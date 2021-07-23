« previous next »
The Daily Beast
A Trumpy Wannabe Tries to Spend His Way to Victory in Va.
Eleanor Clift  2 hrs ago

What happens in Virginia doesnt stay in Virginia. The party whose candidate wins the November governors race gets a big boost heading into next years midterms, and thats heightening the stakes between former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, vying for a rare comeback, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a wealthy newcomer to politics prepared to spend $75 million of his own money to win.

With President Biden in northern Virginia on Friday to campaign in the vote-rich suburbs with McAuliffe, Democrats arent leaving anything to chance. Campaign operatives say this is just the opening round. There will be more visits. Biden won Virginia by 10 points, and together with McAuliffe, a known figure who is popular in his own right, the two moderate-to-liberal leaders are a force multiplier that Democrats are counting on to keep the once reliably Republican state that limits governors to one consecutive term in the blue column.

With Biden such a visible presence, will ex-President Trump be tempted to show up for Youngkin and make the race mano-a-mano? The Democrats would pay for Trump to come to Virginia. Theyd love to see him in the state, says Stephen Farnsworth, Director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at Mary Washington University. For Youngkin, that wouldnt be helpful. Every day Trump is part of the national conversation is a good day for McAuliffe and the Democrats.

The challenge for Democrats in this off-year electionwhen turnout historically drops most sharply for young adults and African Americans is to keep the Trump years on the agenda and voters motivated to show up. There is no better foil than Trump to keep these strongly Democratic voters energized and engaged.

McAuliffe governed the state ably from 2014 to 2018, winning plaudits from progressives for restoring the voting rights of 173,000 former felons and vetoing a barrage of GOP bills to restrict abortion rights. He never had a Democratic House of Delegates or Senate, and says his impetus to return as governor is to implement the liberal agenda that Republicans blocked. Democrats are sitting pretty in Virginia, controlling the state house and both chambers of the legislature since 2019. McAuliffes successor, Ralph Northam, a physician who resisted calls to resign after a medical school photo of him in blackface surfaced, saw his approval rise to almost 80 percent at the height of the pandemic. Its now a healthy 61 percent.

Dont worry, be happy could be the Democrats mantra. Still, McAuliffe at age 64 is attempting a comeback thats only been done once before in 100 years, plus hes trying for a second time to break the curse where Virginians routinely elect a governor from whichever party does not hold the White House. And, adds Farnsworth, Anybody who looks at the last decade of politics is inclined to believe one shouldnt leave anything to chance.

The challenge for Youngkin is to come across as different enough from Trump to have some appeal in the suburbs, yet not so different that he loses the Trump base. The 54-year-old former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity powerhouse holding over a quarter trillion dollars in assets, has no track record in politics or on issues but after winning the GOP primary in May, he said he was honored to have Trumps endorsement and that President Trump represents so much of why Im running.

Youngkin has not had a good summer, says Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, critiquing the candidates futile effort to distance himself from Trump, especially on the abortion issue. (Youngkin was caught on tape by a liberal activist posing as a pro-life supporter saying he couldnt talk in the campaign about restricting abortion because he needed the votes of suburban Independents, but that he would go on offense after he won.)

He brought it on himself saying he was so honored to get the endorsement, and that Trumps policies and actions were why he got in the race. He reminds one of a little kid who goes behind the couch and thinks nobody can see him. You cant say things and assume theres no record of it or that people wont remember.

Youngkin is running a stealth campaign, relying on paid television advertising where he doesnt even mention hes a Republican, let alone invoke Trump. The most publicity hes gotten in recent days is for ducking the traditional kickoff debate in late July hosted by the Virginia Bar Association. His reason: moderator Judy Woodruff gave $250 in 2010 to a Haitian relief fund co-founded by Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush.

Talk about a thin reed, Sabato told The Daily Beast. People can see right through that. Hes afraid to debate. He doesnt know much about governing. Theyre keeping him in front of friendly crowds, and they cant keep doing that. Sabatos Crystal Ball ranking has Virginia leaning, not likely Democrat. After 2016, you cant take anything for granted, he said.

The biggest advantage that Youngkin has is his limitless bank account. He has already put $12 million of his own money into his campaign, and he has assured his backers that hes prepared to up that figure to $75 million. To put that in perspective, Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie spent a combined $66 million in the gubernatorial election four years ago, so Youngkin aims to spend more than that alone from his own bank account, plus whatever he might raise above that. Youngkins fundraiser is lunch with his accountant, quips Sabato.

