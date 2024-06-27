« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 182987 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm »
I think they'll go for an Open Convention, anything else gives fixed vibes.

Very sad.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:06:54 pm
They can't replace Biden. He has been selected in all the primaries.

You suggest Harris as a replacement...but she is less popular than him. However she can be simply replaced. An energetic and popular VP would boost the campaign in terms of vitality and salesmanship, but also be the potential next President. Harris is a negative on this count too. The repugs want to run against Harris as President in waiting.

They can replace him with an open convention.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm »
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm »
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm »
John Stewart, they should get him to step in for Joe. I'm not kidding


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:00:30 pm
What did Trump gain long term? Converts? After his literal shitshow? Doubt it.
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm »
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 07:00:17 pm »
It's all such a charade.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:00:17 pm
It's all such a charade.

I wish. But apparently it's for real.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Coyler on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.

You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.

Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

We know the rational argument.  However, optics mean a lot.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:46:32 pm
Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.

Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.

Ive no idea why you are ranting at me about it. Joe Biden to me is a genocidal enabling fool. Donald Trump is a convicted sex offender and all round shithead but my opinion means nothing I'm not an American voter. Last night counts no matter how you dice it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm
You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Haha I agree of course but that has never seemed to make any real difference. Even after the recent shittier-than-his-usual-shit shitshows at his own rallies, Trump was still comfortably ahead in the handful of states that will sway the result in that ridiculous system. Biden was the one that needed to make the crossover gains somehow. I don't like saying it, but whatever fighting spirit he showed at today's rally is likely to be immaterial. Most people there already think he is a good man with great character who, more importantly, is competent to be President for four more years. Who else will it convince after last night?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.

Pete is awesome - but yes, American politics reflects the hyper-mediatized, consumer culture mentality that broadly dominates over here. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm »
Biden and the Dems will be fine. Trump isn't winning additional votes because Biden didn't live up to media stereotypes of Reagan-esque presidential masculinity. In fact, I'd argue it helps Biden. More than a few important groups of voters are reeling from losing their rights through the Supreme Court. It's more important that Biden comes across as a president that will do no harm. Just read the focus group reporting when it's released. I'd bet my left nut on it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 08:48:48 pm »
Here is the link to the transcript: https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/se/date/2024-06-27/segment/06

Abortion is a gimme for Biden. It should be his #1 fucking issue because it's a winning issue everywhere. For many, it's the only reason why they will vote for him.

But Biden cannot message clearly on abortion; he's a fucking nightmare whenever he talks about the issue.

Quote
Look, there's so many young women who have been -- including a young woman who just was murdered and he went to the funeral. The idea that she was murdered by -- by --by an immigrant coming in and he talked about that, but here's the deal, there's a lot of young women who are being raped by their -- by their in-laws, by their -- by their spouse's (ph) brothers and sisters, by -- just -- it's just -- it's just ridiculous. And they can do nothing about it.

And they tried to arrest them when they across state lines.

This response predictably opened the way for Trump to give an insane diatribe on murdering immigrants.

Then Bash redirects to abortion and this is Joe's answer:

Quote
I supported Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. First time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between the doctor and an extreme situation. And a third time is between the doctor -- I mean, it'd be between the woman and the state.

The idea that the politicians -- that the Founders wanted the politicians to be the ones making decisions about women's health is ridiculous. That's the last -- no politician should be making that decision.

A doctor should be making those decisions. That's how it should be run. That's what you're going to do.

And if I'm elected, I'm going to restore Roe v. Wade.

No, Joe. A doctor is not going to be making the fucking decision on abortion. A woman or a pregnant person is. He just cannot fucking say that the reason that the right to abortion is crucial is because it is fundamental to the ability of woman and pregnant people to govern their own lives. He just cannot make himself articulate the link between abortion with autonomy.

This limp answer then leads Trump to draw him into an infuriating debate about late term abortion. Late abortion is a red herring in any sensible discussion about abortion, but one loved by Joe because he basically gets to reiterate his own personal opposition to abortion. Just in case the Pope is watching, I guess.

Trump is running circles around him on abortion. Circles of hell because everything Trump says is nonsense and lies. But Trump's answers on abortion make sense to his base. Biden's answers on abortion are confused, jumbled and infuriating.

The only phrase Biden has managed to regurgitate consistently about abortion is that he's going to restore Roe v Wade if re-elected. He seems to think that means something, but he won't commit to any practical steps required to give that meaning as such expanding the court.

This is the self-appointed champion for American women and pregnant people. Leaving aside every other issue, if Biden cannot improve his messaging on abortion, then he's fucked.




Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Yeah, that's sure to make up for disaster that was last night.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
We know the rational argument.  However, optics mean a lot.

Spot on! Biden may have landed clean blows on Trump last night, but that's not what people are talking about today

Even the left leaning news outlets who are normally 100% pro Biden are struggling to put a positive spin on this

If the Democratic party don't stop and re-think this immediately then I honestly think they're going to hand the election to Trump
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2384 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
I like Biden, and thought a slow and steady campaign would eventually win him the election. Last night changed that though, hell need a perfect campaign from here on in to have any chance, which is very difficult this far out. Alternatively, the democrats need to to change something to have a chance - thats either Biden or Harris, and either is a bit of a roll of the dice that could equally backfire.

