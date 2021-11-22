« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 82269 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1400 on: November 22, 2021, 07:37:21 am »
Apparently Biden's been telling aides he'll run again in 2024.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1401 on: November 22, 2021, 10:19:23 am »
Has he actually done anything? I actually forgot he was President!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1402 on: November 22, 2021, 01:50:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 22, 2021, 10:19:23 am
Has he actually done anything? I actually forgot he was President!

Actually:  In 11 months, he's been able to bring $3T in new programs with a razor thin majority in the House to an obdurate Senate divided 50/50 with Manchin and Sinema voting Repug often.

Possibly not much by your standards, but the largest social and infrastructure program ever proposed.

Oh, and implemented vaccine mandates.  Nothing much, again.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1403 on: November 22, 2021, 01:53:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 22, 2021, 07:37:21 am
Apparently Biden's been telling aides he'll run again in 2024.

He's likely going to have a difficult time of it, however perhaps he's hoping to be a safe pair of hands and this would avoid the elephant in the room, which would be a diplomatic way to tell his VP that she won't be the Dem nominee if he steps aside.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1404 on: November 22, 2021, 02:01:06 pm »
Announce lame duckery?  Not bloody likely.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1405 on: November 22, 2021, 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 22, 2021, 07:08:05 am
Question for our American posters: can you explain why you think Biden's approval ratings are falling? I've taken time out from US politics after the mindfucking insanity of the Trump presidency, much as I did after the existential angst of the warmonger Bush II. It seems like this big spending bill was a pain in the arse to push through because a few Dem senators were determined to reduce it and of course no Reps would ever do anything useful for anyone outside their camp. So I'm guessing the dip is because of the frustration of seeing grand promises reduced? And yet it still seems like this bill is a pretty huge deal. I guess I am starting to show a little interest again because US politics seems to swing between a Democrat party with huge ambitions and a possibly naive belief that bipartisanship can still occur, such that the ambitions have to be tempered and thus leave the electorate deflated; whereas the Republicans have no ambitions aside from the acquisition of power through relentless negativity. The depressing thing is, the latter tactic always works, and we're just going to end up with another right-wing surge. Am I being too defeatist, or is this presidency doomed to another 2-6 years of lame duckness?

American electorate is very short-term thinking.  There's a perception that the president can just come in and wave a magic wand to problems.  Sweep into office and make everything better (obviously they can't).  Biden hasn't been helped by his own party, but in general, inflationary pressures, supply chain problems, continued COVID issues, and the electorate's personal concerns (e.g. schools were slow to reopen, etc) will cause that dip.  Biden also ran on unity, but he's of course gained little traction from the GOP on the bigger bill and can't even corral his own party (it's hard, but it's another stick you can beat him with).  Biden, of course, can't solve all of these problems at all, especially since a lot of these are to be expected in a global environment with supply chain issues, people in America not being vaccinated/not masking up, policies that are very local (schools), etc.  It's "what have you done for me lately," and Biden hasn't been perceived to have answered a lot of America's problems.  The infrastructure bill passing could help him, but some of those provisions are longer-term anyway.

Some progressive legislation is very popular (but the politicians aren't), so it's somewhat of a conundrum.  You want to pass all the legislation you can, and even if you're perceived to be not doing well and end up losing re-election, a lot of that legislation can stick for the long-term (if they are truly popular policies, the GOP might fail to repeal them or risk losing themselves).  But on the flip slide, you always feel that passing legislation should lead to re-election, not losing anyway and hoping that the policies stick.

It's hard as an incumbent president to stay popular and keep your in party in power at federal and local elections, especially when some events are not really within your control.  Even Trump did what the GOP always do and bragged about a tax cut and record high stocks, but that didn't help him with the House in 2018.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1406 on: November 22, 2021, 04:18:52 pm »
^^^

One thing that seems endemic among Yank voting patterns is the idea of 'splitting your ticket'.  Voting one party for the Executive and checking his power with a legislature from the other party.  Which of course gets very little done.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1407 on: November 22, 2021, 04:22:37 pm »
NBC News
What's next for Biden's Build Back Better Act? Possible big changes in the Senate
Sahil Kapur and Frank Thorp V and Leigh Ann Caldwell and Julie Tsirkin - 6h ago


WASHINGTON  President Joe Biden's safety net and climate change package passed the House on Friday and goes to the Senate next, where it is likely to be changed before it can become law.

Some provisions of the $1.68 trillion bill may be removed or revised to win the support of all 50 Democratic-caucusing senators, from blue state progressives like Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to red state moderates like Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Other policies could be thwarted by Senate rules.

"There's going to be some changes," Tester said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We're dealing with reasonable people here. I think we can come up with a bill that's a very, very good bill that works for states like Montana and other states in the union."

