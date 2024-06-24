« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 178424 times)

« Reply #2120 on: June 24, 2024, 08:15:04 am »
Quote from: Mimi on June 24, 2024, 06:33:41 am
What is the basis for saying Genocide Joe was sown into the public consciousness by Trumps people?

It will not get worse for them under Trump.


It definitely wont get better.  Heres a reminder of what an incoming Trump administration means for Palestine.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-praises-very-valuable-potential-of-gaza-s-waterfront-property_6636114_4.html

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-gaza-waterfront-property-valuable-trump-israel-sot-vpx.cnn
« Reply #2121 on: June 24, 2024, 08:45:01 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 24, 2024, 08:15:04 am
It definitely wont get better.  Heres a reminder of what an incoming Trump administration means for Palestine.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-praises-very-valuable-potential-of-gaza-s-waterfront-property_6636114_4.html

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-gaza-waterfront-property-valuable-trump-israel-sot-vpx.cnn

I don't think anyone believes life will get better for people living in Gaza and the West Bank under Trump. The Israel Gaza war is a perfect wedge issue on the left Trump can't really lose on it
« Reply #2122 on: June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm »
Trump is a convicted liar and yet still has a chance of being president again. Some Americans are fucking stupid and the character of a president is an afterthought. It's the same over here, Frottage has lied out of his arse, his promises (the red bus) was a total sham and he is still gathering support.
« Reply #2123 on: June 25, 2024, 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm
Trump is a convicted liar and yet still has a chance of being president again. Some Americans are fucking stupid and the character of a president is an afterthought. It's the same over here, Frottage has lied out of his arse, his promises (the red bus) was a total sham and he is still gathering support.

The media are all complicit. No journalism standards across the board.
« Reply #2124 on: June 25, 2024, 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 24, 2024, 01:32:21 am
It made me reflect on how the cultural  Right have successfully positioned themselves as the champions of free speech in the last decade, and how ironic it is considering recent history such as McCarthyism in the '50s, the Satanic Panic in the '80s, Video Game violence in the '90s, and monitoring people's library and internet habits in the '00s to ensure they were suffiently Supporting the Troops. For so long it was the Right clamping down on freedom of speech, now apparently it is the Left cancelling all unorthodox thought.


Whilst there have been speakers at events 'cancelled' for having views that don't align with those of militant SJW's (which I totally oppose), most of the claims from the right-wing that they are being cancelled or having their free speech curtailed is actually utter bollocks.

They are spewing their divisive, hate-laden opinions here, there and everywhere. They literally have more platforms to do this to tonan audience than ever before in human history.

However, everyone else also has the free speech right to call them out, to criticise their views, to throw insults back at them.

And this is where the 'conservative fallacy' emerges.

They want to be able to express their far-right opinions without anyone else piling in to [rightly] condemn them as bigoted/racist/backward/misogynist/whatever.

And, because their opinions get called out - whether that's by 10, 100, 1,000 - they claim they're having their free speech curtailed.

When what is really the case is that everyone else I'd just exercising that same right to free speech.

« Reply #2125 on: June 26, 2024, 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm
Some Americans are fucking stupid

Question: do you honestly think stupidity is the heart of the reason why large swathes of Americans don't want to vote for Biden?

Another question: if someone doesn't want to give their vote to Biden, do you think they should automatically be labelled pro-Trumpers?

« Reply #2126 on: June 26, 2024, 10:02:29 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 26, 2024, 09:40:55 am
Question: do you honestly think stupidity is the heart of the reason why large swathes of Americans don't want to vote for Biden?


I'd say a lot of people voting for Trump want as renaissance of the 1950's USA. Industry booming, everyone working, a global leader, cultural leaders in music/movies etc. It's also a time of segregation, military might, etc.

There is no future vision for the USA under Trump. It's all about being what they were before.
« Reply #2127 on: June 26, 2024, 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on June 24, 2024, 06:33:41 am
What is the basis for saying Genocide Joe was sown into the public consciousness by Trumps people?

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are dying in horrific ways under Biden which cannot be discussed on this board. It will not get worse for them under Trump. There is no worse for them.

  It says something that Bidens supporters would get all het up over a term rather than take any steps to persuade Biden to take concrete steps to stop the genocide that hes actively participating in by way of providing weapons and diplomatic cover.

Let us see how the Netanyahu address of congress tomorrow is going to play out for Genocide Joe.

But it *WILL* get worse under Trump.  You can continue putting your fingers in your ears, and ignoring everything that him and his family have said (about removing *ALL* Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank by force, and that Netanyahu is a good guy), and pretend there is "no worse for them", whilst ignoring the fact that Biden *has* been stopping support for Natanyahu (both stopping Weapon shipments and financial aid) and criticising him for prolonging the war for his own gains, etc.  That does not mean it is not true.

