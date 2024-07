The “media tide” is the thing that’ll do it, really. They keep amplifying the senility message, and it’s not a genie that can be put back in the bottle. If only they’d do that to Trump too. The man might not have standard dementia, but his brain is just as addled as Biden’s thanks to years of amphetamine abuse and preexisting sociopathy.



Unfortunately the list of potential candidates who’d be an immediate upgrade is terrifyingly small, and Harris isn’t one of them. Neither is Buttigieg after the republicans managed to semi successfully blame him for every even tangentially transport-related mishap. (One of the things the American right does well is identify potential threats and spend years building negative opinion about them.)



Newsom would be an upgrade, but comes with his own negative perceptions. Whitmer would have about the same positive impact but has a much lowe national profile. Both of them would have to do a lot of work to build recognition. For either one of them, making sure they get at least one debate with Trump (not hugely likely) and then performing well would be so fundamentally important as to be almost necessary.



There’s literally one person who could win without a huge mountain to climb, and she’s spent years repeatedly stating that she doesn’t want the job. But seriously, Michelle, take one for the damn team.



Oh and maybe Tom Hanks. I wish that was a joke.