Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1080 on: June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am
Quote from: Caligula? on June 16, 2021, 05:06:27 pm
So the summit then. Putin is full of shit isn't he.

Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1081 on: June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1082 on: June 17, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
Quote from: leroy on June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am
Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187

He's a thug with no ideas other than greed. Those are his true colours showing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1083 on: June 18, 2021, 07:55:39 am
Quote from: TSC on June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
So to commemorate the end of slavery Biden creates a new federal holiday

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/06/17/biden-signs-bill-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday--first-new-one-since-1983/?sh=7537b59e1737

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/17/politics/biden-juneteenth-bill-signing/index.html



Quote
After languishing for nearly a year, the bill passed Congress in just two days. Johnson initially blocked it on July 22, 2020, lifting his hold on June 15, 2021. It passed the Senate unanimously later that day, then passed the House 415-14 on June 16.

Surprised it didn't get more opposition to be honest.  Would have expected more of this:

Quote
This is an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said of the Juneteenth bill on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1084 on: June 20, 2021, 06:40:24 am
Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion.  Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.

Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops

President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.

The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.

Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.

Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1085 on: June 20, 2021, 09:28:11 am
If the Vatican backs that decision I'm turning in my fancard. Reprehensible, considering what was tolerated in Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1086 on: June 20, 2021, 10:01:34 am
Quote from: Red Berry on June 20, 2021, 09:28:11 am
If the Vatican backs that decision I'm turning in my fancard. Reprehensible, considering what was tolerated in Trump.

Biden should de-register them as a religion.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1087 on: June 20, 2021, 10:41:29 am
Nobody masters hypocrisy as well as the Catholic Church. Theyve perfected it.

Its refreshing and calming that this thread moves at such a slow pace. The USA is definitely not healthy but at least we dont have to endure affairs with porn stars and mockery of disabled reporters.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1088 on: June 20, 2021, 11:06:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 06:40:24 am
Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion.  Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.

Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops

President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.

The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.

Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.

Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/
I am not sure what effects that would have amongst other Catholics in the US. A good proportion of them must be pro-choice.

From the sounds of it, this restriction would apply only to politicians. Not sure if that really works.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1089 on: June 20, 2021, 11:11:12 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 20, 2021, 11:06:29 am
I am not sure what effects that would have amongst other Catholics in the US. A good proportion of them must be pro-choice.

From the sounds of it, this restriction would apply only to politicians. Not sure if that really works.
Crazy. Because if it applies to more than politicians, a lot of pick-n-mix catholics in the congregation are going to be banned, too. Dwindling congregations mean dwindling funds, too.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1090 on: June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Quote from: dalarr on June 20, 2021, 10:41:29 am
Nobody masters hypocrisy as well as the Catholic Church. Theyve perfected it.


Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1091 on: June 20, 2021, 11:21:40 am
Quote from: No666 on June 20, 2021, 11:11:12 am
Crazy. Because if it applies to more than politicians, a lot of pick-n-mix catholics in the congregation are going to be banned, too. Dwindling congregations mean dwindling funds, too.
"Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's", immediately springs to mind.

Fuck 'em.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1092 on: June 20, 2021, 11:23:02 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.
They can fuck off. As we all know, the history of Catholic organisations managing secular activities in Ireland has been absolutely fucking appalling.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1093 on: June 20, 2021, 12:23:09 pm
These Bishops appear to have more commonalities with extreme evangelical preacher types that you see grifting on one of those obscure religious channels on satellite tv platforms.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1094 on: June 20, 2021, 09:52:48 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.

How could a government build a 800m hospital (by the time its completed it will be 1.5billion I bet) on land they agreed a 99 year lease with a fucking bunch of nuns? Even Guinness were able to agree a lease for 9000 years. Maybe they should be running the country.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1095 on: June 20, 2021, 10:23:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on June 20, 2021, 12:23:09 pm
These Bishops appear to have more commonalities with extreme evangelical preacher types that you see grifting on one of those obscure religious channels on satellite tv platforms.

