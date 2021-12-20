« previous next »
Lone Star Red on December 20, 2021, 07:22:49 pm
Hasn't he voted for or supported trillions in new legislation since Biden took office? And dozens of federal judges?
he did, to say manchin is a republican is just an easy shot to make. In reality without him the democrats would have gotten nothing done whatsoever because they wouldnt have won WVa without him, the democrats had to beg him to run again.

This was just poor politics from the likes of Biden, pelosi, chuck etc they knew this would happen, as soon as they separated the vote for the infrastructure deal and the BBB deal, the BBB deal was dead. They know this, but they are all acted surprised.

And If it wasnt manchin voting no, someone else would have stepped out of the shadows.
Isn't the benefit of being in a position to appoint federal judges tempered by the make-up of the Supreme Court which so far the Democrats have done nothing to redress, perhaps in part due to Manchin opposing packing the court?
The Hill
White House incivility is what 'lost' Joe Manchin
Steve Clemons, Opinion Contributor - 12h ago

President Biden is, at most times, a brilliant negotiator. He seduces foreign leaders by working hard to know what they care about. He often brings along his grandchildren to remind them that decisions they make now will affect those kids and their futures.

I've seen Biden wax on to China's Xi Jinping, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani about his grandkids - Finnegan, Naomi, Hunter, Maisy and Natalie - and then get them talking about their own. It's effective. Biden told me once that "it opens up possibilities and creates common ground, shared humanity."

Biden is skillful as well in negotiating with members of Congress. He builds rapport and trust, and he looks them in the eye, letting them know he understands the pressures and crosscurrents of their worlds. He lets them know that he knows what it's like to be where they are, and he often says, "Listen, don't support something - don't vote for something - until you can really get behind it."

That's what Biden reportedly told Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) many times: "Don't support Build Back Better until you are really behind it, Joe. I get it ... I get it. Let's work it." And they had been working it.

But Manchin said a definitive "no" to the Build Back Better package in a conversation with Bret Baier on "Fox News Sunday," sending shock waves through Washington. The dealmaking on this particular legislation is done, and Biden's signature social overhaul package seems to be dead.

Just days ago, Joe and Joe were still working things out. They were buddies who understood each other. Who better for a senator from West Virginia - 49th place in the nation on per capita income - to commiserate with than a president who started his campaign as "Scranton Joe."

With inflation sky high (6.8 percent nationally, 9 percent for producers), with 175,000 Russians on Ukraine's border making global energy markets skittish and with omicron wiping out the delta variant as it infects Americans with accelerating speed, Manchin just wasn't on board with the Build Back Better (BBB) package amid so much uncertainty and economic anxiety. As Manchin has said often, "Right now, the challenges of the unknown outweigh those opportunities in front of us, and we need to be prepared to take care of the issues facing Americans right now - inflation, geopolitics and the pandemic." But "right now" problems don't preclude making investments in the future.

So, sources tell me, the president and Manchin had a good discussion on Dec. 14 and "agreed" they just weren't going to be on the same page on the legislation before Christmas - and Biden then suggested they put things on hold until the new year. Biden even reportedly said he knew the official size of the bill had grown by a half-trillion dollars and he would get his folks to knock the numbers back down to the $1.75 trillion framework all had previously agreed to.

Manchin reportedly suggested March or April as the new deadline; there was no pushback from the White House, which committed to putting out a statement the next day that all parties had agreed to the delay.

Everything was still moving forward as far as trying to align the White House and Senate Democrats with their colleagues, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Joe and Joe were pulling in the same direction. There would be no BBB gifts under the Christmas tree - but no one would get coal in their stockings, either. Both sides were congenial, and both agreed not to trash each other, not to throw around White House chief of staff Ron Klain's name, or the president's or presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti's - and the White House would refrain from finger-pointing as a way to keep the process constructive.

My sources on this come from both Manchin's people and the White House.

But then - bang! - the White House released a statement blaming Manchin for the delay. It tried to strike a positive tone about the future, but it targeted Manchin specifically and alone.

