Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 85973 times)

Offline stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1440 on: December 20, 2021, 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 20, 2021, 07:22:49 pm
Hasn't he voted for or supported trillions in new legislation since Biden took office? And dozens of federal judges?
he did, to say manchin is a republican is just an easy shot to make. In reality without him the democrats would have gotten nothing done whatsoever because they wouldnt have won WVa without him, the democrats had to beg him to run again.

This was just poor politics from the likes of Biden, pelosi, chuck etc they knew this would happen, as soon as they separated the vote for the infrastructure deal and the BBB deal, the BBB deal was dead. They know this, but they are all acted surprised.

And If it wasnt manchin voting no, someone else would have stepped out of the shadows.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1441 on: December 20, 2021, 09:36:33 pm »
Isn't the benefit of being in a position to appoint federal judges tempered by the make-up of the Supreme Court which so far the Democrats have done nothing to redress, perhaps in part due to Manchin opposing packing the court?
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1442 on: December 21, 2021, 04:19:00 am »
The Hill
White House incivility is what 'lost' Joe Manchin
Steve Clemons, Opinion Contributor - 12h ago

President Biden is, at most times, a brilliant negotiator. He seduces foreign leaders by working hard to know what they care about. He often brings along his grandchildren to remind them that decisions they make now will affect those kids and their futures.

I've seen Biden wax on to China's Xi Jinping, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani about his grandkids - Finnegan, Naomi, Hunter, Maisy and Natalie - and then get them talking about their own. It's effective. Biden told me once that "it opens up possibilities and creates common ground, shared humanity."

Biden is skillful as well in negotiating with members of Congress. He builds rapport and trust, and he looks them in the eye, letting them know he understands the pressures and crosscurrents of their worlds. He lets them know that he knows what it's like to be where they are, and he often says, "Listen, don't support something - don't vote for something - until you can really get behind it."

That's what Biden reportedly told Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) many times: "Don't support Build Back Better until you are really behind it, Joe. I get it ... I get it. Let's work it." And they had been working it.

But Manchin said a definitive "no" to the Build Back Better package in a conversation with Bret Baier on "Fox News Sunday," sending shock waves through Washington. The dealmaking on this particular legislation is done, and Biden's signature social overhaul package seems to be dead.

Just days ago, Joe and Joe were still working things out. They were buddies who understood each other. Who better for a senator from West Virginia - 49th place in the nation on per capita income - to commiserate with than a president who started his campaign as "Scranton Joe."

With inflation sky high (6.8 percent nationally, 9 percent for producers), with 175,000 Russians on Ukraine's border making global energy markets skittish and with omicron wiping out the delta variant as it infects Americans with accelerating speed, Manchin just wasn't on board with the Build Back Better (BBB) package amid so much uncertainty and economic anxiety. As Manchin has said often, "Right now, the challenges of the unknown outweigh those opportunities in front of us, and we need to be prepared to take care of the issues facing Americans right now - inflation, geopolitics and the pandemic." But "right now" problems don't preclude making investments in the future.

So, sources tell me, the president and Manchin had a good discussion on Dec. 14 and "agreed" they just weren't going to be on the same page on the legislation before Christmas - and Biden then suggested they put things on hold until the new year. Biden even reportedly said he knew the official size of the bill had grown by a half-trillion dollars and he would get his folks to knock the numbers back down to the $1.75 trillion framework all had previously agreed to.

Manchin reportedly suggested March or April as the new deadline; there was no pushback from the White House, which committed to putting out a statement the next day that all parties had agreed to the delay.

Everything was still moving forward as far as trying to align the White House and Senate Democrats with their colleagues, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Joe and Joe were pulling in the same direction. There would be no BBB gifts under the Christmas tree - but no one would get coal in their stockings, either. Both sides were congenial, and both agreed not to trash each other, not to throw around White House chief of staff Ron Klain's name, or the president's or presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti's - and the White House would refrain from finger-pointing as a way to keep the process constructive.

My sources on this come from both Manchin's people and the White House.

But then - bang! - the White House released a statement blaming Manchin for the delay. It tried to strike a positive tone about the future, but it targeted Manchin specifically and alone.

Biden's statement starts: "I had a productive call with Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer earlier today. I briefed them on the most recent discussions that my staff and I have held with Senator Manchin about Build Back Better. In these discussions, Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition."

