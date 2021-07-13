« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1120 on: July 13, 2021, 09:26:10 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 09:06:44 pm
Let's not be overly dramatic here.  :lmao

It's typical shitty voter suppression tactics the Republicans are trying to pass through BUT these "fleeing" Dems chartered a couple of private planes, drank beer on the flights and took lots of selfies for the #TwitterGram because they volunteered to fly to DC to try and drum up interest/support for this situation. They didn't "flee" to avoid arrest, they simply left the state to deny a quorum in the Texas House.
Am not so sure.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/texas-democrats-plan-to-leave-state-to-stop-gop-voting-bill/2678705/

The legislators risk arrest by taking flight. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber. Absent lawmakers can be legally compelled to return to the Capitol; the source said Democrats expect state Republicans to ask the Department of Public Safety to track them down.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/texas-democrats-flee-state-effort-block-gop-backed-voting-restrictions-n1273667


I imagine Tucker Carlson will be saying the same thing, they drank beer and took selfies on the plane which obviously proves they were more interested in having a free holiday than doing their job back in Texas.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1121 on: July 13, 2021, 09:27:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on July 13, 2021, 09:17:34 pm
I'm going off what Nobby said.  If you disagree that Democrats are fleeing arrest to avoid being forced to vote, take it up with him mate.

So you're not allowed to research the situation yourself and make an informed opinion? Just blindly go off of what other people post and take it as fact, especially when it suits your agenda? Good to know - I'll pass the buck next time that happens too.

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1122 on: July 13, 2021, 09:29:48 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2021, 09:26:10 pm
Am not so sure.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.


I imagine Tucker Carlson will be saying the same thing, they drank beer and took selfies on the plane which obviously proves they were more interested in having a free holiday than doing their job back in Texas.

"Fleeing" the state because they are under arrest =/= Being or being threatened to be arrested once they come back into the state after they've already left the state.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1123 on: July 13, 2021, 09:43:26 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 09:27:40 pm
So you're not allowed to research the situation yourself and make an informed opinion? Just blindly go off of what other people post and take it as fact, especially when it suits your agenda? Good to know - I'll pass the buck next time that happens too.

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D

I didn't click the link, that's true.  I trusted Nobby.  "Arrest" is a strong word to use. You would like to think it's not used lightly.  If I was wrong, then I apologise.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1124 on: July 13, 2021, 09:50:22 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 09:29:48 pm
"Fleeing" the state because they are under arrest =/= Being or being threatened to be arrested once they come back into the state after they've already left the state.
Well am no expert on US law so correct me if am wrong, the Democrats are fleeing the State as they can be arrested under Texas law for refusing to make up the quorum needed to pass a bill in the Texas Senate, they deliberately put themselves beyond the reach of the Texas police by leaving the State, in other words they fled to evade arrest. Texas will either have to wait till they all return or extradite them from Washington IF that's possible.
Which State they went too is irrelevant really as the aim was to stop the vote in the Texas Senate but they decided to go to Washington to lobby against voter suppression at the US Senate. good move.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1125 on: July 13, 2021, 10:11:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2021, 09:50:22 pm
Well am no expert on US law so correct me if am wrong, the Democrats are fleeing the State as they can be arrested under Texas law for refusing to make up the quorum needed to pass a bill in the Texas Senate, they deliberately put themselves beyond the reach of the Texas police by leaving the State, in other words they fled to evade arrest. Texas will either have to wait till they all return or extradite them from Washington IF that's possible.
Which State they went too is irrelevant really as the aim was to stop the vote in the Texas Senate but they decided to go to Washington to lobby against voter suppression at the US Senate. good move.

Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I have had a front row seat to this circus.

They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.

And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1126 on: July 13, 2021, 10:24:34 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 10:11:26 pm
Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I just have had a front row seat to this circus.

They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.

