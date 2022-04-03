« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 105932 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1560 on: April 3, 2022, 03:05:38 pm »
I hate to say it but Biden and the Dems are fecked for the midterm elections. Didn't see much of a bump in his polling numbers with the war in Ukraine which is a surprise as usually the country gets behind a President during a conflict. People are just worried about their sky rocketing living costs and the buck stops with the man in the White House. Joe will be a lame duck President by December and will lose 30 plus seats in the House
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1561 on: April 3, 2022, 05:36:53 pm »
You get what you deserve,no? If the dumb asses still vote and elect  dumb asses whatcha gonna do.Politics in this country are beyond a social media parody.
https://www.businessinsider.com/gop-congresswoman-wrongly-claims-trump-caught-bin-laden-obama-did-2022-4
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1562 on: April 7, 2022, 09:14:09 pm »
Judge Jackson has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, 53 to 47. Romney, Murkowski and Collins crossed the divide.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1563 on: April 7, 2022, 09:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  7, 2022, 09:14:09 pm
Judge Jackson has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, 53 to 47. Romney, Murkowski and Collins crossed the divide.

Good to hear!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1564 on: April 13, 2022, 03:40:27 pm »
Biden has to deal with this guy, who will be the last Democratic Senator from a 93% white state.


MSNBC
Manchin's cold-blooded move to push millions of Americans back into poverty
Ryan Cooper - Yesterday 2:41 PM
Quote
After Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., killed President Joe Bidens Build Back Better plan, journalist Luke ONeil collected testimony from a family who recently lost their child tax credit money as a result. The $600 we got for our two kids allowed us to pay for my oldests preschool, which is $450 a month, and have a little extra for other kid related incidentals, the father said. We didnt have to pull him out of school, but we definitely are now paycheck to paycheck having to fit it into our budget. There have been times where weve had to push things to credit cards or just pay things late to be able to make the school payments.

Until 2021, America had no child allowance, and therefore reliably about one-fifth of all children lived in poverty, by far the highest such figure among rich countries.

This is just one of millions of families suffering because of the loss of Bidens expansion of the child tax credit, resulting in an increase in child poverty by something like 41 percent. Under Biden, Democrats conducted the most effective attack on child poverty in American history. Manchin all but single-handedly destroyed those efforts when he killed the Build Back Better plan.

Its important to understand why the Biden child tax credit cut poverty. Under a classic capitalist economy, the only way to get income is either by working or owning property. People who cant work and dont own much will therefore tend to be poor. Sure enough, if you examine government survey data, about 90 percent of people in poverty are either children, students, unemployed, disabled, retired or caring for someone. Thats why the best welfare states in the world provide income to all those groups. Even in the United States, which is extremely miserly by European standards, we have Social Security benefits for older and disabled people.

Children are a particularly common cause of poverty because they dont work yet require income to sustain, because most of them are born when their parents are young and at their lowest-earning point in the career cycle, and because they require expensive child care so parents can return to work. These costs are why single mothers have about the worst poverty rate of any group in the country: Aside from all these other problems, they often get trapped in a situation where child care is so expensive that going back to work makes no financial sense.

Good welfare states have a whole complex of institutions to help parents deal with the expenses of raising children: paid parental leave so new fathers and mothers can have time off work, subsidized or public day care, free public school and a child allowance to help with expenses.

Until 2021, America had no child allowance, and therefore reliably about one-fifth of all children lived in poverty, by far the highest such figure among rich countries. The child tax credit was designed to rectify this problem. Now, it had its problems: For one, it was inexplicably administered by the IRS instead of the Social Security Administration, which meant many of the poorest people missed out because they dont file taxes and could not be reached. But it also had the great virtue that even parents with no labor income were theoretically eligible, and it boosted the payment from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600.

The fact that Manchin didnt try to get rid of the normal child tax credit shows that what he is really against is the working class getting any money without having to work for it.

The previous (and now, sadly, the current) child tax credit required labor income to qualify, meaning the poorest people who needed the money the most got nothing. When the expanded tax credit was implemented, child poverty fell to just 12 percent  both the lowest figure in American history and even still an understatement of the benefits, because many families were pulled up from deep poverty without making it over the poverty line. Such people benefited much, much more than those who were already nearly out of poverty and got nudged over it.

