Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 56392 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1040 on: June 7, 2021, 03:36:18 am »
And people wonder why the Democrats never get anything done. Its because c*nts like him.

Republicans dont play by the rules but at least theyre United when it comes to voting and getting shit passed. Democrats cant even get their party on the same page.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1041 on: June 7, 2021, 04:37:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on June  7, 2021, 02:31:02 am
If the campaign finance stuff leaves s1 but the voting stuff and Partisan Gerrymanding stays plus add in something to protect vote counting that would be fine.
Would love to see a Stand along bill put on the floor to ban Partisan Gerrymanding, 50 commission on drawing lines with Dems/GOP on them with rules on it, Bipartisan Redistricting for everybody and have the GOP vote it down. Remember that SCOTUS got the MD Case in which Dem Gerrymanders MD6 to get another Dem rep in congress and with Kennedy still on the Bench it was punted to congress(aka they didnt want to ban partisan gerrymandering without legislation, obv would hurt GOP more if that happens)

Appreciate your posts on here.

 What leverage do the Dem leadership have here to get Manchin to vote with them?  Or is there,  ultimately,  nothing to make Manchin and Sinema function as part of the Democratic block on major policy decisions?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1042 on: June 7, 2021, 04:49:08 am »
This thread is a grim but worthwhile read,  since you get a lot of stuff from americans + those from Manchin's state,  background on him,  family etc

https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/ntn6vp/might_as_well_be_titled_why_ill_vote_to_preserve/

https://www.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/ntl0sr/manchin_says_he_wont_vote_for_democrats_sweeping/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1043 on: June 7, 2021, 07:10:28 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on June  7, 2021, 04:37:35 am
Appreciate your posts on here.

 What leverage do the Dem leadership have here to get Manchin to vote with them?  Or is there,  ultimately,  nothing to make Manchin and Sinema function as part of the Democratic block on major policy decisions?
Very little. Probably make sure you get him some nice appropriations   for his state which is the most legal way to bribe a senator(Murkowski voted for the 2017 tax cuts for opening up ANWR as an example, she favors tax cuts anyways but that sealed the deal).
I mean I can think two thing Manchin is legit taking the heat off of some other dems and he also not the brightest on some of the arguments.
In Dem leadership meeting Schumer has Warren/Bernie on one side and Manchin/Warner on the other side. Hopefully in the private meeting Manchin can be explained the history of the filibuster btw.
Here is a whip count from daily Kos: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CeJAtw7l-G-L7iTZo6QV8zRUD6jfi3qVI5U_IM_JhM/edit#gid=0
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1044 on: June 7, 2021, 07:58:51 am »
What a prick Manchin is!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1045 on: June 7, 2021, 09:40:39 am »
He's an idiot or he's bought.  There is no other answer.

Quote
    Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking wont instill confidence in our democracy  it will destroy it.

So laws to restrict voting are equivalent to laws that protect voting if they are not "bi-partisan.  Plus laws that make it easier to vote are partisan.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1046 on: June 7, 2021, 02:43:26 pm »
Tim Snyder, a brilliant historian, who has a record of seeing the big picture, with some urgent words:

https://snyder.substack.com/p/911-and-16
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1047 on: June 7, 2021, 05:28:39 pm »
I've still yet to hear a convincing response from Dem-supporting Manchin apologists as to how they expect Dems to make gains in the Senate (to make Manchin irrelevant) if the state-level suppression efforts, which SR1 now won't counteract, are successful in their intentions.

"Vote blue no matter who"
"I'm not able to vote"
"Ah shit"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1048 on: June 7, 2021, 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: leroy on June  7, 2021, 09:40:39 am
He's an idiot or he's bought.  There is no other answer.
He's probably one of the few non KKK Senators from WV in recent memory.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1049 on: June 7, 2021, 07:14:46 pm »
Christ, so they won't even have him!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1050 on: June 7, 2021, 07:29:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June  7, 2021, 06:55:45 pm
He's probably one of the few non KKK Senators from WV in recent memory.