And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.
Nope that's not it. there's a bit more to it than what your saying. unless something has changed since yesterday the  Democrats are not only leaving the State to stop the bill being passed they are also leaving the State for 3 weeks to let the legislative session expire, I assume they mean when the State Senate break for Summer. this will mean the Republicans will have to wait months to try and pass this bill if they fail to get it passed in the next 3 weeks.
Ive no idea if the Democrats fled the State 20yrs ago but I do know the Republicans tried to pass this bill in May and the Democrats foiled them by walking out of the Senate one by one to deny them a quorum, they've worked it up the Republicans again, nice one.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1127 on: July 13, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2021, 10:24:34 pm
Nope that's not it. there's a bit more to it than what your saying. unless something has changed since yesterday the  Democrats are not only leaving the State to stop the bill being passed they are also leaving the State for 3 weeks to let the legislative session expire, I assume they mean when the State Senate break for Summer. this will mean the Republicans will have to wait months to try and pass this bill if they fail to get it passed in the next 3 weeks.
Ive no idea if the Democrats fled the State 20yrs ago but I do know the Republicans tried to pass this bill in May and the Democrats foiled them by walking out of the Senate one by one to deny them a quorum, they've worked it up the Republicans again, nice one.

I think we're saying the same thing in a different way:

Quote
Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives left the state Monday afternoon en route to Washington, D.C., in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 26 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-leave-texas-voting-bill/

They're denying the quorum for this special session that's mainly happening so R's can try and pass this specific legislation.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1128 on: July 13, 2021, 10:43:55 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
I think we're saying the same thing in a different way:

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-leave-texas-voting-bill/

They're denying the quorum for this special session that's mainly happening so R's can try and pass this specific legislation.
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1129 on: July 14, 2021, 02:43:41 am
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2021, 10:43:55 pm
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.
They went to VA with borders DC. They cant go a GOP governor state which will let the Texas Rangers get them and go back to Texas to make up quorum. Oregon GOP has done the same thing to cut off quorum before going to Idaho etc. It cant happen in the US senate because they can go Alaska to get them for quorum if needed. They also want to lobby the Senate to pass stuff.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1130 on: July 14, 2021, 04:23:23 am
Quote from: oldfordie on July 13, 2021, 10:43:55 pm
Fair enough but you never mentioned they were planning to stay in Washington for 3 weeks to let the session expire. I also disagree over why the went to Washington as it's a important point. the main reason for leaving Texas was to stop the vote and evade arrest, they didn't leave Texas just lobby Washington. they took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington which was a good idea.

Dude, were just going in circles here. Ive already said on multiple occasions they left the state to block the vote. Where it falls in the list of reasons of why they left or whether theyre staying there for a day or three weeks to block the vote is just semantics.

You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1131 on: July 14, 2021, 09:30:24 am
The nation is split on almost every other issues. How long before they decide enough is enough and demand that the country be split?!?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1132 on: July 14, 2021, 10:02:01 am
This mess is just more proof that the US needs new voices. Level-headed politicians on both sides that can cooperate for the best of the nation. Its time to climb out of the trenches and actually talk to each other.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1133 on: July 14, 2021, 10:28:28 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 13, 2021, 09:27:40 pm

But hey Nobby! Here is my official notice I guess that I'm taking it up with you too.  ;D

Feel free to dispute any aspect of what I've said
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1134 on: July 14, 2021, 11:42:44 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 14, 2021, 09:30:24 am
The nation is split on almost every other issues. How long before they decide enough is enough and demand that the country be split?!?

I think Trump want's to plant his flag in Florida... no loss there.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1135 on: July 14, 2021, 11:45:27 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 14, 2021, 04:23:23 am
Dude, were just going in circles here. Ive already said on multiple occasions they left the state to block the vote. Where it falls in the list of reasons of why they left or whether theyre staying there for a day or three weeks to block the vote is just semantics.
Am disputing the slant you were trying to put on the story. first you gave the impression they were all out on a jolly. drinking beer and taking selfies.
You said they didn't leave the State to avoid arrest they left to deny the vote a quorum which isn't correct, why didn't they all just stop at home to deny the quorum. why the need to leave the State. ? we know the answer, they would have left themselves wide open to arrest. so they did leave the State to avoid arrest. they then took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1136 on: July 14, 2021, 02:55:25 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 14, 2021, 11:45:27 am
Am disputing the slant you were trying to put on the story. first you gave the impression they were all out on a jolly. drinking beer and taking selfies.
You said they didn't leave the State to avoid arrest they left to deny the vote a quorum which isn't correct, why didn't they all just stop at home to deny the quorum. why the need to leave the State. ? we know the answer, they would have left themselves wide open to arrest. so they did leave the State to avoid arrest. they then took the opportunity to use the time to lobby Washington.