I know Manchin. He believes in civility above all things. When George Washington, at age 14, hand-wrote his 110 rules of civility, Rule No. 1 was: "Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present." When I saw Manchin's name in the presidential statement, I knew he would perceive it as a breach of process, a breach of spirit, a breach of Joe and Joe working this out so that politicians from Scranton and Charleston could find a way to align with those from Brooklyn and San Francisco.

Given the protests that Manchin's family has experienced at his home, which is a boat in Washington Harbor - with folks harassing him, his wife and grandson by kayak around his boat and the gate to the marina - I knew this presidential statement was personalizing the game. It put his family at risk, in my view. Everyone knows Manchin and Sinema are the two Democrats the White House must negotiate with because it has given up on Republicans - but to specify Manchin in a presidential statement meant the terms of the dealmaking had changed.

The question now is "Who lost Joe Manchin?" Was it the president who veered away from his own famous framework for dealing with difficult leaders? How could the White House not know that getting uncivil with Manchin - who believes in civility even with his biggest antagonists, who had a three-hour dinner with progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and then spoke publicly about how valuable it was to know her better than he did previously - would be so destructive?

Sources tell me that the White House was not all that shocked by Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better. They heard last Thursday that he was done negotiating. In my view, the control had shifted from a Biden who had said "don't support this unless you can really get behind it" to a White House that wanted to play the blame game.

This is not the way Biden usually operates. He doesn't blame either side in a negotiation; he usually works it through, detail by detail, resolving problem after problem. Biden was famous for coaxing all parties in Iraq not to jump ship, participating in detail-rich but painstakingly long weekly video calls with all parties trying to hold Iraq together. Biden sat through every minute, every week, for a long time. Not understanding Manchin's red lines on negotiating doesn't sound like Biden - but, somehow, someone went right over those lines.

When tempers cool after the holidays, perhaps the White House will see that with Manchin, temperament matters. He has said repeatedly that there are lots of areas of Build Back Better he supports but that every key part of the bill must be funded without gimmicks. To do that, the conglomerate of the bill probably needs to be broken into manageable pieces. That might be an opportunity for politicians of good will, who care about the American people and being honest with them, to come back and try again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-incivility-is-what-lost-joe-manchin/ar-AARZRN4?li=BBnbfcL
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1443 on: December 21, 2021, 05:50:44 am »
Thanks for posting jambutty,  but that's an easy,  laughable excuse to make. Mentioning you by name isn't incivility when that's the situation.  What next,  he made me wait 5 minutes for a meeting once...

The bigger picture here,  the only one that matters is the development of the country,  the best you can do for people.  If we're not seeing that priority come through in the actions,  statements,  then Manchin is unfit to lead.
Offline jambutty

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1444 on: December 21, 2021, 12:23:04 pm »
CNN
The Democratic retirement floodgates just burst open
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large - Yesterday 9:23 PM

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced Monday that she will not seek a fourth term in Congress, the latest in a rapid series of retirements within the Democratic ranks that suggest momentum is moving heavily against the party as it seeks to hold on to its razor-thin majority next November.

Murphy's decision came less than 24 hours after New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires said he would be retiring at the end of this Congress. And, just before the Sires' news, California Rep. Alan Lowenthal said he, too, would be stepping aside.

All together, there are now 22 Democrats retiring or running for other offices this election cycle as opposed to just 11 Republicans doing the same.

Two years ago, just nine Democrats had announced their retirement plans at this point of the election while 24 Republicans had done the same, according to CNN's political unit.

While there will always be some amount of attrition in a chamber as large as the House, the "who" is leaving should worry Democrats.

What the 'Trump for Speaker' movement is *really* about
Take Murphy. She is widely regarded as a rising star within the party and was expected to run for Senate in 2022 until fellow Rep. Val Demings (D) got into the race against Sen. Marco Rubio (R).

Her 7th District has been targeted by state House Republicans in the Florida redistricting process but it was not yet clear what the final seat would look like. Without Murphy in the race, Republican map-makers will likely work to make the seat considerably more friendly to their side.

Losing a member like Murphy -- a prodigious fundraiser and a talented campaigner -- is always a blow but more so in an election like this one where Democrats are clinging to their majority.

Ditto retirements of powerful chairs like John Yarmuth (Budget Committee) and Eddie Bernice Johnson (Science, Space and Technology Committee).

