« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 66965 times)

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1200 on: August 8, 2021, 11:46:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on August  6, 2021, 04:37:15 pm
James wants his job.

Yes, God forbid the attorney-general wants to see some justice being done. Lets not be giving this woman ideas above her station.

I know you cape for Cuomo for free, but he had his own actual goon squad who were dispatched to discredit any woman who dared speak about their experience. https://gothamist.com/news/all-governors-enablers-cuomo-advisors-face-blowback-over-sexual-harassment-report [the actual source is the New York Times, but I dont have access]

Quote
Beyond his cadre of high level staff  a group he dubbed the "Mean Girls"  Cuomo sought help from long-time confidantes, including allies who currently hold positions at progressive nonprofits, Facebook, and on the MTA board. Several of them are implicated in an unlawful retaliation campaign to disparage Cuomos first accuser, Lindsay Boylan, according to the Attorney Generals report.

Quote
DeRosa, 38, earned national attention at the height of the COVID crisis as Cuomos shrewd and uncompromising second-in-command. As the harassment scandal gripped the administration, it was DeRosa who oversaw the shifting response, as exemplified in one email obtained by investigators: Spin is full throated emotional apology.

Behind the scenes, the report found, DeRosa was spearheading the effort to discredit Cuomos first accuser and actively discouraging further victims from coming forward. She is referenced in the report 187 times  more than anyone not named Andrew Cuomo

Quote
As Cuomos longtime enforcer, Schwartz previously helped to hobble a public corruption commission that had begun to uncover wrongdoing in the Governors Office. He left the administration in 2015, but returned late last year to serve as Cuomos COVID-19 Vaccine Czar. The position put him in frequent contact with New Yorks county executives, who at the time were clamoring for more vaccine sites.

In March, following the second allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo, Schwartz called county executives across the state to assess their loyalty to the governor. He testified he was directed to do so by DeRosa, and that he began each conversation by noting he wasnt calling about vaccines.
Still, one county executive described feeling stunned by the phone call, and the implicit threat linking access to vaccines...with [his] position on the allegations regarding the Governor.

In his testimony, Schwartz acknowledged an optics issue with the calls, while maintaining that the vaccines were distributed by a formula and not subject to political considerations.

I dont see Andrew Cuomos appeal to see why so many people were willing to burn themselves to support a man bereft of any morals or convictions.  Chris Cuomo is conveniently taking a one week vacation from his nightly tv show likely in hopes that this will blow over by the time he returns.

Btw can we please not make a martyr of Al Franken anytime a member of the Democratic Party gets accused of sexual harassment or worse? Franken voluntarily resigned in the face of multiple accusations, he landed on his feet and is raking in millions from his Sirius show. Hell probably end up back in politics one day.

Cuomo is just going by the Kavanaugh playbook in hopes that defiance will see him through. Btw there were people on this board who caped for Kavanaugh when Dr. Ford came forward. The latest news is that the FBI took in 4500 tips about Kavanaugh and never investigated any of them. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/22/brett-kavanaugh-sexual-misconduct-allegations-fbi-senators

There is no benefit to the survivors who come forward with these allegations; their lives are derailed by the initial incident and then they are gaslit, harassed, hounded, and destroyed all over again when they bring they dare to speak about their experience later on.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1201 on: August 8, 2021, 04:16:30 pm »
Staff are willing to go to the mattresses for Cuomo because hes part of a dynasty, a very powerful political family with deep roots in NY politics. Like with Trump or any politician really some gravitate to him due to his message, or because he engenders loyalty through his actions, and some gravitate to him because they think/know its the surest way to advance a political career.  I think Mimi as with Trump thats why some are willing to throw themselves on the flames. Power is persuasive.

For my 2 cents, he created a culture of abuse, has been doing a lie or 2, and needs to resign.  Has fuck all to do with James or anyone wanting his job
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1202 on: August 8, 2021, 05:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on August  8, 2021, 11:46:37 am
Yes, God forbid the attorney-general wants to see some justice being done. Lets not be giving this woman ideas above her station.