It should be noted that West Virginia was historically an anti-slave state, having broken off from Virginia and the Confederacy to rejoin the Union.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1051 on: June 7, 2021, 09:20:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June  7, 2021, 06:55:45 pm
He's probably one of the few non KKK Senators from WV in recent memory.
There was one Senator was in the KKK, He also changed his views after his grandson died he a car crash. He was pretty staunch Liberal after that point on everything including getting the NAACP endorsements. He also disavowed his involvement in there early in career.
Trying to Say the person who used hold Manchin seat was one of the southern conservatives is false. He did filibuster the 1964 Civil Rights Act, his viewed on equality changed after that though. He did vote for the MLK Holiday creation.

Also there used to be 2 Dems from WV. Rockefeller was the other one, he was a liberal in congress.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1052 on: June 7, 2021, 09:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2021, 02:43:26 pm
Tim Snyder, a brilliant historian, who has a record of seeing the big picture, with some urgent words:

https://snyder.substack.com/p/911-and-16

Snyder's work is amazing. Bloodlands is a masterpiece (although depressing).
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1053 on: June 8, 2021, 09:12:52 am »
So what's happened to West Virginia over the last 20 years? Looking at the presidential vote over time... Carter & Clinton won twice each, even Dukakis beat Bush.  Before 2015 they hadn't had a Republican senator for 50 years (though I assume those were right faction democrats for lack of a better word).

From 45.59% in 2000 down to under 30% in the last two presidential elections.

2000[6]  Al Gore    295,497    45.59
2004[5]  John Kerry    326,541    43.2
2008[4]  Barack Obama    303,857    42.59
2012[3]  Barack Obama    238,269    35.54
2016[2]  Hillary Clinton    188,794    26.5
2020[1]  Joe Biden    235,984    29.70

I think overall there has been a big reactionary impact to Obama being nominated and winning but he's less than 1% away from Kerry in that 2008 run so it can't all be down to that.

Foxifaction?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1054 on: June 8, 2021, 09:21:49 am »
Quote from: leroy on June  8, 2021, 09:12:52 am
So what's happened to West Virginia over the last 20 years? Looking at the presidential vote over time... Carter & Clinton won twice each, even Dukakis beat Bush.  Before 2015 they hadn't had a Republican senator for 50 years (though I assume those were right faction democrats for lack of a better word).

From 45.59% in 2000 down to under 30% in the last two presidential elections.

2000[6]  Al Gore    295,497    45.59
2004[5]  John Kerry    326,541    43.2
2008[4]  Barack Obama    303,857    42.59
2012[3]  Barack Obama    238,269    35.54
2016[2]  Hillary Clinton    188,794    26.5
2020[1]  Joe Biden    235,984    29.70

I think overall there has been a big reactionary impact to Obama being nominated and winning but he's less than 1% away from Kerry in that 2008 run so it can't all be down to that.

Foxifaction?

Did WV not used to be a big coal state? With the associated unions that traditionally would have voted Dems in the past. The decline of coal mining probably had a big impact in that regard.
« Reply #1055 on: June 8, 2021, 09:47:43 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June  8, 2021, 09:21:49 am
Did WV not used to be a big coal state? With the associated unions that traditionally would have voted Dems in the past. The decline of coal mining probably had a big impact in that regard.

Possibly.  Had a quick look and the numbers seemed to be dropping through Reagan and Bush 1 in addition to Clinton before steadying during Bush 2 and then dropping again through Obamas last term and staying steady through Trump.

That turnaround though seems so odd.  Rockefeller won in 2002 & 2008 with 63% then Capito won in 2014 with 63% against the new Democrat. 

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1056 on: June 8, 2021, 03:58:56 pm »
States like WV are no-longer in lockstep with Democrats.  It's a coal-rich, rural state with a very low minority population and is socially conservative.  It doesn't fit in at all with the very diverse Democratic party aiming to fighting climate change.

Rockefeller and Byrd were in the Senate for decades and were first involved in WV politics in a very different time and were able to stay in office due to their name recognition and political experience (and knowing to how appeal to voters in their state).  Same for Manchin, who himself has been in WV politics for 30+ years and was governor.

