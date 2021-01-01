« previous next »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:23 am
This isnt at all original I know, but why would any 81 year old want to run for President for another 4 years?

Biden has said privately that if Trump wasn't running, he wouldn't either.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:42:06 am
Biden has said privately that if Trump wasn't running, he wouldn't either.

So its just personal/a vanity thing? Or he thinks hes best placed to stop Trump (I guess hes done it once already)?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 11:44:27 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:37:42 am
Biden being unfit still doesnt mean voting for Trump.  As he too is unfit, as well as many other things.

Vote for neither, or vote for Biden.

Its a clusterfuck though for sure.

Needs to be age limit on the older end for running for president as there is on the younger end.

There are alternatives that wont be considered at all. Now now, not ever. Realistically its only between Biden and Trump.

Clusterfuck is too small a word for what USA finds itself in. Democrats shot themselves with this one. They had 4 years to sort out the metrics and project one able president and one vice president. Instead its going to be a deathmatch to see who bites the bucket first.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:34:03 am
Given Biden's debate last night, I am pretty sure we have no other choice.
Unless he steps down and allow someone like Gary Newsom to march ahead, which lets be honest, is not going to happen now.

Newson's polling numbers have fallen off a cliff in Cali, he's deeply unpopular there now. Can't remember off the top of my head but i think he was below 40% popularity last time could have been in the mid 30's even. He's no Obama and is deeply disliked by a lot of moderates also. It's risky but maybe anyone is better than Biden at the moment.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 11:45:43 am »
What a sad response- what do you gain from posting in an echo chamber? So what if there is a Trump supporter, perhaps you need to consider how we got here.

The intelligent response is to be pragmatic and realise a Trump election is odds on and consider the aftermath of that.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 11:46:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:43:02 am
So its just personal/a vanity thing? Or he thinks hes best placed to stop Trump (I guess hes done it once already)?

This.

Biden has been a public servant for decades.  He probably feels it his duty to stand and protect, against Trump.

He was that man 4 years ago, but not anymore.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 11:46:42 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:54:39 am
I havent forgotten the pelters I got in here in Jan for writing off Biden then   :thumbsup

I recall the pelters back then related to your assertion that the world would suffer some sort of economic meltdown which was used to underpin your argument and writing Biden off.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:23 am
This isnt at all original I know, but why would any 81 year old want to run for President for another 4 years? And by the same token, how can it be allowed to happen. I
its about vanity
democrats should have pulled him from running and Biden should have realised that he was a car crash.
definitely shambolic that trump will be allowed back into the white house this year
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:51:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:43:02 am
So its just personal/a vanity thing? Or he thinks hes best placed to stop Trump (I guess hes done it once already)?

The latter.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:52:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:36:35 am
Are we in the territory of thinking Biden becoming ill is the only way to save this election now?
It's not the only way, but one of the potential candidates to replace him needs to break ranks and stake a claim. No-one in their right mind can think Biden can get through this and put in another 4 years. As soon as one breaks from the herd, others will follow.
At least I'm praying that's the case. They need to start putting the country first and have the bollox to call it for what it is.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
I see some posters are already getting their "I told you so" posts in.  ;D

It's not looking good is it, but it's not a done deal so maybe hold back on them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:45:43 am
What a sad response- what do you gain from posting in an echo chamber? So what if there is a Trump supporter, perhaps you need to consider how we got here.

The intelligent response is to be pragmatic and realise a Trump election is odds on and consider the aftermath of that.
Liverpool is the most left wing city in the country by a mile. Why is it surprising to you that you'd find a lot of left wing people on here?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:34:03 am
Given Biden's debate last night, I am pretty sure we have no other choice.
Unless he steps down and allow someone like Gary Newsom to march ahead, which lets be honest, is not going to happen now.
well you can expect a Trump win but not actively want it to happen
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:56:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:37:42 am
Biden being unfit still doesnt mean voting for Trump.  As he too is unfit, as well as many other things.

Vote for neither, or vote for Biden.

Its a clusterfuck though for sure.

Needs to be age limit on the older end for running for president as there is on the younger end.