Biden's statement starts: "I had a productive call with Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer earlier today. I briefed them on the most recent discussions that my staff and I have held with Senator Manchin about Build Back Better. In these discussions, Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition."

I know Manchin. He believes in civility above all things. When George Washington, at age 14, hand-wrote his 110 rules of civility, Rule No. 1 was: "Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present." When I saw Manchin's name in the presidential statement, I knew he would perceive it as a breach of process, a breach of spirit, a breach of Joe and Joe working this out so that politicians from Scranton and Charleston could find a way to align with those from Brooklyn and San Francisco.

Given the protests that Manchin's family has experienced at his home, which is a boat in Washington Harbor - with folks harassing him, his wife and grandson by kayak around his boat and the gate to the marina - I knew this presidential statement was personalizing the game. It put his family at risk, in my view. Everyone knows Manchin and Sinema are the two Democrats the White House must negotiate with because it has given up on Republicans - but to specify Manchin in a presidential statement meant the terms of the dealmaking had changed.

The question now is "Who lost Joe Manchin?" Was it the president who veered away from his own famous framework for dealing with difficult leaders? How could the White House not know that getting uncivil with Manchin - who believes in civility even with his biggest antagonists, who had a three-hour dinner with progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and then spoke publicly about how valuable it was to know her better than he did previously - would be so destructive?

Sources tell me that the White House was not all that shocked by Manchin's "no" on Build Back Better. They heard last Thursday that he was done negotiating. In my view, the control had shifted from a Biden who had said "don't support this unless you can really get behind it" to a White House that wanted to play the blame game.

This is not the way Biden usually operates. He doesn't blame either side in a negotiation; he usually works it through, detail by detail, resolving problem after problem. Biden was famous for coaxing all parties in Iraq not to jump ship, participating in detail-rich but painstakingly long weekly video calls with all parties trying to hold Iraq together. Biden sat through every minute, every week, for a long time. Not understanding Manchin's red lines on negotiating doesn't sound like Biden - but, somehow, someone went right over those lines.

When tempers cool after the holidays, perhaps the White House will see that with Manchin, temperament matters. He has said repeatedly that there are lots of areas of Build Back Better he supports but that every key part of the bill must be funded without gimmicks. To do that, the conglomerate of the bill probably needs to be broken into manageable pieces. That might be an opportunity for politicians of good will, who care about the American people and being honest with them, to come back and try again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-incivility-is-what-lost-joe-manchin/ar-AARZRN4?li=BBnbfcL
Thanks for posting jambutty,  but that's an easy,  laughable excuse to make. Mentioning you by name isn't incivility when that's the situation.  What next,  he made me wait 5 minutes for a meeting once...

The bigger picture here,  the only one that matters is the development of the country,  the best you can do for people.  If we're not seeing that priority come through in the actions,  statements,  then Manchin is unfit to lead.
CNN
The Democratic retirement floodgates just burst open
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large - Yesterday 9:23 PM

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced Monday that she will not seek a fourth term in Congress, the latest in a rapid series of retirements within the Democratic ranks that suggest momentum is moving heavily against the party as it seeks to hold on to its razor-thin majority next November.

Murphy's decision came less than 24 hours after New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires said he would be retiring at the end of this Congress. And, just before the Sires' news, California Rep. Alan Lowenthal said he, too, would be stepping aside.

All together, there are now 22 Democrats retiring or running for other offices this election cycle as opposed to just 11 Republicans doing the same.

Two years ago, just nine Democrats had announced their retirement plans at this point of the election while 24 Republicans had done the same, according to CNN's political unit.

While there will always be some amount of attrition in a chamber as large as the House, the "who" is leaving should worry Democrats.

What the 'Trump for Speaker' movement is *really* about
Take Murphy. She is widely regarded as a rising star within the party and was expected to run for Senate in 2022 until fellow Rep. Val Demings (D) got into the race against Sen. Marco Rubio (R).

Her 7th District has been targeted by state House Republicans in the Florida redistricting process but it was not yet clear what the final seat would look like. Without Murphy in the race, Republican map-makers will likely work to make the seat considerably more friendly to their side.