Quote
Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans freedom to vote," Democratic leaders said in a joint statement released Monday.
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-voting-bill-quorum/


Quote
Texas House Democrats
@TexasHDC
·
Jul 12
Landed in DC, speaking for why we broke quorum:

"Do not make it harder to vote in Texas - yet Republicans are determined to ignore that, to promote the Big Lie that Trump won the last election. We are determined to kill this bill in this special session."
@ChrisGTurner
 #txlege
https://twitter.com/TexasHDC/status/1414759151734075399?s=20
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1137 on: July 14, 2021, 04:34:36 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 14, 2021, 11:42:44 am

I think Trump want's to plant his flag in Florida... no loss there.

If by Florida, you mean Ivanka, then you are right.

If by Florida, you mean Florida, then also you are right.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1138 on: July 14, 2021, 07:02:31 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 14, 2021, 02:55:25 pm
Yeah, I'm done talking in circles with you.
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/12/texas-democrats-voting-bill-quorum/

https://twitter.com/TexasHDC/status/1414759151734075399?s=20
Yeah,better off ignoring me if you're just going going to argue semantics after telling posters they were wrong claiming the Democrats fled the State in fear of arrest.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1139 on: July 14, 2021, 07:23:19 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July 14, 2021, 07:02:31 pm
Yeah,better off ignoring me if you're just going going to argue semantics after telling posters they were wrong claiming the Democrats fled the State in fear of arrest.

He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1140 on: July 14, 2021, 08:03:18 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 14, 2021, 07:23:19 pm
He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.
I watched one of the Democrats being interviewed last night, she said they haven't committed any crime here so the fear of being arrested isn't about going to court and getting a jail sentence etc, the Republican Gov said as much in his tweet last night as well, the police would arrest them and drag them back into the Senate to make up the quorum. so would the Texas police drag them back to the Senate after being ordered to do so by the Republican Governor, ?
If the answer is yes then it can't be hyperbole.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done, Abbott said.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/lone-star-politics/texas-democrats-plan-to-leave-state-to-stop-gop-voting-bill/2678705/

Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1141 on: July 14, 2021, 10:00:37 pm
You've worn me down as well now
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1142 on: July 14, 2021, 10:09:35 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 14, 2021, 10:00:37 pm
You've worn me down as well now
:)
Well it's more about people making arguments that actually undermine the efforts of people trying to do something very important. seems to happen a lot nowadays, even if I did think the Democrats were being a bit dramatic I would still jump on the Republican Gov first rather than the Democrats.
 for being the one who was being hyperbolic when threatening them with arrest.
« Last Edit: July 14, 2021, 10:17:33 pm by oldfordie »
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1143 on: July 14, 2021, 10:23:21 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 14, 2021, 10:00:37 pm
You've worn me down as well now

Tbf to oldfordie, he didn't come in looking for a needless exchange talking about semantics. This could've largely been avoided if the other poster hadn't claimed a massive exaggeration of events
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1144 on: July 14, 2021, 11:19:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on July 14, 2021, 10:23:21 pm
Tbf to oldfordie, he didn't come in looking for a needless exchange talking about semantics. This could've largely been avoided if the other poster hadn't claimed a massive exaggeration of events
I always try to be fair Machae and I preferred to describe the Democrats actions as putting themselves beyond the reach of Texas police but I couldn't disagree with anyone who says they fled in fear of arrest as the obvious question to me would of been then why did they put themselves out of reach of Texan Police. they must have feared arrest. now that would have been the end of it for me but I was told they left the State to lobby Washington which isn't a accurate account of what happened, I even pointed out why this was a important point last night. they left the State to put themselves beyond the Texas police then used the time to lobby Washington. now that's is a very important point and that should have been acknowledged and as I say that would have been the end of it but all ive had is posts telling me it's all hyperbolic etc etc and how am wearing people down.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1145 on: July 15, 2021, 12:05:39 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 14, 2021, 04:34:36 pm
If by Florida, you mean Ivanka, then you are right.

