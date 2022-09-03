« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1600 on: September 3, 2022, 05:51:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2022, 08:58:16 am
On the subject of CNN, it looks like they may be going over to the dark side;

https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chris-licht-brian-stelter-fox-peter-kafka-column

Just what the US & World needs 🤦‍♂️
 

Not a big jump. Fox and the right always pushed it was some kind of liberal bastion but nah,just another bullshit media co run for it's investors.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1601 on: September 3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1602 on: September 3, 2022, 06:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm
Further to the above:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/sep/02/john-harwood-cnn-correspondent-leaves-trump-demagogue

Was just about to post that. Seems like the clear out is under way. I dont think you can be neutral about Trump (I doubt they will be) as hes an existential threat to democracy. On a side note Ive seen MAGA replies to Bidens semi-fascist labelling seem to be we dont live in a democracy, we live in a republic. Which is either disingenuous or greatly missing the point.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1603 on: September 9, 2022, 04:52:30 pm »
I like this calling the fucktards out stuff Biden is doing.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/09/politics/biden-republicans-infrastructure-law/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1604 on: September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm »
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1605 on: September 10, 2022, 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1606 on: September 10, 2022, 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 10, 2022, 05:39:18 pm
US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
My mistake
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1607 on: September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1608 on: September 10, 2022, 07:13:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm
Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
My whole point is, that politicial figures should be held to a much higher standard in terms of their conduct.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1609 on: September 10, 2022, 10:39:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm
Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
Really interesting topic, this.  Ive been working my way through an old box set over the summer and am being quite methodical in looking up contemporaneous reviews, messageboard threads, etc. after each episode to see how it was received at the time.

Its mostly been enjoyable reading, but Ive now reached 2013 and you can see peoples behaviour visibly going off the deep end - suddenly abuse, hair-trigger sensitivity, extreme personalisation, total lack of forgiveness and so on, are everywhere when even in 2012 those had been rare and kind of embarrassing.

The change is so marked and sudden that Im thinking there must have been a specific thing in early 2013 that completely changed the way people behaved online, and everythings been getting worse since.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1610 on: September 10, 2022, 10:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Iska on September 10, 2022, 10:39:46 pm
Really interesting topic, this.  Ive been working my way through an old box set over the summer and am being quite methodical in looking up contemporaneous reviews, messageboard threads, etc. after each episode to see how it was received at the time.

Its mostly been enjoyable reading, but Ive now reached 2013 and you can see peoples behaviour visibly going off the deep end - suddenly abuse, hair-trigger sensitivity, extreme personalisation, total lack of forgiveness and so on, are everywhere when even in 2012 those had been rare and kind of embarrassing.

The change is so marked and sudden that Im thinking there must have been a specific thing in early 2013 that completely changed the way people behaved online, and everythings been getting worse since.

Theres a Doctoral thesis there!

Change in algorithms, greater involvement of foreign governments?

A friend of mines daughter worked on Obamas 2nd campaign in 2012ish and I was really impressed by the way they were using social media in a positive way. Possibly negative forces saw this and have changed the agenda?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1611 on: September 10, 2022, 11:08:38 pm »
I wondered about that, but the 2012 election was so drab that it seems unlikely to have provoked very much.  Also its not an increase in invective that Im seeing - its more escalating reactions to things that would have been unremarkable the year before.  For example, discussions about gender differences at work are usually placid in 2012, but only a year later people are usually taking it very personally and jumping down each others throats - but the actual underlying content is pretty much the same.  People start to assume across-the-board bad faith in everyone else in 2013, thats what Im picking up.

I was thinking it more likely that some particular social media might have launched or reached critical mass around that time  twitter seems a likely suspect  and was a game-changer in how people talked to one another.  But it might easily be something else entirely.  It might not even be an online thing at all.  It was interesting to be able to date it so precisely though - absolutely dreading reaching the next series and seeing what 2014 brings.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1612 on: October 6, 2022, 09:09:30 pm »
@POTUS
As Ive said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.

Today, Im taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out.

First: Im pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden.

Second: Im calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.

Third: We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin  and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense. Im asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Id also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana.

Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives  for conduct that is legal in many states. Thats before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.

***
To quote a recent Vice President, this is a big fucking deal.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1613 on: October 6, 2022, 09:11:01 pm »
Good on him!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1614 on: October 6, 2022, 09:38:47 pm »
A bold move right on top of the midterms that will throw the GOP states and governors into a bit of a panic.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1615 on: October 6, 2022, 09:57:11 pm »
That's amazing, I've spoken against the reasons for legalising it in this country without a great deal of thought, but the fact that over there it literally ruins lives for being in possession is fucking stupid.