I think we can all agree that American Catholicism is a very different animal to what we see in other parts of the world.  I was once told that a survey of Americans who described themselves as Catholics revealed a large proportion of them didn't even believe the basic precepts of sect, or some such.  (I did post a reference to this, possibly earlier in this thread, but I'm not going to go mining for it.)

This seems more like an attempt to align with conservatism and Republican values, which means politicising religious practice.  Nothing new in that I suppose, but it's clearly aimed as a threat towards liberal values.

Just goes to show though - you can be openly corrupt, a liar, a cheater, a womaniser, racist and accused rapist, but as long as you prop up the anti-abortion wing of politics, they'll let everything else slide.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1096 on: June 22, 2021, 02:43:09 pm
The Senate to vote on opening debate on the Democrats voting rights bill and/or Manchin's alternative proposal today, neither of which have McConnell's backing and thus will fail to reach 60 votes.

Speaking of the filibuster, Sinema has reiterated her opposition to any reform.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/21/kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-for-the-people-act/

Spoiler
Opinion: Kyrsten Sinema: We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster

Everyday Arizonans are focused on questions that matter most in their daily lives.

Is my job secure? Can I expand my business? Can we afford college? What about health care? When can I retire? Is my community safe?

Meanwhile, much of Washingtons focus is on a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation.

Arizonans expect me to do what I promised when I ran for the House and the Senate: to be independent  like Arizona  and to work with anyone to achieve lasting results.

Lasting results  rather than temporary victories, destined to be reversed, undermining the certainty that Americas families and employers depend on.

The best way to achieve durable, lasting results? Bipartisan cooperation.

I understand bipartisanship seems outdated to many pundits. But the difficult work of collaboration is what we expect in Arizona. And I still believe it is the best way to identify realistic solutions  instead of escalating all-or-nothing political battles that result in no action, or in whipsawing federal policy reversals.

Since I was elected to Congress, a bipartisan approach has produced laws curbing suicide among our troops and veterans, boosting American manufacturing, delivering for Native American communities, combating hate crimes, and protecting public lands.

Its no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senates 60-vote threshold. I held the same view during three terms in the U.S. House, and said the same after I was elected to the Senate in 2018. If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority.

Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate. Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions.

And, sometimes, the filibuster, as its been used in previous Congresses, is needed to protect against attacks on womens health, clean air and water, or aid to children and families in need.

My support for retaining the 60-vote threshold is not based on the importance of any particular policy. It is based on what is best for our democracy. The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to expand health-care access or retirement benefits: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to later see that legislation replaced by legislation dividing Medicaid into block grants, slashing earned Social Security and Medicare benefits, or defunding womens reproductive health services?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to empower federal agencies to better protect the environment or strengthen education: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see federal agencies and programs shrunk, starved of resources, or abolished a few years from now?

This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals  it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans confidence in our government.

And to those who fear that Senate rules will change anyway as soon as the Senate majority changes: I will not support an action that damages our democracy because someone else did so previously or might do so in the future. I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes  and when my party is again in the Senate minority, I will work just as hard to preserve the right to shape legislation.

Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senates 60-vote threshold. I share the belief expressed in 2017 by 31 Senate Democrats opposing elimination of the filibuster  a belief shared by President Biden. While I am confident that several senators in my party still share that belief, the Senate has not held a debate on the matter.

It is time for the Senate to debate the legislative filibuster, so senators and our constituents can hear and fully consider the concerns and consequences. Hopefully, senators can then focus on crafting policies through open legislative processes and amendments, finding compromises that earn broad support.

A group of 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans that I am helping lead has reached an agreement on an infrastructure investment framework. We are now negotiating with the administration. Bipartisan working groups to which I belong are negotiating how to address our broken immigration system and raise the federal minimum wage. I strongly support bipartisan discussions underway on police reform. The Senate recently passed a critical water infrastructure bill, as well as crucial research, development and manufacturing legislation.