If by Florida, you mean Florida, then also you are right.
I heard talk from a couple of Floridian's of how they'll "secede from the Union" if Trump doesn't win.. aka Merica's penectomy. 
They still think the election was stolen and they'll vote for him again... bless em 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1146 on: July 15, 2021, 12:32:18 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 14, 2021, 07:23:19 pm
He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.

Bingo. Not that hard of a concept to grasp, thought Ive been taking crazy pills trying to explain a pretty cut and dry situation.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1147 on: July 15, 2021, 11:54:32 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 14, 2021, 07:23:19 pm
He was just saying, correctly, that saying 'they fled the state in fear of arrest' is hyperbole that conjures up images of political persecution and tyrannical dictators. The Republicans did the same thing in Oregon a few months ago to avoid voting on a climate change bill. Because we agreed with that bill (or at least with green policies in general) nobody here clutched their pearls and said that they fled in fear of arrest, we just called them nobheads who were subverting the democratic process.


I guess there's a kind of paradox here: are people justified in partaking in a minor subversion of the democratic process to prevent a much bigger subversion of the democratic process?

The Repugs in Oregon were just trying to stop standard legislation being passed to try to address a heightened risk (and perhaps they've now lost some appetite for this given recent meteorological events there)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

« Reply #1148 on: July 15, 2021, 12:44:16 pm »
Reply #1148 on: July 15, 2021, 12:44:16 pm
 Texas Republicans vote 76-4 to have the Democrats arrested.

Not sure if this is a good move by the Republicans, what have the Democrats got to loose, the worst thing that can happen is the Bill is passed and that will happen if they are forced back into the Senate. I suppose they might change course if public opinion is against them otherwise they might be better off taking a stand and allowing themselves to be arrested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoZ3HQAVBVI
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1149 on: July 15, 2021, 12:57:01 pm

Stomping their little racist feet, enraged that they are being thwarted in their attempts to choose their own electors rather than the other way around.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1150 on: July 15, 2021, 01:34:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 15, 2021, 11:54:32 am

I guess there's a kind of paradox here: are people justified in partaking in a minor subversion of the democratic process to prevent a much bigger subversion of the democratic process?

The Repugs in Oregon were just trying to stop standard legislation being passed to try to address a heightened risk (and perhaps they've now lost some appetite for this given recent meteorological events there)


I'm all for the democrats using every trick in the book at this point. It is a mess though, and just feeds into the "govt doesn't work, both sides are the same" narrative, but needs must
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1151 on: July 16, 2021, 11:04:41 am
Quote from: oldfordie on July 15, 2021, 12:44:16 pm
Going to be interesting to see how it plays out in Texas.
 Texas Republicans vote 76-4 to have the Democrats arrested.

Not sure if this is a good move by the Republicans, what have the Democrats got to loose, the worst thing that can happen is the Bill is passed and that will happen if they are forced back into the Senate. I suppose they might change course if public opinion is against them otherwise they might be better off taking a stand and allowing themselves to be arrested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoZ3HQAVBVI
The Texas Rangers(the police force can arrest them) wont be allowed get them in VA or DC where they currently are.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1152 on: July 16, 2021, 11:59:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on July 16, 2021, 11:04:41 am
The Texas Rangers(the police force can arrest them) wont be allowed get them in VA or DC where they currently are.
Wonder how long it will be before Trump pops up and tells them in the good old days Texas knew how to deal with criminals. round up a posse and hunt them down.  :)
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1153 on: July 16, 2021, 01:19:28 pm
The Hill
Manchin signals he'll be team player on spending deal
Alexander Bolton  54 mins ago

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), a crucial centrist vote in the Democratic caucus, is signaling to colleagues that he won't derail a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that contains many of President Biden's legislative priorities.

