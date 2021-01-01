This debate could be a good thing in the longer run for the dems.



The debate didn't push the needle.



But...

There will be a reboot or a changing of the guard for Biden's campaign. There could be a broader campaign with more surrogates, the dems have a strong selection of surrogates. Could this even mean a change of VP? Which is easy to do compared to the top of the ticket.



The Republicans didn't gain anything last night, but the dems may benefit overall.



Biden is the problem.Biden.The perception that he is well along the cognitive decline curve becoming more entrenched and is turning off an increasing number of floating voters.It's absolutely pointless arguing that this should be the case. Or that it's not his mind going but inevitable physical limitations. Or that his record in office is pretty good. Or whatever.The fact is, he - and his age/perception he is no longer up to the job - has become a vote loser to such an extent now that it's becoming odds-on that that orange shitstain will win and be able to implement some of the most far-right policy in modern US history, reversing many of the progressive gains (like the twat facilitated with RvW)There seems a paralysing fear amongst Democrats that there is nobody else who could beat Trump, so they might as well stick with the guy who's steering the ship towards the rocks whilst saying "what rocks?".I find it impossible to believe that there is nobody else. But I guess that in itself is a symptom of the 'all fall into line behind Joe' mentality, meaning nobody has built a sufficient public profile.Speaking of, I've been shocked at how hidden-away Harris has been. I expected her to be given prominent roles and open-goals in order to boost her public profile and popularity, clearing the way for her to perhaps step upwards to take over as the Democrat nominee in 2024. But she's been almost invisible and her approval ratings are poor. Yet sacking her off - a black woman - would create more problems than it solves.FWIW, I think the Democrats need to switch to a much younger and more dynamic figurehead. Someone with a quick tongue and sharp wit; that easy smile and blue-jean persona who comes across as your normal guy. Newsom is the obvious thought - but his popularity in California has wilted and there's some established Repug attack-lines (mostly lies and misinformation, but what does that matter...?). Question is, who else could there be?