It's a very different time.  They were happy voting for "Blue Dog" Democrats over the years, but the national Democrats of today are going to be very unpopular in the state now.  The Democrats' focus on carbon emissions, environmental regulations, socially liberal policies, etc has been very unpopular in the state.

https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/west-virginia-how-bluest-state-became-reddest-n697491

North Dakota is another example.  The "old-school" Democrats dominated the statewide Senate races for decades and then there was a shift in the 2000s.  Heidi Heitkamp, whose family is entrenched in ND politics, was the last Democratic holdout, holding a Democratic seat that used to have 20-30% margins in 2012 by just 1% before being easily beaten in 2018.  In the other seat, the incumbent Dem retired in 2010 (his last election in 2004 yielded a 30% margin of victory), and the subsequent election ended up a 50% win for the Republican candidate.  The only House rep went to the GOP recently too, and that's that for the Dems in this rural, agricultural/oil-dominated white state.

https://bismarcktribune.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/a-seismic-shift-north-dakota-turns-from-blue-to-red/article_efe343b9-d395-5c51-a7a9-f98b34daf631.html

On the flip side, the GOP's rhetoric has hurt them in the SW states (AZ, NV, and NM), states anchored by urban areas and suburbs (VA with DC/Richmond/Tidewater), Georgia with an increasing non-white population and Atlanta, etc
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1057 on: June 8, 2021, 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: leroy on June  8, 2021, 09:12:52 am
So what's happened to West Virginia over the last 20 years? Looking at the presidential vote over time... Carter & Clinton won twice each, even Dukakis beat Bush.  Before 2015 they hadn't had a Republican senator for 50 years (though I assume those were right faction democrats for lack of a better word).

From 45.59% in 2000 down to under 30% in the last two presidential elections.

2000[6]  Al Gore    295,497    45.59
2004[5]  John Kerry    326,541    43.2
2008[4]  Barack Obama    303,857    42.59
2012[3]  Barack Obama    238,269    35.54
2016[2]  Hillary Clinton    188,794    26.5
2020[1]  Joe Biden    235,984    29.70

I think overall there has been a big reactionary impact to Obama being nominated and winning but he's less than 1% away from Kerry in that 2008 run so it can't all be down to that.

Foxifaction?
Byrd was not a right fractions dem(He was against civil rights pre 70s but big on economic  stuff, 70s(whenever he grandson died changed his views), Rockerfeller also was not a right fraction Dem. Jennings Randolph was pro civils rights and FDR Dem. WV was  created to succeed from VA because the counties was against slavery
WV has a combination of unable to keep it younger population, one of the highest poverty rates plus the decline of coal has really hurt the state.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on June  7, 2021, 07:10:28 am
Very little. Probably make sure you get him some nice appropriations   for his state which is the most legal way to bribe a senator(Murkowski voted for the 2017 tax cuts for opening up ANWR as an example, she favors tax cuts anyways but that sealed the deal).
I mean I can think two thing Manchin is legit taking the heat off of some other dems and he also not the brightest on some of the arguments.
In Dem leadership meeting Schumer has Warren/Bernie on one side and Manchin/Warner on the other side. Hopefully in the private meeting Manchin can be explained the history of the filibuster btw.
Here is a whip count from daily Kos: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10CeJAtw7l-G-L7iTZo6QV8zRUD6jfi3qVI5U_IM_JhM/edit#gid=0

Cheers.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Salon
Joe Manchin's "highly suspicious" reversal on voting bill follows donation from corporate lobby
Igor Derysh  6 hrs ago

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat famous for his vow to maintain the Senate filibuster and thereby scuttle much of President Biden's agenda, recently published an op-ed opposing the For the People Act, Democrats' whopping voting-rights bill. That article strongly echoed talking points from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce  and appeared shortly after the influential pro-business lobby resumed donations to Manchin's campaign after nearly a decade.

Manchin, who co-sponsored the sweeping voting rights legislation in 2019 and has supported filibuster reform in the past, became the first Senate Democrat to oppose the bill this week while reiterating his opposition to changing the filibuster, a key roadblock to voting reform. Skeptical members of Manchin's party have questioned the reasons for his opposition, especially after after a recent poll found that a majority of West Virginia voters support changing the filibuster rules and that 79% of the state's voters  including a large majority of Republicans  support the For the People Act.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested that Manchin's opposition to the proposal and filibuster reform may really be about measures in the bill aimed at cracking down on lobbyists and dark money. 