Senate Democrats say Manchin has indicated he will not stand in the way of the measure moving forward and will be generally supportive as long as he's kept in the loop on his top concerns: how to pay for the bill and a clean energy provision.

Manchin told colleagues Wednesday where he stood at a caucus luncheon attended by Biden, where Democrats discussed their plans for passing two major infrastructure bills. The West Virginia senator said he waited until Biden left the room to explain his position to fellow Democrats.

"I did not speak while Joe Biden was there out of respect. He did a great job and everything," he said, explaining that after Biden left he wanted colleagues to have a clear understanding of his own views.

"Afterward I wanted to make sure they knew where I was coming from. I'm concerned about inflation, I'm concerned about a competitive tax code, I'm concerned about environmental standards that basically leave people behind in all these things," Manchin told The Hill.

Manchin confirmed that he let colleagues know that he's not interested in gumming up the works by blocking the budget resolution, a move that would stall efforts to start piecing together a bill that is expected to cost $3.5 trillion and pass with a simple majority vote later this year.

"I want it to proceed," Manchin said, adding that he wants to be part of the negotiations on a reconciliation bill that would be set up by successful passage of a joint budget resolution.

"I want to sit down and be part of that, sure. And figure if we run into a roadblock, we'll run into one later. But you don't start out that way."

The budget resolution that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to bring to the floor later this summer would broadly set the outlines of a reconciliation bill containing elements of Biden's infrastructure agenda that don't have Republican support.

That reconciliation vehicle can only move if the Senate and House approve a joint budget resolution. The real negotiations over that package will take place over the August recess and in September.

Schumer has set a deadline of Wednesday for Senate Democrats to unify behind the $3.5 trillion deal that he and Democratic members of the Budget Committee unveiled this week. The plan is to fully offset the cost of the package with yet-to-be-named tax increases and other revenue raisers.

Democratic senators fully expect Manchin to be with them on the vote to advance the budget resolution.

"I would be amazed if he didn't vote yes," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). "That's just because I've known Joe for 20 years .... I would be amazed if he did not vote to proceed."

Some Democrats took reassurance from Manchin's comments at Wednesday's lunch after the president left.

Manchin raised concerns about the impact of inflation and proposals by the White House to steer the country away from fossil fuels that are likely to be included in the reconciliation package.

But colleagues interpreted his remarks as expressing interest in being directly involved in the negotiations, especially on issues that are his top priorities.

"He raised some concerns," said a Democratic senator who attended the lunch. "What I took away from it was simply that coming from a state that has a big history of fossil fuels, he wanted to be in the conversation about how we proceed because of general concerns about the transition" to cleaner energy sources.

"He was essentially saying, 'I'm not objecting to how we're moving forward, I want to be in the loop on things that I care about,'" the source added.

Other Democrats in the room gathered from Manchin's remarks that he wants to work with his colleagues on finding a way to move big elements of Biden's agenda through the budget reconciliation process.

"I heard him say, 'I want to work with you on those things.' I would interpret that to mean we're going to get there," said a second Democratic senator referring to the goal of passing the budget resolution before the August recess.

Manchin has called on Senate Democrats to fully cover the cost of the reconciliation package, something he repeated on Tuesday.

"I think everything should be paid for. We've put enough free money out."

Later that same day, Schumer said Senate Democrats were seriously considering options to pay for the entire cost of the reconciliation package.

When Schumer, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and moderate Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) announced a budget deal Tuesday evening, Warner proudly noted that the agreement called for the reconciliation bill to be fully offset.

Senators say this and other concessions show how much consideration they give to Manchin's views.

"Let me tell you, Joe is a friend of mine and he has staked out his position with us very clearly. I think he would be the first to say that he's been treated by his colleagues with real respect," said Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), adding that Democratic leaders accepted the changes that Manchin proposed to a sweeping election reform bill that Democrats brought to the floor last month.

