« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 53310 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,214
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
The country is a joke, the Dems have a majority but two of them don't want to nuke the filibuster, so they'd lose the vote. The idiots are the two twats, not the entire Dems per se.


Gotta hand it to repugs though, they're all pretty committed to the same thing when it comes to voting.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/JaxAlemany/status/1398321750673346564 here is the June plan for senate dems. S1 will be on the floor next month
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,154
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm »
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm
Manchin is a fucking idiot. I wouldn't be surprised if he switches parties when he loses re-election in 2024. He'll never be elected as a Democrat in West Virginia ever again.
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,404
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell.
Caligula's post is worrying, pray you're right about that Redo.
This is the disturbing balance of power we tried to illustrate earlier to a couple that seemingly don't understand the situation.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:03:02 am »
Part of the issue here is the structure of the senate itself and the voting mechanism no?  I mean two per state with no "proportional" consideration for voters seems so anti-democratic to me.  Even in a small country like Australia we have 76 members of our upper house (which is modeled on the US Senate) with 12 per state elected based on proportional vote basis. 

Looking at my state we currently have:

- 7 Tory coalition (6 Liberal + 1 National)
- 5 Labor
- 1 Green

Sad as it is this would seem to be a pretty accurate representation of the public will at the time of the election.  I have no doubt if we had a direct election of two senators in the American style both of them would be Tory.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,154
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 03:00:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
He hates Mitch McConnell. He wont switch he too old and his political hero is a Robert Byrd, and big on JFK. He is for voting rights.

I wouldn't be too sure. Look at everything he's doing right now. What for? To stay in power. He strikes me as a shrewd opportunist much like McConnell. He knows that the more progressive wing of the party absolutely loathes him so I'm pretty sure he'd quickly abandon his love of JFK, Robert Byrd and voting rights if it meant a few more terms in the Senate. If that came to be with an (R) next to his name, would he really mind?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 