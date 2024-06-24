What is the basis for saying Genocide Joe was sown into the public consciousness by Trumps people?



Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are dying in horrific ways under Biden which cannot be discussed on this board. It will not get worse for them under Trump. There is no worse for them.



It says something that Bidens supporters would get all het up over a term rather than take any steps to persuade Biden to take concrete steps to stop the genocide that hes actively participating in by way of providing weapons and diplomatic cover.



Let us see how the Netanyahu address of congress tomorrow is going to play out for Genocide Joe.



But it *WILL* get worse under Trump. You can continue putting your fingers in your ears, and ignoring everything that him and his family have said (about removing *ALL* Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank by force, and that Netanyahu is a good guy), and pretend there is "no worse for them", whilst ignoring the fact that Biden *has* been stopping support for Natanyahu (both stopping Weapon shipments and financial aid) and criticising him for prolonging the war for his own gains, etc. That does not mean it is not true.That does not excuse the fact that Congress and POTUS have been too slow at acting more decisively - but it is simply not true that Biden is the only one to blame, not even close. You only have to look at the GOP (you know, the party of Trump) promising to help Israel more, promising more funds/weapons etc if Trump gets in to realise that, even if this is the *only* issue at all you remotely care about, that Biden *is* the better of a bad choice. Not to mention Trump and the GOP support of Putin, wanting to end support for Ukraine to enable Putin to takeover and continue slaughtering innocent civilians seeming to be contraditctory to your support of Palestinians.