"We listened to him. When he suggested changes...those changes were made. We're doing everything we can to be respectful of his position and other members' positions. I want it to continue that way," Durbin added.

Asked if Manchin signaled his cooperation on the budget resolution, Durbin said: "I think there is an indication, but I wouldn't go too far. I want Joe to speak for himself."

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), another key centrist, said this week he would also vote to allow the budget resolution to proceed during Wednesday's vote.

Tester explained that he wants to let the discussion move forward so he can see how the reconciliation bill takes shape.

"My thinking is we need to address some very important issues in this country and I think there's a real possibility that that $3.5 trillion can address some of those issues," he said. "I want to have a debate on it. I want to have the opportunity to discuss it, see what's in it before I say no or yes."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/manchin-signals-hell-be-team-player-on-spending-deal/ar-AAMdXPl?li=BBnb7Kz
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm »
POLITICO
Bipartisan infrastructure talks leave Dems' $3.5T bill in flux
By Marianne LeVine, Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle  4 hrs ago

With bipartisan infrastructure talks trapped in limbo, progressives are already hustling to protect  or even grow  their massive social spending proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to indicate when exactly hell move forward on the $3.5 trillion price tag that fellow Democrats have backed for a party-line plan to tackle prized liberal priorities, from health care to climate change.

But as bipartisan talks on a separate, smaller infrastructure bill remain in flux, liberal Democrats in both chambers are already signaling that the bigger bills top line will need to increase if a cross-aisle deal falls apart. Not every Democrat agrees: Some centrists are flatly rejecting the idea of adding even a single more dollar to the partys already-hefty plan that's on tap to pass without GOP votes through what's known as budget reconciliation.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Budget Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he remains optimistic about the bipartisan talks, but added that, if for some reason the bipartisan version doesnt work out, then we ought to be looking at a reconciliation bill thats at $4.1 trillion.

Any talk of such a backup plan, however, is in the early stages as Democrats await another week of bipartisan talks in the Senate. But the fight over whether to increase the party-line bill's price tag is one of several potential problems that would bedevil Democrats if those bipartisan Senate negotiations fail  underscoring the tenuous peace that both Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will need to hold throughout the falls high-stakes floor action.

Right now were trying to [see a] silver lining  moving towards how we can get this done and not assume that we have members that are also going to be problems, said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal are posing for a picture
Still, Democratic impatience is mounting by the day, particularly on the House side. Many progressives there have spent months airing loud skepticism of Bidens talks with the GOP.

The whole thing is really disappointing. I think it does slow down the process, said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), adding that he hopes the Senates failed vote leads to a willingness on the part of a couple senators to go ahead and ditch the GOP talks in favor of a Democrats-only bill.

Theyre eating time, added Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), referring to the bipartisan Senate group. And having been burned back in 09 and 10 by the Republicans in the Senate on the Affordable Care Act, we are understandably wary.

Schumer set a Wednesday deadline to get all 50 Democratic senators to get on board with the $3.5 trillion package that's poised to include an expansion of Medicare and child care assistance, among other items. The majority leader has further vowed that the Senate would move forward on a budget before the August recess.

But the Wednesday deadline is likely to slip, in part because the $3.5 trillion proposals future is tied closely to the bipartisan negotiations. That's frustrating to many House Democrats who had hoped to see action before the lengthy recess begins.

House Democrats have, instead, acknowledged that theyll likely need to return to Washington mid-August to vote on the budget blueprint  and potentially the Senates bipartisan infrastructure deal, should one be reached.

While Democrats are far from finalizing the specific policies they plan to add to the social spending package, party leaders plan to take the first step in the coming weeks by voting on a budget that will determine how much each relevant committee can spend. If the bipartisan deal fails, then, the party might have to raise its top line number in order to tackle physical infrastructure while leaving its social spending priorities intact.

I cant give you an exact timeline, but I think that we are going to have every Democratic senator on board, said Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). At the end of the day ... the $600 billion in physical infrastructure, you can do it in the bipartisan bill, or you can combine it with one bill. One way or another, its going to happen.

