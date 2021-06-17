« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 58614 times)

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1080 on: June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on June 16, 2021, 05:06:27 pm
So the summit then. Putin is full of shit isn't he.

Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1081 on: June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1082 on: June 17, 2021, 11:22:55 pm »
Quote from: leroy on June 17, 2021, 09:13:10 am
Maybe it was the translations but he looked like a mumbling fool when asked point blank why he's afraid of competition.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1405200055154397187

He's a thug with no ideas other than greed. Those are his true colours showing.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1083 on: June 18, 2021, 07:55:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 17, 2021, 09:14:58 pm
So to commemorate the end of slavery Biden creates a new federal holiday

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/06/17/biden-signs-bill-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday--first-new-one-since-1983/?sh=7537b59e1737

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/17/politics/biden-juneteenth-bill-signing/index.html



Quote
After languishing for nearly a year, the bill passed Congress in just two days. Johnson initially blocked it on July 22, 2020, lifting his hold on June 15, 2021. It passed the Senate unanimously later that day, then passed the House 415-14 on June 16.

Surprised it didn't get more opposition to be honest.  Would have expected more of this:

Quote
This is an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said of the Juneteenth bill on Wednesday, ahead of the House vote.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1084 on: June 20, 2021, 06:40:24 am »
Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion.  Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.

Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops

President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.

The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.

Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.

Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,700
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1085 on: June 20, 2021, 09:28:11 am »
If the Vatican backs that decision I'm turning in my fancard. Reprehensible, considering what was tolerated in Trump.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1086 on: June 20, 2021, 10:01:34 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 20, 2021, 09:28:11 am
If the Vatican backs that decision I'm turning in my fancard. Reprehensible, considering what was tolerated in Trump.

Biden should de-register them as a religion.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1087 on: June 20, 2021, 10:41:29 am »
Nobody masters hypocrisy as well as the Catholic Church. Theyve perfected it.

Its refreshing and calming that this thread moves at such a slow pace. The USA is definitely not healthy but at least we dont have to endure affairs with porn stars and mockery of disabled reporters.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1088 on: June 20, 2021, 11:06:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 06:40:24 am
Catholic Church on a slippery slope if they ramp up who is deserving enough to take communion.  Next it will be the climate deniers, scientists, etc.

Battenfeld: Biden could be denied Communion under new proposal from Catholic Bishops

President Bidens regular attendance at Catholic Mass could be under scrutiny as the nations bishops debate whether Biden and other politicians stance on abortion should ban them from taking Communion.

The nations Catholic bishops meeting virtually this week overwhelmingly voted to create new guidelines on the meaning of Communion  a decision that could pave the way for priests to prevent Biden and other politicians from participating in the rite.

Denying the Holy Eucharist would be a personal blow to the president, who often talks of his Catholic faith and quotes the Bible.

Biden is a faithful participant at Sunday Mass and a devout Catholic, and his current bishop in Washington supports allowing him to take Communion, but the Democratic presidents support of federal funding for abortion clashes with the Popes position that abortion is morally wrong.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/06/18/biden-could-be-denied-communion-under-new-proposal-from-catholic-bishops/
I am not sure what effects that would have amongst other Catholics in the US. A good proportion of them must be pro-choice.

From the sounds of it, this restriction would apply only to politicians. Not sure if that really works.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1089 on: June 20, 2021, 11:11:12 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 20, 2021, 11:06:29 am
I am not sure what effects that would have amongst other Catholics in the US. A good proportion of them must be pro-choice.

From the sounds of it, this restriction would apply only to politicians. Not sure if that really works.
Crazy. Because if it applies to more than politicians, a lot of pick-n-mix catholics in the congregation are going to be banned, too. Dwindling congregations mean dwindling funds, too.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1090 on: June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am »
Quote from: dalarr on June 20, 2021, 10:41:29 am
Nobody masters hypocrisy as well as the Catholic Church. Theyve perfected it.


Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1091 on: June 20, 2021, 11:21:40 am »
Quote from: No666 on June 20, 2021, 11:11:12 am
Crazy. Because if it applies to more than politicians, a lot of pick-n-mix catholics in the congregation are going to be banned, too. Dwindling congregations mean dwindling funds, too.
"Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's", immediately springs to mind.

Fuck 'em.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1092 on: June 20, 2021, 11:23:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.
They can fuck off. As we all know, the history of Catholic organisations managing secular activities in Ireland has been absolutely fucking appalling.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1093 on: June 20, 2021, 12:23:09 pm »
These Bishops appear to have more commonalities with extreme evangelical preacher types that you see grifting on one of those obscure religious channels on satellite tv platforms.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,498
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1094 on: June 20, 2021, 09:52:48 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2021, 11:18:43 am
Like nuns wanting to run the new 800m maternity hospital in Dublin.

