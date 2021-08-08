« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
August 8, 2021, 11:46:37 am
Quote from: jambutty on August  6, 2021, 04:37:15 pm
James wants his job.

Yes, God forbid the attorney-general wants to see some justice being done. Lets not be giving this woman ideas above her station.

I know you cape for Cuomo for free, but he had his own actual goon squad who were dispatched to discredit any woman who dared speak about their experience. https://gothamist.com/news/all-governors-enablers-cuomo-advisors-face-blowback-over-sexual-harassment-report [the actual source is the New York Times, but I dont have access]

Quote
Beyond his cadre of high level staff  a group he dubbed the "Mean Girls"  Cuomo sought help from long-time confidantes, including allies who currently hold positions at progressive nonprofits, Facebook, and on the MTA board. Several of them are implicated in an unlawful retaliation campaign to disparage Cuomos first accuser, Lindsay Boylan, according to the Attorney Generals report.

Quote
DeRosa, 38, earned national attention at the height of the COVID crisis as Cuomos shrewd and uncompromising second-in-command. As the harassment scandal gripped the administration, it was DeRosa who oversaw the shifting response, as exemplified in one email obtained by investigators: Spin is full throated emotional apology.

Behind the scenes, the report found, DeRosa was spearheading the effort to discredit Cuomos first accuser and actively discouraging further victims from coming forward. She is referenced in the report 187 times  more than anyone not named Andrew Cuomo

Quote
As Cuomos longtime enforcer, Schwartz previously helped to hobble a public corruption commission that had begun to uncover wrongdoing in the Governors Office. He left the administration in 2015, but returned late last year to serve as Cuomos COVID-19 Vaccine Czar. The position put him in frequent contact with New Yorks county executives, who at the time were clamoring for more vaccine sites.

In March, following the second allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo, Schwartz called county executives across the state to assess their loyalty to the governor. He testified he was directed to do so by DeRosa, and that he began each conversation by noting he wasnt calling about vaccines.
Still, one county executive described feeling stunned by the phone call, and the implicit threat linking access to vaccines...with [his] position on the allegations regarding the Governor.

In his testimony, Schwartz acknowledged an optics issue with the calls, while maintaining that the vaccines were distributed by a formula and not subject to political considerations.

I dont see Andrew Cuomos appeal to see why so many people were willing to burn themselves to support a man bereft of any morals or convictions.  Chris Cuomo is conveniently taking a one week vacation from his nightly tv show likely in hopes that this will blow over by the time he returns.

Btw can we please not make a martyr of Al Franken anytime a member of the Democratic Party gets accused of sexual harassment or worse? Franken voluntarily resigned in the face of multiple accusations, he landed on his feet and is raking in millions from his Sirius show. Hell probably end up back in politics one day.

Cuomo is just going by the Kavanaugh playbook in hopes that defiance will see him through. Btw there were people on this board who caped for Kavanaugh when Dr. Ford came forward. The latest news is that the FBI took in 4500 tips about Kavanaugh and never investigated any of them. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/22/brett-kavanaugh-sexual-misconduct-allegations-fbi-senators

There is no benefit to the survivors who come forward with these allegations; their lives are derailed by the initial incident and then they are gaslit, harassed, hounded, and destroyed all over again when they bring they dare to speak about their experience later on.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
August 8, 2021, 04:16:30 pm
Staff are willing to go to the mattresses for Cuomo because hes part of a dynasty, a very powerful political family with deep roots in NY politics. Like with Trump or any politician really some gravitate to him due to his message, or because he engenders loyalty through his actions, and some gravitate to him because they think/know its the surest way to advance a political career.  I think Mimi as with Trump thats why some are willing to throw themselves on the flames. Power is persuasive.

For my 2 cents, he created a culture of abuse, has been doing a lie or 2, and needs to resign.  Has fuck all to do with James or anyone wanting his job
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
August 8, 2021, 05:20:31 pm
Quote from: Mimi on August  8, 2021, 11:46:37 am
Yes, God forbid the attorney-general wants to see some justice being done. Lets not be giving this woman ideas above her station.

I know you cape for Cuomo for free, but he had his own actual goon squad who were dispatched to discredit any woman who dared speak about their experience. https://gothamist.com/news/all-governors-enablers-cuomo-advisors-face-blowback-over-sexual-harassment-report [the actual source is the New York Times, but I dont have access]
This? https://archive.ph/wWu5d

This? https://archive.ph/VrUuo

Or this? https://archive.ph/lBsuF
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
August 8, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
Thank you, Jiminy!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 10:37:37 am
Quote from: Mimi on August  8, 2021, 09:06:38 pm
Thank you, Jiminy!
No problem. I think it was the first link to which you alluded, but I wasn't certain. That archive site is useful.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 02:40:38 pm


https://twitter.com/MrOlmos/status/1424640355476008961

Seriously.  If that was a black guy, a socialist, or a communist what are the odds on him being immediately shot by police?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 02:59:53 pm
https://www.opb.org/article/2021/08/09/portland-downtown-violence-police-absent-protests/?outputType=amp

It turned out to be an airsoft gun, but I agree that the police are remarkably reasonable when its a white guy wielding the weapon. They even gave Rittenhouse water before he went on his shooting spree. But in this pic it is funny because hes on the phone calling the police as he was being shadowed by anti-fa who didnt take kindly to man running around with a gun. Its says something when the fascists, white nationalists feel more comfortable calling the police than the anti-fascists.

Quote
That person walked to the police bureaus central precinct downtown, where he turned himself in to waiting officers. Portland police later said in a statement that the rifle was a replica designed to play airsoft. Portland based gun crimes attorney Chris Trotter told OPB that even if it wasnt a real firearm, the person using it could still face prosecution.

It just depends how creative the prosecutor wants to be and how much they care about it, Trotter said.

He recounted one case where a person was charged with menacing after pointing a black broomstick at bystanders. Airsoft and replica firearms can be almost indistinguishable from real firearms. In April, a Portland police officer shot and killed a man after mistaking the fake handgun he was holding for a real gun.

Portland has become a magnet for the far right fringe; returning to its roots, I guess.


Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:11:48 pm
Cuomo's gone. Resigning in 14 days.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:14:15 pm
It appears that he has in fact, gone somewhere.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:23:06 pm
He had to resign

Of course, we'll now see all those GOP members with their own investigations do the right thing and resign... oh wait, no we won't
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:41:58 pm
Jambutty really knows how to pick a winner.  ;D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 05:57:53 pm
Listen to the speech.

NY's loss.

Enjoy.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:00:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:23:06 pm
He had to resign

Of course, we'll now see all those GOP members with their own investigations do the right thing and resign... oh wait, no we won't

 exactly, funny seeing all the tweets from republicans lording over this, while they had been happy to support a rapist president!

Anyway, as for Cuomo, thank god he resigned finally. The corrupt sleazebag. It certainly isnt NYs loss. For starters this NY based democrat is happy to see the back of him!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:01:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:57:53 pm
Listen to the speech.

NY's loss.

Enjoy.

Not really. He's an absolute danger. I know Amerika elected an actual rapist - but they really shouldn't allow that to be the Golden Standard.
