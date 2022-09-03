« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 113712 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1600 on: September 3, 2022, 05:51:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2022, 08:58:16 am
On the subject of CNN, it looks like they may be going over to the dark side;

https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chris-licht-brian-stelter-fox-peter-kafka-column

Just what the US & World needs 🤦‍♂️
 

Not a big jump. Fox and the right always pushed it was some kind of liberal bastion but nah,just another bullshit media co run for it's investors.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1601 on: September 3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,703
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1602 on: September 3, 2022, 06:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm
Further to the above:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/sep/02/john-harwood-cnn-correspondent-leaves-trump-demagogue

Was just about to post that. Seems like the clear out is under way. I dont think you can be neutral about Trump (I doubt they will be) as hes an existential threat to democracy. On a side note Ive seen MAGA replies to Bidens semi-fascist labelling seem to be we dont live in a democracy, we live in a republic. Which is either disingenuous or greatly missing the point.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1603 on: September 9, 2022, 04:52:30 pm »
I like this calling the fucktards out stuff Biden is doing.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/09/politics/biden-republicans-infrastructure-law/
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1604 on: September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm »
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1605 on: September 10, 2022, 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1606 on: September 10, 2022, 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 10, 2022, 05:39:18 pm
US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
My mistake
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1607 on: September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2022, 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1608 on: September 10, 2022, 07:13:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm
Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
My whole point is, that politicial figures should be held to a much higher standard in terms of their conduct.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • The only club that matters
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1609 on: September 10, 2022, 10:39:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2022, 06:16:43 pm
Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
Really interesting topic, this.  Ive been working my way through an old box set over the summer and am being quite methodical in looking up contemporaneous reviews, messageboard threads, etc. after each episode to see how it was received at the time.

Its mostly been enjoyable reading, but Ive now reached 2013 and you can see peoples behaviour visibly going off the deep end - suddenly abuse, hair-trigger sensitivity, extreme personalisation, total lack of forgiveness and so on, are everywhere when even in 2012 those had been rare and kind of embarrassing.

The change is so marked and sudden that Im thinking there must have been a specific thing in early 2013 that completely changed the way people behaved online, and everythings been getting worse since.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1610 on: September 10, 2022, 10:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Iska on September 10, 2022, 10:39:46 pm
Really interesting topic, this.  Ive been working my way through an old box set over the summer and am being quite methodical in looking up contemporaneous reviews, messageboard threads, etc. after each episode to see how it was received at the time.

Its mostly been enjoyable reading, but Ive now reached 2013 and you can see peoples behaviour visibly going off the deep end - suddenly abuse, hair-trigger sensitivity, extreme personalisation, total lack of forgiveness and so on, are everywhere when even in 2012 those had been rare and kind of embarrassing.

The change is so marked and sudden that Im thinking there must have been a specific thing in early 2013 that completely changed the way people behaved online, and everythings been getting worse since.

Theres a Doctoral thesis there!

Change in algorithms, greater involvement of foreign governments?

A friend of mines daughter worked on Obamas 2nd campaign in 2012ish and I was really impressed by the way they were using social media in a positive way. Possibly negative forces saw this and have changed the agenda?

Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • The only club that matters
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1611 on: September 10, 2022, 11:08:38 pm »
I wondered about that, but the 2012 election was so drab that it seems unlikely to have provoked very much.  Also its not an increase in invective that Im seeing - its more escalating reactions to things that would have been unremarkable the year before.  For example, discussions about gender differences at work are usually placid in 2012, but only a year later people are usually taking it very personally and jumping down each others throats - but the actual underlying content is pretty much the same.  People start to assume across-the-board bad faith in everyone else in 2013, thats what Im picking up.

I was thinking it more likely that some particular social media might have launched or reached critical mass around that time  twitter seems a likely suspect  and was a game-changer in how people talked to one another.  But it might easily be something else entirely.  It might not even be an online thing at all.  It was interesting to be able to date it so precisely though - absolutely dreading reaching the next series and seeing what 2014 brings.
« Last Edit: September 10, 2022, 11:14:19 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,904
  • Truthiness
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 09:09:30 pm »
@POTUS
As Ive said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.

Today, Im taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out.

First: Im pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden.

Second: Im calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.

Third: We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin  and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense. Im asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Id also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana.

Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives  for conduct that is legal in many states. Thats before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.

***
To quote a recent Vice President, this is a big fucking deal.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,207
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
Good on him!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 