Manchin reportedly hated this particular part of the Biden child tax credit, telling colleagues that recipients would spend the money on drugs instead of child care. This is probably false (studies show that virtually all recipients spent the money on daily necessities), but the fact that Manchin didnt try to get rid of the normal child tax credit shows that what he is really against is the working class getting any money without having to work for it. Its fine for middle-class people to get benefits if they have earnings, but not for destitute single mothers who cant afford to work.

After Manchin blocked Bidens agenda, according to the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy, child poverty increased from 12.1 percent in December to 17 percent in January, representing about 3.7 million children (or more than twice the entire population of West Virginia) thrown back into poverty. Black children went from 19.5 percent living in poverty to 25.4 percent; Latino children went from 16.8 percent to 23.9 percent. And it seems if Manchin has anything to say about it, these children are going to stay poor.

Again, these figures understate the harm, because a lot of families who had at least some income from the Biden child tax credit, even if they still counted as poor, now are utterly destitute.

Its one of the most barbaric things Ive seen in politics. Its cold comfort to have proved that a child allowance can cut poverty, but its all we have at this point. If the American government ever functions again, restoring a real child allowance should be at the top of the priority list.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/manchin-s-cold-blooded-move-to-push-millions-of-americans-back-into-poverty/ar-AAW95kC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=dd4c27e984d84025a000abe8cb3226a8
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1565 on: April 30, 2022, 10:44:51 am »
Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1566 on: April 30, 2022, 10:53:01 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 30, 2022, 10:44:51 am
Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.

2024 it'll all start again when numbnuts gets elected again :butt
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1567 on: April 30, 2022, 10:58:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 30, 2022, 10:53:01 am
2024 it'll all start again when numbnuts gets elected again :butt
Can't wait, Though it's fucking dumb how the Americans can allow him to run again just because he's only served 4 years and can now run for another 4.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1568 on: April 30, 2022, 11:00:31 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 30, 2022, 10:44:51 am
Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.

Manchin and Sinema.... is that brief enough?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1569 on: April 30, 2022, 04:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 30, 2022, 10:44:51 am
Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.

It's pretty much going as expected for me,excluding the Russian invasion.The republicans are being dickheads and the dems ineffective.On a Continuous election campaign.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1570 on: April 30, 2022, 05:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 30, 2022, 10:44:51 am
Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.

America's issues are long in the making and can't be resolved by a president in his first term, but the voters will tend to blame the president's party regardless.  However, new issues that have popped up, particularly around inflation and the economy, while not fully within the realm of the control of the administration, are wreaking havoc on Democrats.  The economy and "kitchen table" issues are always important, and Biden is underwater.  The problem is, more legislation doesn't solve it so easily.  Federal Reserve policy, supply chain issues, war, and many other causes are factors, and it's not like Biden himself can fix it, but he and the Democrats are of course going to get blamed for the economy.

The other problem is the national vs. local focus.  For election purposes, Trump was a great candidate to run against, and it can be used not only nationally but locally.  But when Trump isn't as front and center, the Democrats lose that easy win.  Biden's done plenty, but the damage and sentiment can often be localized in the short term.  For example, a massive infrastructure bill passing doesn't make a family's budgeting exercise any easier.  Nor does it address rising crime and concerns in some cities.  Nor does it address parents frustrations with schooling experience.  Nor does it appeal to immigrants who don't like big government or lockdowns.  Nor does it appeal to young voters in the immediate term.  In the long run, bills are prudent, but they're not always top of mind for 2022.

So on the surface, Biden's pulling some right strings.  But the biggest national talking points (economy/inflation) aren't in his favor, and the local issues can be even worse to Democrats.  Outside of just the economic factors, education, crime rates, etc end up being topics in localities and hurt not only Democrats overall but especially progressives in general.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1571 on: May 3, 2022, 11:24:37 am »
A lot of that is on the nose.

For what its worth Biden has been as unlucky as Trump was lucky. Imagine the orange oaf was still president with all Biden has on his plate? They may also be called the most powerful man/person in the world but there are lots of things that the individuals have very little influence over. Only so many levers to use on the economy for example, that can be devastated by outside factors. Trumps luck ran out when covid came along, the effect of it on the economy sank him. Not his fault. But, of course, him being what he is he turned it all about himself, politicised a world health catastrophe and (like the UK) only made things worse for everyone. The thing is thats his MO: lacking intelligence, experience & plain old fashioned decency he was making the wrong decisions almost 100% of the time but somehow getting away with it. Until covid.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1572 on: May 5, 2022, 08:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May  3, 2022, 05:58:46 pm
But this Biden administration has been woeful. After an initial burst of promise, it's slunk back into inaction. It's let the oppressive far-right grab and keep the initiative. I appreciate that their wafer-thin House majority has made matters tricky, but they've been straightjacketed by two Repugs-in-Democrat-clothing. Two.
It's bewildering how you can write that first line and then go on to try to explain why - even though the first line is ridiculous anyway.
« Reply #1573 on: June 15, 2022, 07:01:46 pm »
Biden to have a one-to-one meeting with the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia next month despite vowing, in 2019, to make them a "pariah" state.

