Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I just have had a front row seat to this circus.



They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.



And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.



Nope that's not it. there's a bit more to it than what your saying. unless something has changed since yesterday the Democrats are not only leaving the State to stop the bill being passed they are also leaving the State for 3 weeks to let the legislative session expire, I assume they mean when the State Senate break for Summer. this will mean the Republicans will have to wait months to try and pass this bill if they fail to get it passed in the next 3 weeks.Ive no idea if the Democrats fled the State 20yrs ago but I do know the Republicans tried to pass this bill in May and the Democrats foiled them by walking out of the Senate one by one to deny them a quorum, they've worked it up the Republicans again, nice one.