When these sorts of members walk away -- either from powerful posts or promising careers -- it send a very clear signal to every single member of the Democratic caucus: Things are bad, I don't see them getting better and now's the time to head for the hills.

And that message, of course, has a snowball effect as other members wondering about whether to run again see that their colleagues have concluded now is the time to go and jump ship themselves.

The Point: House Democratic leaders have worked desperately to avoid a rush to the exits from within their ranks. It appears they have failed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-democratic-retirement-floodgates-just-burst-open/ar-AAS0gVg?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1445 on: December 21, 2021, 12:40:54 pm »
The Washington Post
Manchins private offer to Biden included pre-K, climate money, Obamacare  but excluded child benefit
Jeff Stein, Tyler Pager - Yesterday 1:52 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin III last week made the White House a concrete counteroffer for its spending bill, saying he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, three people familiar with the matter said.

But the West Virginia Democrats counteroffer excluded an extension of the expanded child tax credit the administration has seen as a cornerstone of President Bidens economic legacy, the people said, an omission difficult for the White House to accept in the high-stakes negotiations. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door deliberations.

From charm offensive to scorched earth: How Bidens fragile alliance with Manchin unraveled
Manchins private proposal to the White House  the details of which have not been previously reported  was made just days before a spectacular public collapse in negotiations between the White House and the senator, marked by bitter and personal recriminations that left the status of the talks unclear.

The White House was weighing how to respond to Manchins proposal last week when on Sunday he told Fox News that he would be unable to support the current version of Democrats Build Back Better agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly called Manchins credibility into question a few hours later, saying in a statement that his comments are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances. On Monday, Manchin responded by accusing the White House staff of poisoning the negotiations.

A spokesperson for Manchin declined to comment.

At Mondays press briefing, Psaki declined to discuss the details of Manchins counteroffer or any recent conversations between Manchin and the White House, but she reiterated the president is committed to getting a deal done.

Hes worked with Senator Manchin over the course of decades, she said. They share fundamental values. Theyre longtime friends. That has not changed. And whats most on the presidents mind is the risk of inaction. And if we do not act to get this legislation done and the components in it, not only will costs and prices go up for the American people but also we will see a trajectory in economic growth that is not where we want it to be.

The breakdown of negotiations threatens to seriously damage Bidens presidency and deprive Democrats of what they have characterized as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to combat climate change and remake the U.S. economy. But there are signs that talks could continue.

Manchin and Biden spoke Sunday night in a call that was described as cordial and one that signaled they would resume work on a new bill early in the new year, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal the private conversation.

Sen. Schumer vows vote on Build Back Better despite Manchin's opposition
Common ground remains. While the precise details of Manchins offer remain unclear, it adheres to his repeated demand that Democrats fund its economic programs for 10 years  rather than reducing their top-line cost by funding them for only a few years, people familiar with the matter said.

The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up, Psaki said in her Sunday statement. We will find a way to move forward next year.

Manchins counteroffer, for instance, included funding universal pre-K for 10 years, rather than partially financing the measure for a few years. Manchin has long been public about his support for prekindergarten education.

On climate change, Manchin backed supporting a scaled-back version of what Democrats had sought  with spending between $500 billion and $600 billion.

Despite Manchins support for hundreds of billions in climate-related spending, these negotiations could still prove fraught. Manchin continues to have major disagreements about the substance of the new climate policies pushed by Democrats. Manchin reiterated some of these concerns in his statement Sunday, arguing the bill could increase U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains by transitioning the United States off fossil fuels too quickly. On Monday, he also reiterated concerns that the bill would subsidize electric cars for too many affluent families. Meanwhile, many experts have expressed alarm about the pace of climate change and called for more dramatic and immediate action.

Manchins offer also included extending the Affordable Care Act expansion approved by Democrats earlier this year  a health-care measure that has been a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The full scope of Manchins plan was not clear, and it remains possible it included other elements of Bidens proposals.

All eyes in Washington and West Virginia are on Manchin as child tax credit, spending bill hang in balance
Despite these potential areas of compromise, Manchins rejection of the expanded child tax credit would represent an extraordinarily difficult condition for the administration to support.

The White House has repeatedly argued that its one-year expansion of the existing expanded child benefit, approved by Democrats in March as part of Bidens stimulus, has dramatically reduced child poverty and improved the well-being of millions of poor families. If that program expires at the end of this month  as it now appears likely to do  then child poverty could move higher in 2022 in the months before the midterm elections.