Voting for neither is basically voting for Trump though, so that should not be an option. Yes, you don't give your vote to Trump, but you make it easier for him to win. If you care about politics, democracy and aren't a billionaire you vote for whoever stands against Trump and has a chance to win (not some third-party candidate, who has no chance). It's as simple as that for me. You either vote and stand up against fascism or you deserve everything that's coming your way and you can't complain afterwards "But Biden..." is no excuse. A steaming pile of turds could run against Trump and you should still vote for that, because even though it won't get done anything useful after being elected, it is also not a convicted criminal, liar, cheater and didn't try to overthrow the government and won't try to do it again with a better plan than the first time. Voting for neither is not an option, if you care about democracy.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 11:57:07 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:54:59 am
I see some posters are already getting their "I told you so" posts in.  ;D

It's not looking good is it, but it's not a done deal so maybe hold back on them.

There was talk of him recovering from a cold, so maybe it'll be cool.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 11:58:09 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:45:06 am
Newson's polling numbers have fallen off a cliff in Cali, he's deeply unpopular there now. Can't remember off the top of my head but i think he was below 40% popularity last time could have been in the mid 30's even. He's no Obama and is deeply disliked by a lot of moderates also. It's risky but maybe anyone is better than Biden at the moment.

The most obvious candidate in my opinion, a person with high standing globally, a pragmatic thinker and confident speaker who has been at the heart of government for a long time, is not being mentioned at all.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. He would smoke the cheeto.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:45:43 am
What a sad response- what do you gain from posting in an echo chamber?

I have nothing to gain from anything a Trump supporter has to say. We've been at this for eight years now. Anyone with a scintilla of decency can see clearly what he is. The rest are irredeemable c*nts. Fuck them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:08:30 am
So did Biden, CNN ran a segment on fact checking some of what he said that were lies or misleading.

What's your overall point though? You'd have to show me a running tally of lies: Trump v Biden, because Biden may misspeak (and he looked and uncertain at times) but his is not a fabricator like Trump.

This all aside, Biden's frailty is the story here. We all know what Trump is what he wants to do.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 12:03:41 pm »
I mean the Dems wanted the debate early to give them plenty of time to recover

If Trump does get in at least it will just be another 4 years of the c*nt and then he can't run again, 4 years closer to death as well. I'm sure he wlll get plenty of wannabes and obviously Republican Party is full of people equally right wing and full of shit but at least they wont be worshipped like this c*nt somehow is
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:00:32 pm
What's your overall point though? You'd have to show me a running tally of lies: Trump v Biden, because Biden may misspeak (and he looked and uncertain at times) but his is not a fabricator like Trump.

This all aside, Biden's frailty is the story here. We all know what Trump is what he wants to do.


A handy bit of independent fact-checking summarised in this link > https://www.politifact.com/article/2024/jun/28/2024-presidential-debate-fact-check-biden-trump/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 12:08:02 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:56:34 am
Voting for neither is basically voting for Trump though, so that should not be an option. Yes, you don't give your vote to Trump, but you make it easier for him to win. If you care about politics, democracy and aren't a billionaire you vote for whoever stands against Trump and has a chance to win (not some third-party candidate, who has no chance). It's as simple as that for me. You either vote and stand up against fascism or you deserve everything that's coming your way and you can't complain afterwards "But Biden..." is no excuse. A steaming pile of turds could run against Trump and you should still vote for that, because even though it won't get done anything useful after being elected, it is also not a convicted criminal, liar, cheater and didn't try to overthrow the government and won't try to do it again with a better plan than the first time. Voting for neither is not an option, if you care about democracy.

Ill be voting for Biden regardless, like I said, Id vote for a bowl of jelly if thats what was standing against trump  :P

I didnt want Biden to run, I am not a fan of Biden, the dems are not anywhere near as left as I am, but they are the only option in this stupid country.

Just infuriating that the factor for running is how rich you are - or how many stupid people you can get to give you the money to run. For the dems to go this route with Biden is ridiculous. And very likely the worst thing that could happen will happen as a result.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 12:08:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:39:58 am
I understand where people are coming from but am not that bothered about him losing track in debates, am more concerned about him being capable of making decisions, he is intelligent, he can process all the information to make the right decisions.


Most people here would still vote for Biden - and assume that there will be people actually doing the day to day running of the place.

We don't decide the election there, though.