Losing a member like Murphy -- a prodigious fundraiser and a talented campaigner -- is always a blow but more so in an election like this one where Democrats are clinging to their majority.

Ditto retirements of powerful chairs like John Yarmuth (Budget Committee) and Eddie Bernice Johnson (Science, Space and Technology Committee).

When these sorts of members walk away -- either from powerful posts or promising careers -- it send a very clear signal to every single member of the Democratic caucus: Things are bad, I don't see them getting better and now's the time to head for the hills.

And that message, of course, has a snowball effect as other members wondering about whether to run again see that their colleagues have concluded now is the time to go and jump ship themselves.

The Point: House Democratic leaders have worked desperately to avoid a rush to the exits from within their ranks. It appears they have failed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-democratic-retirement-floodgates-just-burst-open/ar-AAS0gVg?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
The Washington Post
Manchins private offer to Biden included pre-K, climate money, Obamacare  but excluded child benefit
Jeff Stein, Tyler Pager - Yesterday 1:52 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin III last week made the White House a concrete counteroffer for its spending bill, saying he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, three people familiar with the matter said.

But the West Virginia Democrats counteroffer excluded an extension of the expanded child tax credit the administration has seen as a cornerstone of President Bidens economic legacy, the people said, an omission difficult for the White House to accept in the high-stakes negotiations. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door deliberations.

From charm offensive to scorched earth: How Bidens fragile alliance with Manchin unraveled
Manchins private proposal to the White House  the details of which have not been previously reported  was made just days before a spectacular public collapse in negotiations between the White House and the senator, marked by bitter and personal recriminations that left the status of the talks unclear.

The White House was weighing how to respond to Manchins proposal last week when on Sunday he told Fox News that he would be unable to support the current version of Democrats Build Back Better agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly called Manchins credibility into question a few hours later, saying in a statement that his comments are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances. On Monday, Manchin responded by accusing the White House staff of poisoning the negotiations.

A spokesperson for Manchin declined to comment.

At Mondays press briefing, Psaki declined to discuss the details of Manchins counteroffer or any recent conversations between Manchin and the White House, but she reiterated the president is committed to getting a deal done.

Hes worked with Senator Manchin over the course of decades, she said. They share fundamental values. Theyre longtime friends. That has not changed. And whats most on the presidents mind is the risk of inaction. And if we do not act to get this legislation done and the components in it, not only will costs and prices go up for the American people but also we will see a trajectory in economic growth that is not where we want it to be.

The breakdown of negotiations threatens to seriously damage Bidens presidency and deprive Democrats of what they have characterized as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to combat climate change and remake the U.S. economy. But there are signs that talks could continue.

Manchin and Biden spoke Sunday night in a call that was described as cordial and one that signaled they would resume work on a new bill early in the new year, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal the private conversation.

Sen. Schumer vows vote on Build Back Better despite Manchin's opposition
Common ground remains. While the precise details of Manchins offer remain unclear, it adheres to his repeated demand that Democrats fund its economic programs for 10 years  rather than reducing their top-line cost by funding them for only a few years, people familiar with the matter said.

The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up, Psaki said in her Sunday statement. We will find a way to move forward next year.

Manchins counteroffer, for instance, included funding universal pre-K for 10 years, rather than partially financing the measure for a few years. Manchin has long been public about his support for prekindergarten education.

On climate change, Manchin backed supporting a scaled-back version of what Democrats had sought  with spending between $500 billion and $600 billion.

Despite Manchins support for hundreds of billions in climate-related spending, these negotiations could still prove fraught. Manchin continues to have major disagreements about the substance of the new climate policies pushed by Democrats. Manchin reiterated some of these concerns in his statement Sunday, arguing the bill could increase U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains by transitioning the United States off fossil fuels too quickly. On Monday, he also reiterated concerns that the bill would subsidize electric cars for too many affluent families. Meanwhile, many experts have expressed alarm about the pace of climate change and called for more dramatic and immediate action.

Manchins offer also included extending the Affordable Care Act expansion approved by Democrats earlier this year  a health-care measure that has been a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The full scope of Manchins plan was not clear, and it remains possible it included other elements of Bidens proposals.