I would say that the president, of course, wants to extend the child tax credit, Psaki said Monday. Thats something he has spoken to. We know that it was a significant contributor to cutting in half the child poverty rate. Im obviously not going to negotiate from here, but, you know, he doesnt think compromise is a dirty word, either.

In her statement Sunday, Psaki said Manchins offer to the White House was of the same size and scope as the Presidents framework that the administration released in October. While that framework was missing key priorities, she said, we believed it could lead to a compromise acceptable to all. Psakis statement then called on Manchin to defend the potential termination of the child tax credit.

Maybe Senator Manchin can explain to the millions of children who have been lifted out of poverty, in part due to the Child Tax Credit, why he wants to end a program that is helping achieve this milestone, Psaki said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/manchin-s-private-offer-to-biden-included-pre-k-climate-money-obamacare-but-excluded-child-benefit/ar-AARZST1?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1446 on: December 22, 2021, 01:39:13 am »
Gizmodo
Coal Miners Union to Joe Manchin: Stop Sucking
Brian Kahn - 10h ago

Outside Congressional Republicans and dirty energy CEOs, basically everyone is mad at Sen. Joe Manchin for announcing he was a no on the Build Back Better Act. That includes coal miners.

The United Mine Workers of America on Monday afternoon politely but firmly told the West Virginia senator to reconsider his position on the legislation that would reshape the American energy landscape. That miners are out here asking for the Build Back Better Act to get a fair shake says a lot about the benefits it containsand it speaks even louder about who, exactly, Manchin was trying to protect when he said this version of the bill was dead.

We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities, UMWA President Cecil Roberts said in a statement.

Among the parts of the Build Back Better Act that Roberts highlighted were benefits for miners suffering from black lung. Theres currently a federal fund that provides those benefits, paid for by a fee on coal companies. The disease is prevalent for thousands of miners across Appalachia, a side effect of inhaling coal dust on the job. An increasing number of miners are dying from it, pointing to the urgent need for benefits to help them deal with the respiratory issue before it becomes fatal.

Yet with Manchins no on the act, the fees coal companies have paid into the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund are set to end this year. The act wouldve extended them in 2025. Federal data shows the fund doled out nearly $41 million to black lung sufferers in West Virginia in 2020, nearly a quarter of all funds dispersed in the U.S.

Roberts also noted the bill had provisions to provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields that would employ thousands of coal miners who have lost their jobs. We support that and are ready to help supply those plants with a trained, professional workforce. And it also included language that would fine employers for union-busting, which UMWA also supported. (Given mining unions long, bloody history at the hands of owners and present fights, that makes a lot of sense.)

One of Manchins primary arguments against the act was that he didnt know how to pitch it at home. But UMWAs statement is tailormade to a state that has relied heavily on the coal industry for its economy and identity. (There are other benefits Manchin couldve easily picked out, like giving people with kids money to, uh, buy food, but I digress.)

Instead, Manchin appears to have sided with the bosses for now; hes a top campaign recipient of money from the coal, mining, oil and gas extraction, and gas transmission and distribution industries and comes in third with utilities. The owners in those industries have opposed Build Back Better because it would curtail their profits. But the new UMWA statement shows that workers, at least, are ready to be at the table of the energy transition.

Roberts statement opened by praising Manchin for the senators past support and noted their long and friendly relationship. We also know Manchin has been cozy with Exxon and other polluters. Now, it seems like the senator needs to decide who he wants to sit with.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/coal-miners-union-to-joe-manchin-stop-sucking/ar-AAS1yZM?ocid=undefined
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1447 on: December 22, 2021, 06:58:53 pm »
Business Insider
Trump says it's 'very tough' for him to criticize Biden now because he praised Operation Warp Speed's success
ssheth@businessinsider.com (Sonam Sheth,Eliza Relman) - 3h ago

Trump said it was "tough" to criticize Biden because he complimented Operation Warp Speed.
"It is a little tough to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did," Trump told Fox News.

Biden on Tuesday praised "the prior administration and our scientific community" for fast-tracking a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine," Biden said earlier Tuesday during a speech from the White House. "Thanks to my administration, the hard work of Americans, we let, our roll-out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms."