"This is probably just as much a part of Joe Manchin's calculus than anything else," she told MSNBC on Tuesday. "You look at the Koch brothers and you look at organizations like the Heritage Foundation and conservative lobby groups that are doing a victory lap ... over the fact that Manchin refuses to change on the filibuster. And I think that these two things are very closely intertwined."

Americans for Prosperity, a group backed by billionaire Republican donor Charles Koch, has explicitly targeted Manchin in its pressure campaign to defeat the legislation even though their own data shows that provisions cracking down on dark money are highly popular, including among Republican voters. Heritage Action, the advocacy arm of the Koch-backed Heritage Foundation, organized a rally earlier this year to pressure Manchin to oppose the bill. Heritage Action has also partnered with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to craft model voting-restriction laws for Republican state legislators. A Heritage Action organizer boasted in a video obtained by Mother Jones that the group was behind key provisions of the controversial law recently passed in Georgia.

"Joe Manchin isn't moved by leaders who have spent decades organizing for civil rights," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., tweeted after Manchin that said his position on the For the People Act had not changed after meeting with civil rights leaders on Tuesday. "Manchin isn't moved by the views of his constituents. Manchin isn't moved by GOP voter suppression bills in 43 states. Because Manchin is only moved by corporate donors and their agenda."

One group that has been a major cheerleader of Manchin's staunch opposition is the aforementioned U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful pro-business group that also receives Koch money and generally supports Republicans.

Manchin's op-ed announcing his opposition echoed the Chamber's talking points in a letter to senators alleging that "partisan" legislation would "undermine" public confidence in democracy, even though Republicans across the country have advanced and enacted overtly partisan bills aimed at restricting ballot access.

"When it comes to this 'bipartisan' argument, I gotta tell you, I don't buy it," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Joe Manchin has voted for bills that have not been bipartisan before. Look at the American Rescue Plan. So this is not just about bipartisanship."

The op-ed came after the Chamber, which has launched an expensive lobbying effort against the bill, resumed donations to Manchin's campaign for the first time since 2012. Reuters described this flow of corporate dollars as a "reward" for Manchin's opposition to numerous Biden administration's initiatives, as well as his stalwart support for the filibuster, which has almost certainly doomed the For the People Act.

"The timing of Sen. Manchin's announcement is highly suspicious," Kyle Herrig, president of the progressive government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to Salon. "Not long after the Chamber reopened their corporate checkbook for him, he made his opposition to voting rights known. Now millions of Americans may face significant roadblocks when they try to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Once again the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has found a way to stop any progress on voting rights from progressing on Capitol Hill."

Manchin's office and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce did not respond to questions from Salon.

The Chamber is one of the most powerful trade groups in the country, spending more than $80 million on lobbying last year, second only to the National Association of Realtors. It is the single largest lobbying spender this year, dropping over $17 million to influence policy, nearly twice as much as the pharmaceutical trade group PhRMA. The group has been aggressively lobbying against the For the People Act since 2019, spending more than $129 million on opposing the bill and related issues since it was first introduced in the House, according to lobbying disclosures.

While the U.S. Chamber's corporate members pay for its lobbying, its PAC donations come from the group's executives, staff members and other affiliated individuals. The Chamber's PAC made a contribution to Manchin in the first quarter of this year, its first since 2012. Shortly after, the Chamber issued an alert to all members of the Senate threatening to include "votes related to this bill in our annual How They Voted scorecard" and mentioning some of its specific provisions, including a requirement to disclose big donors and communications with candidates, a plan to strengthen the Federal Election Commission, and public financing of campaigns.

"The Chamber is deeply troubled by efforts at the state and federal level to enact election law changes on a partisan basis," the letter said. "Changes enacted on a partisan basis are the most likely to erode access and security and undermine public confidence and the willingness of the American people to trust and accept future election outcomes."

Manchin echoed that argument in his op-ed, writing that he believes "partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy" and "partisan policymaking won't instill confidence in our democracy  it will destroy it."

