Dunno where to mention this but the senate just approved a bill to make daylight savings time permanent here in the US. Thank fucking god my prayers have been answered! There might actually be a god! Now it just have to become law. Please please please dont fuck this up!!
It has to pass the house still
They'll pass legislation for sunlight, but not for voting rights or climate change
Finally, something to unite America. Fall back is the worst.
Next the metric system...
Starting to think that whoever the Republicans put up in 2024 will win. Biden is not making himself popular at home at all.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.17]