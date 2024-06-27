That's an exageration of the effect of this debate. People don't hate Joe. If suddenly they distrust his ability to govern...Trump is not the answer to that question.



Will they suddenly switch to Trump? No. Will last night's debate make people stay home and not vote? No. Will they be angry and vote 3rd party or vote a write in? No.





Definitely wouldn't be so sure about the second one in respect of soft Democrat voters! You also need to count the undecideds and even the few soft(!) Trump voters in those key states where Biden has been lagging well behind as well. Do all of those groups need to suddenly despise Joe Biden, the man, to think he might actually not be worth voting for on the day after all? No. Do the Democrats need a fucking huge amount of them to come out and vote for him on the day? Yes.There is a lot of those potential Biden voters sitting there right now extrapolating another two or three years of cognitive decline (whether they're right or wrong to do so) and they might well conclude, "Fuck it all, if this is what they're offering us, what's the point?" Voter apathy is a real danger and I don't think anybody could feign surprise if the average politically unengaged, broadly Dem-friendly citizen (i.e., who would probably vote and if they did would probably vote Democrat) turns out to be turned off as all fuck by last night. Don't necessarily expect a lot of them to run into the arms of Trump, but that doesn't need to be their reaction, it just needs to be the reaction of enough other fuckers who do go and vote -- many of them themselves being undecideds or Trump-leaning, probable non-voters who have been energized by seeing "proof" of the rumours of how bad Biden has gotten, even though they don't usually watch much politics and weren't really arsed about voting four years ago.Hope to fuck the entire civilized world is overreacting and it'll turn out that there was nothing to see here -- Biden shakes off his cold, wakes up with a massive boner and Benjamin Buttons his way to November. But it's almost 24 hours later and it doesn't seem any less disastrous.(It's the Mayo curse finally kicking in, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.)