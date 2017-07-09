« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 188937 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 01:43:30 pm »
It is very rare to have a pivotal moment in the world, some (in retrospect) have been pivotal and we've only realised it afterwards. This next US election, without being over-dramatic, is Pivotal. Since the last one, just as a reminder,


1. Russia is now effectively at war with Nato, be it a proxy war
2. The middle east is now a powder keg with many western populations now actively hostile to Israel
3. Trump has now managed to line up immunity from prosecution for anything he does from January 2025 onwards if he wins
4. The right wing in America has had a practice run and had the experience of losing an election which they will now know how to avoid again, once they have the strings and immunity
5. The Supreme Court is now a puppet.
6. Economic instability abounds
7. Migration, almost everywhere, has become almost an unstoppable force, with equal and opposite reactions from large swathes of developed countries populations, prompting right wing growth everywhere (see France)
8. Climate change will exacerbate 6 and 7 above




The difference between Trump winning and anyone else is massive. Biden may turn out to be the reason Trump wins, who knows, I hope, once the intelligence is gathered on the options and the polling, he chooses to do what is best for the world, not himself.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:59:28 am
I see genocide Joe is now saying he was jetlagged despite having 6 days in camp David to prepare for the debate. This after his mouthpieces said he had a cold earlier in the week. The guys a fucking clown.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:11:01 pm
Well, talking of clowns
E-yep.

I feel myself slipping into a comma when Floppy drops by with 'Genocide Joe' comments.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 02:03:34 pm »
We need other nicknames.

Big Gretch
Nasty Newsom
Prickly Pritzer
No Nonsense Kamala
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm »
(In response to black bull nova):

If he stays in its not out of self interest, its because he recognizes all the things youve said and thinks he is the guy to beat Trump. Hes basically sacrificing himself for the country. I just dont know if hes right, and am pretty pissed off its got to this point. Its been a slow crawl to this obvious, inevitable situation and now its crunch time.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:09:48 pm
It's not ideal I agree. But Biden has left the Democrats with Hobson's Choice.

I'm not following American politics very closely at all, so I honestly don't know the answer to this. But has Trump mocked Biden's performance since the presidential debate? My guess would be that he hasn't. Exercising restraint over this would go against all of Trump's instincts. He is a cruel man, as we know. But if he has been restrained it is because his strategists will have told him to hold fire until it's too late for the Dems to change Biden......Then they'll go for it.

Friedman is right in that article. The last thing Trump wants now is for Biden to stand down.
You are correct on all points: Trump has remained shtum.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:10:42 pm
How old are you?
I think he starts Sixth Form in September, 2030.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:45:46 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 02:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:09:48 pm
It's not ideal I agree. But Biden has left the Democrats with Hobson's Choice.

I'm not following American politics very closely at all, so I honestly don't know the answer to this. But has Trump mocked Biden's performance since the presidential debate? My guess would be that he hasn't. Exercising restraint over this would go against all of Trump's instincts. He is a cruel man, as we know. But if he has been restrained it is because his strategists will have told him to hold fire until it's too late for the Dems to change Biden......Then they'll go for it.

Friedman is right in that article. The last thing Trump wants now is for Biden to stand down.

The right are apparently very fearful of the last minute Newsome switch, which makes me want it to happen. You are spot on with the reason hes kept quiet so far. Ill check out the Friedman column now, I pretty much always agree with his takes. In fact Id vote for him in a heartbeat
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 02:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:34:52 am
JB Pritzker has been great for Illinois, Im surprised Ive not seen him mentioned more. Couldnt ask for a better governor. Hes very overweight (get on ozempic JB!) and Jewish which is problematic, but otherwise pretty spotless

Hes also a billionaire (but that probably doesnt matter that much these days).  He can govern.

He has a lower profile than someone like Whitmer (who really came to prominence during COVID).  Michigans also a more competitive state so people are thinking with that in mind.

He should have more prominence as time goes on.  I believe he or Whitmer are better choices than Newsom.

But practically speaking, its hard to look past Kamala given name recognition, the optics of pressuring the VP to step aside, and Harris own presidential ambitions.

Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 02:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
(In response to black bull nova):

If he stays in its not out of self interest, its because he recognizes all the things youve said and thinks he is the guy to beat Trump. Hes basically sacrificing himself for the country. I just dont know if hes right, and am pretty pissed off its got to this point. Its been a slow crawl to this obvious, inevitable situation and now its crunch time.


Agreed, that's why they have to listen to the polling and the data ()and respond). I know they do over there but this time they really have to listen, not just believe in themselves.


