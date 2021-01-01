« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 181143 times)

Offline Coyler

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:39:58 am
Ive no idea what your banging on about, the Oldfordie filter, are you implying am trying to spin reasons to support Biden and Starmer.
No! (Well yes, actually, but only if you want to put it like that :D ) As I said, it wasn't a dig and it's in no way a bad thing, especially in the latter case, as it helps keep people's eyes on the prize. Both of them are no-brainers to want to win, but in their own different ways they can occasionally be less than enthralling. No harm in being relentless about the positive prospects and shining a light on past achievements to try and help people refocus and re-enthuse. However..... Biden now appears too far gone for that approach to hold any water. I don't think any amount of trumpeting his past successes will be enough to mitigate that performance as a candidate to govern for another four years. Hard to see him as anything other than a busted flush now.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,053
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm »
This debate could be a good thing in the longer run for the dems.

The debate didn't push the needle.

But...
There will be a reboot or a changing of the guard for Biden's campaign. There could be a broader campaign with more surrogates, the dems have a strong selection of surrogates. Could this even mean a change of VP? Which is easy to do compared to the top of the ticket.

The Republicans didn't gain anything last night, but the dems may benefit overall.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,897
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:45:43 am
What a sad response- what do you gain from posting in an echo chamber? So what if there is a Trump supporter, perhaps you need to consider how we got here.

The intelligent response is to be pragmatic and realise a Trump election is odds on and consider the aftermath of that.

What can be gained from engaging with individuals who support a misogynistic, racist, deceitful, narcissistic, idiotic, rapist? I mean, there's no educating or communicating coherently with people like that!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:58 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm »
If Jamie Raskin or Hakeem Jefferies was on that stage last night they would have absolutely nailed Trump to the wall. The Dems have taken a huge step backwards and the blame lies with all of them for not getting ahead of this two years ago. They have no chance unless they make a change unfortunately. Biden will lose to Trump. Simple as.If they make a change they have a better chance of keeping him out.
Logged

Online gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 02:11:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:48:06 pm
What can be gained from engaging with individuals who support a misogynistic, racist, deceitful, narcissistic, idiotic, rapist? I mean, there's no educating or communicating coherently with people like that!

Mysogynisitic - JFk
Racist - Jeez, where do you even start with this one - Jefferson, FDR, Wilson to name  a few
narcisstic - LBJ, Teddy Roosevelt, Jackson, FDR
idiotic - George Bush Jr ring a bell??
Rapist - well.... how far do you want to go with this? Ask Juanita Broaddrick


Plenty of previous ex Presidents who have their supporters over the years. Nothing is new in politics.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 02:15:34 pm »
I agree with what's been said about Joe, but I do think Trump is very difficult to debate with, he's such a confident liar, he's uber shameless about lies, he'll lie about anything, his intelligence, his weight, his affairs, the economy, etc. etc.

He always does it, just makes stuff up and delivers it in hos uinque way, it is / would be quite funny if he was still just a TV guy.

One example from last night was when Joe mentioned the 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists warning about Trump's proposed tax cuts and Trump retorts with - "well we polled the best economists and they said that you were the worst president ever"

I do wish Joe hadn't got into who is the best at golf bit - fucking stupid

Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,897
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 02:11:01 pm
Mysogynisitic - JFk
Racist - Jeez, where do you even start with this one - Jefferson, FDR, Wilson to name  a few
narcisstic - LBJ, Teddy Roosevelt, Jackson, FDR
idiotic - George Bush Jr ring a bell??
Rapist - well.... how far do you want to go with this? Ask Juanita Broaddrick


Plenty of previous ex Presidents who have their supporters over the years. Nothing is new in politics.

I couldn't give two fucks about past presidents. We are talking about the orange buffoon who's re-election will send the world spiralling further on a myriad of levels.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:30:31 pm
This debate could be a good thing in the longer run for the dems.

The debate didn't push the needle.

But...
There will be a reboot or a changing of the guard for Biden's campaign. There could be a broader campaign with more surrogates, the dems have a strong selection of surrogates. Could this even mean a change of VP? Which is easy to do compared to the top of the ticket.

The Republicans didn't gain anything last night, but the dems may benefit overall.


Biden is the problem.

Biden.

The perception that he is well along the cognitive decline curve becoming more entrenched and is turning off an increasing number of floating voters.

It's absolutely pointless arguing that this should be the case. Or that it's not his mind going but inevitable physical limitations. Or that his record in office is pretty good. Or whatever.

The fact is, he - and his age/perception he is no longer up to the job - has become a vote loser to such an extent now that it's becoming odds-on that that orange shitstain will win and be able to implement some of the most far-right policy in modern US history, reversing many of the progressive gains (like the twat facilitated with RvW)

There seems a paralysing fear amongst Democrats that there is nobody else who could beat Trump, so they might as well stick with the guy who's steering the ship towards the rocks whilst saying "what rocks?".

I find it impossible to believe that there is nobody else. But I guess that in itself is a symptom of the 'all fall into line behind Joe' mentality, meaning nobody has built a sufficient public profile.

Speaking of, I've been shocked at how hidden-away Harris has been. I expected her to be given prominent roles and open-goals in order to boost her public profile and popularity, clearing the way for her to perhaps step upwards to take over as the Democrat nominee in 2024. But she's been almost invisible and her approval ratings are poor. Yet sacking her off - a black woman - would create more problems than it solves.

FWIW, I think the Democrats need to switch to a much younger and more dynamic figurehead. Someone with a quick tongue and sharp wit; that easy smile and blue-jean persona who comes across as your normal guy. Newsom is the obvious thought - but his popularity in California has wilted and there's some established Repug attack-lines (mostly lies and misinformation, but what does that matter...?). Question is, who else could there be?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 