Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
I think they'll go for an Open Convention, anything else gives fixed vibes.

Very sad.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:06:54 pm
They can't replace Biden. He has been selected in all the primaries.

You suggest Harris as a replacement...but she is less popular than him. However she can be simply replaced. An energetic and popular VP would boost the campaign in terms of vitality and salesmanship, but also be the potential next President. Harris is a negative on this count too. The repugs want to run against Harris as President in waiting.

They can replace him with an open convention.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,421
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 06:41:14 pm »
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 06:49:49 pm »
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm »
John Stewart, they should get him to step in for Joe. I'm not kidding


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y</a>
Logged

Online Coyler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:00:30 pm
What did Trump gain long term? Converts? After his literal shitshow? Doubt it.
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 07:00:17 pm »
It's all such a charade.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,953
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 07:14:52 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:00:17 pm
It's all such a charade.

I wish. But apparently it's for real.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Coyler on Today at 06:54:27 pm
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.

You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,421
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm »
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,421
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:49:49 pm
I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:57:04 pm
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.

Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,017
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:49:49 pm
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

We know the rational argument.  However, optics mean a lot.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:41 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,421
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:46:32 pm
Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.

Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 07:53:44 pm
Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.

Ive no idea why you are ranting at me about it. Joe Biden to me is a genocidal enabling fool. Donald Trump is a convicted sex offender and all round shithead but my opinion means nothing I'm not an American voter. Last night counts no matter how you dice it.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Coyler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:22:34 pm
You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Haha I agree of course but that has never seemed to make any real difference. Even after the recent shittier-than-his-usual-shit shitshows at his own rallies, Trump was still comfortably ahead in the handful of states that will sway the result in that ridiculous system. Biden was the one that needed to make the crossover gains somehow. I don't like saying it, but whatever fighting spirit he showed at today's rally is likely to be immaterial. Most people there already think he is a good man with great character who, more importantly, is competent to be President for four more years. Who else will it convince after last night?
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Democrats need Cam Brady to put on the razzmatazz
support the troops
praise jeebus
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,766
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm »
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 07:45:59 pm
Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.

Pete is awesome - but yes, American politics reflects the hyper-mediatized, consumer culture mentality that broadly dominates over here. 
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly
