I think Biden believes he's the only one who could beat Trump. I don't want to believe that, but I suspect it might be true.



I've never been enthusiastic about Biden running again. And, I reluctantly accepted the above as probably true. I'll caveat the following by stating that I have not watched the debate, but I have seen a few clips and have read comments from Biden supporters: Biden probably should now step aside and release his delegates so that they can select someone else at the Democratic Convention. (Gavin Newsom is as good a choice as anyone else.)The way I look at it is this: if the calculation is that Biden cannot win, then the Democratic Party should roll the dice and select another candidate. Perhaps a different candidate will lose too, but if it is more up in the air compared with the near certainty* of Biden losing, then roll the fucking dice.* There are (surely) many people within the Democratic Party who can better determine this than me or any of us here. But time is running out.