Well done Joe. Not even 2-years in to his presidency and the incremental changes are occurring.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1616 on: October 7, 2022, 11:18:25 am »
It, of course, does not help that much of the penal system in the states is privatised such that it suits these companies to lock up (largely) non-violent people for profit. I can only imagine republicans are already frothing at the mouth about this though.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1617 on: October 7, 2022, 11:54:33 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  7, 2022, 11:18:25 am
It, of course, does not help that much of the penal system in the states is privatised such that it suits these companies to lock up (largely) non-violent people for profit. I can only imagine republicans are already frothing at the mouth about this though.


Loons like MTJ and Boebart will be screaming on Fox about the Libs corrupting kids, but it will be far more interesting watching Red State governors stand in front of a camera and justify why they won't be issuing state level pardons. You can bet Blue States will follow Biden's lead.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1618 on: October 10, 2022, 12:30:10 am »
Quote from: John C on October  6, 2022, 09:57:11 pm
That's amazing, I've spoken against the reasons for legalising it in this country without a great deal of thought, but the fact that over there it literally ruins lives for being in possession is fucking stupid.

Well done Joe. Not even 2-years in to his presidency and the incremental changes are occurring.
The US drug policies have been ruining peoples lives for decades and Joe Biden played a large part in that.
He was a major proponent of Bush's War on Drugs which he claimed didn't go far enough and he was the main driving force behind the mandatory minimum sentancing under Clinton.
And now that a member of his own family has addiction problems...He pardons the people who lives he helped fuck up.

Well done Joe, Not even 29 years into your failed drug policies and you've finally woke up progressed.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1619 on: October 10, 2022, 07:16:51 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 10, 2022, 12:30:10 am
The US drug policies have been ruining peoples lives for decades and Joe Biden played a large part in that.
He was a major proponent of Bush's War on Drugs which he claimed didn't go far enough and he was the main driving force behind the mandatory minimum sentancing under Clinton.
And now that a member of his own family has addiction problems...He pardons the people who lives he helped fuck up.

Well done Joe, Not even 29 years into your failed drug policies and you've finally woke up progressed.

I suppose your time-line could be caveated with some news articles about the concern over drugs in those old days, but you're not wrong anyway. However, at least by 2008 Biden was admitting he may have been wrong.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/biden-pardon-weed-offenders-timeline-1234606962/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1620 on: October 10, 2022, 09:35:11 am »
All that may be true. But better to be wrong and try to fix it, then to just double down on failed drugs policy which is what most other politicians unfortunately do. Plenty of examples of politicians talking up the Failure of the War on Drugs only to backtrack once they are near power, because they are scared of the Daily Mail (or Fox in the US) or whatever it may be
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1621 on: October 10, 2022, 09:55:36 am »
I'm not sure using a policy stance or belief from 30 years ago as a stick to beat Biden with makes sense when you compare to the Republican policy platform now.

Allowing your views to change and evolve over time, rather than stay locked in and intransigent because your political base thinks "progressive" is a dirty word, is something the world needs more of in its political leadership.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1622 on: October 13, 2022, 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: John C on October 10, 2022, 07:16:51 am
I suppose your time-line could be caveated with some news articles about the concern over drugs in those old days, but you're not wrong anyway. However, at least by 2008 Biden was admitting he may have been wrong.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/biden-pardon-weed-offenders-timeline-1234606962/
I prefer to give my own opinion on issues rather than someone elses especially when the information is easily found on the net
I see it as pointing in the direction of water without leading the horse to water. They''l find their own way if they really want to. 

Having said that your link has led me to something I wouldn't of found otherwise...
The Comprehensive Control Act which is as authoritarian as it sounds I knew about it but didnt know bidens part in it.
A friend of mine asked his mate if he could give him a lift to buy a pickup truck a couple of states over.
The next day they set off apparently one of his friends rear lights was flickering and they got pulled over.
They were asked if they had any drugs or cash on them. He had no drugs but he had $3000 on him and it was confiscated.because the cop said he'd smelt weed and he believed they were going to buy drugs.
They had actually smoked a blunt in the car the previous night but I doubt the cop smelt anything no conviction no proof and he never got that money back .
He's an ex Trumper whom I convinced to vote Biden. I feel a right c#nt now hope he never finds out   :-[ 

