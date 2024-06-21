« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2200 on: Today at 08:47:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:14 am
Reading the BBC page on this, the best thing that has come out of this for me is that there is a person called David Axelrod.

Obamas campaign manager in 08 agrees this was a disaster for Biden
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2201 on: Today at 08:50:11 am
They're saying Biden was recovering from a cold. Perhaps?  Or maybe, age has just caught up with him.  I mean, he should be kicking back with his slippers and relaxing.

He's not the guy he was, 4 years ago.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2202 on: Today at 08:58:11 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:55:51 am
Someone from Serbia wanting Trump to win?
Well, colour me surprised.

Plans on attacking Kosovo and stealing half of Bosnia and Herzegovina stalled lately?

Lovely bit of racism there. Would you ask an Israeli if they planned on carpet bombing any more refugee camps if they were to post something you disagreed with?

All for wanting the guy who is clearly suffering from severe cognitive decline not to be handed the keys to the nukes for another four years
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:02:58 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 21, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
I think Biden believes he's the only one who could beat Trump. I don't want to believe that, but I suspect it might be true.
I've never been enthusiastic about Biden running again. And, I reluctantly accepted the above as probably true. I'll caveat the following by stating that I have not watched the debate, but I have seen a few clips and have read comments from Biden supporters: Biden probably should now step aside and release his delegates so that they can select someone else at the Democratic Convention. (Gavin Newsom is as good a choice as anyone else.)

The way I look at it is this: if the calculation is that Biden cannot win, then the Democratic Party should roll the dice and select another candidate. Perhaps a different candidate will lose too, but if it is more up in the air compared with the near certainty* of Biden losing, then roll the fucking dice.

* There are (surely) many people within the Democratic Party who can better determine this than me or any of us here. But time is running out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:06:07 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:47:24 am
He's a Serbian nationalist, of course he wants Trump to win.

Putin would approve I guess
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2205 on: Today at 09:06:22 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 08:58:11 am
Lovely bit of racism there. Would you ask an Israeli if they planned on carpet bombing any more refugee camps if they were to post something you disagreed with?
All for wanting the guy who is clearly suffering from severe cognitive decline not to be handed the keys to the nukes for another four years

Yeah, racism, right. Get over yourself man. I've had my house burned, family members murdered, made a refugee as a child, watched my country torn apart post war by serbian politics - and they still persist with every single one of those politics and goals. What you call racism I call familiarity. Their national politics are clear and also the reasons why Trump is 99% prefered candidate for their people - and it sure s fuck has nothing to do with Biden.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2206 on: Today at 09:11:45 am
If he doesn't drop out Trump is winning
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2207 on: Today at 09:15:50 am
Nate silver predicts 66% chance of Trump winning before the debate

https://thehill.com/video/nate-silver-predicts-biden-headed-for-loss-trump-66-likely-to-win-presidency/9821046/

I do expect Biden camp & DNC to act now after disaster debate.

Nate Silver was founder of five thirty eight political stars website before he was ousted.
Great reader of polls
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2208 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:15:50 am
Nate silver predicts 66% chance of Trump winning before the debate

https://thehill.com/video/nate-silver-predicts-biden-headed-for-loss-trump-66-likely-to-win-presidency/9821046/

I do expect Biden camp & DNC to act now after disaster debate.

Nate Silver was founder of five thirty eight political stars website before he was ousted.
Great reader of polls

Ousted by fellow nerds, thats got to sting.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2209 on: Today at 09:21:43 am
Pretty sure Nate Silver has been wrong constantly since he got that Obama election famously right.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2210 on: Today at 09:22:21 am
Give it Newsom til end of the season
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2211 on: Today at 09:24:22 am
There's no use in denying it, Trump is winning in November. Biden went from looking competent after probably being pumped up with a cocktail full of stimulants to looking as if he has no idea where he is most of the time. It's painful to see.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2212 on: Today at 09:24:41 am
Amazing how quickly the insults come when someone has a differing opinion on here, and isnt far left 100% of the time. Id rather Trump because I cant stand Biden to be honest, and I dont think hes done anything useful throughout his term whatsoever. Perhaps if they replaced him with someone half competent then my opinion would sway. I like Obama and thought he was a decent, Id have happily had him over Trump for example.