Its possible that not all of these efforts will succeed  and those that do may not go as far as some of us wish.

But bipartisan policies that stand the test of time could help heal our countrys divisions and strengthen Americans confidence that our government is working for all of us and is worthy of all of us.

Instability, partisanship and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracys guardrails. If we eliminate the Senates 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain.
[close]
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1097 on: June 23, 2021, 12:21:59 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 22, 2021, 02:43:09 pm
The Senate to vote on opening debate on the Democrats voting rights bill and/or Manchin's alternative proposal today, neither of which have McConnell's backing and thus will fail to reach 60 votes.

Speaking of the filibuster, Sinema has reiterated her opposition to any reform.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/21/kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-for-the-people-act/

Spoiler
Opinion: Kyrsten Sinema: We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster

Everyday Arizonans are focused on questions that matter most in their daily lives.

Is my job secure? Can I expand my business? Can we afford college? What about health care? When can I retire? Is my community safe?

Meanwhile, much of Washingtons focus is on a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation.

Arizonans expect me to do what I promised when I ran for the House and the Senate: to be independent  like Arizona  and to work with anyone to achieve lasting results.

Lasting results  rather than temporary victories, destined to be reversed, undermining the certainty that Americas families and employers depend on.

The best way to achieve durable, lasting results? Bipartisan cooperation.

I understand bipartisanship seems outdated to many pundits. But the difficult work of collaboration is what we expect in Arizona. And I still believe it is the best way to identify realistic solutions  instead of escalating all-or-nothing political battles that result in no action, or in whipsawing federal policy reversals.

Since I was elected to Congress, a bipartisan approach has produced laws curbing suicide among our troops and veterans, boosting American manufacturing, delivering for Native American communities, combating hate crimes, and protecting public lands.

Its no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senates 60-vote threshold. I held the same view during three terms in the U.S. House, and said the same after I was elected to the Senate in 2018. If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority.

Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate. Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions.

And, sometimes, the filibuster, as its been used in previous Congresses, is needed to protect against attacks on womens health, clean air and water, or aid to children and families in need.

My support for retaining the 60-vote threshold is not based on the importance of any particular policy. It is based on what is best for our democracy. The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to expand health-care access or retirement benefits: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to later see that legislation replaced by legislation dividing Medicaid into block grants, slashing earned Social Security and Medicare benefits, or defunding womens reproductive health services?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to empower federal agencies to better protect the environment or strengthen education: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see federal agencies and programs shrunk, starved of resources, or abolished a few years from now?

This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals  it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans confidence in our government.

And to those who fear that Senate rules will change anyway as soon as the Senate majority changes: I will not support an action that damages our democracy because someone else did so previously or might do so in the future. I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes  and when my party is again in the Senate minority, I will work just as hard to preserve the right to shape legislation.

Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senates 60-vote threshold. I share the belief expressed in 2017 by 31 Senate Democrats opposing elimination of the filibuster  a belief shared by President Biden. While I am confident that several senators in my party still share that belief, the Senate has not held a debate on the matter.

It is time for the Senate to debate the legislative filibuster, so senators and our constituents can hear and fully consider the concerns and consequences. Hopefully, senators can then focus on crafting policies through open legislative processes and amendments, finding compromises that earn broad support.

A group of 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans that I am helping lead has reached an agreement on an infrastructure investment framework. We are now negotiating with the administration. Bipartisan working groups to which I belong are negotiating how to address our broken immigration system and raise the federal minimum wage. I strongly support bipartisan discussions underway on police reform. The Senate recently passed a critical water infrastructure bill, as well as crucial research, development and manufacturing legislation.

Its possible that not all of these efforts will succeed  and those that do may not go as far as some of us wish.

But bipartisan policies that stand the test of time could help heal our countrys divisions and strengthen Americans confidence that our government is working for all of us and is worthy of all of us.