One thing about having opinions on politicians the more you learn about them, the worse it gets.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1623 on: October 13, 2022, 06:57:00 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 13, 2022, 01:05:30 am

One thing about having opinions on politicians the more you learn about them, the worse it gets.
Indeed, and it's a global issue mate. Some you can be disappointed in for a variety of reasons, some are corruptible and some are outright evil.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1624 on: October 27, 2022, 11:24:27 pm »
Midterms in less than 2 weeks.  Looks like latest forecasts are GOP to take the House and the Senate is 50/50.  Democrats' best shot in the Senate is the weakness of the GOP candidates but a lot hanging in the balance.

Early voting under way across a bunch of states.  Turnout seems high in early indications.

Everything is short-term focused, so the economy is #1, and that spells trouble for Dems.  They don't poll well on crime either.  Though the Dobbs decision could drive higher support for Dems.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1625 on: October 28, 2022, 12:43:06 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on October 27, 2022, 11:24:27 pm
Midterms in less than 2 weeks.  Looks like latest forecasts are GOP to take the House and the Senate is 50/50.  Democrats' best shot in the Senate is the weakness of the GOP candidates but a lot hanging in the balance.

Early voting under way across a bunch of states.  Turnout seems high in early indications.

Everything is short-term focused, so the economy is #1, and that spells trouble for Dems.  They don't poll well on crime either.  Though the Dobbs decision could drive higher support for Dems.


Biden about to become a dead-duck president    >:(

The Dems been way too soft with Sinema and Manchin. Two wasted fucking years. They needed to get reform in both Houses to stop shitty, little, right-wing buttfuck states whose collective population is a fraction of that of California or NY, being able to block progressive policy.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1626 on: October 29, 2022, 08:58:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 28, 2022, 12:43:06 pm

The Dems been way too soft with Sinema and Manchin. Two wasted fucking years. They needed to get reform in both Houses to stop shitty, little, right-wing buttfuck states whose collective population is a fraction of that of California or NY, being able to block progressive policy.
It's been two very frustrating years but some people would acknowledge Biden has got things done considering the very fine balance of power.

I'd be really interested to know precisely what strategy you'd propose that wasn't soft on those two and which wouldn't marginalise or ostracise them resulting in the Dems losing power altogether.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1627 on: October 29, 2022, 09:52:54 am »
Quote from: John C on October 29, 2022, 08:58:43 am
It's been two very frustrating years but some people would acknowledge Biden has got things done considering the very fine balance of power.

I'd be really interested to know precisely what strategy you'd propose that wasn't soft on those two and which wouldn't marginalise or ostracise them resulting in the Dems losing power altogether.
I have it on good authority that President Joe Biden has bookmarked this thread in anticipation of Nobby's reply to your question. :)

Of course, it is frustration which drives Nobby's comments. I'm frustrated; we all are frustrated by the lack of action (prosecution of Trump, for example). I recall sounding off about Obama not standing up to Republican obstructionism - a friend argued differently to me at the time. The reality is, though, Obama was far better placed than just about anyone else to determine what was possible and what was his best course of action in the circumstances. Biden is penned in and he has probably achieved just about all which is possible in the circumstances. It would take a large consensus (all?) of the states to agree upon those kinds of constitutional amendments, and in the present political climate, there is zero chance of this occurring and no reasonable hope of basic politics changing in the short to medium term. I am even doubtful that any meaningful changes will occur in the longer term - probably not in my lifetime.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1628 on: October 29, 2022, 02:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 29, 2022, 09:52:54 am
I have it on good authority that President Joe Biden has bookmarked this thread in anticipation of Nobby's reply to your question. :)

Of course, it is frustration which drives Nobby's comments. I'm frustrated; we all are frustrated by the lack of action (prosecution of Trump, for example). I recall sounding off about Obama not standing up to Republican obstructionism - a friend argued differently to me at the time. The reality is, though, Obama was far better placed than just about anyone else to determine what was possible and what was his best course of action in the circumstances. Biden is penned in and he has probably achieved just about all which is possible in the circumstances. It would take a large consensus (all?) of the states to agree upon those kinds of constitutional amendments, and in the present political climate, there is zero chance of this occurring and no reasonable hope of basic politics changing in the short to medium term. I am even doubtful that any meaningful changes will occur in the longer term - probably not in my lifetime.
Hi JC, there's certainly lots to debate about the Trump situation, the potential inaction of DoJ, although we're not sure what's occurring yet, whether Biden should politicise the DoJ. And certainly the incompetence of Mark Pomerantz in New York.