Quote
BIDEN: Yes, and I said it at the time. Khashoggi was, in fact, murdered and dismembered, and I believe on the order of the crown prince. And I would make it very clear we were not going to, in fact, sell more weapons to them, we were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are. There's very little social redeeming value of the -- in the present government in Saudi Arabia.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/read-democratic-debate-transcript-november-20-2019-n1088186
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1574 on: June 15, 2022, 08:35:56 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 15, 2022, 07:01:46 pm
Biden to have a one-to-one meeting with the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia next month despite vowing, in 2019, to make them a "pariah" state.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/read-democratic-debate-transcript-november-20-2019-n1088186

Politicians are all cnuts shocker. Biden got in because he's less of a cnut than the other fella but it's now obvious the job is beyond him.

https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2022/0615/1305101-us-federal-reserve-rate-hike/

And so it begins, a massive hike. Clear indicator a serious recession is coming.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1575 on: June 18, 2022, 03:40:35 pm »
Oh dear, old man Biden fell off his bike this morning.
« Reply #1576 on: June 18, 2022, 04:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June 18, 2022, 03:40:35 pm
Oh dear, old man Biden fell off his bike this morning.
He failed to properly remove his foot from the clip when dismounting and simply fell sideways when unable to put down his foot. It is the sort of thing which could happen to anyone, especially when distracted with the crowd around him.

Biden is knocking on a bit, and I hope he steps aside come the next election. But let's not feed into the nonsense from Trump-types who will forgive anything of the Fat Orange Bastard while claiming all sorts of nonsense to criticise Biden.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1577 on: June 18, 2022, 04:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 18, 2022, 04:34:34 pm
He failed to properly remove his foot from the clip when dismounting and simply fell sideways when unable to put down his foot. It is the sort of thing which could happen to anyone, especially when distracted with the crown around him.

Biden is knocking on a bit, and I hope he steps aside come the next election. But let's not feed into the nonsense from Trump-types who will forgive anything of the Fat Orange Bastard while claiming all sorts of nonsense to criticise Biden.
 
um, the vid came on the news as a was flipping thru the threads,nowt to do with feeding a trump type agenda.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1578 on: June 18, 2022, 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 18, 2022, 04:34:34 pm
He failed to properly remove his foot from the clip when dismounting and simply fell sideways when unable to put down his foot. It is the sort of thing which could happen to anyone, especially when distracted with the crown around him.

Biden is knocking on a bit, and I hope he steps aside come the next election. But let's not feed into the nonsense from Trump-types who will forgive anything of the Fat Orange Bastard while claiming all sorts of nonsense to criticise Biden.
Yep, exactly. And then spent some time chatting with the crowd and probably showing interest in them rather than wanting the attention for himself.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1579 on: June 18, 2022, 08:04:54 pm »
The President was on Kimmel this week.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZEtPV-qvLe8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZEtPV-qvLe8</a>

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 04:21:50 am »
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 08:28:55 am »
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 am »
It's quite clear something isn't right with Biden's motorics anymore, so in that sense it was definitely a bad idea having him ride a bicycle - one of the most demanding tasks on that front around.

The PR team around him aren't doing Biden any favours that's for sure.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 18, 2022, 04:34:34 pm
He failed to properly remove his foot from the clip when dismounting and simply fell sideways when unable to put down his foot. It is the sort of thing which could happen to anyone, especially when distracted with the crowd around him.

I've stepped off bikes tens of thousands of times and that hasn't been close to happening once. Come on. That's not something that happens to 'anyone'. In 2014 I was really dizzy and had to step off but had no issues at all. It's a clear sign that someone close to 80... is close to 80. That doesn't determine whether you're capable of doing an office job or not but it sure as hell indicates that doing sports or driving cars is not something on the agenda for the future.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 18, 2022, 04:34:34 pm
He failed to properly remove his foot from the clip when dismounting and simply fell sideways when unable to put down his foot. It is the sort of thing which could happen to anyone, especially when distracted with the crowd around him.
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:11:49 am
Clearly, our interlocutors are all pushing 80 and have never experienced any kind of accident or tumble. I am humbled by their perfection.
« Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:10:24 am
It's quite clear something isn't right with Biden's motorics anymore, so in that sense it was definitely a bad idea having him ride a bicycle - one of the most demanding tasks on that front around.

