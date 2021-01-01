I agree.



I am extremely concerned about the next debate. Either the Democrats risk another disaster very close to the election, or they back out. The first option is an extreme risk; the second would certainly hit (strongly) Biden's share of the vote.



I am convinced that there is a large, untapped number of voters who either might switch for a younger, more vibrant candidate; or get off their ass and actually vote.



Will some Biden supporters stay at home if he is not on the ticket - yes, surely there will be some. But if Biden steps and down, makes clear this is his decision, and gets behind a new candidate, I think the hit will be minimal. Besides, I think if Biden remains the candidate this will cost the Democrats the election, so there is no choice now but to roll the dice.



Harris needs to step aside too, as she is probably an even worse candidate than Biden for President.



(None, my comments are not intended as attacks on Biden or Harris. This is purely about electability.)



Will all this happen? I have little confidence that it will.



I think there is a large number of "independent" and old school RINOs that would probably not vote today, but might vote *TRUMP* if a younger candidate comes in, depending on exactly which younger candidate was picked. Think if AOC (due to her "Socialist" mini-Bernie position), or Tlaib (due to her being Palestinian) being picked - the "Anti Commie/Socialist" marketing would be out in force, and there are enough people who for them that is a dirty word that could make them get out and vote for Trump. Think Cuban immigrants who remember the horrors under Castro.The key is can we work out that number, and compare it to the number of people who are anti-Trump, but are *ALSO* anti-Biden and don't want to vote, but might vote for, say, Newsome (who would put off some more leftists himself for example)