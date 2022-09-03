« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 111821 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1600 on: September 3, 2022, 05:51:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2022, 08:58:16 am
On the subject of CNN, it looks like they may be going over to the dark side;

https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chris-licht-brian-stelter-fox-peter-kafka-column

Just what the US & World needs 🤦‍♂️
 

Not a big jump. Fox and the right always pushed it was some kind of liberal bastion but nah,just another bullshit media co run for it's investors.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1601 on: September 3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,591
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1602 on: September 3, 2022, 06:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 06:29:30 pm
Further to the above:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/sep/02/john-harwood-cnn-correspondent-leaves-trump-demagogue

Was just about to post that. Seems like the clear out is under way. I dont think you can be neutral about Trump (I doubt they will be) as hes an existential threat to democracy. On a side note Ive seen MAGA replies to Bidens semi-fascist labelling seem to be we dont live in a democracy, we live in a republic. Which is either disingenuous or greatly missing the point.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 04:52:30 pm »
I like this calling the fucktards out stuff Biden is doing.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/09/politics/biden-republicans-infrastructure-law/
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 05:36:31 pm »
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:39:18 pm
US Senator, not state governor, for Dorktor Oz...
My mistake
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:36:31 pm
I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.

Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.

I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.

Just politics? Common decency seems to have died across the board specifically in relation to social media inspired bullying, racism, gaslighting etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 