How could a government build a 800m hospital (by the time its completed it will be 1.5billion I bet) on land they agreed a 99 year lease with a fucking bunch of nuns? Even Guinness were able to agree a lease for 9000 years. Maybe they should be running the country.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,700
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1095 on: June 20, 2021, 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 20, 2021, 12:23:09 pm
These Bishops appear to have more commonalities with extreme evangelical preacher types that you see grifting on one of those obscure religious channels on satellite tv platforms.

I think we can all agree that American Catholicism is a very different animal to what we see in other parts of the world.  I was once told that a survey of Americans who described themselves as Catholics revealed a large proportion of them didn't even believe the basic precepts of sect, or some such.  (I did post a reference to this, possibly earlier in this thread, but I'm not going to go mining for it.)

This seems more like an attempt to align with conservatism and Republican values, which means politicising religious practice.  Nothing new in that I suppose, but it's clearly aimed as a threat towards liberal values.

Just goes to show though - you can be openly corrupt, a liar, a cheater, a womaniser, racist and accused rapist, but as long as you prop up the anti-abortion wing of politics, they'll let everything else slide.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 02:43:09 pm »
The Senate to vote on opening debate on the Democrats voting rights bill and/or Manchin's alternative proposal today, neither of which have McConnell's backing and thus will fail to reach 60 votes.

Speaking of the filibuster, Sinema has reiterated her opposition to any reform.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/21/kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-for-the-people-act/

Spoiler
Opinion: Kyrsten Sinema: We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster

Everyday Arizonans are focused on questions that matter most in their daily lives.

Is my job secure? Can I expand my business? Can we afford college? What about health care? When can I retire? Is my community safe?

Meanwhile, much of Washingtons focus is on a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation.

Arizonans expect me to do what I promised when I ran for the House and the Senate: to be independent  like Arizona  and to work with anyone to achieve lasting results.

Lasting results  rather than temporary victories, destined to be reversed, undermining the certainty that Americas families and employers depend on.

The best way to achieve durable, lasting results? Bipartisan cooperation.

I understand bipartisanship seems outdated to many pundits. But the difficult work of collaboration is what we expect in Arizona. And I still believe it is the best way to identify realistic solutions  instead of escalating all-or-nothing political battles that result in no action, or in whipsawing federal policy reversals.

Since I was elected to Congress, a bipartisan approach has produced laws curbing suicide among our troops and veterans, boosting American manufacturing, delivering for Native American communities, combating hate crimes, and protecting public lands.

Its no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senates 60-vote threshold. I held the same view during three terms in the U.S. House, and said the same after I was elected to the Senate in 2018. If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority.

Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate. Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions.

And, sometimes, the filibuster, as its been used in previous Congresses, is needed to protect against attacks on womens health, clean air and water, or aid to children and families in need.

My support for retaining the 60-vote threshold is not based on the importance of any particular policy. It is based on what is best for our democracy. The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to expand health-care access or retirement benefits: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to later see that legislation replaced by legislation dividing Medicaid into block grants, slashing earned Social Security and Medicare benefits, or defunding womens reproductive health services?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to empower federal agencies to better protect the environment or strengthen education: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see federal agencies and programs shrunk, starved of resources, or abolished a few years from now?

This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals  it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans confidence in our government.

And to those who fear that Senate rules will change anyway as soon as the Senate majority changes: I will not support an action that damages our democracy because someone else did so previously or might do so in the future. I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes  and when my party is again in the Senate minority, I will work just as hard to preserve the right to shape legislation.

Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senates 60-vote threshold. I share the belief expressed in 2017 by 31 Senate Democrats opposing elimination of the filibuster  a belief shared by President Biden. While I am confident that several senators in my party still share that belief, the Senate has not held a debate on the matter.

It is time for the Senate to debate the legislative filibuster, so senators and our constituents can hear and fully consider the concerns and consequences. Hopefully, senators can then focus on crafting policies through open legislative processes and amendments, finding compromises that earn broad support.

A group of 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans that I am helping lead has reached an agreement on an infrastructure investment framework. We are now negotiating with the administration. Bipartisan working groups to which I belong are negotiating how to address our broken immigration system and raise the federal minimum wage. I strongly support bipartisan discussions underway on police reform. The Senate recently passed a critical water infrastructure bill, as well as crucial research, development and manufacturing legislation.

Its possible that not all of these efforts will succeed  and those that do may not go as far as some of us wish.