I know you cape for Cuomo for free, but he had his own actual goon squad who were dispatched to discredit any woman who dared speak about their experience. https://gothamist.com/news/all-governors-enablers-cuomo-advisors-face-blowback-over-sexual-harassment-report [the actual source is the New York Times, but I dont have access]
This? https://archive.ph/wWu5d

This? https://archive.ph/VrUuo

Or this? https://archive.ph/lBsuF
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1203 on: August 8, 2021, 09:06:38 pm »
Thank you, Jiminy!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1204 on: August 9, 2021, 10:37:37 am »
Quote from: Mimi on August  8, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
Thank you, Jiminy!
No problem. I think it was the first link to which you alluded, but I wasn't certain. That archive site is useful.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1205 on: August 9, 2021, 02:40:38 pm »


https://twitter.com/MrOlmos/status/1424640355476008961

Seriously.  If that was a black guy, a socialist, or a communist what are the odds on him being immediately shot by police?

« Last Edit: August 9, 2021, 02:44:01 pm by leroy »
Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1206 on: August 10, 2021, 02:59:53 pm »
https://www.opb.org/article/2021/08/09/portland-downtown-violence-police-absent-protests/?outputType=amp

It turned out to be an airsoft gun, but I agree that the police are remarkably reasonable when its a white guy wielding the weapon. They even gave Rittenhouse water before he went on his shooting spree. But in this pic it is funny because hes on the phone calling the police as he was being shadowed by anti-fa who didnt take kindly to man running around with a gun. Its says something when the fascists, white nationalists feel more comfortable calling the police than the anti-fascists.

Quote
That person walked to the police bureaus central precinct downtown, where he turned himself in to waiting officers. Portland police later said in a statement that the rifle was a replica designed to play airsoft. Portland based gun crimes attorney Chris Trotter told OPB that even if it wasnt a real firearm, the person using it could still face prosecution.

It just depends how creative the prosecutor wants to be and how much they care about it, Trotter said.

He recounted one case where a person was charged with menacing after pointing a black broomstick at bystanders. Airsoft and replica firearms can be almost indistinguishable from real firearms. In April, a Portland police officer shot and killed a man after mistaking the fake handgun he was holding for a real gun.

Portland has become a magnet for the far right fringe; returning to its roots, I guess.


Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,163
  • Truthiness
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1207 on: August 10, 2021, 05:11:48 pm »
Cuomo's gone. Resigning in 14 days.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1208 on: August 10, 2021, 05:14:15 pm »
It appears that he has in fact, gone somewhere.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,837
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1209 on: August 10, 2021, 05:23:06 pm »
He had to resign

Of course, we'll now see all those GOP members with their own investigations do the right thing and resign... oh wait, no we won't
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1210 on: August 10, 2021, 05:41:58 pm »
Jambutty really knows how to pick a winner.  ;D
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1211 on: August 10, 2021, 05:57:53 pm »
Listen to the speech.

NY's loss.

Enjoy.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,559
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1212 on: August 10, 2021, 06:00:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 10, 2021, 05:23:06 pm
He had to resign

Of course, we'll now see all those GOP members with their own investigations do the right thing and resign... oh wait, no we won't

 exactly, funny seeing all the tweets from republicans lording over this, while they had been happy to support a rapist president!

Anyway, as for Cuomo, thank god he resigned finally. The corrupt sleazebag. It certainly isnt NYs loss. For starters this NY based democrat is happy to see the back of him!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1213 on: August 10, 2021, 06:01:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 10, 2021, 05:57:53 pm
Listen to the speech.

NY's loss.

Enjoy.