In the US, optics of the individual candidates matter a lot more than they do here. And Americans seem to gravitate towards what they consider vibrant candidates
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 12:08:52 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:55:54 am
Liverpool is the most left wing city in the country by a mile. Why is it surprising to you that you'd find a lot of left wing people on here?
it's not even being left wing, it's being a decent human being and not wanting someone like Trump with all the shit he did after he lost the last election and his behaviour as President
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:05:01 pm
A handy bit of independent fact-checking summarised in this link > https://www.politifact.com/article/2024/jun/28/2024-presidential-debate-fact-check-biden-trump/

Thank you.

Some of Biden's comments are characterized as half-true (and he has some FALSE as well). Trump has way more FALSE in his corner, as if this surprises anyone.

So the poster who seems to characterise Trump and Biden the same way: FALSE.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:55:54 am
Liverpool is the most left wing city in the country by a mile. Why is it surprising to you that you'd find a lot of left wing people on here?

I just think Scousers and people in the North generally are more kind and compassionate and therefore feel in sync with Labour values really.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:00:32 pm
What's your overall point though? You'd have to show me a running tally of lies: Trump v Biden, because Biden may misspeak (and he looked and uncertain at times) but his is not a fabricator like Trump.

This all aside, Biden's frailty is the story here. We all know what Trump is what he wants to do.

Im just saying he did fabricate some of the stuff he said as did Trump. Not who lied more lol.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:09:18 pm
Thank you.

Some of Biden's comments are characterized as half-true (and he has some FALSE as well). Trump has way more FALSE in his corner, as if this surprises anyone.

So the poster who seems to characterise Trump and Biden the same way: FALSE.



I havent read the article but speaking in half truths isnt a win, still distorting the truth to an extent. Me saying Biden also lied isnt characterising them the same way either. You literally say the article says he has False statements he made too.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 12:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 11:15:56 am
The irony is despairingly hilarious on this. Biden regularly attends mass but has drawn scorn from the catholic church for being too progressive in his views, because he separates his own faith from the work of the state as is written in the US constitution. Trump has barely set foot in a church in his life, yet he sells bibles and is seen by evangelicals as the second coming of Christ. Perhaps because religion is a billion dollar business in the US, with megachurches and their congregations funding the grifting lifestyles of 'people of faith'. Takes one to know one as they say...


For millions of Christianists in the US, the entire religious thing isn't about a personal faith and practising the teaching of Jesus.

It's about being a fun-sucking puritan intent on oppressing the personal freedoms of everyone by imposing their joyless, fucked-up, backwards, narrow-minded 'values'.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 12:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:08:30 am
So did Biden, CNN ran a segment on fact checking some of what he said that were lies or misleading.

According to CNN's fact-checking article, the 'false claims' count was 30-9 in favor of Trump. Personally, I'm shocked it was only 30, because I can't remember him saying a single thing that was true. Except, of course, for "We were number one with the environmentals."

But yes, this was a disaster. Not just because Biden showed his age so badly, but because that obscured how awful Trump's performance was. If there had been nearly any younger person up on stage with Trump, we'd all be talking about Trump's cognitive impairments now. The fact that these two are our choices is absolutely mind-boggling.

Someone upthread mentioned Newsom's popularity declining. It doesn't matter. Most Dems would vote for Biden over Trump even if he were literally dead. We'll take anyone who can string a sentence together at this point. And Newsom would have torn Trump to absolute shreds last night.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 12:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:08:48 pm

Most people here would still vote for Biden - and assume that there will be people actually doing the day to day running of the place.

We don't decide the election there, though.

In the US, optics of the individual candidates matter a lot more than they do here. And Americans seem to gravitate towards what they consider vibrant candidates
Yes but how will that happen if people argue Biden is unfit to be president. what is that opinion based on? Biden lost track in a slogging match with Trump. who cares. it's whether he is capable of understanding the problems he's dealing with and processing that information to make the right decisions. ive no concerns over him being able to do this so I think it's wrong to argue he is unfit to be president.
Is he capable of wining this election, I think he took a major step backwards last night so I can't say he's a winner anymore.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 12:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:15:14 pm
Im just saying he did fabricate some of the stuff he said as did Trump. Not who lied more lol.