The PR team around him aren't doing Biden any favours that's for sure.

I've stepped off bikes tens of thousands of times and that hasn't been close to happening once. Come on. That's not something that happens to 'anyone'. In 2014 I was really dizzy and had to step off but had no issues at all. It's a clear sign that someone close to 80... is close to 80. That doesn't determine whether you're capable of doing an office job or not but it sure as hell indicates that doing sports or driving cars is not something on the agenda for the future.

Clearly this trumps (pardon the pun) the ongoing investigation re the Orange one and his attempt to overthrow government in the US. 

Aside from you Id imagine most of us will have fallen off a bike at some stage in life.
« Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:50:01 am
Clearly this trumps (pardon the pun) the ongoing investigation re the Orange one and his attempt to overthrow government in the US. 

Aside from you Id imagine most of us will have fallen off a bike at some stage in life.

I've done on ice when the front wheel let go in motion. That's part of winters in Sweden. Not when walking off standing still.

I didn't even mention the crying orange baby. There's no need to resort to 'Trump bad' when discussing Biden's health. Everyone knows that he's a bad dude already.
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 12:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:01:56 pm
I've done on ice when the front wheel let go in motion. That's part of winters in Sweden. Not when walking off standing still.

I didn't even mention the crying orange baby. There's no need to resort to 'Trump bad' when discussing Biden's health. Everyone knows that he's a bad dude already.

I referred to Trump as the news this week has been dominated by his shenanigans and footage of Biden taking a tumble is small beer in comparison.  It isnt even a story.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/15/opinions/trump-january-6-hearings-corruption-ghitis

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/17/politics/donald-trump-accountability-jan-6-hearings-analysis/index.html
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 12:55:07 pm »
Hopefully this leads to the GOP nominating someone who doesn't belong in the asylum. Doubt he's getting indicted though.
« Reply #1589 on: Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm »
One of the funniest things I ever saw was when I met an old friend cycling on his bike on a back road in Donegal. He had a bike where your shoe clicks into the pedal. He didn't manage to unlink the shoe from the pedal and he just fell sideways into the ditch. When I say 'old' I mean we hadn't met in a while, we were both in our twenties at the time.
« Reply #1590 on: Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:10:24 am
It's quite clear something isn't right with Biden's motorics anymore, so in that sense it was definitely a bad idea having him ride a bicycle - one of the most demanding tasks on that front around.

The PR team around him aren't doing Biden any favours that's for sure.

I've stepped off bikes tens of thousands of times and that hasn't been close to happening once. Come on. That's not something that happens to 'anyone'. In 2014 I was really dizzy and had to step off but had no issues at all. It's a clear sign that someone close to 80... is close to 80. That doesn't determine whether you're capable of doing an office job or not but it sure as hell indicates that doing sports or driving cars is not something on the agenda for the future.

Surely you can tell the difference between "could happen to anyone" and "has happened to everyone"?
« Reply #1591 on: Yesterday at 06:24:00 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm
One of the funniest things I ever saw was when I met an old friend cycling on his bike on a back road in Donegal. He had a bike where your shoe clicks into the pedal. He didn't manage to unlink the shoe from the pedal and he just fell sideways into the ditch. When I say 'old' I mean we hadn't met in a while, we were both in our twenties at the time.

When I was about 6 or 7 my handlebars came lose,I was going as fast as I could and rode straight into the side of a shop,was a pebble dashed wall as well  ;D
« Reply #1592 on: Yesterday at 07:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm
Surely you can tell the difference between "could happen to anyone" and "has happened to everyone"?
He surely cannot.
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:24:00 pm
When I was about 6 or 7 my handlebars came lose,I was going as fast as I could and rode straight into the side of a shop,was a pebble dashed wall as well  ;D

Ooft. How are the teeth?

I`m sure we all had friends (if not ourselves) who lost teeth as kids by going over their handle-bars. Kids are absolute fearless mentalists.

You have to wonder about Biden still riding a bike as he approaches 80. He might love it, but surely at this point it`s just done for the publicity? He could get his exercise from a static bike or swimming or yoga. In private.
