do? That using their common sense wouldn't do? Do we really need a debate between, well, ANYONE and Trump? (This isn't directed at you- this is just something that's bothered me for a bit.)

I'm not disagreeing with anything you've written, but you have to remember that, as frequent internet users/readers, we tend not to realize how much of the population simply doesn't pay attention to any of this stuff. You might think it's impossible not to know how much of a shitbag Trump is, and it should be - but it's not. Go out on the street and ask 20 people who the president is, and I guarantee at least 3 or 4 will get it wrong. Those people are reachable.

Even without them, though, the people who really need to be reached are the ones who don't like Trump but don't see him as enough of a threat to go out of their way to vote against him. They look at the doddering 84-year-old alternative and can't bring themselves to get off their ass and vote at all.

Quote from: Billy The Kid on July  4, 2024, 11:25:11 pm
Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.

Biden is a prime example. Some on here will do somersaults to defend him, which is fucking bonkers to me given the amount of blots on his political copybook. I get that he's not as bad as Trump, and is definitely the lesser of two evils when compared to the orange one, but that shouldn't be the measuring stick. Just because Joe doesn't bang porn stars, engage in fraudulent activity and launch insurrections doesn't mean he ought to be given so many free passes - particularly when it comes to his chicken shit foreign policies

I don't know anyone who likes Biden to any noticeable degree, or who really wanted him to be the nominee in 2020. Most of us don't give him a free pass at all. He's just what we're stuck with, and protest votes aren't an option anymore (not that any of the other options on the general ballot are remotely palatable). It'd be one thing if he were running against a McCain or a Romney, or even just someone who "bangs porn stars and engages in fraudulent activity," but he's not. Our choices, at least for now, are Joe Biden and the fucking abyss. Despite my usual derision for single-issue voters, I'm 100% on board for Team Anti-Abyss.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July  4, 2024, 11:25:11 pm
Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.
While I enjoy reading threads from time to time, it's always worth remembering it's an internet forum that ultimately has no bearing on the real world.
Offline TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2620 on: Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm »
Biden was pretty good in a speech just ended in Wisconsin and unsurprisingly was scathing about Trump.  Maybe too little too late after last weeks debate.  Time will tell.
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2621 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm
Biden was pretty good in a speech just ended in Wisconsin and unsurprisingly was scathing about Trump.  Maybe too little too late after last weeks debate.  Time will tell.

But it's scripted and read from a prompter. He needs to do a townhall. Unscripted, unpredictable and with a big TV audience.
Online Elmo!

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2622 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm
Biden was pretty good in a speech just ended in Wisconsin and unsurprisingly was scathing about Trump.  Maybe too little too late after last weeks debate.  Time will tell.

I think it was on the The Rest is Politics US podcast they mentioned that apparently Biden is most aware, alert and at his best between the hours of something like 10am-6pm, outside those hours..... not so much.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2623 on: Yesterday at 10:13:31 pm »
Having watched a couple of things about 'Project 2025' - it reminds me of something I read about 'The Divine Right' which states that Kings were appointed by God and could only be punished by God.

Opposition to the monarchy was then rendered impossible.

However, in 1642 it kicked off a civil war in England which resulted in Charles I's execution in 1649.


Not sure that America being 'the Land of the Free' could stomach another King, but it seems that many are sleepwalking into this possibility.

Project 2025 is already in writing. - this is info about it if you're interesting. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025


Quite terrifying if you're American and quite terrifying if you live, er, well on Earth I'd guess.
Offline Giono

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2624 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Wow, Senator Warner is organizing a meeting of US Senators with Biden to discuss Biden's future. He's a veteran senator and no hothead.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/07/05/mark-warner-joe-biden-exit-race-democratic-senators/
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2625 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July  4, 2024, 11:25:11 pm
Yeah, I find a lot of the posts in this thread (and other threads relating to U.S politics) quite bewildering at times. Not because I think my views are right and those who disagree with me are wrong, but because of how disparate the discussion can be. People's perceptions of political figures swing so wildly on here that I often find myself questioning my ability to make sense of reality.

Biden is a prime example. Some on here will do somersaults to defend him, which is fucking bonkers to me given the amount of blots on his political copybook. I get that he's not as bad as Trump, and is definitely the lesser of two evils when compared to the orange one, but that shouldn't be the measuring stick. Just because Joe doesn't bang porn stars, engage in fraudulent activity and launch insurrections doesn't mean he ought to be given so many free passes - particularly when it comes to his chicken shit foreign policies

I like Biden. I wasnt enthused with him at all in 2020 when there were more exciting alternatives, I loved Bernie but didnt think he was electable, I think I was mainly for Liz Warren. But as 2020 unfolded and the country was going up in flames, I accepted he was the right man for the job. I just thought it was a given that he would be a one termer and the succession planning would begin the day he was sworn in.

I never liked Kamala and she was nominated as VP in a pure DEI move after she accused Biden of racism in one of the debates. It was a total pandering move and in this big chess game were now in the middle of, it was a terrible opening move

I think his presidency has been fine, up there with Obama although maybe without the big highlights. But a competent steady administration. S&P up 40%. My only big criticism, and it will be a factor in the election, is he was too slow to get a grip on the Venezuelan migrant situation that has caused a complete shitshow. It should have been nipped in the bud a year ago at least. People point to inflation, idk Im no economist so couldnt point to any specific mistakes hes made there, it was a global phenomenon. Maybe he could have been tougher on the corporations raising prices across the board somehow.

Foreign policy, other than Gaza, what were your issues? I have none that I can think of. Supported Ukraine appropriately. Havent heard anything about N Korea for years. Got us out of Afghanistan finally, there was that sting in the tail attack at the end but you cant pin that on Biden. If youre criticism is just of Gaza then thats fine we can leave it at that
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 01:03:49 am »
Stephanopoulos in a soon to be broadcast interview with Biden asked him had he rewatched the 1st debate. Biden responded with "I don't think I did, no".  :duh
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 01:16:35 am »
This is a rough watch, its absurd at this point

I think this is it