Okay cool. Generally speaking, though, the problem with Biden though is not that he is a liar or that he's trying to subvert the course of America.

His problem is old age and lack of vigour, possibly with mental acuity and concentration a significant issue when you run America, have nuclear codes and 33 burning issues to be across every single day.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 12:20:30 pm »
Big dilemma for prominent Democrats now. Do they call for Biden to step down (if they can't persuade him privately)?

Because if they do, and he refuses, then it's game over. Even more so than it is now.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:16:12 pm
According to CNN's fact-checking article, the 'false claims' count was 30-9 in favor of Trump. Personally, I'm shocked it was only 30, because I can't remember him saying a single thing that was true. Except, of course, for "We were number one with the environmentals."

But yes, this was a disaster. Not just because Biden showed his age so badly, but because that obscured how awful Trump's performance was. If there had been nearly any younger person up on stage with Trump, we'd all be talking about Trump's cognitive impairments now. The fact that these two are our choices is absolutely mind-boggling.

Agree, thought Trump was poor too myself. Didnt answer questions about how hed fix what he claims Biden broke but as you say overshadowed by Bidens brain farts in the first half.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:22:25 pm
Agree, thought Trump was poor too myself. Didnt answer questions about how hed fix what he claims Biden broke but as you say overshadowed by Bidens brain farts in the first half.

Hey, Studge. Where's the economic crash you promised us?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:18:26 pm
Yes but how will that happen if people argue Biden is unfit to be president. what is that opinion based on? Biden lost track in a slogging match with Trump. who cares. it's whether he is capable of understanding the problems he's dealing with and processing that information to make the right decisions. ive no concerns over him being able to do this so I think it's wrong to argue he is unfit to be president.
Is he capable of wining this election, I think he took a major step backwards last night so I can't say he's a winner anymore.

The voters...........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:18:26 pm
Yes but how will that happen if people argue Biden is unfit to be president. what is that opinion based on? Biden lost track in a slogging match with Trump. who cares. .

Millions of American voters care.

We can rail about how that shouldn't be the case all we want - you won't find an argument from me - but we don't matter.

Unless you assemble an electorate 'coalition' sufficient to generate enough votes for you in the right locations, you won't win a US Presidential election. That's the basic fact.

And in the US, a lot of people put a lot of sway on how they perceive the President as an individual. Appearing like a confused and dithery octogenarian turns a lot of voters off. Again, whether you think that shouldn't be the case is irrelevant. It's the reality.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:23:14 pm
Hey, Studge. Where's the economic crash you promised us?

When it manifests, youll see it for yourself.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:30:19 pm
When it manifests, youll see it for yourself.

What a meaningless thing to say.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:03:41 pm
I mean the Dems wanted the debate early to give them plenty of time to recover

If Trump does get in at least it will just be another 4 years of the c*nt and then he can't run again, 4 years closer to death as well. I'm sure he wlll get plenty of wannabes and obviously Republican Party is full of people equally right wing and full of shit but at least they wont be worshipped like this c*nt somehow is

The potential issue of another administration under Trump relates to longevity and the current demographic system in the states.  De Niro made the point recently that if Trump gets in this time, hell never leave.  A family-based long term dynasty incoming?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 12:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:30:09 pm
Millions of American voters care.

We can rail about how that shouldn't be the case all we want - you won't find an argument from me - but we don't matter.

Unless you assemble an electorate 'coalition' sufficient to generate enough votes for you in the right locations, you won't win a US Presidential election. That's the basic fact.

And in the US, a lot of people put a lot of sway on how they perceive the President as an individual. Appearing like a confused and dithery octogenarian turns a lot of voters off. Again, whether you think that shouldn't be the case is irrelevant. It's the reality.
Am not disputing how bad this looks for Biden or whether this will turn voters off, am certain that's all true, if Biden stood down tonight I wouldn't argue he's made a big mistake, I would say he's doing the right thing as this is about wining but as you say we are dealing with realty, it's Trump v Biden and a argument is being made to say Biden is unfit to be President so it's the jump to this clearly makes Biden unfit to be President I find wrong.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:24:12 pm
The voters...........
It's a expression, I don't think it defines him so who cares meaning it's not as important as other qualities.
