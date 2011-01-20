« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 68675 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 03:18:58 pm »
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
Who came up with the term "Defund the Police"? It`s really so stupid I can only imagine it was some right-wing TV host. It`s also not a catchy rap song title.

Surely, it should be "Reform the Police", nobody but nutjob libertarians wants a weak Police Force?
I think the term originally related to the funding of military hardware that a lot of the local police forces have, but like the term "woke" or "Karen' it get's diluted to suit whatever agenda.   
I know guy's who've been to Afgan or Iraq only to come home to find the Police are better equipped than they were.  Lot's of that hardware is donated though and with the way things are in the US the Police often think they're in some kind of arms race.
Offline Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
Who came up with the term "Defund the Police"? It`s really so stupid I can only imagine it was some right-wing TV host. It`s also not a catchy rap song title.

Surely, it should be "Reform the Police", nobody but nutjob libertarians wants a weak Police Force?

Probably the same people who came up with "Critical race theory"
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
Who came up with the term "Defund the Police"? It`s really so stupid I can only imagine it was some right-wing TV host. It`s also not a catchy rap song title.

Surely, it should be "Reform the Police", nobody but nutjob libertarians wants a weak Police Force?
I assume it was one of the girls who started BLM. read a interview she gave to a UK Newspaper talking about the "Defund the Police" slogan. she thinks it's a shame that people in the UK don't understand what it means. I fully support BLM but I think she's didn't accept justified criticism, if they keep having to say well it doesn't actually mean we should defund the police and that's it then the message the slogan sends must be wrong, the slogan is more about using the money in other areas to help everyone in all communities but it would obviously benefit the heavily policed black community areas.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:04:25 am
Who came up with the term "Defund the Police"? It`s really so stupid I can only imagine it was some right-wing TV host. It`s also not a catchy rap song title.

Surely, it should be "Reform the Police", nobody but nutjob libertarians wants a weak Police Force?

It was actually the brainchild of the Progressive wing of the Democrat Party, namely "the squad", that popularized the phrase and ran with it.
Offline Mister men

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Biden in real trouble now, even CNN are beginning to turn on him.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1429435610998218754

The Afghanistan issue is going to finish him off
Offline skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Biden in real trouble now, even CNN are beginning to turn on him.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1429435610998218754

The Afghanistan issue is going to finish him off

What does this even mean?  Finish him off?

Also, obviously, conveniently, RNC Research posts that clip.

RNC Research
@RNCResearch
Exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. Managed by the Republican National Committee.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Biden in real trouble now, even CNN are beginning to turn on him.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1429435610998218754

The Afghanistan issue is going to finish him off
What exactly is the criticism. the chaos of the withdrawal or withdrawing.?
I think the publics reaction will change when all the facts become more known. I don't think ive seen one news report explaining all the things that led to the chaos of the withdrawal. if Biden is to be judged on how he's handled the last week then he's done a fantastic job.
One question needs answering for me though and it's more about Biden not being critical of Trumps deal and a few other things months ago.
Biden says he had 2 choices, return all the troops and equipment back to Afghanistan and continue the occupation or honour the deal he inherited from Trump. a deal that looks worse than we ever thought possible, not to mention Trumps deliberate sabotaging of VISAS for Afghan translators etc who were promised safety in the US, many of those people should have already been out of Afghanistan before all this kicked off. Biden must of known all this 6 months ago as Congress passed laws to try and over come Trumps visa sabotaging, problem or criticism I have is why wasn't Biden not more critical of Trumps handling of Afghanistan as he's done horrendous damage in many ways, short and long term damage. Bidens done himself no favours, arguing Trumps left us in the s,, before leaving the WH as a defence will be taken as a excuse now as people will say then why didn't you not give the country the facts back then rather than just saying he inherited a deal he wouldn't have accepted.

