Can anyone give a somewhat brief explanation as to why its not going well for Biden? I pretty much stopped following US Politics once Trump left office (I was heavily invested in the soap opera that was the Trump Presidency) and knew once Biden took over the craziness would die down.



America's issues are long in the making and can't be resolved by a president in his first term, but the voters will tend to blame the president's party regardless. However, new issues that have popped up, particularly around inflation and the economy, while not fully within the realm of the control of the administration, are wreaking havoc on Democrats. The economy and "kitchen table" issues are always important, and Biden is underwater. The problem is, more legislation doesn't solve it so easily. Federal Reserve policy, supply chain issues, war, and many other causes are factors, and it's not like Biden himself can fix it, but he and the Democrats are of course going to get blamed for the economy.The other problem is the national vs. local focus. For election purposes, Trump was a great candidate to run against, and it can be used not only nationally but locally. But when Trump isn't as front and center, the Democrats lose that easy win. Biden's done plenty, but the damage and sentiment can often be localized in the short term. For example, a massive infrastructure bill passing doesn't make a family's budgeting exercise any easier. Nor does it address rising crime and concerns in some cities. Nor does it address parents frustrations with schooling experience. Nor does it appeal to immigrants who don't like big government or lockdowns. Nor does it appeal to young voters in the immediate term. In the long run, bills are prudent, but they're not always top of mind for 2022.So on the surface, Biden's pulling some right strings. But the biggest national talking points (economy/inflation) aren't in his favor, and the local issues can be even worse to Democrats. Outside of just the economic factors, education, crime rates, etc end up being topics in localities and hurt not only Democrats overall but especially progressives in general.