The Senate is expected to turn to the legislation after it returns next week from Thanksgiving recess. Before it can come to a vote, the bill will require a "Byrd bath"  a process named for the late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., under which provisions are scrutinized for compliance with arcane budget rules. It will also require a "vote-a-rama" allowing virtually unlimited amendments, during which Republicans will seek to remove or edit provisions and force politically difficult votes.

A single successful change could disrupt or scuttle the delicate deal among Democrats, which puts extra pressure on party leaders to keep senators unified.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Saturday that he hopes to pass the bill by Christmas.

"We're in very good shape to get 50 votes," he said. "But there are different ways  parliamentarian and other ways  the Republicans could try to knock it out."

Here are the provisions that are most likely to change.

Paid leave
The House-passed legislation includes four weeks of guaranteed paid family and medical leave, a high priority of many Democrats, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would cost $205 billion.

Manchin has said repeatedly that he doesn't want the policy included in the bill. In an appearance on MSNBC this month, he said the Build Back Better Act is "not the right place for this piece of legislation."

"I believe in family leave," he said, but he cautioned that it would "add an awful lot to the debt" and suggested that Congress "find a better position for this and do this in a bipartisan" manner.

Unless Manchin backs down, it's likely to be stripped out.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Sunday on CBS that she is still trying to convince her colleague. "He wants to strengthen Social Security. That's what paid leave does. It gets people back to work," she said. "It allows people to stay in the workforce even when there's a family emergency."

SALT deduction
The House-passed legislation would raise the $10,000 limit for state and local tax deductions, sometimes known as SALT, on federal returns to $80,000. A group of Democrats in high-tax states demanded it to win their support for the bill, arguing that the limit established by Republicans in 2017 taxes their middle-class constituents.

Four lawmakers  Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.  celebrated the provision after the vote, saying in a joint statement that "the cap has unfairly double taxed families across the country and worked to defund our states' critical priorities."

The House provision faces resistance from senators, including Tester and Sanders, who say the $80,000 level gives too much of a tax break to the wealthy. But others, like Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., feel strongly about it, and the Senate may have to approve some expansion of the deduction to get the bill to Biden's desk.

Immigration
The House bill would grant provisional work permits to about 6.5 million undocumented people in the U.S., under a process known as parole, at a cost of more than $100 billion over a decade, as estimated by the Congressional Budget Office. It is a high priority of progressives and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

But it's unclear that the policy will comply with the Senate budget rules. The parliamentarian, who is likely to have the last word, has rejected two previous immigration provisions by Democrats that would offer a path to citizenship, which the House bill policy wouldn't guarantee.

Some Democratic House members say the party should include an immigration provision no matter what, but Manchin has signaled that he wants to abide by the parliamentarian's advice, and alienating him would endanger the bill's chances of passing.

The Hispanic caucus "urges the Senate to protect the work-permits and protections and we are hopeful they will use the Senate rules to build upon them and create an earned pathway to citizenship to further improve our nation's economy," Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., the caucus chair, said in a statement.

Medicare benefits
Sanders successfully pushed to add hearing benefits to Medicare in the House-passed bill. But he says he still wants dental and vision coverage, too. The three additions to Medicare coverage have been a high priority for him and progressive allies from the outset of the negotiations, and he hasn't given up.

"The American people overwhelmingly demand that we expand Medicare to cover dental, eyeglasses and hearing aids. That's what we must do," Sanders said in a statement Friday morning.

There are challenges. Adding the benefits would be expensive, particularly dental coverage. And it is a lower priority for many Democrats, who prefer to put health care money toward insuring more people through larger Affordable Care Act subsidies and filling the Medicaid gap. But if the removal of other items creates fiscal space for the Medicare benefits, they could come back into play.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/what-s-next-for-biden-s-build-back-better-act-possible-big-changes-in-the-senate/ar-AAQZm1o?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1408 on: November 22, 2021, 07:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on November 22, 2021, 01:53:44 pm
He's likely going to have a difficult time of it, however perhaps he's hoping to be a safe pair of hands and this would avoid the elephant in the room, which would be a diplomatic way to tell his VP that she won't be the Dem nominee if he steps aside.
She has no chance of being the nominee?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1409 on: November 22, 2021, 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2021, 01:50:50 pm
Actually:  In 11 months, he's been able to bring $3T in new programs with a razor thin majority in the House to an obdurate Senate divided 50/50 with Manchin and Sinema voting Repug often.

Possibly not much by your standards, but the largest social and infrastructure program ever proposed.

Oh, and implemented vaccine mandates.  Nothing much, again.
Exactly, and he's still got another year of certainty to achieve a few more things.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1410 on: November 22, 2021, 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2021, 01:50:50 pm
Actually:  In 11 months, he's been able to bring $3T in new programs with a razor thin majority in the House to an obdurate Senate divided 50/50 with Manchin and Sinema voting Repug often.