Instability, partisanship and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracys guardrails. If we eliminate the Senates 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain.
[close]
Vote to proceed to debate fails 50-50.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1098 on: June 23, 2021, 04:38:31 pm
Insanity

Quote
Sen. Angus King, who previously indicated he could support changing filibuster rules if Republicans blocked the Democratic bill to overhaul election laws, told me he's not there yet

"I don't think the discussion is over," King said of an election bill.

We are still working on a bill with Joe Manchin that scales back some of the items in S1 that were objectionable to the Republicans. I'd still like to find a bill where we can find some consensus."

King added "no" he doesn't support lowering the 60 vote threshold to 51

I think we're going to give them a few more chances to try to solve a problem," he said.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1407697377054633987
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1099 on: June 23, 2021, 04:42:06 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 23, 2021, 04:38:31 pm
Insanity

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1407697377054633987

And this why the democrats will never get anything done. They're still the only ones who are playing by the rules and think there is a chance for bipartisan agreement.

They're fucking idiots.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1100 on: June 24, 2021, 09:07:57 pm
The Wall Street Journal.
Biden, Senators Agree to Roughly $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
Andrew Duehren, Kristina Peterson, Sabrina Siddiqui  2 hrs ago

WASHINGTONPresident Biden and a group of centrist senators agreed to a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, securing a long-sought bipartisan deal on overhauling the nations transportation, water and broadband infrastructure that lawmakers and the White House will now attempt to shepherd through a closely-divided Capitol Hill.

We had a really good meeting and to answer the direct question, we have a deal, Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House. Weve all agreed that none of us got what we all would have wanted.

I clearly didnt get all I wanted. They gave more than I think they were maybe inclined to give in the first place, he added.

Drafts of the agreement had called for $579 billion of spending above expected federal levels, totaling $973 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion if continued over eight. The lawmakers had discussed financing the package with a mix of public-private partnerships, existing federal funds, and revenue collected from enhanced enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service.

Lawmakers had said Wednesday that they reached an agreement on an overall framework for a deal, with some details still to be worked out, pending Mr. Bidens agreement.

Weve agreed on the price tag, the scope and how to pay for it, said Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) on Thursday. It was not easy to get agreement on all three, but it was essential.

Lawmakers of both parties hailed the agreement, saying it demonstrated that bipartisanship is still possible in Washington.

I think its a tremendous opportunity for us to show the rest of the world that we can still get big things done in a bipartisan way, said Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.).

While the framework between the bipartisan group of lawmakers and the White House marks an important step toward a final agreement, passing the legislation is set to be a delicate balancing act.

Many Democrats on Capitol Hill have called for the party to wield their narrow control of the House and Senate to push through a separate, much broader package that incorporates more of Mr. Bidens $4 trillion economic agenda.

Other, centrist Democrats, however, have said they favored a bipartisan product, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has said the Senate will simultaneously move forward with both a bipartisan agreement and a larger bill. Democrats can skirt the 60-vote threshold for advancing most Senate legislation through a budget process called reconciliation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Thursday that the House wont take up the bipartisan agreement until the Senate approves a package through reconciliation.

I said there wont be an infrastructure bill unless we have a reconciliation bill, plain and simple, Mrs. Pelosi said.

If some Democrats ultimately oppose the package, Republicans would need to sign on in larger numbers to ensure its passage. A group of 21 Senators, including 11 Republicans, have previously lent their support to the bipartisan efforts, though some of those lawmakers said Thursday they were still reviewing details of the emerging deal.

Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), the lead Republican negotiator, spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other top Republicans Thursday morning to discuss the agreement. Mr. Portman said Mr. McConnell told him he was open minded about the framework.

A previous effort to craft an infrastructure agreement between the White House and a separate group of Senate Republicans fell apart earlier this month, with the GOP group proposing roughly $300 billion in funding above baseline levels.

Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said the plans funding for transit was potentially a problem for him. He said he wasnt yet sure if the plan would win 60 votes and would need to discuss it with other Republicans.