Sanders is not alone in pitching the idea that roads, bridges and broadband could be rolled into the social spending bill. Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said this week she would push for the physical infrastructure plan to be included in the broader spending package if the Senate talks fail: That has to be incorporated.

But that Plan B is already drawing sharp pushback from moderates, especially in the House, who are anxious about signing on to a $3.5 trillion package amid concerns about the debt and GOP attacks over rising inflation.

Heck, no, said Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), when asked about a top line number potentially above $3.5 trillion. We cant afford to keep spending money we dont have.

Another pivotal moderate, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), said that "I need to see specifics but that number is aggressive."

Other Democrats argue that placing everything in a $4 trillion package, if it comes to that, shouldnt matter to moderates.

I dont know why theyd change their mind on infrastructure spending depending on the vehicle through which its accomplished, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). That wouldnt be a very logical position in my view.

The White House privately warned Democrats this week that if the bipartisan talks fall apart, they could have to make some painful decisions related to the budget blueprint. Given that moderates are wary of going above $3.5 trillion, that could mean important progressive priorities have to be altered or cut to make room for infrastructure funding.

And not all Senate Democrats have even signed onto the $3.5 trillion number. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), who is negotiating the bipartisan package, said Wednesday she hadnt made a decision yet on whether shed support that figure.

Im still focused on infrastructure, Shaheen said. Were going to reach a deal.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), another bipartisan negotiator, said that hed support moving forward on the $3.5 trillion package but added: Ill reserve the right to do whatever the hell I want once I see whats in the bill and how its funded and how its distributed.

While Republicans blocked Wednesdays vote to begin debating the bipartisan infrastructure plan, senators are aiming to reach an agreement by early next week. A group of 11 Senate Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Schumer indicating that theyd be willing to move forward Monday, if they reach an agreement and have a score from Congress' nonpartisan budget scorekeeper.

Schumer on Wednesday voted against proceeding with the measure  a move that allows the majority leader to bring the vote back up again at a later date. Senate Democrats said in interviews Wednesday that they expected Schumer to maintain his focus on the bipartisan plan before moving to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

I dont know the exact sequencing, but the goal right now is to get that bipartisan bill done, said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), another member of the Budget Committee.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bipartisan-infrastructure-talks-leave-dems-3-5t-bill-in-flux/ar-AAMqKHg?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 08:58:02 pm »
Bloomberg
Senate Infrastructure Deal in Sight After Medicare Agreement
Erik Wasson  52 mins ago

A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they dont expect to announce details until at least Monday.

Any deal could still face resistance from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol, making the prospects uncertain as a bipartisan group of 22 senators works out the final sticking points.

Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a typically reliable Democratic vote and ally of President Joe Biden, signaled Thursday that he would object if negotiators didnt include more funding for water and sanitation. Other Democrats in the 50-50 Senate have raised concerns about funding for their own priorities, like high-speed rail.

The Medicare rule, promulgated by President Donald Trump, eliminates rebates drug companies give benefit managers in Medicare Part D and was aimed at reducing out-of-pocket costs.

But the Congressional Budget Office estimated the rule would increase federal Medicare spending by about $177 billion from 2020 through 2029.

We had an agreement on 99% when we walked out yesterday afternoon, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of 22 senators negotiating the infrastructure deal, said in an interview. The pay-fors are pretty much lined up.

Joe Manchin et al. standing next to a man in a suit and tie: Senate Democrats Agree To $3.5 Trillion Tax And Spending Plan© Bloomberg Senate Democrats Agree To $3.5 Trillion Tax And Spending Plan
Joe Manchin

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, whose committee has jurisdiction over Medicare, said he is still reviewing the proposal. I share the view that the Trump proposal was flawed and were all talking about it, he said.

Drug companies, which could lose revenue if the rule is set aside, have lobbied against its inclusion in the deal.

Despite railing against high drug costs on the campaign trail, lawmakers are threatening to gut a rule that would provide patients meaningful relief at the pharmacy, said Debra DeShong, executive vice president of public affairs at the industry group PhRMA. If it is included in the infrastructure package, this proposal will provide health insurers and drug middlemen a windfall and turn Medicare into a piggybank to fund projects that have nothing to do with lowering out-of-pocket costs for medicines.