Not really. He's an absolute danger. I know Amerika elected an actual rapist - but they really shouldn't allow that to be the Golden Standard.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,430
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1214 on: August 10, 2021, 06:11:20 pm »
"In my mind I did nothing wrong!"

but you killed 27 people

Yes but in my mind I did nothing wrong
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,736
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1215 on: August 10, 2021, 06:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on August 10, 2021, 06:01:26 pm
Not really. He's an absolute danger. I know Amerika elected an actual rapist - but they really shouldn't allow that to be the Golden Standard.
Quite right

If the claims are true, he should be no where near any position of power.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,223
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1216 on: August 10, 2021, 06:41:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 10, 2021, 06:12:13 pm
Quite right

If the claims are true, he should be no where near any position of power.

And yet Matt Gaetz is still running around congress...
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1217 on: August 11, 2021, 12:17:51 am »
Quote from: Chakan on August 10, 2021, 06:41:31 pm
And yet Matt Gaetz is still running around congress...

The republican lack of morals is not the standard though, nor is the al Franken resignation on other side of spectrum.

It is frustrating watching republicans out shout a series of sexual harassment awfulness though.Ill give you that
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,223
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1218 on: August 11, 2021, 12:34:01 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on August 11, 2021, 12:17:51 am
The republican lack of morals is not the standard though, nor is the al Franken resignation on other side of spectrum.

It is frustrating watching republicans out shout a series of sexual harassment awfulness though.Ill give you that

Theyve learnt from trump, if you ignore it long enough eventually it might just go away and people will lose interest
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1219 on: August 11, 2021, 04:20:11 am »
Quote from: Chakan on August 11, 2021, 12:34:01 am
Theyve learnt from trump, if you ignore it long enough eventually it might just go away and people will lose interest

Plus, Hilary
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,873
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1220 on: August 11, 2021, 07:50:17 am »
Quote from: Chakan on August 11, 2021, 12:34:01 am
Theyve learnt from trump, if you ignore it long enough eventually it might just go away and people will lose interest
Thats not the barometer for how someone in a senior public  position should conduct themselves.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,686
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1221 on: August 11, 2021, 08:27:10 am »
The American public itself just seems more naturally tolerant of Republican "indiscretions" then of Democrat. That said, even Gaetz wont recover if investigators dig up enough to charge him with. He cant even get a gig on FOX these days.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,873
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1222 on: August 11, 2021, 08:41:15 am »
Gaetz indictment was expected during August but Greenberg has extended his plea deal period (meaning he may have a lot more to reveal) so Gaetz may be delayed.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1223 on: August 11, 2021, 05:15:12 pm »
McClatchy Washington Bureau
With his aye vote on infrastructure, McConnell defies Trump, gets thanks from Biden
David Catanese, McClatchy Washington Bureau  17 hrs ago

WASHINGTON  Former President Donald Trump may still wield the most political power over the Republican Party, but Mitch McConnell remains master of the Senate GOP.

Despite repeated calls by Trump to oppose the bipartisan infrastructure package, McConnell largely ignored -- and ultimately defied -- the former president by voting for final passage on Tuesday and delivering 18 other Republicans with him.

The final vote for $550 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, waterways, airports and broadband internet was 69-30. It is a rarity in Washington -- a genuinely significant bipartisan achievement for both parties and President Joe Biden, who anchored his run for the White House on his ability to bring people together.

To seal the deal, the House still needs to approve it.

Even before the final vote, Trump targeted McConnell in a statement, dubbing him the most overrated man in politics.

Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed, Trump said. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow.

Plenty of political pundits and Capitol Hill observers suspect that McConnell climbed aboard the infrastructure train because it allows him to point to real world evidence that the Senate isnt broken enough for Democrats to scrap the filibuster and pursue a slew of their more liberal policy goals.

The Senate, as clunky and laborious as it is, can still do big things if the majority party partners with his minority, the thinking about his thinking goes.

After the bill passed, Biden personally thanked McConnell and members of the GOP caucus for their support.

For the Republicans who supported this bill, you showed a lot of courage and I want to personally thank you for that. And Ive called most of you on the phone to do just that, Biden said during a speech in the White House East Room hours after Senate passage.

Theres also just the plain fact that many of the projects are beneficial to the country and McConnells members. Kentucky alone will receive an estimated $4.6 billion for highways and $438 million for bridge replacements over the next five years.