So sorry to disappoint you Zlen, youre clearly holding some anger there towards Serbs but for the record I dont want a single drop of blood or act of aggression in the Balkans ever again on any side. Youre not the only one who suffered, try not to be judgemental/racist to people when you dont know anything about them

Everyone else, just stop crying. Someone has a differing opinion to the norm on here, god forbid.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2213 on: Today at 09:27:49 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 09:24:41 am
Amazing how quickly the insults come when someone has a differing opinion on here, and isnt far left 100% of the time. Id rather Trump because I cant stand Biden to be honest, and I dont think hes done anything useful throughout his term whatsoever. Perhaps if they replaced him with someone half competent then my opinion would sway. I like Obama and thought he was a decent, Id have happily had him over Trump for example.

So sorry to disappoint you Zlen, youre clearly holding some anger there towards Serbs but for the record I dont want a single drop of blood or act of aggression in the Balkans ever again on any side. Youre not the only one who suffered, try not to be judgemental/racist to people when you dont know anything about them

Everyone else, just stop crying. Someone has a differing opinion to the norm on here, god forbid.
Wanting Biden to win over Trump isn't "far left" you clown.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2214 on: Today at 09:28:15 am
Of course you're entitled to your opinion but that doesn't surprise me at all. Eastern Europeans tend to like strong man figures bordering on dictators. Perhaps it's because they spent so long under their control.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2215 on: Today at 09:30:23 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:27:49 am
Wanting Biden to win over Trump isn't "far left" you clown.

Try not to get too upset please. Its an election none of us can vote in.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2216 on: Today at 09:30:57 am
Why do Americans love politicians who are on the brink of death?

Biden did his best Mitch McConnell impression there, rebooted and then said 'We beat medicare' this is elder abuse.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2217 on: Today at 09:38:49 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 09:30:23 am
Try not to get too upset please. Its an election none of us can vote in.
The only one crying about being "insulted" is you pal
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2218 on: Today at 09:46:02 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:21:43 am
Pretty sure Nate Silver has been wrong constantly since he got that Obama election famously right.
He got the last one right, because I made a ton of money betting on it when everyone lost their mind after Trump won Florida.

He also came the closest to predicting Trump beating Clinton, think he gave Trump close to a 30% chance which was way higher than anyone else.  But everyone assumed 30% meant zero so he somehow got a lot of flak for calling it wrong.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2219 on: Today at 09:46:45 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 09:24:41 am

So sorry to disappoint you Zlen, youre clearly holding some anger there towards Serbs but for the record I dont want a single drop of blood or act of aggression in the Balkans ever again on any side.


Which is as far as I know not the same as not wanting to take over Kosovo, annex 49% of Bosnia and Herzegovina and do Putin's bidding obediently. All of which need Trump in the White House.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2220 on: Today at 09:46:48 am
Its the demmycrats fault, rather than working on themselves and creating a vision, they won the last presidency by default as trump was so unpopular.

And now they have a man who is physically not up to the job and embarrasses himself on every occasion.

Trump is flying back into the white house.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 09:49:38 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:46:45 am

Which is as far as I know not the same as not wanting to take over Kosovo, annex 49% of Bosnia and Herzegovina and do Putin's bidding obediently. All of which need Trump in the White House.

I dont think any of that will happen even with Trump in the White House. If Im wrong, Ill be here in 5 years time to admit that I was wrong
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2222 on: Today at 09:50:33 am
Quote from: gamble on Today at 09:46:48 am
Its the demmycrats fault, rather than working on themselves and creating a vision, they won the last presidency by default as trump was so unpopular.

And now they have a man who is physically not up to the job and embarrasses himself on every occasion.

Trump is flying back into the white house.

Yet when people like myself said this on various platforms the past few years we get berated. From the outset Biden should have stated he was a one term only President (internally at least) and from then, we get to work on his replacement. But noooooo we couldn't have that could we.
