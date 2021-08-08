Staff are willing to go to the mattresses for Cuomo because hes part of a dynasty, a very powerful political family with deep roots in NY politics. Like with Trump or any politician really some gravitate to him due to his message, or because he engenders loyalty through his actions, and some gravitate to him because they think/know its the surest way to advance a political career. I think Mimi as with Trump thats why some are willing to throw themselves on the flames. Power is persuasive.



For my 2 cents, he created a culture of abuse, has been doing a lie or 2, and needs to resign. Has fuck all to do with James or anyone wanting his job