Were going to have to socialize that, Mr. Thune said.

Absent from the bipartisan deal are broad swaths of Mr. Bidens original $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, which included hundreds of billions in funding for home care, housing, and workforce development, and his $1.8 trillion plan on childcare and education. It also doesnt include the White Houses plan to raise taxes on corporations and high-income Americans to finance the cost of the spending.

Many Democrats are eager to approve elements of those proposals, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has floated a $6 trillion package Democrats could consider through reconciliation. Securing an agreement from centrist Democrats to move forward with reconciliation may not be straightforward, though.

Two centrist Democrats who have emphasized bipartisanship, Mr. Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, indicated Thursday they would be willing to work with party colleagues on helping craft a reconciliation plan.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-senators-agree-to-roughly-dollar1-trillion-infrastructure-plan/ar-AALoX0d?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1101 on: June 24, 2021, 09:21:24 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2021, 09:07:57 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Thursday that the House wont take up the bipartisan agreement until the Senate approves a package through reconciliation.

I said there wont be an infrastructure bill unless we have a reconciliation bill, plain and simple, Mrs. Pelosi said.

It will be interesting to see how McConnell/the Republicans respond to this. If I were in their shoes, I'd be kicking up a big stink about this. What is the point of a bipartisan deal if it can only be passed after a partisan deal, which you will likely hate, has been passed first? I'd be putting pressure on the likes of Manchin and Sinema to be asking the same questions too. If not, start claiming it's proof they're in the pocket of crazy commie socialists like Sanders after all.
« Last Edit: June 24, 2021, 09:27:05 pm by ShakaHislop »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1102 on: June 25, 2021, 11:15:09 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 24, 2021, 09:21:24 pm
I'd be putting pressure on the likes of Manchin

No one can put pressure on Manchin. 

If he were a crook his vote could make him billions.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1103 on: June 26, 2021, 07:18:23 am
Quote from: jambutty on June 25, 2021, 11:15:09 pm
No one can put pressure on Manchin. 

If he were a crook his vote could make him billions.
Charles Koch says hello.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1104 on: June 27, 2021, 09:09:37 am
Yep, he needs incentives to stay a democrat in WVa, not threats or pressure. The DNC & White House should be trying to find out what he really wants & outbid his lobbyists ,as unpalatable as that may be.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1105 on: June 27, 2021, 06:01:36 pm
It seems like Biden is already backtracking on his insistence that there must be a reconciliation bill in addition to the bipartisan deal, otherwise he won't sign the latter.

From Thursday - https://twitter.com/seungminkim/status/1408129053840785413

and on Saturday - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/26/statement-by-president-joe-biden-on-the-bipartisan-infrastructure-framework/

The statement reads as if he'd like both to pass but if that doesn't happen, he'll still sign the bipartisan bill.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1106 on: June 27, 2021, 06:12:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 20, 2021, 11:23:02 am
They can fuck off. As we all know, the history of Catholic organisations managing secular activities in Ireland has been absolutely fucking appalling.

catholic church in Ireland had slaves into the 20th century, interfered in the judiciary while hiding perverted criminals from justice.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1107 on: June 28, 2021, 02:28:25 pm


https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1409499497386885120

I don't trust the Democrats to stand firm here.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1108 on: June 28, 2021, 02:57:18 pm
McConnel is still running the show.
Dems are a joke.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1109 on: Today at 04:33:56 pm
In another stunning political masterstroke from the Democrats, they've given Liz Cheney (who has already won some fans on RAWK for supposedly resisting Trump by, you know, voting for him in the election) another platform to bolster her run for President in 2024 by naming her on the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Capitol attack.

"Hmm, we could go for the throat of the Republicans or we could help to rehabilitate some of its members, which may lead moderates/independents who voted for us in 2020 to think there's still reason to return to the GOP. Clearly Option B is better for us, the country and the world because we're fucking idiots. #kamalaisagirlboss"