Youngkin ran on election integrity, a phrase that signaled fealty to Trump but doesnt play well in Virginia, where expanded access to voting has delivered Democratic majorities and theres no indication that voters are ready to turn back the clock. Youngkin has suggested eliminating Virginias income tax but hasnt said how he would make up the lost revenue. His economic adviser is Stephen Moore, a mostly discredited voice on economic issues who failed to get enough Republican votes in the Senate after Trump nominated him to the Federal Reserve.

Democrats are feeling good about this race, but Jesse Ferguson, a Virginia-based Democratic consultant, cautions against taking victory for granted. He points out that there are large pockets of Republican voters in the state, and that Virginia will never be as blue as California or New York or even neighboring Maryland. Analysts could under-estimate Youngkins ability to sell himself as an idea whose time has come, a fresh face in Virginia politics with no obvious sharp edges. He appeals to the GOPs social conservatives and traditional business establishment types. Plus, he is on TV trying to remake himselfin a way that Democrats dont have the resources to matchinto a non-Trump-tainted normal candidate for office, hoping no one looks under the hood, says Ferguson.

For people who are paying attention, he is losing the race every day. But for those who only watch TV ads, theyre getting swamped with content making him seem like hes something hes not.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/a-trumpy-wannabe-tries-to-spend-his-way-to-victory-in-va/ar-AAMtcwJ?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL&pc=U591
Quote from: Mimi on July 23, 2021, 07:50:01 am
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hunter-biden-artwork-for-sale-meeting-buyers/

Corruption is corruption, no matter the political party.

Hunter has no formal art training and has only been devoted to painting in recent years.

The gallery owner appears to be a crook with a suspect past, so trusting him to vet the buyers is probably not the best idea.

This will likely turn into a train wreck when a couple of dictators/authoritarians, possibly even MBS, are revealed as the buyers of Hunters art.


You are a Canadian Russian bot and I claim my 5 quid.
Youngkin is doing it wrong if he`s actually spending his own money and not just saying that he is.
Kind of a big deal

The New York Times@nytimes
The FBI said some of the 4,500 tips it received about Justice Brett Kavanaugh during its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him were given to the Trump White House, leading some Democrats to call the process a sham.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 23, 2021, 03:39:58 pm
Kind of a big deal

The New York Times@nytimes
The FBI said some of the 4,500 tips it received about Justice Brett Kavanaugh during its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him were given to the Trump White House, leading some Democrats to call the process a sham.

Might as well have made the calls straight to Kavanaugh same difference
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 23, 2021, 03:39:58 pm
Kind of a big deal

The New York Times@nytimes
The FBI said some of the 4,500 tips it received about Justice Brett Kavanaugh during its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him were given to the Trump White House, leading some Democrats to call the process a sham.

Suppose it's too much to hope he could be impeached and removed?
Please tell me this is fake..

https://twitter.com/planetponzi/status/1418468893342027778?s=21

I knew Biden was poor, but didnt realise he was this stupid if true!
Quote from: jonnypb on July 23, 2021, 06:06:26 pm
Please tell me this is fake..

https://twitter.com/planetponzi/status/1418468893342027778?s=21

I knew Biden was poor, but didnt realise he was this stupid if true!

Poor in what way?

He seems to be doing rather well under difficult circumstances.
Quote from: jambutty on July 23, 2021, 06:11:13 pm
Poor in what way?

He seems to be doing rather well under difficult circumstances.

Hes just told the world you cant get covid if youve been vaccinated  ::)
 ;D ;D

Quote
"Mr. President, can you clarify what you said about no  that there's no  no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police"' Talcott asked.

"I didn't say that," Biden replied before adding, " I said that that  that is not the Democratic Party's position. I'm the Democratic Party; I am President. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the - the Majority Leader. We are not defunding the police."

"Okay," she replied before asking, "And are there people who  in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?"

"Are there people in the Republican Party who think we're sucking the blood out of kids?" Biden shot back. His response left Talcott fumbling as Biden stared then turned on his heel and walked away.

Biden's comments has since infuriated conservatives

Quote from: jonnypb on July 23, 2021, 06:06:26 pm
Please tell me this is fake..

https://twitter.com/planetponzi/status/1418468893342027778?s=21

I knew Biden was poor, but didnt realise he was this stupid if true!
It would be refreshing if a politician just stuck his hand up and said my mistake, I phrased my reply wrong, Biden knows the vaccines aren't 100%. we all know that but didn't he go on to say people who have been vaccinated don't get severe symptoms if they catch the virus again.
Ive been very impressed with Biden up to now, I thought he was a awful choice but he's far smarter than people give him credit for, he is also speaking like a President people can respect, sadly lacking for the last few years.
No excuses for Biden but politics is dirty and he refuses to give the Republicans any ammo. can't blame him for that after the bull. they have come out with.
And there it is folks.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/roe-v-wade-abortion-scotus-mississippi-1201208/

Finally getting to what they've wanted for so long.