That does not excuse the fact that Congress and POTUS have been too slow at acting more decisively - but it is simply not true that Biden is the only one to blame, not even close.  You only have to look at the GOP (you know, the party of Trump) promising to help Israel more, promising more funds/weapons etc if Trump gets in to realise that, even if this is the *only* issue at all you remotely care about, that Biden *is* the better of a bad choice.  Not to mention Trump and the GOP support of Putin, wanting to end support for Ukraine to enable Putin to takeover and continue slaughtering innocent civilians seeming to be contraditctory to your support of Palestinians.



« Reply #2128 on: June 26, 2024, 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2024, 10:02:29 am
I'd say a lot of people voting for Trump want as renaissance of the 1950's USA. Industry booming, everyone working, a global leader, cultural leaders in music/movies etc. It's also a time of segregation, military might, etc.

There is no future vision for the USA under Trump. It's all about being what they were before.

Unemployment is lower today than on average for the 1950s (and certainly 1960s), the US is still a global leader despite the GOP trying to stop investment in Green Energy etc which are becoming far more important,  culturally it might be more dominant nowadays (certainly the US music scene is more dominant than in the 1950s worldwide), the economy is booming, inflation is down, etc. 

The issue is that all these things they ignore as it doesn't fit their narrative about things being worse nowadays because of"wokeism", gay marriage, abortion rights (although they have been trampled on obviously recently by SCOTUS, that is not enough for 95% of Trump supporters), civil rights, etc.
« Reply #2129 on: June 26, 2024, 01:06:34 pm »
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/06/26/biden-trump-swing-state-poll-democracy/?utm_source=reddit.com

In six swing states that Biden narrowly won in 2020, a little more than half of voters classified as likely to decide the presidential election say threats to democracy are extremely important to their vote for president....Yet, more of them trust Trump to handle those threats than Biden.

If there were ever a head in hands moment, these fucking mooks think that the guy who tried to overthrow democracy is a better bet to protect democracy, I just fucking can't....
« Reply #2130 on: June 26, 2024, 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on June 26, 2024, 12:51:26 pm
Unemployment is lower today than on average for the 1950s (and certainly 1960s), the US is still a global leader despite the GOP trying to stop investment in Green Energy etc which are becoming far more important,  culturally it might be more dominant nowadays (certainly the US music scene is more dominant than in the 1950s worldwide), the economy is booming, inflation is down, etc. 

The issue is that all these things they ignore as it doesn't fit their narrative about things being worse nowadays because of"wokeism", gay marriage, abortion rights (although they have been trampled on obviously recently by SCOTUS, that is not enough for 95% of Trump supporters), civil rights, etc.

They ignore all those things and only want this:



Hetro, white, two kids, watching family TV, Stepford Wives, etc is the America they desire.
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 12:34:49 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 26, 2024, 09:40:55 am
Question: do you honestly think stupidity is the heart of the reason why large swathes of Americans don't want to vote for Biden?

Another question: if someone doesn't want to give their vote to Biden, do you think they should automatically be labelled pro-Trumpers?

Stupidity isn't a reason to not want to vote for Biden. But if someone votes for Trump then Stupidity is the least worst reason.
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 06:48:52 am »
Stupidity is not too far from these shores as if you don't like Biden (Europe) then vote for Trump (Brexit) . Of course after you find out how awful that result was I wonder how many would vote the same again..... probably a similar number, which would be.....you got it. Stupid
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 03:41:18 pm »
The debate tonight. Come on Joe! (On CNN 2am I think UK time)
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:41:18 pm
The debate tonight. Come on Joe! (On CNN 2am I think UK time)

I hope there are not many of these, believe only 2 are planned. Its a load of shite.
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Are the debates usually held this far out from the election? Seems a bit mad to hold one in June when the election isn't until November.
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 05:43:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
Are the debates usually held this far out from the election? Seems a bit mad to hold one in June when the election isn't until November.

Usually theyd be closer post-party conventions but this time is different given the candidates.

But the American election cycle basically starts as soon as one gets into office, so even in June this doesnt feel that early.
« Reply #2137 on: Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm »
« Reply #2138 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm »
:D
« Reply #2139 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »
Posted this on the other thread, I'm hoping the BBC and ITV employ a mike mute button the next time we have one of these leader type debates.

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/4743298-cnn-mute-button-presidential-debate/
« Reply #2140 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm »
Based on the current state of play, I think it's fair to say that this is Biden's election to lose, as opposed to Trumps election to win. That said, I would have serious reservations about Biden's ability to keep things steady all the way to November.

Personally I reckon he'll struggle tonight. I think the fact his campaign team stipulated all of tonights rules shows they're more concerned about defence than they are about offence. Trump on the other hand is likely to come out all guns blazing

This is going to be won and lost on optics IMO

« Reply #2141 on: Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm »
^ its only a couple of hundred thousand isnt it Billy? (In swing states). Ive just moved here. Im pessimistic mate. Hope Im wrong
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 02:07:54 am »
Damn, someone get Biden a cough sweet...