I blame Miliband, Brown and Corbyn for believing the could beat the Tories when everyone else knew they couldn't. That was bad enough given the last 14 years but the stakes over there are on another level. If it just impacted on the US, I would care less but this is world stage stuff.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:04:11 pm
(In response to black bull nova):

If he stays in its not out of self interest, its because he recognizes all the things youve said and thinks he is the guy to beat Trump. Hes basically sacrificing himself for the country. I just dont know if hes right, and am pretty pissed off its got to this point. Its been a slow crawl to this obvious, inevitable situation and now its crunch time.

I decided to take myself out of this thread for a few days but is this a serious take? if he wanted to sacrifice himself for the country he would step down if thats what his party recommends him to do for their best interests as its clear he has lost the support he needs to beat Trump from here. How youre spinning him clinging on as some kind of heroic act is absolutely burying your head in the sand and is the reason the Democrats and Biden supporters have been so blindsided since the debate.



Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,434
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm
I decided to take myself out of this thread for a few days

Good idea, take all the time you need.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm
I decided to take myself out of this thread for a few days but is this a serious take? if he wanted to sacrifice himself for the country he would step down if thats what his party recommends him to do for their best interests as its clear he has lost the support he needs to beat Trump from here. How youre spinning him clinging on as some kind of heroic act is absolutely burying your head in the sand and is the reason the Democrats and Biden supporters have been so blindsided since the debate.

Dead serious, regarding his motivations and line of thinking

I dont have my head in the sand Ive been saying hes way too old and needs to step aside since day one, I hope he does

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm
I decided to take myself out of this thread for a few days but is this a serious take? if he wanted to sacrifice himself for the country he would step down if thats what his party recommends him to do for their best interests as its clear he has lost the support he needs to beat Trump from here. How youre spinning him clinging on as some kind of heroic act is absolutely burying your head in the sand and is the reason the Democrats and Biden supporters have been so blindsided since the debate.
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm
Good idea, take all the time you need.
;D

To be fair, I think what @Studgotelli wrote there is a fair take. The sacrifice would be for Biden to step aside and let someone more likely to win the presidency take over.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,838
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm
;D

To be fair, I think what @Studgotelli wrote there is a fair take. The sacrifice would be for Biden to step aside and let someone more likely to win the presidency take over.

It's something that has indeed been preying on my mind. It's the one thing Biden can do that Trump could never do, because Trump is only capable of acting in self interest.

The problem is Harris won't beat Trump. They need to find another candidate if this is the path the Democrats are going to go down.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Dead serious, regarding his motivations and line of thinking

I dont have my head in the sand Ive been saying hes way too old and needs to step aside since day one, I hope he does

Fair enough. I dont think sacrificing himself is in his line of thinking but gotcha.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:59:39 pm
+1
Misses one important point though, people believe Biden should step down because he is unfit to be President, Biden will feel this is absurd so why stand down. we can argue on whether Biden is unfit all day but it's irrelevant really as he's lost the confidence of millions. that can only bring one result, disaster.

A lot of people think he should step down because he can't beat Trump.  Which is fucking astounding that enough people would still vote for that fucking lunatic but that's besides the point I guess.  If he can't beat Trump, and it's increasingly looking like he can't, he needs to drop out so someone that has a better chance can try.  The most important thing in this election is beating Trump. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:09:48 pm
It's not ideal I agree. But Biden has left the Democrats with Hobson's Choice.

I'm not following American politics very closely at all, so I honestly don't know the answer to this. But has Trump mocked Biden's performance since the presidential debate? My guess would be that he hasn't. Exercising restraint over this would go against all of Trump's instincts. He is a cruel man, as we know. But if he has been restrained it is because his strategists will have told him to hold fire until it's too late for the Dems to change Biden......Then they'll go for it.

Friedman is right in that article. The last thing Trump wants now is for Biden to stand down.

This is exactly what will happen. 
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm
;D

To be fair, I think what @Studgotelli wrote there is a fair take. The sacrifice would be for Biden to step aside and let someone more likely to win the presidency take over.

Youre a reasonable guy Jiminy, I just keep my views objective Im not here to troll but the RAWK scribe over there gets his knickers in a twist if you say anything his mind cant understand, like any comments not blowing smoke up Bidens ass
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 03:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm
A lot of people think he should step down because he can't beat Trump.  Which is fucking astounding that enough people would still vote for that fucking lunatic but that's besides the point I guess.  If he can't beat Trump, and it's increasingly looking like he can't, he needs to drop out so someone that has a better chance can try.  The most important thing in this election is beating Trump.