Both the Chamber and Manchin have called for lawmakers to advance voting legislation on a "bipartisan" basis, although it's inarguable that one party is seeking to expand voting rights while the other is actively trying to restrict them. Manchin has claimed there is bipartisan support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would require states to pre-clear voting changes with the Justice Department. That's technically true: Exactly one Republican senator (Lisa Murkowski of Alaska) has expressed support for the bill. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared on Tuesday that his party would not support the legislation and denied that there was any threat to voting rights.

Manchin, whose ties to the U.S. Chamber date back to at least 2010, when he was West Virginia governor, drew public praise from Chamber president and CEO Suzanne Clark earlier this year for his "principled stand" on preserving the filibuster, which is the most significant roadblock to the voting legislation.

Nick Vaugh, a lobbyist for the Chamber, presented Manchin with a "Spirit of Free Enterprise Award" in 2019, which the group says it gives to lawmakers who have supported its positions at least 70% of the time.

As it happens, Vaugh has been registered to lobby senators on the For the People Act and other issues since 2019, according to federal disclosure forms.

"It's unfortunate Sen. Manchin has bought into the U.S. Chamber's smears against the For The People Act," Herrig told Salon. "And just like the Chamber, he is wrong  there is nothing 'partisan' about protecting the right to vote for all Americans. In carrying the Chamber's water, Sen. Manchin is only inviting further voter suppression."

The Chamber's pressure on senators to oppose the voting rights legislation comes as many of its corporate members have joined forces to oppose Republican voting restrictions in state legislatures.

Accountable.US has launched a six-figure "Drop the Chamber" campaign challenging corporations like Microsoft, Target and Salesforce to back up their public support of voting rights by cutting ties with the group, accusing it of "siding against millions of Americans who will be subject to these racist voter suppression laws."

"It's on Chamber members that claim to support voting rights to end their relationships and speak out against this assault on Americans' rights to vote," Herrig said, "because anything less makes them complicit."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/joe-manchins-highly-suspicious-reversal-on-voting-bill-follows-donation-from-corporate-lobby/ar-AAKTTDW?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 07:30:18 pm »
McConnell opposes a bill restoring a key part of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, dashing all hope of any congressional action on voting

Quote
McConnell formally came out against the bipartisan proposal by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act as an alternative to S. 1, the For The People Act, Democrats' wide-ranging voting rights and democracy reform package.

https://www.businessinsider.com/mcconnell-opposes-manchin-murkowski-bill-restoring-voting-rights-act-2021-6?r=US&IR=T
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 07:30:18 pm
McConnell opposes a bill restoring a key part of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, dashing all hope of any congressional action on voting

https://www.businessinsider.com/mcconnell-opposes-manchin-murkowski-bill-restoring-voting-rights-act-2021-6?r=US&IR=T

*shock horror gasp

Republicans lose the senate, still have the power.

Democrats are such idiots.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:21:50 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 07:30:18 pm
McConnell opposes a bill restoring a key part of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, dashing all hope of any congressional action on voting

https://www.businessinsider.com/mcconnell-opposes-manchin-murkowski-bill-restoring-voting-rights-act-2021-6?r=US&IR=T
Which he Voted for in 2006. It passed 98-0 then. Im Aware what John Roberts did in 2013.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=109&session=2&vote=00212

Also John Lewis Wrote HR1
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 10:24:24 pm »
 Biden has to do as much as he can with the 50/50 (ish) senate, executive orders & push the obstructionism of the republicans in the run up to the midterms. Id also be looking into the donors of Manchin & Sinema & making a public stink about it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:34:25 pm
*shock horror gasp

Republicans lose the senate, still have the power.

Democrats are such idiots.

They barely lost it though with a 50-50 split and Harris as the tie breaker. Democrats have been getting buttfucked in Congressional elections for a while now, 2018 excluded. They even lost seats in Congress in 2020 but fortunately picked up a few Senate seats which got all the attention.

They need a hell of a midterm in 2022 to get at least one or two more Democratic Senators on board and have something like a 51-49 or 52-48 advantage so Manchin and Sinema can go fuck themselves. I do worry that they may lose the House though which would make their advantage in the Senate almost meaningless.