However, I specifically asked NR what Biden could have done with Sinema and Manchin so as not to be soft. What exactly is possible, I'm genuinely interested if there is an answer.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1629 on: October 29, 2022, 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 29, 2022, 02:56:12 pm
Hi JC, there's certainly lots to debate about the Trump situation, the potential inaction of DoJ, although we're not sure what's occurring yet, whether Biden should politicise the DoJ. And certainly the incompetence of Mark Pomerantz in New York.

However, I specifically asked NR what Biden could have done with Sinema and Manchin so as not to be soft. What exactly is possible, I'm genuinely interested if there is an answer.
Yeah - I understood that. But I took Nobby's comments as him just sounding off and expressing his frustration. I doubt Nobby will have solid suggestions for a different approach by Biden. As you imply, there are not good options for Biden changing the political landscape and he is playing his hand just about as well as can be reasonably expected in the circumstances. Anyway, I guess we both now await Nobby's response.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1630 on: October 29, 2022, 03:54:35 pm »
I think there's two things:  If Biden had been able to do more, he could set the country on a better course.  But, the Democrats wouldn't necessarily be better off electorally.

The #1 issue is the economy, and the worries about inflation, recession, soft landings, etc are the main factors.  There's little Biden could do to magically fix it.  Biden and the government can certainly help mitigate some of the issues, but they were handed a difficult situation.  As much as the narrative was that Biden needed to do more (especially with Sinema and Manchin) last year, it's completely changed with the economy.  Now, again, this isn't Biden or the Democrats' fault (it's American short-term thinking), but the narrative is now set.  Had Biden passed larger bills, the reaction would be even worse as pundits attribute inflation factors to spending bills.

It's all pretty stupid really, but it's the American mindset.  Lives have been mostly great for decades (certainly compared to most countries).  The impetus for change, foundation building, and strong action (thinking FDR or Attlee for the UK) is long gone.  It's been reduced to:  "The stock market went down with this guy.  I'm voting for the other guy."  There is no long-term planning.  City and state leaders are the same.  "Let's cut taxes and give businesses massive tax breaks."  Local NIMBYs:  "Don't build more housing."  Cities then become overpriced, with ridiculous wealth gaps, a lack of quality transport, homelessness problems, etc.  Then the Democrats win elections but can't solve these issues.  So they'll get blamed too.

It's all about what you can do for me lately.  It's basically like thinking you're Bayern Munich in some sense.  They can basically sack any manager at any time and still win the BuLi.  The foundations of the club and the long-term thinking was laid decades ago.  But you get so accustomed to winning no matter what that you can go full FC Hollywood and still win.  This just leads to short-term decision-making based on instant gratification.

Now apply that to the American electorate.  "Biden didn't fix all my problems in 2 years, so I'm voting for the other party."  Economies dealing with global supply chain issues, pandemics, and wars don't just stabilize and grow as if nothing happened.  Inflation doesn't go away with a magic wand.  But people are so accustomed to a good life that they don't care and will vote in the other party regardless.  This short-termism has not hurt the American growth story over the last several decades, so until people realize that there has to be stability for the nation to tackle problems, they don't care.

Biden, despite a lot of accomplishments actually, is a victim of timing.  Even with Sinema and Manchin onboard, while he'd be able to get more done, he'd quickly lose support anyway if the economy is like this.

Barack Obama had 60 senators (for one brief moment) and scored one of the biggest victories in memory.  The economy was rebounding post-stimulus (ARRA) and he passed the largest healthcare reform in a generation.  He was rewarded with one of the biggest midterm losses in history.

Now, of course, it doesn't mean you don't act.  Doing more with regard to climate change for example would've been great even if it's not electorally important.  January 6th isn't high on voter minds, but it doesn't mean Trump shouldn't face consequences.  The ACA was still a win for the country (even if it wasn't a win for Obama at the time).  The Democrats could've tried to do more (hence the anger at Sinema and Manchin) despite electoral problems.  But if you look at trying to hold power, there's little Biden could do with the economy the way it is.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/17/us/politics/republicans-economy-nyt-siena-poll.html

With inflation unrelenting and the stock market steadily on the decline, the share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has leaped since July, to 44 percent from 36 percent  far higher than any other issue. And voters most concerned with the economy favored Republicans overwhelmingly, by more than a two-to-one margin.