Which is it, in simple terms
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm
A lot of people think he should step down because he can't beat Trump.  Which is fucking astounding that enough people would still vote for that fucking lunatic but that's besides the point I guess.  If he can't beat Trump, and it's increasingly looking like he can't, he needs to drop out so someone that has a better chance can try.  The most important thing in this election is beating Trump.
Yep. I know age has brought Biden problems, am certain Biden is well aware of those problem but I think Biden believes he's fit to be president so he must be fuming with all the calls for him to stand down. if this was about him standing down because he's unfit to be President then I would still support him as he can still process information and use his experience to make the right decisions but as I say, that's irrelevant now,  Biden has to accept he's lost the confidence of Millions of people who actually supported him.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 03:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:07:06 pm
Youre a reasonable guy Jiminy, I just keep my views objective Im not here to troll but the RAWK scribe over there gets his knickers in a twist if you say anything his mind cant understand, like any comments not blowing smoke up Bidens ass
I'm always reasonable, and always correct. Just ask anyone here.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:38:15 pm
I'm always reasonable, and always correct. Just ask anyone here.

Believe me folks.  I am the most correct person, maybe ever.  A Rawkite came up to me, tears in his eyes, and asked Jiminy, can you fix politics? I said, hey, well do this.  Drain the swamp.  That Corkboy. Doesnt know what hes saying.  I love him.  Hes a great guy.  But he has to go.  Mumm-Ra said Im the smartest guy hes ever met.  Believe me.  Well fix it.  Well build a wall in Flagpole Corner and make John C pay for it.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,378
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
I still dont see from a distance whos more likely to win. Nobody has anything even approaching the name recognition needed to come from nowhere at this stage.

Unless they have a reincarnate JFK ready to come through, or somebody who could guarantee swinging something like something mental like Texas (still hoping for a Matt Santos after all these years), theres nobody.
Logged

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 08:56:51 pm »
The more i think about it the more it needs to be Obama. I know she doesnt want to do it, but so what. i dont want to go to work either. Her country needs her. No, the whole world needs her. What higher calling could there possibly be.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,209
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2584 on: Yesterday at 09:09:47 pm »
 Latest Siena poll has Trump 6 points up and now news of a second senator saying Biden should step aside. Timber.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,209
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2585 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm
Good idea, take all the time you need.

He's one of the better posters to be honest. Thread shouldn't be an echo chamber.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2586 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm
Believe me folks.  I am the most correct person, maybe ever.  A Rawkite came up to me, tears in his eyes, and asked Jiminy, can you fix politics? I said, hey, well do this.  Drain the swamp.  That Corkboy. Doesnt know what hes saying.  I love him.  Hes a great guy.  But he has to go.  Mumm-Ra said Im the smartest guy hes ever met.  Believe me.  Well fix it.  Well build a wall in Flagpole Corner and make John C pay for it.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,881
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2587 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm »
Can't someone sit him down when he's in a cognitive state and tell him what's at stake? This election is even more important than the last one. For someone who supposedly ran to supposedly save democracy the last time around, this time he's going to be the one to seal its fate come November.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2588 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
CBS quotes Biden telling staffers:
Quote
Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. Im the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2589 on: Yesterday at 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Can't someone sit him down when he's in a cognitive state and tell him what's at stake? This election is even more important than the last one. For someone who supposedly ran to supposedly save democracy the last time around, this time he's going to be the one to seal its fate come November.
Ohhh ffs, when he's in a cognitive state, if that's the argument for him to stand down then no wonder Bidens refusing to step down.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,434
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2590 on: Yesterday at 09:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm
He's one of the better posters to be honest.

I would expect you to think that.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,204
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2591 on: Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
CBS quotes Biden telling staffers:

Ego before country.
Predictable.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2592 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm
I still dont see from a distance whos more likely to win. Nobody has anything even approaching the name recognition needed to come from nowhere at this stage.

Unless they have a reincarnate JFK ready to come through, or somebody who could guarantee swinging something like something mental like Texas (still hoping for a Matt Santos after all these years), theres nobody.

Had to Google who that was - thought I had been living under a rock.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 12:43:26 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm
Believe me folks.  I am the most correct person, maybe ever.  A Rawkite came up to me, tears in his eyes, and asked Jiminy, can you fix politics? I said, hey, well do this.  Drain the swamp.  That Corkboy. Doesnt know what hes saying.  I love him.  Hes a great guy.  But he has to go.  Mumm-Ra said Im the smartest guy hes ever met.  Believe me.  Well fix it.  Well build a wall in Flagpole Corner and make John C pay for it.
Uncanny! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 01:40:14 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
CBS quotes Biden telling staffers:

Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. Im the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving.

honestly mind-bending levels of hubris when you consider what he's damning his entire nation to. Trump won't be fucking about when he gets back in, it will be full-blown dystopia.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 01:57:15 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
CBS quotes Biden telling staffers:

Quote
Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. Im the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving.

Is he sure he was talking to staffers?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 