Offline TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Biden in real trouble now, even CNN are beginning to turn on him.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1429435610998218754

The Afghanistan issue is going to finish him off

That reference to CNN is from last week.  Just watched the latest Biden update on CNN and no-one is critical of Biden.  Potentially the most interesting part of his update was his reference to contingency plans should this withdrawal extend beyond 31st Aug. 

iMO its all a bit of a shitshow and of course said shitshow was inherited.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
That reference to CNN is from last week.  Just watched the latest Biden update on CNN and no-one is critical of Biden.  Potentially the most interesting part of his update was his reference to contingency plans should this withdrawal extend beyond 31st Aug. 

iMO its all a bit of a shitshow and of course said shitshow was inherited.
Yeah, I watched it live myself. IMO. the reference to contingency plans was a clever way of warning the Taliban that he won't hesitate to use force if the withdrawal needs to continue after 31st Aug. in other words don't make the mistake of thinking am bluffing.
Offline TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
Yeah, I watched it live myself. IMO. the reference to contingency plans was a clever way of warning the Taliban that he won't hesitate to use force if the withdrawal needs to continue after 31st Aug. in other words don't make the mistake of thinking am bluffing.

Yep and maybe a bit of an olive branch to Johnson et al.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
It will be interesting to see in going forward how CNN, NYT, et al. respond with this seemingly newfound power to once again directly affect an American president.  Trump's supporters are so silo'd in their misinformation bubble that no matter how negative they were Trump's approval floor never really dropped below 41-42%.  Biden is seeing a heavy drop mainly because mainstream Dem voters consume their news through CNN/NYT/WaPo who are driving this narrative that doesn't even adhere to any coherent view point. 

Also if I were a climate supporter I'd be pretty dismayed to see how the national media can align on one issue and drive public discourse when they deem it necessary yet has never done so for probably the most important issue of all.

Anyway, glad to see the Mod Dems fail.  Hopefully they all get primaried.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
Yep and maybe a bit of an olive branch to Johnson et al.
Yep, that's another thing, nice to see all the major powers talking about co-operation, still feel sick looking at the photo of Trump sat defiantly with Merkel and other leaders staring down at him in horror.
Would love to see Johnson put under the same scrutiny as Biden has over the last week, has anyone pressed Johnson on what he's doing to get UK citizens out of Afghanistan?
I watched a couple of interviews yesterday and Peskis press conference, amazing listening to them explain the lengths they've gone too to get US Citizens out of Afghanistan.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:16:01 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
It was actually the brainchild of the Progressive wing of the Democrat Party, namely "the squad", that popularized the phrase and ran with it.
The squad may of popularised the term but I first heard it in relation to the Ferguson Missouri PD way back in 2014/15
Online RedG13

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:29:56 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:35 am
Yep, that's another thing, nice to see all the major powers talking about co-operation, still feel sick looking at the photo of Trump sat defiantly with Merkel and other leaders staring down at him in horror.
Would love to see Johnson put under the same scrutiny as Biden has over the last week, has anyone pressed Johnson on what he's doing to get UK citizens out of Afghanistan?
I watched a couple of interviews yesterday and Peskis press conference, amazing listening to them explain the lengths they've gone too to get US Citizens out of Afghanistan.
Biden is getting out like 12k a day.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:38:04 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:16:01 am
The squad may of popularised the term but I first heard it in relation to the Ferguson Missouri PD way back in 2014/15

I'm assuming Lone Star is a Republican as "the squad" certainly didn't come up with that slogan, not even close.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:47:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:29:56 am
Biden is getting out like 12k a day.
Rising every day, think it was over 20k yesterday but I think the biggest problem will be trying to get all the US citizens out of the country.
Fox news was trying to stir the s,, at the press conference yesterday with loaded questions.
"Can you guarantee no American will be left stranded in Afghanistan" Peski told her it was a very unfair question, it was as they don't even know how many Americans are still left in Afghanistan right now. they have tried every way they can think of to communicate to any American, they gave a long list more than ive posted, phone calls ,text messages, face book, every news paper they know of, the media. every way possible, any American who lives close to the airport only has themselves to blame for being stuck their now but am sure they will be flown out safely. problem is not every American stuck in Afghanistan lives close to the Airport, they will want to get out but fear the long journey to the Airport, the US has told them to get in touch in any way possible and tell them where they are and they will send troops out to bring them to the Airport, they can't do much more than that but I imagine stories will pop up later of US Citizens being stranded, Fox news will no doubt hammer those stories