Quote
For the first time in decades, the fundamental right to abortion is squarely being attacked in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, Mississippi filed a brief with the court directly asking it to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing a right to abortion.
What`s the likely outcome of the SC overturning Roe versus Wade?

Conservative states will ban abortion resulting in increased harm upon women and children, also the increased cost to the state for welfare, whilst Liberal states will continue as they are furthering division & disparity? Conservative law makers really like to dish out the punishment to their own voters, don`t they?
Quote from: KillieRed on July 26, 2021, 03:03:26 pm
What`s the likely outcome of the SC overturning Roe versus Wade?

Conservative states will ban abortion resulting in increased harm upon women and children, also the increased cost to the state for welfare, whilst Liberal states will continue as they are furthering division & disparity? Conservative law makers really like to dish out the punishment to their own voters, don`t they?

The book Freakonomics has a nice theory linking the rapid reduction in crime in the USA with the original Roe vs Wade decision and the legalisation of abortion.

It would create a sort of massive experiment with a control group.... see if crime levels start rising again in conservative states after abortion is banned again.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 26, 2021, 03:05:37 pm
The book Freakonomics has a nice theory linking the rapid reduction in crime in the USA with the original Roe vs Wade decision and the legalisation of abortion.

It would create a sort of massive experiment with a control group.... see if crime levels start rising again in conservative states after abortion is banned again.
I enjoyed the book. Though, I am unsure that Levitt and Dubner managted to establish a causal link, even if there is good correlation. I suppose, though, if the conservatives get their way, a real-life experiment is in the offing.

I wonder, though, what the net effect of all these actions by conservatives and the radical-right in the US will have upon future elections in the US. Assuming the US manages to avoid outright theft of elections and/or dictatorship over the next few years, this might (hopefully) backfire spectacularly on the GOP [sic] and the Democrats will be in power for more then two terms on the trot.
Quote from: jonnypb on July 23, 2021, 06:06:26 pm
Please tell me this is fake..

https://twitter.com/planetponzi/status/1418468893342027778?s=21

I knew Biden was poor, but didnt realise he was this stupid if true!

Are you really shocked by that gaffe? We know Biden's old, trips over his words and gets a bit garbled sometimes. So he mistakenly said a vaccine will stop you getting covid, when what he really should have said is it appears it helps reduce transmission rates and definitely reduces chance of hospitalization and death. Do you think Biden was malevolently putting disinformation out there in a calculated attempt to mislead people? Do you think there were any nefarious factors at play?
Quote from: KillieRed on July 26, 2021, 03:03:26 pm
What`s the likely outcome of the SC overturning Roe versus Wade?

Conservative states will ban abortion resulting in increased harm upon women and children, also the increased cost to the state for welfare, whilst Liberal states will continue as they are furthering division & disparity? Conservative law makers really like to dish out the punishment to their own voters, don`t they?
Wil it be illegal to cross a state line to have an abortion ? Seems pointless
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 26, 2021, 09:38:32 pm
Wil it be illegal to cross a state line to have an abortion ? Seems pointless

I think you can bet on that.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 26, 2021, 09:38:32 pm
Wil it be illegal to cross a state line to have an abortion ? Seems pointless

I think a challenge will be that those states that still allow it will only be ale to provide free care to their own residents. This means border-crossers may need to have money for a procedure, which would be a encumbrance to them getting the help they need.
Honestly, I'm sick and tired of reading about this retrograde bullshit. Mississippi a state that ranks dead last in healthcare (including categories for women's health and children's health) and is one of the lowest ranked states for education and economic development could better use the time, money and personnel being wasted on this to improve the lives of their residents in any of those categories
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 27, 2021, 12:07:13 pm
Honestly, I'm sick and tired of reading about this retrograde bullshit. Mississippi a state that ranks dead last in healthcare (including categories for women's health and children's health) and is one of the lowest ranked states for education and economic development could better use the time, money and personnel being wasted on this to improve the lives of their residents in any of those categories

But they're going against god, surely there's nothing more important than that? Next women voting...
There was not enough Democratic support in the House for extending the eviction moratorium, and the Dems used the unanimous consent procedure to avoid the names of their colleagues who didn't support the extension being put on the record via a vote (which Maxine Waters wanted)

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/30/eviction-battle-house-democrats-501758

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1421236516664320008

https://twitter.com/FSCDems/status/1421296713638289408
Cory Bush shamed Biden into doing the right thing on the eviction moratorium. Its not enough to elect, but to also hold him accountable. Liz Warren recognizing Bushs efforts:

https://mobile.twitter.com/haleytalbotnbc/status/1422678070062952459

Bush also joined by AOC and Ayanna Pressely.