All eyes in Washington and West Virginia are on Manchin as child tax credit, spending bill hang in balance
Despite these potential areas of compromise, Manchins rejection of the expanded child tax credit would represent an extraordinarily difficult condition for the administration to support.

The White House has repeatedly argued that its one-year expansion of the existing expanded child benefit, approved by Democrats in March as part of Bidens stimulus, has dramatically reduced child poverty and improved the well-being of millions of poor families. If that program expires at the end of this month  as it now appears likely to do  then child poverty could move higher in 2022 in the months before the midterm elections.

I would say that the president, of course, wants to extend the child tax credit, Psaki said Monday. Thats something he has spoken to. We know that it was a significant contributor to cutting in half the child poverty rate. Im obviously not going to negotiate from here, but, you know, he doesnt think compromise is a dirty word, either.

In her statement Sunday, Psaki said Manchins offer to the White House was of the same size and scope as the Presidents framework that the administration released in October. While that framework was missing key priorities, she said, we believed it could lead to a compromise acceptable to all. Psakis statement then called on Manchin to defend the potential termination of the child tax credit.

Maybe Senator Manchin can explain to the millions of children who have been lifted out of poverty, in part due to the Child Tax Credit, why he wants to end a program that is helping achieve this milestone, Psaki said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/manchin-s-private-offer-to-biden-included-pre-k-climate-money-obamacare-but-excluded-child-benefit/ar-AARZST1?ocid=msedgntp
Gizmodo
Coal Miners Union to Joe Manchin: Stop Sucking
Brian Kahn - 10h ago

Outside Congressional Republicans and dirty energy CEOs, basically everyone is mad at Sen. Joe Manchin for announcing he was a no on the Build Back Better Act. That includes coal miners.

The United Mine Workers of America on Monday afternoon politely but firmly told the West Virginia senator to reconsider his position on the legislation that would reshape the American energy landscape. That miners are out here asking for the Build Back Better Act to get a fair shake says a lot about the benefits it containsand it speaks even louder about who, exactly, Manchin was trying to protect when he said this version of the bill was dead.

We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities, UMWA President Cecil Roberts said in a statement.

Among the parts of the Build Back Better Act that Roberts highlighted were benefits for miners suffering from black lung. Theres currently a federal fund that provides those benefits, paid for by a fee on coal companies. The disease is prevalent for thousands of miners across Appalachia, a side effect of inhaling coal dust on the job. An increasing number of miners are dying from it, pointing to the urgent need for benefits to help them deal with the respiratory issue before it becomes fatal.

Yet with Manchins no on the act, the fees coal companies have paid into the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund are set to end this year. The act wouldve extended them in 2025. Federal data shows the fund doled out nearly $41 million to black lung sufferers in West Virginia in 2020, nearly a quarter of all funds dispersed in the U.S.

Roberts also noted the bill had provisions to provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields that would employ thousands of coal miners who have lost their jobs. We support that and are ready to help supply those plants with a trained, professional workforce. And it also included language that would fine employers for union-busting, which UMWA also supported. (Given mining unions long, bloody history at the hands of owners and present fights, that makes a lot of sense.)

One of Manchins primary arguments against the act was that he didnt know how to pitch it at home. But UMWAs statement is tailormade to a state that has relied heavily on the coal industry for its economy and identity. (There are other benefits Manchin couldve easily picked out, like giving people with kids money to, uh, buy food, but I digress.)

Instead, Manchin appears to have sided with the bosses for now; hes a top campaign recipient of money from the coal, mining, oil and gas extraction, and gas transmission and distribution industries and comes in third with utilities. The owners in those industries have opposed Build Back Better because it would curtail their profits. But the new UMWA statement shows that workers, at least, are ready to be at the table of the energy transition.

Roberts statement opened by praising Manchin for the senators past support and noted their long and friendly relationship. We also know Manchin has been cozy with Exxon and other polluters. Now, it seems like the senator needs to decide who he wants to sit with.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/coal-miners-union-to-joe-manchin-stop-sucking/ar-AAS1yZM?ocid=undefined
