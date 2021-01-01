Part of the issue here is the structure of the senate itself and the voting mechanism no? I mean two per state with no "proportional" consideration for voters seems so anti-democratic to me. Even in a small country like Australia we have 76 members of our upper house (which is modeled on the US Senate) with 12 per state elected based on proportional vote basis.



Looking at my state we currently have:



- 7 Tory coalition (6 Liberal + 1 National)

- 5 Labor

- 1 Green



Sad as it is this would seem to be a pretty accurate representation of the public will at the time of the election. I have no doubt if we had a direct election of two senators in the American style both of them would be Tory.