McConnells resistance to Trump's pressure also underscores an undervalued emerging truth: While Trump still holds enormous cache when it comes to pure political endorsements, he has much less influence over the nuts and bolts of the GOPs policy agenda.

Trumps brand remains fiery and potent, but its a cadre of quieter, placid lawmakers who are writing the legislative fine print.

But among Trumps inner circle, the venom against McConnell still boils from his stinging rebuke of Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

There are also claims of hypocrisy. Trump aides note that McConnell had little appetite for infrastructure when the former president was floating his own $1 trillion plan.

McConnell is a total fraud, charged Liz Harrington, a Trump spokeswoman, commenting on a headline showing McConnell opposed the price tag of the former presidents proposal.

In his statement, Trump added that McConnell is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now theyll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our country.

But McConnell has already repeatedly outlined his staunch opposition to the Democrats' next spending proposal: $3.5 trillion that includes everything from childcare to job training to climate change measures.

Shortly after voting for infrastructure, McConnell -- and every other Republican -- voted against proceeding to that Democratic spending resolution.

What our colleagues are proposing and planning is absolutely jaw-dropping, McConnell said. People want to pretend this is just business as usual. Just liberals doing liberal things using Senate procedure. Make no mistake. This reckless taxing and spending spree is like nothing weve seen.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/with-his-aye-vote-on-infrastructure-mcconnell-defies-trump-gets-thanks-from-biden/ar-AANanYg?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1224 on: August 12, 2021, 10:45:50 pm »
Associated Press
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press  4 hrs ago

The U.S. became more diverse and more urban over the past decade, and the non-Hispanic white population dropped for the first time on record, the Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw the nation's political maps.

The new figures offered the most detailed portrait yet of how the country has changed since 2010, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and fights over voting rights. The numbers could help determine control of the House in the 2022 elections and provide an electoral edge for years to come. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending is distributed.

The figures show continued migration to the South and West at the expense of counties in the Midwest and Northeast. The share of the non-Hispanic white population fell from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, the lowest on record, driven by falling birthrates among white women compared with Hispanic and Asian women. The number of non-Hispanic white people shrank from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million.

White people continue to be the most prevalent racial or ethnic group, though that changed in California, where Hispanics became the largest racial or ethnic group, growing to 39.4% from 37.6% over the decade, while the share of white people dropped from 40.1% to 34.7%.

The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past," said Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official.

Almost all of the growth of the past 10 years happened in metropolitan areas. Around 80% of metropolitan areas saw population gains as more people in smaller counties moved to larger, more urban counties.

The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while the share of adults grew, driven by aging baby boomers. Adults over age 18 made up more than three-quarters of the population in 2020, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010. However, the population of children under age 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020.

The data comes from compiling forms filled out last year by tens of millions of Americans, with the help of census takers and government statisticians to fill in the blanks when forms were not turned in or questions were left unanswered. The numbers reflect countless decisions made over the past 10 years by individuals to have children, move to another part of the country or to come to the U.S. from elsewhere.

The release offers states the first chance to redraw their political districts in a process that is expected to be particularly brutish since control over Congress and statehouses is at stake. It also provides the first opportunity to see, on a limited basis, how well the Census Bureau fulfilled its goal of counting every U.S. resident during what many consider the most difficult once-a-decade census in recent memory.

The data we are releasing today meet our high quality data standards," acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said.

Even before it began, the headcount was challenged by attempted political interference from the Trump administrations failed efforts to add a citizenship question to the census form, a move that critics feared would have a chilling effect on immigrant or Hispanic participation. The effort was stopped by the Supreme Court.

The information was originally supposed to be released by the end of March, but that deadline was pushed back because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the 2020 census for most U.S. residents coincided with the spread of the virus last year, forcing the Census Bureau to delay operations and extend the counts schedule. Because census data is tied to where people were on April 1, 2020, the numbers will not reflect the loss of nearly 620,000 people in the U.S. who died from COVID-19.

