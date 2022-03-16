« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Online RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 02:50:14 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!
It has to pass the house still
Offline Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 02:56:57 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March 16, 2022, 02:50:14 am
It has to pass the house still

Thats the next part yes. Please please dont fuck it up.
Offline leroy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:16:52 am
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!

Permanent as in just moving each timezone ahead an hour all year?
Offline John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 07:14:39 am
They'll pass legislation for sunlight, but not for voting rights or climate change :)
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 08:53:57 am
Quote from: John C on March 16, 2022, 07:14:39 am
They'll pass legislation for sunlight, but not for voting rights or climate change :)
Repugs like sunlight, hate voting rights, climate change is a liberal conspiracy.

Offline Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 11:49:08 am
Well I for one support this Dem or Repug.
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 01:36:30 pm
Waiting for 8am sunrise in the Winter does suck, though.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:31:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 02:05:41 am
Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god!

Now it just have to become law.

Please please please dont fuck this up!!

Finally, something to unite America.

Fall back is the worst.
Offline Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 03:54:03 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 16, 2022, 03:31:56 pm
Finally, something to unite America.

Fall back is the worst.

Next the metric system...

Just kidding :lmao

baby steps.
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 04:35:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2022, 03:54:03 pm
Next the metric system...


The 5.4864m box?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 04:48:49 pm
It's not something i've been arsed about but the fact one of the mass senators was doing a stupid vid about walking on sunshine and the repugs are on board with it means its probs a useless bit of showboating,so fuck it.
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
March 16, 2022, 05:36:46 pm
Thank Robbie for The King's Speech.

Now Fox can't make fun of Biden's stutter.

He's an awful speaker.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 02:10:47 am
Starting to think that whoever the Republicans put up in 2024 will win. Biden is not making himself popular at home at all.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 02:25:27 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:10:47 am
Starting to think that whoever the Republicans put up in 2024 will win. Biden is not making himself popular at home at all.

Let's hope that it's not Trump. No matter how bad the GOP is, allowing Trump to have another stab at wedge politics on steroids is going to not just split the USA but provide the rogue nations of the world the opportunity of capitalising on the lack of unity.