Negotiators continued their talks Thursday even as some senators were leaving the Capitol for the weekend.

Monday Text
The negotiations are going very well, Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said. But, she said, they would not circulate any legislative text until at least Monday as they await the CBOs evaluation of the proposals costs and revenue.

John Thune of South Dakota, the Senates No. 2 Republican, cautioned that senators will need several days to review the text of the massive bill before agreeing to begin debate.

If senators havent read the text by early next week, Thune said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should wait to attempt another vote until they had time to review it. But if there is text and people can see it over the weekend there could be votes for it, he added.

I think itll be there on Monday, Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican said of the text. If not, not. So itll be a day or two after -- but I think itll be on Monday.

Carper Objections
Across the aisle, Senate Democrats had been banking on the support of all 50 senators in their caucus -- making Carpers last-minute objections notable.

Carper voted to proceed to debate on the bill on Wednesday, but signaled on Thursday that the water and sanitation funding could be a dealbreaker for him. Carper, the chairman of the Environment and Public Works committee, wants the infrastructure plan to fund those programs at the level in a separate bipartisan water infrastructure bill.

Its not every day you get 89 senators to vote in favor of water-infrastructure legislation, Carper told reporters. Thats a strong statement.

Carper also expressed concerns about the surface transportation portion of the emerging agreement, which continues to be a sticking point in the talks.

In the process of legislating, there are periods where people want to have their voice heard, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about Carpers objections. We support that and its part of the messy process of legislating, she said.

Negotiators are still working on exactly how much money to funnel to transit systems, according to Romney and Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. Some Republicans have argued that, given the large boost in the bill for transit, future highway trust fund disbursement for that area should be reduced to 18% from 20%. Democrats say the traditional 20% share of the trust fund, which is primarily funded by the gas tax, should be maintained.

Schumer made an attempt Wednesday to start debate on the bill, seeking to accelerate its consideration, but Republicans blocked the move, arguing they needed to see a deal first.

If its not ready for Monday vote, were going to lose a couple of weeks on our August recess, Montana Democrat Jon Tester, another member of the negotiating group, said. So its got to be ready.

Staying Late
Schumer indicated on the Senate floor Thursday he is prepared to keep the Senate in session past its Aug. 9 recess date to finish work on both the infrastructure bill and a separate, multi-trillion dollar budget bill carrying much of President Joe Bidens economic agenda.

My colleagues on both sides should be assured: as majority leader, I have every intention of passing both major infrastructure packages -- the bipartisan infrastructure framework and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions -- before we leave for the August recess, Schumer said. I laid out that precise schedule both publicly and privately and I intend to stick with it.

Even if the infrastructure bill makes it through the Senate in the coming weeks, it could face some significant resistance among progressives in the House who have clamored for more spending.

Were not just going to rubber stamp what the Senate sends our way, Georgia Democratic Representative Nikema Williams said on Bloomberg Televisions Balance of Power with David Westin.

Williams raised concerns that the Senate bill does not do enough to help Black communities still feeling the effects of the 1956 Federal Highway Act.

Williams was one of 30 Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to sign on to a letter Wednesday to the Democratic leadership in both chambers urging them to include many of the provisions in an infrastructure bill that was previously passed in the House.

We wont resolve these problems by continuing the status quo and spending more money through a broken and outdated system, they wrote.

Oregon Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio, the committees chairman, said Wednesday at a progressive rally that the Senate bill had only a little green dressing on the side.

We cant afford to do that for our people, for our safety, for our climate, for our country, for the world. This is our time, he added.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-infrastructure-deal-in-sight-after-medicare-agreement/ar-AAMrqc7?ocid=msedgntp


The budding Biden/Manchin alliance could make this administration the most productive in memory.

They're both old enough to know the positive effects of the Tennessee Valley Authority.  This could be 2.0.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 09:08:07 pm »
Democrats have struck such "deals" with Republicans in the past - only to have Republicans vote against them anyway. I'll believe this when I see it.