Kind of stuck now it seems.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2385 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm
https://x.com/politicussarah/status/1806744058515067138?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Looks better there. The issue with what he's saying is the things he's not good at, are still a crucial part of the job.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm »
No way to twist this for me. Biden is no longer fit to be President. Whatever one thinks of his policies, the man is not healthy enough to lead America. Time for him to retire.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm
Out of curiosity how many posters in this thread live in the US?

 :wave

live in NY, dual citizen.  So can vote these days  :P
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2388 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

All he needs to do in the next debate is get a teleprompter to read off the sharp things his speechwriters wrote for him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2389 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm
They can replace him with an open convention.

That could be a double edged sword. They could risk open division. But they'd get a tonne of unpaid media.

Who would decide if this happens? I guess Biden would have to decide to quit first.

Their convention is in August. That's tight.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2390 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
John Stewart, they should get him to step in for Joe. I'm not kidding


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y</a>

He made people laugh at the tea party, then maga, then president Trump. I don't think that his TV show helped. Sure, it makes some people feel like they have community. But it just widens the chasm between citizens. The Daily Show has not been a constructive force.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2391 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Coyler on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.

That's an exageration of the effect of this debate. People don't hate Joe. If suddenly they distrust his ability to govern...Trump is not the answer to that question. Will they suddenly switch to Trump? No. Will last night's debate make people stay home and not vote? No. Will they be angry and vote 3rd party or vote a write in? No.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2392 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm
All he needs to do in the next debate is get a teleprompter to read off the sharp things his speechwriters wrote for him.

 :lmao

Man I wish he'd speak like that about the Israeli genocide in Gaza, even if is off a teleprompter.

If he did he'd have a proper legacy to be proud of as president and not just the guy who isn't Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 12:16:13 am »
The trouble is that it is not about winning in November, everyone knows it is about putting someone in place until 2029 and it is plain to everyone that neither candidate is right for that, for all sorts of reasons.  Surely, out of 333m people the USA can put someone credible into the White House.
I know the UK put Liz Truss and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson into no 10 but then Liz was voted in by about 250 elderly tories and Boris only had to beat Jeremy Corbyn because the Labour party fucked up (again) in terms of putting someone into a leadership position that everyone knew was unelectable.
It should be far easier in the USA to find someone without having to work their way through the Labour Party machine or the Conservative Memmbers, surely
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 12:35:09 am »
I said a few months ago on here that hed be an embarrassment in a debate, and yet it somehow ended up far worse than Id imagined. I thought it would be a car wreck but this was depressing and surreal. Is that really the best they can offer to oppose Trump?

Trump has already won, that much is clear. They need to get rid of Biden as soon as possible to avoid doing irreparable damage to the party.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 01:01:11 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
That's an exageration of the effect of this debate. People don't hate Joe. If suddenly they distrust his ability to govern...Trump is not the answer to that question.

Will they suddenly switch to Trump? No. Will last night's debate make people stay home and not vote? No. Will they be angry and vote 3rd party or vote a write in? No.

Definitely wouldn't be so sure about the second one in respect of soft Democrat voters! You also need to count the undecideds and even the few soft(!) Trump voters in those key states where Biden has been lagging well behind as well. Do all of those groups need to suddenly despise Joe Biden, the man, to think he might actually not be worth voting for on the day after all? No. Do the Democrats need a fucking huge amount of them to come out and vote for him on the day? Yes.

There is a lot of those potential Biden voters sitting there right now extrapolating another two or three years of cognitive decline (whether they're right or wrong to do so) and they might well conclude, "Fuck it all, if this is what they're offering us, what's the point?" Voter apathy is a real danger and I don't think anybody could feign surprise if the average politically unengaged, broadly Dem-friendly citizen (i.e., who would probably vote and if they did would probably vote Democrat) turns out to be turned off as all fuck by last night. Don't necessarily expect a lot of them to run into the arms of Trump, but that doesn't need to be their reaction, it just needs to be the reaction of enough other fuckers who do go and vote -- many of them themselves being undecideds or Trump-leaning, probable non-voters who have been energized by seeing "proof" of the rumours of how bad Biden has gotten, even though they don't usually watch much politics and weren't really arsed about voting four years ago.

Hope to fuck the entire civilized world is overreacting and it'll turn out that there was nothing to see here -- Biden shakes off his cold, wakes up with a massive boner and Benjamin Buttons his way to November. But it's almost 24 hours later and it doesn't seem any less disastrous.

(It's the Mayo curse finally kicking in, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 01:05:48 am »
I know two guys in America who are already declaring they won't vote now, having been firmly democrat forever. It's definitely a thing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 01:15:44 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:35:09 am
I said a few months ago on here that hed be an embarrassment in a debate, and yet it somehow ended up far worse than Id imagined. I thought it would be a car wreck but this was depressing and surreal. Is that really the best they can offer to oppose Trump?

Trump has already won, that much is clear. They need to get rid of Biden as soon as possible to avoid doing irreparable damage to the party.

From watching some reporting on this that's a real challenge on where the campaign funds go next. Technically, they can only go to Harris.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 02:46:53 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:05:48 am
I know two guys in America who are already declaring they won't vote now, having been firmly democrat forever. It's definitely a thing.

Then I hope they don't complain when they wake up in a right-wing fascist dystopia after the election.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 03:44:49 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:46:53 am
Then I hope they don't complain when they wake up in a right-wing fascist dystopia after the election.

Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.