A few hours later, Trump told Fox News that he was "very appreciative" of Biden's acknowledgment and that it was difficult to criticize Biden in the wake of his remarks.

"It is a little tough to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did," Trump said. "You know, that's a first  so it is very tough for me to be overly critical now."

Trump also told Fox that he was "surprised" Biden praised his administration for fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccine, adding, "I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy."

"I think he did something very good," Trump said. "You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot."

The former president has urged his supporters to get the COVID-19 and booster shots in recent weeks, though he's said he's opposed to vaccine mandates.

"This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it," Trump said last week while appearing on the former Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour."

He later added: "It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away."

The former president drew cheers from the crowd when he said that he was opposed to vaccine mandates, adding, "If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates."

But the crowd began booing when Trump and O'Reilly revealed they were both vaccinated and had gotten booster shots.

Trump attempted to throw cold water on the audience's negative reaction.

"Don't, don't, don't," he said. "That's all right. It's a very tiny group up there."

Much of the US's pandemic response has been politicized, and the vaccines are no different. Republicans are far more skeptical of the vaccines and less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats. Many of Trump's most loyal supporters have for months spread deadly misinformation about the vaccines.

While the Biden administration has pushed Americans to get one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines  which have proved effective at significantly reducing the likelihood of hospitalization and death from the virus  Trump has said that while the shots are safe, Americans should not be required to get them.

The former president first encouraged Americans to get vaccinated in March, months after the vaccine was first developed and after he left office. The New York Times reported that both Trump and then-first lady Melania Trump privately received their vaccines in January, before he left office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-it-s-very-tough-for-him-to-criticize-biden-now-because-he-praised-operation-warp-speed-s-success/ar-AAS3vUA?ocid=undefined
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1448 on: January 6, 2022, 11:58:43 am »
Business Insider
4 companies including Eli Lilly and Cigna donated to Republican election objectors after pledging not to, a report says
gdean@insider.com (Grace Dean) - Yesterday 9:04 AM


Dozens of big companies pledged to stop donating to the 147 Republican election objectors known as the "Sedition Caucus."

But several companies appear to have broken their promises, research by Popular Information suggests.

Accounting giant PWC was named as one of them, having donated $124,000 to 27 objectors, per Popular Information.
Four major US companies including Eli Lilly, PWC, and Cigna have donated directly to Republican election objectors despite pledging not to do so, according to Popular Information.

After a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, dozens of top US companies scrambled to cut ties with the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory  a group that has been referred to as the Sedition Caucus.

But Fortune 500 companies and leading trade groups have since donated more than $8.1 million to members of the caucus, according to nonpartisan watchdog Accountable.US. Some of the companies had previously pledged to end donations, per Popular Information.

Accounting giant PWC said after the January 6 siege that it had suspended all political contributions to the election objectors. But the company's PAC has since given $124,000 to 27 of the objectors, Popular Information said, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

PWC has also given $30,000 to both the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), multi-candidate committees that fund lawmakers including members of the Sedition Caucus, FEC filings show.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which also promised to cut donations to the objectors, later gave a total of $42,500 to 16 of them, as well as $15,000 to the NRSC and $15,000 to the the NRCC, Popular Information reported, citing FEC records.

"LillyPAC supports candidates across the political spectrum who understand the value of a vibrant pharmaceutical ecosystem to address unmet patient needs," an Eli Lilly spokesperson told Insider. "Contributions from LillyPAC will continue to be in line with Lilly's purpose to make life better."

Health insurer Cigna said in January it would pause contributions to lawmakers "who encouraged or supported violence, or otherwise hindered a peaceful transition of power." It later gave $30,000 to members of the Sedition Caucus and $15,000 each to the NRSC and NRCC, Popular Information reported.

Cigna told Insider in May that its revised PAC policy only applied to donations to lawmakers "who incited violence or actively sought to obstruct the peaceful transition of power through words and other efforts. Congressional votes are, by definition, part of the peaceful transition of power outlined by law, and therefore, we believe are not the appropriate indicator for the application of our policy."

Cigna added that its PAC remains nonpartisan and "focused on the common concerns of the employees who fund it."

eBay also donated to one objector after saying it would stop funding them, per Popular Information's report.

Energy company Exelon donated $15,000 altogether to six objectors after pausing donations to these lawmakers while it reviewed its giving policies, Popular Information said.