Possibly not much by your standards, but the largest social and infrastructure program ever proposed.

Oh, and implemented vaccine mandates.  Nothing much, again.

Wasn't being sarcastic :D just probably a nice change from a bellend. I am not sure he's as good as people thought though, although with the US system it's always a struggle I guess
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1411 on: November 22, 2021, 08:49:24 pm »
How Hunter Bidens Firm Helped Secure Cobalt for the Chinese

The presidents son was part owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the worlds largest cobalt deposits. The metal is a key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/20/world/hunter-biden-china-cobalt.html
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1412 on: November 22, 2021, 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on November 22, 2021, 02:20:04 pm


Nice one, thanks for the answer. It's very apparent from the outside view that the US presidential scheme encourages a messianic way of thinking that is out of touch with the political reality, and allows populists to thrive because they will bluster on through pretending they have that magic wand. It also ironically means that a monstrosity like Trump can have some benefit because it gives the electorate a temporary appetite for dull, competent technocrats in the next cycle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1413 on: November 23, 2021, 04:25:56 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 22, 2021, 07:08:05 am
Question for our American posters: can you explain why you think Biden's approval ratings are falling? I've taken time out from US politics after the mindfucking insanity of the Trump presidency, much as I did after the existential angst of the warmonger Bush II. It seems like this big spending bill was a pain in the arse to push through because a few Dem senators were determined to reduce it and of course no Reps would ever do anything useful for anyone outside their camp. So I'm guessing the dip is because of the frustration of seeing grand promises reduced? And yet it still seems like this bill is a pretty huge deal. I guess I am starting to show a little interest again because US politics seems to swing between a Democrat party with huge ambitions and a possibly naive belief that bipartisanship can still occur, such that the ambitions have to be tempered and thus leave the electorate deflated; whereas the Republicans have no ambitions aside from the acquisition of power through relentless negativity. The depressing thing is, the latter tactic always works, and we're just going to end up with another right-wing surge. Am I being too defeatist, or is this presidency doomed to another 2-6 years of lame duckness?
There is an whole right wing media ecosystem where there is a lot of misinformation. Also Gas Prices up probably dont help and ppl thing economy is bad even though job wise it better shape then last year.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1414 on: November 28, 2021, 04:04:37 pm »
What happened to the Kamala Harris hype?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1415 on: November 28, 2021, 04:50:52 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on November 22, 2021, 08:49:24 pm
How Hunter Bidens Firm Helped Secure Cobalt for the Chinese

The presidents son was part owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the worlds largest cobalt deposits. The metal is a key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/20/world/hunter-biden-china-cobalt.html

China have cornered the market on global battery production.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1416 on: December 1, 2021, 01:40:06 am »
https://twitter.com/ryanlcooper/status/1465700856037212162

Not sure how to embed tweets, but the text is:
"I didn't appreciate how Biden has all but halted the drone war, especially compared to Trump https://airwars.org/conflict-data"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1417 on: December 2, 2021, 11:04:03 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 28, 2021, 04:04:37 pm
What happened to the Kamala Harris hype?
She has been, inevitably, sidelined.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 02:46:58 am »
New York Daily News
Senate votes 64-36 to pass bipartisan deal to avoid default in blow to Trump
Dave Goldiner - 7h ago

The Senate voted by a healthy 64-36 margin on Thursday to pass a bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling that former President Trump bitterly derided as a gift to Democrats.

Fourteen GOP senators voted to approve the deal that will allow Democrats to avert defaulting on the national debt with a simple majority vote.

The agreement to attach the debt ceiling provision to an unrelated popular Medicare bill was forged by GOP Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

The vote came hours after Trump trashed his longtime nemesis McConnell for going along with the deal.

McConnell just folded on the Debt Ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats, Trump said late Wednesday in an email message.

The Old Crow is a disaster! the former president added, using his favorite derisive nickname for McConnell.

The evenly divided Senate approved the bill passed by the House of Representatives that is intended to avoid unwanted cuts in Medicare. In a legislative sleight of hand, Senate leaders from both parties added the provision that allows Democrats to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote.

That averts a catastrophic national default that the Treasury says could otherwise come as soon as next week.

Trump and his GOP allies say McConnell should have used his leverage to force Democrats to abandon President Bidens sprawling $1.8 trillion social spending and climate plan.

(McConnell) didnt use it to kill the $5 Trillion Dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our Country forever, Trump said.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-votes-64-36-to-pass-bipartisan-deal-to-avoid-default-in-blow-to-trump/ar-AAREltZ?ocid=mailsignout


Childish slogans.

A trait that illustrates the depth of the creature.
