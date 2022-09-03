@POTUS

As Ive said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.



Today, Im taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out.



First: Im pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden.



Second: Im calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.



Third: We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin  and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense. Im asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.



Id also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana.



Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives  for conduct that is legal in many states. Thats before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.



***

To quote a recent Vice President, this is a big fucking deal.