But bipartisan policies that stand the test of time could help heal our countrys divisions and strengthen Americans confidence that our government is working for all of us and is worthy of all of us.

Instability, partisanship and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracys guardrails. If we eliminate the Senates 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain.
[close]
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:21:59 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:43:09 pm
The Senate to vote on opening debate on the Democrats voting rights bill and/or Manchin's alternative proposal today, neither of which have McConnell's backing and thus will fail to reach 60 votes.

Speaking of the filibuster, Sinema has reiterated her opposition to any reform.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/21/kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-for-the-people-act/

Spoiler
Opinion: Kyrsten Sinema: We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster

Everyday Arizonans are focused on questions that matter most in their daily lives.

Is my job secure? Can I expand my business? Can we afford college? What about health care? When can I retire? Is my community safe?

Meanwhile, much of Washingtons focus is on a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation.

Arizonans expect me to do what I promised when I ran for the House and the Senate: to be independent  like Arizona  and to work with anyone to achieve lasting results.

Lasting results  rather than temporary victories, destined to be reversed, undermining the certainty that Americas families and employers depend on.

The best way to achieve durable, lasting results? Bipartisan cooperation.

I understand bipartisanship seems outdated to many pundits. But the difficult work of collaboration is what we expect in Arizona. And I still believe it is the best way to identify realistic solutions  instead of escalating all-or-nothing political battles that result in no action, or in whipsawing federal policy reversals.

Since I was elected to Congress, a bipartisan approach has produced laws curbing suicide among our troops and veterans, boosting American manufacturing, delivering for Native American communities, combating hate crimes, and protecting public lands.

Its no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senates 60-vote threshold. I held the same view during three terms in the U.S. House, and said the same after I was elected to the Senate in 2018. If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority.

Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate. Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions.

And, sometimes, the filibuster, as its been used in previous Congresses, is needed to protect against attacks on womens health, clean air and water, or aid to children and families in need.

My support for retaining the 60-vote threshold is not based on the importance of any particular policy. It is based on what is best for our democracy. The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to expand health-care access or retirement benefits: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to later see that legislation replaced by legislation dividing Medicaid into block grants, slashing earned Social Security and Medicare benefits, or defunding womens reproductive health services?

To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to empower federal agencies to better protect the environment or strengthen education: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see federal agencies and programs shrunk, starved of resources, or abolished a few years from now?

This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals  it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans confidence in our government.

And to those who fear that Senate rules will change anyway as soon as the Senate majority changes: I will not support an action that damages our democracy because someone else did so previously or might do so in the future. I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes  and when my party is again in the Senate minority, I will work just as hard to preserve the right to shape legislation.

Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senates 60-vote threshold. I share the belief expressed in 2017 by 31 Senate Democrats opposing elimination of the filibuster  a belief shared by President Biden. While I am confident that several senators in my party still share that belief, the Senate has not held a debate on the matter.

It is time for the Senate to debate the legislative filibuster, so senators and our constituents can hear and fully consider the concerns and consequences. Hopefully, senators can then focus on crafting policies through open legislative processes and amendments, finding compromises that earn broad support.

A group of 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans that I am helping lead has reached an agreement on an infrastructure investment framework. We are now negotiating with the administration. Bipartisan working groups to which I belong are negotiating how to address our broken immigration system and raise the federal minimum wage. I strongly support bipartisan discussions underway on police reform. The Senate recently passed a critical water infrastructure bill, as well as crucial research, development and manufacturing legislation.

Its possible that not all of these efforts will succeed  and those that do may not go as far as some of us wish.

But bipartisan policies that stand the test of time could help heal our countrys divisions and strengthen Americans confidence that our government is working for all of us and is worthy of all of us.

Instability, partisanship and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracys guardrails. If we eliminate the Senates 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain.
[close]
Vote to proceed to debate fails 50-50.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
Insanity

Quote
Sen. Angus King, who previously indicated he could support changing filibuster rules if Republicans blocked the Democratic bill to overhaul election laws, told me he's not there yet

"I don't think the discussion is over," King said of an election bill.

We are still working on a bill with Joe Manchin that scales back some of the items in S1 that were objectionable to the Republicans. I'd still like to find a bill where we can find some consensus."

King added "no" he doesn't support lowering the 60 vote threshold to 51

I think we're going to give them a few more chances to try to solve a problem," he said.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1407697377054633987
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,278
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:38:31 pm
Insanity

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1407697377054633987

And this why the democrats will never get anything done. They're still the only ones who are playing by the rules and think there is a chance for bipartisan agreement.

They're fucking idiots.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 