Honestly without these women, whats the point of the Democratic party?

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after bombshell sexual harassment report

WASHINGTON  President Joe Biden called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday, following an official report that said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

He should resign, Biden told reporters at the White House.

Asked whether Cuomo should be removed from office if he refuses to resign, Biden said, I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact.

Shortly after Bidens response, New York State House Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, announced that the chamber would seek to quickly conclude its impeachment inquiry into the governor.

In calling on Cuomo to step down, Biden joined nearly every other major Democratic lawmaker in both Albany and Washington. But from atop the party leadership, Bidens demand carries more weight than others.

Cuomos press office did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC on the presidents remarks.

The report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James summarized a monthslong probe by concluding that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law, James said at a press conference.

A somber but defiant Cuomo strongly denied some of those allegations later Tuesday, and said that other examples of his alleged misconduct had been mischaracterized or misinterpreted.

The 165-page report, which comprises interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of tens of thousands of documents, also said that Cuomos office was riddled with fear and intimidation, and was a hostile work environment for many staffers.

The women Cuomo is accused of harassing included members of his own staff, members of the public and other state employees, one of whom was a state trooper, the report found.

The wave of demands that Cuomo resign Tuesday represented a stunning fall from grace for a politician who made no secret of his national ambitions, and was widely seen as a potential 2024 Democratic presidential nominee should Biden decide not to run for re-election.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuomo maintained close relationships with first the Trump administration and later the Biden administration.

The presidents response came four months after Biden said that if an investigation confirmed allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, then the governor should step down.

Biden said Tuesday that he stood by his March statement.

I think hell probably end up being prosecuted, too, Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired March 16.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White Houses message to Cuomos accusers was that all women who have lived through this type of experience ... deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

I dont know that anyone could have watched [James press conference] this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent I know I certainly did, said Psaki.

The findings revealed a deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture, James said, describing Cuomos office as a toxic workplace.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/03/biden-calls-on-cuomo-to-resign-after-bombshell-sexual-harassment-report.html
What a shambles Cuomo has been, the last time I get my hopes up for a politician. Buffoon.
Someone much smarter than me said on Twitter that Cuomo is like Giuliani in that we mistake their authoritarian tendencies for competence in the immediate aftermath of a crisis. He was lauded for his handling of the the COVID crisis and for supposedly following the science, doing cutesy briefings and promotional clips with his brother Chris, while he was covering up nursing home deaths and abusing women.

The psychic harm of seeing Chris Cuomo on tv while knowing he helped his brother cover up this abuser crisis is immense.

These fucking buffoons wont resign. At least there is a process to impeach Andrew, but were at the whims of CNN to do something about Chris.
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm
Someone much smarter than me said on Twitter that Cuomo is like Giuliani in that we mistake their authoritarian tendencies for competence in the immediate aftermath of a crisis. He was lauded for his handling of the the COVID crisis and for supposedly following the science, doing cutesy briefings and promotional clips with his brother Chris, while he was covering up nursing home deaths and abusing women.

The psychic harm of seeing Chris Cuomo on tv while knowing he helped his brother cover up this abuser crisis is immense.

These fucking buffoons wont resign. At least there is a process to impeach Andrew, but were at the whims of CNN to do something about Chris.

Is it a fact that Chris knew ?  Not that I don't think he would've covered for hi,if you want to see a perfect example of a bete male you just have to look at Chris when his brother is around or even just on screen.
Yes, Chris knew.

Quote
CNN anchor and brother of the governor Chris Cuomo was part of "the Governors team of advisors from within and outside the Chamber [who] had ongoing and regular discussions about how to respond to the allegations publicly"

From: https://twitter.com/evanhill/status/1422582498375217153

Other print articles on this too.
It's disturbing and horrifying on multiple levels.
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Yes, Chris knew.

From: https://twitter.com/evanhill/status/1422582498375217153

Other print articles on this too.

Then he is finished or at least he should be.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:37:44 pm
Then he is finished or at least he should be.

He really should be finished. They both should be. But America is a society that turned a blind eye to an rapist and elected him.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:37:44 pm
Then he is finished or at least he should be.

I dunno is Matt Gaetz still running around?

America doesn't care anymore, republican or democrat.
People never seem to be arsed if it's a Republican.  It's like they expect that sort of behaviour from them.  But when it's a Democrat there's outrage. Al Franklin resigned for a fragment of what's alleged against Cuomo.

He needs to go before he drags the party through the mud.  He'll be a very bad smell at the mid terms otherwise. 
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm

He needs to go before he drags the party through the mud.  He'll be a very bad smell at the mid terms otherwise. 

He's not going anywhere.
