Well am no expert on US law so correct me if am wrong, the Democrats are fleeing the State as they can be arrested under Texas law for refusing to make up the quorum needed to pass a bill in the Texas Senate, they deliberately put themselves beyond the reach of the Texas police by leaving the State, in other words they fled to evade arrest. Texas will either have to wait till they all return or extradite them from Washington IF that's possible.
Which State they went too is irrelevant really as the aim was to stop the vote in the Texas Senate but they decided to go to Washington to lobby against voter suppression at the US Senate. good move.
Well let me state up front that I am no expert on US law either, I just happen to be a Texas resident, so I have had a front row seat to this circus.
They left the state because it would deny the Republicans a quorum on a vote the Democrats knew they were going to lose, because they don't have the numbers. They're in DC to drum up sympathy, get Congress to notice what's going on and block Republicans back in Texas. It's a last-ditch desperate political move. That's it. And Democrats have done this before, about 20 years ago.
And no, as far as I know, they cannot be extradited as state authorities have zero jurisdiction in DC.