On top of the pandemic, census takers in the West contended with wildfires, and those in Louisiana faced repeated hurricanes. Then, there were court battles over the Trump administrations effort to end the count early that repeatedly changed the plan for concluding field operations.

Back in April, the Census Bureau released state population totals from the 2020 census showing how many congressional seats each state gets.

Communities of color have been undercounted in past censuses. The Census Bureau likely will not know how good a job it did until next year, when it releases a survey showing undercounts and overcounts. But Thursdays release allows researchers to do an initial quality check, and it could lead to lawsuits alleging that the numbers are faulty. The Census Bureau has a program that allows elected officials to challenge the data, but it does not apply to apportionment or redistricting.

This is our first opportunity to see if theres any indication of an unprecedented undercount, said Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF). There always is an undercount. This census will be no different, but our concern is to make sure this isnt hugely out of proportion to undercounts we have seen in prior censuses.

For the first time, the numbers will not be entirely accurate at the smallest geographic levels due to a new privacy method used by the Census Bureau. The method inserts controlled errors into the data at small geographic levels, such as neighborhood blocks, in order to protect peoples identities in an era of Big Data.

Jarmin has warned that the process may produce weird results, such as blocks showing children living with no adults or housing units not matching the number of people living there.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/census-shows-us-is-diversifying-white-population-shrinking/ar-AANfEps?ocid=undefined
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1225 on: August 16, 2021, 05:03:34 pm »
Haven't been in this thread in a while as I find the discourse extremely tiring these days and have been trying to avoid it.  With that said I find it quite ironic that Biden is doing what Trump initially campaigned on in ending the wars and spending the money on "infrastructure".  There's a bit of poetic justice to it in the end.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 12:40:34 am »
POLITICO
Democrats stunned by prospect of losing 2 biggest governors within weeks
By Nick Niedzwiadek, Jeremy B. White and Carla Marinucci  14 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif.  A year ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom were bandied about as future Democratic presidential candidates. By next month, both could be political exiles.

Such is the oscillating reality of a governor in the pandemic era  and a foreboding sign for national Democrats as they face already challenging midterm elections.

While the governors individual struggles are starkly different  Newsom remains favored to stave off a Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall, whereas Cuomo is resigning in Nixonian fashion in the face of an almost-certain impeachment  Democrats are scrambling to head off the damage of losing their highest-profile governors within weeks.

Newsoms dismissal would be painfully demoralizing to Democrats who wield total control over Californias government. It could also energize Republicans by showing they can win even in the bluest parts of the country. The GOP would inevitably frame Newsoms defeat as a repudiation of Democratic governance.

Dont think for a second this isnt also about 2022 and being able to hold the House. The consequences are profound," Newsom said at a get-out-the-vote rally in San Jose on Monday. A no vote would be heard loud and clear, not only across this state, but across the country."

The White House has contemplated getting more invested in Newsoms defense in recent days, and the governor said Saturday that the two camps are in the process of trading schedules to see when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would be available to join the campaign trail.

Though the outcome of the recall is still weeks away, some Democrats are already fretting about the potential knock-on effects in New Jersey and Virginia, the only other states with gubernatorial elections later this year and ones that are often viewed as weather vanes for national political currents.

Other than the Virginia governors race, this is the most important thing going on in the United States, veteran Democratic strategist Garry South  who advised Gray Davis, the only previous California governor to be recalled  said of the Newsom recall effort.

Newsom himself has employed that siren as he and his supporters are dialing up their rhetoric as polls show a tightening race, warning Democrats that his loss would reverberate beyond California and broadly imperil progressives agenda.

States have gained outsized influence during the pandemic through their different strategies of combating the coronavirus, and California and New York have set the tone for Democratic regions. This summer, Newsom was first to require that all students wear masks in schools and led the way on mandating vaccines for teachers  getting ahead of the Biden administration.

