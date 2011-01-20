Biden in real trouble now, even CNN are beginning to turn on him.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1429435610998218754



The Afghanistan issue is going to finish him off



What exactly is the criticism. the chaos of the withdrawal or withdrawing.?I think the publics reaction will change when all the facts become more known. I don't think ive seen one news report explaining all the things that led to the chaos of the withdrawal. if Biden is to be judged on how he's handled the last week then he's done a fantastic job.One question needs answering for me though and it's more about Biden not being critical of Trumps deal and a few other things months ago.Biden says he had 2 choices, return all the troops and equipment back to Afghanistan and continue the occupation or honour the deal he inherited from Trump. a deal that looks worse than we ever thought possible, not to mention Trumps deliberate sabotaging of VISAS for Afghan translators etc who were promised safety in the US, many of those people should have already been out of Afghanistan before all this kicked off. Biden must of known all this 6 months ago as Congress passed laws to try and over come Trumps visa sabotaging, problem or criticism I have is why wasn't Biden not more critical of Trumps handling of Afghanistan as he's done horrendous damage in many ways, short and long term damage. Bidens done himself no favours, arguing Trumps left us in the s,, before leaving the WH as a defence will be taken as a excuse now as people will say then why didn't you not give the country the facts back then rather than just saying he inherited a deal he wouldn't have accepted.