"Going forward, we continue to believe we can more effectively advocate on behalf of our customers and communities by engaging with policymakers in areas where we find common ground," an Exelon spokesperson told Insider. "As part of that process, we continue to evaluate our giving and in instances where we find that a candidate's positions  when considered in total  are not aligned with our values or our business priorities, we won't hesitate to withhold our support."

Fifty-two companies that said they would pause all political donations ultimately restarted donations to the objectors, Popular Information reported.

A further 26 companies, including KPMG, Walmart, Dell, and Google, who said they'd either stop funding the 147 lawmakers or pause all donations, haven't donated directly to individual objectors but have donated to committees like the NRSC and the NRCC, Popular Information said.

Communications giant AT&T said in January that it would halt contributions to lawmakers who voted against Biden's certification, but in February it donated $5,000 to the House Conservatives Fund, which fundraises for the Republican Study Committee, itself made up mainly of election objectors. The company has since donated a further $15,000 to each of the NRCC and NRSC, FEC filings show.

AT&T, Eli Lilly, PWC, eBay, KPMG, Walmart, Dell, and Google did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Some companies have stuck to their promises. Popular Information reported that 79 big US companies including Allstate, Nike, and Walgreens didn't donate directly to the objectors, or to committees that count them among their members.

Seven major US companies have pledged not to donate to Republican election objectors in 2022.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story mistakenly said that S&P Global had donated $5,000 to a GOP objector. The story has been updated.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/4-companies-including-eli-lilly-and-cigna-donated-to-republican-election-objectors-after-pledging-not-to-a-report-says/ar-AASsrdl?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #1449 on: January 6, 2022, 12:07:16 pm »
Reuters
Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack
By Jeff Mason - 1h ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the "light of truth" in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden's inauguration urging supporters to fight fueled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday and the White House said Biden would assign "singular responsibility" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-president-biden-lay-out-trumps-singular-responsibility-jan-6-attacks-2022-01-05 to Trump for the violence a year ago.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after.

"And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" Biden will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House.

"Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it," he will say.

Biden and his advisers have shied away from talking directly about Trump during the Democrat's first year in office, preferring to move forward with their own agenda.

But the former president has continued to spread falsehoods about his loss and may decide to run for president again in the 2024 election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-urges-u-s-to-reject-trump-lies-on-anniversary-of-capitol-attack/ar-AASuD5y?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1450 on: January 6, 2022, 03:32:35 pm »
 :wellin
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1451 on: January 6, 2022, 11:57:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  6, 2022, 12:07:16 pm
Reuters
Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack
By Jeff Mason - 1h ago


Embarrassing that such things need to be said. It's going to be really interesting if Trump goes for the nomination again in 2024. I'm not totally convinced that he will - I think he's much happier bitching from the sidelines than being responsible for anything. But if he does run, then the footage of Jan 6 should make his opponents' ad campaigns into a slam dunk. If enough voters either decide that that doesn't matter - or worse, that it's commendable and a necessary price of "freedom" or "being great" or whatever - that he wins the GOP nomination, let alone the presidency, then the country is officially done.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 10:36:25 am »
More than likely the Dems will lose the elections this autumn as Joe polling numbers do not look good and I doubt if they will improve over the coming months. Midterm election turnouts will be down while the older voter is a lot more likely to vote than those under 25 so I expect a backlash on the Dems. No matter who is at fault for the chaos the past year or two, those in charge right now will get the hit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 10:56:26 am »
Biden and the Senate Dems didn't have the courage (and maybe the votes, admittedly), to get rid of the filibuster and push through their legislation and they're going to pay for it in the midterms. On top of all the usual rightwing bullshit they'll also be attacked for being ineffective and unable to govern, which is an argument that resonates strongly with independents.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm »
If you dont have time to listen to Biden's great speech, here's Colbert's snippets.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 05:00:13 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:56:26 am
Biden and the Senate Dems didn't have the courage (and maybe the votes, admittedly), to get rid of the filibuster and push through their legislation and they're going to pay for it in the midterms. On top of all the usual rightwing bullshit they'll also be attacked for being ineffective and unable to govern, which is an argument that resonates strongly with independents.
Every president bar Bush 2 has lost in the midterms since WW2 irc.
Also they going to vote on it. Manchin open to something with the filibuster(to some extent dont know what), but he going have to vote for it soon.