The leading Republican recall candidate, Larry Elder, has vowed to remove those restrictions immediately and suggests he can turn California into a red state on Covid rules. Republicans are giddy at the prospect of improbable reversals in the two biggest Democratic strongholds where governors were being celebrated last year.

One down. One to go, tweeted conservative radio host Eric Metaxas about Cuomos resignation, along with side-by-side photos of the New York and California governors.

It's been a remarkable fall from grace for Cuomo, who was widely praised for his daily coronavirus briefings, which even won him an honorary Emmy Award. And it would have been difficult a year ago to imagine Newsom being ousted, given that his approval ratings early in the pandemic soared far higher than during his first year in office.

National Republicans smell blood in the water and are eager to yoke Democrats to Cuomo after he announced plans to resign following a damning New York attorney general report detailing a pattern of sexual harassment and a lingering cloud of investigations into several other matters.

While Newsoms woes and Cuomos toppling stem from different sources, both men losing their jobs could bolster a message about the larger failures of Democratic governors, said Republican Governors Association spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. Voters have been paying closer attention to their governors as state governments lead the response to coronavirus, Rodriguez argued.

Either way, the California recall is likely to be a major test case of electoral politics in the Biden era.

The GOP would be able to convey a sense that Republicans have the wind at their back and that voters are turning against the Democrats whereas among the Democratic base, a lot of activists and contributors would be rattled, said Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College and former Republican campaign operative.

Leading Democrats are warning voters that the effects would go well beyond Covid-19 and political momentum. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, at a South Central Los Angeles gathering of teachers and parents to celebrate the Biden child care tax credit, called the California recall a GOP effort at skullduggery aimed to undo the national Democratic agenda.

Our system allows it ... but we do not like it, and we will defeat it, Pelosi said, seated alongside Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), surrounded by crowds of children and mothers in a packed community room.

While Republicans have found periodic success in congressional races or various local offices, their repeated statewide failures in California and New York have often hindered their ability to generate investments from the national party apparatus.

For Republicans, it's a very difficult place to compete, so it's sometimes off the table as they look at allocating their resources, New York Republican operative Dave Catalfamo said.

The collapse of Cuomo, and potentially Newsom, could be a jolt of adrenaline to two state Republican parties that have atrophied in recent years amid a succession of statewide political losses. Arnold Schwarzeneggers 2006 victory was the last for the GOP in California; George Patakis second reelection in 2002 was the last time for New York Republicans.

Such a result might offer some silver linings for Democrats, like allowing leaders from states outside of the New York-California bipolarity to fill the void left by Cuomo and Newsom. And New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is due to become the states first female governor, has reportedly had to relocate fundraising venues because of surging donor interest, a sign of a burst of enthusiasm among Democrats eyeing a post-Cuomo life.

The flip side, of course, is that a Newsom victory would be a reassuring sign for Democrats that theyd be able to hold up as proof of the partys electoral durability, and provide a useful counter to Republican attempts to wield Cuomo as a cudgel against them.

However the larger battle in New York will not be for more than a year, when Republicans will go up against Hochul in her quest for a full term  or whomever Democrats nominate. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) is the partys presumptive choice, but he is still fending off an underdog fight from Andrew Giuliani, and the GOP is having to retool its messaging with Cuomo on the outs.

Likewise the parties will also square off again for control of the California governorship in 2022, a contest whose contours will undoubtedly be sculpted by the results of the recall vote. Newly energized Republicans could lead to higher turnout and more GOP investment in the states congressional swing districts next year.

California Democrats are urging their voters to stop Republicans in their tracks now.

If they get this state, Newsom told supporters on a recent get-out-the-vote call, they can weaponize it from a national meta-narrative, the impacts are profound for Chuck Schumer, for Nancy Pelosi, for President Biden.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-stunned-by-prospect-of-losing-2-biggest-governors-within-weeks/ar-AANqQyZ?ocid=msedgntp



Enjoy Biden while you can.

Every Democrat has dated staffers.  In future, only Democatic  females will run for election, all males are already "offenders".

« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:15 am by jambutty »
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 