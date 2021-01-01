Biden being unfit still doesnt mean voting for Trump. As he too is unfit, as well as many other things.



Vote for neither, or vote for Biden.



Its a clusterfuck though for sure.



Needs to be age limit on the older end for running for president as there is on the younger end.



Voting for neither is basically voting for Trump though, so that should not be an option. Yes, you don't give your vote to Trump, but you make it easier for him to win. If you care about politics, democracy and aren't a billionaire you vote for whoever stands against Trump and has a chance to win (not some third-party candidate, who has no chance). It's as simple as that for me. You either vote and stand up against fascism or you deserve everything that's coming your way and you can't complain afterwards "But Biden..." is no excuse. A steaming pile of turds could run against Trump and you should still vote for that, because even though it won't get done anything useful after being elected, it is also not a convicted criminal, liar, cheater and didn't try to overthrow the government and won't try to do it again with a better plan than the first time. Voting for neither is not an option, if you care about democracy.