Both Democrats and Republicans have largely coalesced behind their own partys congressional candidates. But the poll showed that Republicans opened up a 10-percentage point lead among crucial independent voters, compared with a three-point edge for Democrats in September, as undecided voters moved toward Republicans.

https://harvardharrispoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/HHP_Oct2022_KeyResults.pdf

Republican leaders are seen as talking about the top issues (economy, crime, and immigration)

https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_us_100322/

The poll asked about the importance of 12 issue areas for the federal government to address. Those rated either extremely or very important by the largest number of Americans include inflation (82%), crime (72%), elections and voting (70%), jobs and unemployment (68%), and immigration (67%). The next tier of issue concerns includes transportation and energy infrastructure (57%), abortion (56%), racial inequality (53%), gun control (51%), and climate change (49%). The least important issues for federal government action right now are the Covid pandemic (32%) and student loan debt (31%). About 8 in 10 Republicans put inflation, crime, and immigration at the top of their issue list. A similar number of Democrats prioritize climate change, racial inequality, elections and voting, gun control, and abortion, with about 3 in 4 also giving emphasis to jobs and inflation. However, the only issue which more than 3 in 4 independents place high importance on is inflation. Additionally, independents are more concerned about overall economic issues along with crime and immigration than they are by other issues.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1631 on: October 30, 2022, 01:01:47 am »
So puzzling that they want to go back to the R's to fix the economy, but memories are strange things... I don't follow US economic matters at all, but the impression I got is that Trump inherited an economy that was trending nicely, then decided to turbo charge it with stimuli like tax cuts when conventional wisdom was to raise taxes and tackle deficits while things were going well. Then covid struck and Trump's lack of forward planning came to haunt him, leaving Biden with an unsteady economy that was then smashed harder by the Ukraine war. Similar to Bush Jr, the R's inherited an economy in good nick and left it vulnerable and heading the wrong way. Is that a fair assessment, or is my bias showing?

The other thing I don't understand is the perception that Biden got nothing done, even though they passed a huge raft of significant legislation this year with wafer thin house majorities and the aforementioned recalcitrant senators to contend with. Considering how often Trump - and even Obama with his early big majorities - had to resort to flimsy executive orders to get anything done - and then, predictably, undone by their successors - I think the scale of this achievement should not be downplayed. Legislation is everything, it is rock solid - that's why the ACA still exists despite Trump's "efforts", if that word can be used to describe anything he does. It frustrates me that Trump is still seen by most as the "tough on China" guy (my right-wing mates still place it at the top of his list of virtues) just because of his blunt rhetoric, whereas from my admittedly cursory read, it seems that Biden's Chips Act - legislation - is a far bigger blow to sino-hegemony than anything the bloated gasbag could have ever dreamed of. Again, am I bleating in an echo chamber. Feel free to correct me, we just lost to Leeds at Anfield, I'm open to abuse ;).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1632 on: October 30, 2022, 09:25:56 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on October 29, 2022, 03:54:35 pm
I think there's two things: 
That's a great post mate.
and there's some good points made in here
Quote from: GreatEx on October 30, 2022, 01:01:47 am
So puzzling ......
There still isn't an answer to what Biden could have done about Sinema and Manchin but I'm going to take the discussion to the other thread as there 1 important point to be made.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1633 on: October 30, 2022, 03:31:03 pm »
Biden was probably the right choice to follow after Trump, but I'm hoping he doesn't stand again and the Democrats could field a more younger, fresh candidate who can unite the party.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1634 on: October 30, 2022, 08:19:58 pm »
How can Biden run again as he's still got two years left on this term, nearly 80 in a job that dramatically ages men 25 years younger than him. The country's elections are going with the previous trends as more often than not a President with a struggling economy will get hammered in the midterms. If the Republicans find a somewhat reasonable clown to run against him in two years time then Biden has very little chance as the average voter will have suffered financially for the vast majority of his term.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 05:18:33 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 30, 2022, 08:19:58 pm
How can Biden run again as he's still got two years left on this term, nearly 80 in a job that dramatically ages men 25 years younger than him. The country's elections are going with the previous trends as more often than not a President with a struggling economy will get hammered in the midterms. If the Republicans find a somewhat reasonable clown to run against him in two years time then Biden has very little chance as the average voter will have suffered financially for the vast majority of his term.

It's going to be Trump.

Which other straight white male do the Democrats have who'd have a good chance of beating Trump?
