I put a livestream on from YouTube last Sunday night (I think) where the Orange buffoon was speaking at a rally for Dr Oz, as he's seeking selection as a State governor, before he came out, they played snippets of Biden sounding confused while giving speeches/announcements etc, which really illustrated to me that Trump and his cult of followers will do anything, however distasteful to get him back on his perch.



Disgusting c*nts the lot of them.



I'm not even what you'd call Pro-Biden, but common decency seems to have been thrown aside in contemporary politics.